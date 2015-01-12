REUTERS AMERICA AFTERNOON NEWS PLAN FOR MONDAY JAN 12
BREAKING
White House says should have sent higher profile leader to
Paris march
WASHINGTON - The United States should have sent a higher
profile leader to take part in the march in Paris on Sunday to
honor victims of the Islamist militant attacks there, the White
House said on Monday. (FRANCE-SHOOTING/USA, moved at 1:48 p.m.,
40 words)
Hack of U.S. military Twitter feed not a security threat -
Pentagon officials
WASHINGTON - Images published during the hack of a U.S.
military Twitter feed on Monday did not appear to include any
classified information or pose a security threat, two U.S.
defense officials told Reuters, speaking on condition of
anonymity. (CYBERSECURITY-CENTCOM/HACK-THREAT, moved at 1:49
p.m., 50 words, will be led) See also: U.S. military Twitter
feed hacked, apparently by IS sympathizers
(CYBERSECURITY-CENTCOM/HACK (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 1:52 p.m.,
300 words)
Supreme Court rejects new challenge to Obamacare law
WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up
another broad challenge to President Barack Obama's signature
healthcare law, rejecting an appeal filed by the Association of
American Physicians and Surgeons and the Alliance for Natural
Health USA that challenged various aspects of the law including
the so-called individual mandate. The court is now hearing a
separate challenge to a key part of the law which, if
successful, would deprive millions of Americans of tax-credit
subsidies to help them afford health insurance. Oral arguments
in that challenge are on March 4. (USA-COURT/OBAMACARE, moved,
90 words)
Supreme Court rejects Louisiana gay marriage case, takes no
action on 4 others
WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court, which is in the midst of
deciding whether to take up the issue of gay marriage, on Monday
declined to take an early look at a challenge to Louisiana's
state ban. The court took no action on four other pending cases
concerning gay marriage bans in Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and
Tennessee, but could act on those cases as soon as later this
week. (USA-COURT/GAYMARRIAGE (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)
Colorado patient won't be tested for Ebola
DENVER - A patient being monitored for Ebola at a Denver
hospital is now considered low risk for the deadly virus and
does not yet warrant testing, Colorado health officials said on
Monday. The individual, who had a history of travel to an
Ebola-affected country, was referred to Denver Health Medical
Center after developing a fever, the Colorado Department of
Health Medical Center said. (HEALTH-EBOLA/USA-COLORADO, moved at
1:19 p.m., 90 words)
TOP STORIES
Vatican denies reports of attack warnings
VATICAN CITY - The Vatican denied press reports on Monday
that it had received specific warnings from Israeli and U.S.
intelligence services that it was a probable next target of an
Islamist attack. La Repubblica, Corriere della Sera and other
Italian papers reported on Monday that the CIA and Mossad had
warned Italian and Vatican authorities that the Vatican may be a
target. (FRANCE-SHOOTING/POPE (UPDATE 2), moved at 10:14 a.m.,
350 words)
Pope heads to Sri Lanka at rare moment of island harmony
COLOMBO - Pope Francis arrives in Sri Lanka on Tuesday for a
visit expected to add to a new harmonious atmosphere in the
Buddhist-majority nation that last week elected a government
promising increased respect for long-suffering religious
minorities. The visit to Sri Lanka is the first leg of a Jan.
12-19 tour that also takes in the Philippines and is the Pope's
second Asian excursion, part of his outreach aimed at shoring-up
the Church's presence in developing nations. (POPE-SRILANKA/
(PIX, TV), moved at 1:13 p.m., 400 words)
France mobilizes 10,000 troops at home after Paris shootings
PARIS - France will have more than 10,000 soldiers mobilized
on home soil by Tuesday after 17 people were killed in attacks
carried out by Islamist militants in Paris last week, Defense
Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says. (FRANCE-SHOOTING/ (UPDATE 2,
PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, 930 words)
No Americans in Paris: U.S. absence draws criticism at home
WASHINGTON - Republican senator Marco Rubio lambasted the
White House on Monday for not sending a top American official to
a Paris unity march after deadly Islamic militant attacks in
that city, and a New York tabloid headline screamed "You let the
world down." (FRANCE-SHOOTING/USA-ABSENCE (PIX), moved at 12:23
p.m., 417 words) See also: Kerry to visit France this week after
Paris attacks (FRANCE-SHOOTING/USA (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 265
words)
Merkel says Islam "belongs to Germany" ahead of Dresden
rally
BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday
Islam "belongs to Germany", in a clear repudiation of
anti-immigration protesters gathering in Dresden and other
cities. A day after walking arm-in-arm with French President
Francois Hollande at the front of a massive march in Paris to
honour the victims of killings by Islamic militants, Merkel
received the Turkish prime minister and urged dialogue among
religions. (GERMANY-ISLAM/MERKEL (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved at
1:08 p.m., 400 words)
+See also:
FRANCE-SHOOTING/NETANYAHU (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, 740
words and FRANCE-SHOOTING/TURKEY (UPDATE 4), moved, 300 words
Kerry in Pakistan for talks on security after school
massacre
ISLAMABAD - Secretary of State John Kerry arrived in
Pakistan on Monday on an unannounced trip to urge the government
to do more to crack down on militant groups following last
month's massacre of 134 children by Taliban gunmen.
