Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 14 Reunert / Adr Ltd :
* Disposal by Nashua Mobile (Pty) Ltd of its MTN & Vodacom subscriber bases
* Says after careful consideration, boards concluded that it is unlikely that this business would generate acceptable returns
* Combined gross for disposal is approximately R2,26 billion plus VAT
* 90% of MTN disposal consideration will be payable on MTN take-on date; balance will be payable within 10 business days of MTN take-on date
* 85% of Vodacom disposal consideration to be paid within 5 business days of Vodacom migration date; balance consideration on later of 5 days after confirmation of Vodacom's successful bill run in respect of Vodacom subscriber base or Nashua Mobile meeting Vodacom's conditions for final payment
* Sale proceeds will be used to settle liabilities of Nashua Mobile,to support growth strategy of Reunert,payment of dividends and/or repurchase of Reunert shares
* Normalised headline EPS pro forma after the transaction 440,8 cents
* Nashua Mobile is pursuing various alternatives for disposal by Nashua Mobile of its cell C subscriber base Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)