Sept 30 Retrophin Inc said it fired
founder and Chief Executive Martin Shkreli effective
immediately, the second top level change at the drugmaker this
month.
The company's shares were up 4 percent in extended trading
after falling as much as 4 percent earlier.
Retrophin said it had appointed Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Aselage as interim CEO.
Aselage was the chief business officer at BioMarin
Pharmaceutical Inc before joining Retrophin in 2012.
Retrophin was not immediately available for comment.
Retrophin, which currently markets hypertension drug Vecamyl
and metabolism treatment Chenodal among others, is developing
drugs for a number of rare diseases including rage disorders,
schizophrenia and infantile spasms.
The company in May acquired the U.S. marketing rights to a
potentially lucrative drug for treating a rare kidney disease,
and raised its full-year forecast.
Shkreli said on a conference call after the deal that the
drug, Thiola, then sold for $4,000 a year per patient, would be
priced closer to rival drug penicillamine, which costs $80,000
to $140,000.
The company said earlier this month that Chief Financial
Officer Marc Panoff and board member Jeffrey Paley had stepped
down.
Shkreli, 31, owns about 11 percent stake in the company and
is the second biggest shareholder as of Sept. 22, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
"Not selling $RTRX. The stock is very, very cheap. The
revenue generating assets alone are worth >$25/share with very
onerous EOL assumption," Shkreli said on the microblogging site
Twitter after his removal.
Shkreli is also the founder and managing partner of MSMB
Capital Management, a New York hedge fund firm founded in 2006.
Australia's Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd in August
rejected an unsolicited takeover proposal from Retrophin, saying
the offer "materially undervalues the company."
Up to Tuesday's close of $9.02, Retrophin's shares had lost
nearly 30 percent of their value since the end of May when the
company announced the Thiola deal.