(PAKISTAN-KERRY/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved at 9:08 a.m., 300
words) See also: Islamic State hit with 27 more air strikes
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/AIRSTRIKES, moved, 90 words)
Germany seeks to keep jihadi suspects from traveling for 3
years
BERLIN - Germany plans to seize the personal identity cards
of would-be jihadists for up to three years - twice as long as
originally planned - in order to prevent them from joining
militants in the Middle East, according to a draft law.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/GERMANY-SECURITY (UPDATE 1), moved, 240 words)
Senate takes up Keystone XL bill as showdown with Obama
looms
WASHINGTON - The Senate will start debate on Monday on a
bill to approve the Keystone XL oil pipeline as Republicans, who
have made the project their first priority of the year, try to
line up enough votes to overcome a potential veto by President
Barack Obama. Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota, a co-sponsor
of the bill to approve TransCanada Corp's pipeline, has about 63
supporters, including all 54 Republicans. That is four short of
the 67 needed to overcome an Obama veto. (USA-KEYSTONE/ (PIX,
TV), moved at 1:12 p.m., 300 words, will be updated by 5 p.m.)
Obama to propose new laws to protect consumer data, privacy
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama on Monday plans to
discuss three new proposed laws aimed at protecting Americans
and the trail of data they leave on smart phones, computers and
other devices. (USA-OBAMA/CYBERSECURITY, moved, 400 words,
expect by 5 p.m.)
SUPREME COURT
U.S. justices indicate support for Arizona church in free
speech case
WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court on Monday appeared likely to
side with a church in Arizona that objected to a local ordnance
that restricted what it could say on signs notifying the public
about worship services. During a one-hour oral argument,
justices on the nine-strong court from both sides of the
political spectrum voiced support for the Good News Community
Church, which is locked in a dispute with the town of Gilbert.
(USA-COURT/RELIGION, moving shortly, by Lawrence Hurley, 300
words)
U.S. justices seek Obama administration views on
Google-Oracle dispute
WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court on Monday asked the U.S.
government to weigh in on whether the justices should hear a
closely watched copyright dispute between Google Inc and Oracle
Corp over software used to design Google's Android smart phone
operating system. Oracle sued Google in 2010, claiming
Google had improperly incorporated parts of its Java software
into Android. Oracle is seeking roughly $1 billion on its
copyright claims. (USA-COURT/COPYRIGHT, moved, 140 words)
U.S. top court declines to hear appeals in California water
dispute
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a challenge by
California growers and local water management agencies to
federal guidelines that limit water diversions to protect the
Delta smelt fish. (USA-COURT/WATER (UPDATE 1), moved, 260 words)
Supreme Court declines to hear Gupta's appeal over ban
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected
former Goldman Sachs Group director Rajat Gupta's challenge to a
permanent ban from acting as a public company officer. Gupta,
66, is serving a two-year prison sentence stemming from his
conviction in a separate criminal case.
(USA-COURT/INSIDERTRADING, moved, 210 words)
U.S. top court turns away banks' appeal in credit unions
case
(USA-COURT/MBS, moved, 150 words)
WASHINGTON
Cuba has freed all 53 prisoners as agreed in U.S. deal -U.S.
officials
WASHINGTON/HAVANA - Cuba has released all 53 prisoners it
had promised to free, senior U.S. officials said, a major step
toward détente with Washington. The release of the remaining
prisoners sets a positive tone for historic talks next week
aimed at normalizing relations after decades of hostility.
