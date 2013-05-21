JOHANNESBURG May 21 Reunert Ltd : * Says normalised headline earnings per share declined by 14% from 298 cents to

257 cents * Says H1 revenue reduced by 8% to R5,3 billion from R5,7 billion * Says headline earnings per share decreased by 15% to 258 cents compared to

304 cents * Says gross interim cash dividend of 95 cents per ordinary share has been

declared