(USA-CUBA/PRISONERS (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)
U.S. envoy Power says new sanctions on Iran now could
torpedo nuclear deal
NEW YORK - It is still possible to reach a nuclear deal with
Iran but new Congressional sanctions could seriously undermine
prospects for an agreement, the U.S. envoy to the United Nations
said on Monday. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/USA-POWER (UPDATE 1), moved at
11:09 a.m., 400 words) See also: Kerry says U.S., Iran eye
greater progress in next round of nuclear talks
(IRAN-NUCLEAR/USA (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words)
U.S. House Democrat seeks tax breaks for middle class at
expense of wealthy
WASHINGTON - Rep. Chris Van Hollen, the top Democrat on the
House Budget Committee, on Monday unveiled an aggressive new
plan to sway middle class voters by offering them significant
tax credits paid for by eliminating some tax breaks for the top
1 percent of earners and put new fees on large financial
transactions. (USA-CONGRESS/TAXES (UPDATE 2), moving shortly,
399 words)
U.S. panel proposes changes to white-collar prison sentences
NEW YORK - Some executives and others convicted of stock
fraud could face shorter prison terms under a U.S. commission's
proposal to change how white-collar criminals are sentenced. The
U.S. Sentencing Commission on Friday released proposals to amend
advisory federal guidelines that would shift the emphasis in
calculating a sentence for frauds on the market to financial
gains instead of investor losses. (USA-FRAUD/SENTENCING, expect
by 3 p.m., by Nate Raymond, 464 words)
Economies grow in U.S. counties but strength still eludes
many
WASHINGTON - The economies of almost all U.S. counties grew
by leaps and bounds last year, yet few returned to the health
they reached before the 2007-09 recession, a report released on
Monday shows. Unemployment declined in nearly all of the
country's 3,069 counties in 2014, according to the National
Association of Counties. (USA-ECONOMY/COUNTIES, moved, 300
words)
OTHER U.S. NEWS
Retired NY principal wins $326 million Mega Millions jackpot
prize
NEW YORK - A retired New York elementary school principal is
the sole winner of a $326 million Mega Millions jackpot, the
largest lottery prize won in the state's history, gaming
officials said on Monday. Harold Diamond, 80, of Wurtsboro
village, New York, about 80 miles northwest of New York City,
had forgotten about the ticket he bought on a whim at a gas
station and shoved into his pocket until the day after the Nov.
4 drawing, when he heard where the winning numbers were sold,
the New York Lottery said in a statement. (USA-NEW YORK/LOTTERY,
moving shortly, 220 words)
Connecticut town rattled by second earthquake in five days
MILFORD, Conn. - A small Connecticut town on Monday was
rattled by its second earthquake in five days, prompting a wave
of calls to police by worried residents. Plainfield,
Connecticut, a town of 16,000, was struck by a 3.3 magnitude
earthquake at 6:36 a.m. EST with an aftershock just minutes
later, according to the U.S Geological Survey.
(USA-CONNECTICUT/EARTHQUAKE, moved at 12:10 p.m., 110 words)
Inspector general: some NYPD cops use chokehold as first
response
NEW YORK - A new inspector general blasted the New York City
Police Department on Monday for failing to punish officers who
used banned chokeholds on citizens, sometimes as a first
response in a confrontation. The first official report by
Inspector General Philip Eure comes a month after New York was
shaken first by a grand jury's decision not to indict an NYPD
officer in the chokehold death of Eric Garner and then by the
killing of two NYPD officers by a gunman avenging the Staten
Island man's death. (USA-POLICE/CHOKEHOLD, moving shortly, 350
words)
NYC to pay $17 million in brothers' wrongful conviction
settlements
NEW YORK - New York City will pay $17 million to settle
wrongful conviction claims brought on behalf of three brothers
whose cases were linked to a retired detective facing scrutiny
for his investigation techniques, the city comptroller said.
(USA-NEW YORK/CONVICTIONS, moved at 11:57 a.m., 150 words)
New Jersey man sentenced for trafficking rare narwhal tusks
PORTLAND, Maine - A New Jersey man convicted of illegally
trafficking the spear-like tusks of the narwhal, a protected
species of arctic whale nicknamed the "unicorn of the ocean,"
was sentenced Monday to two years and nine months in prison,
officials said. (USA-MAINE/NARWHAL, moved at 1:15 p.m., 300
words)
Accused Silk Road creator goes to trial amid U.S. scrutiny
of bitcoin
NEW YORK - A U.S. crackdown on use of the digital currency
bitcoin for drug trafficking and other crimes is headed for its
highest-profile test yet, as a trial begins for the alleged
creator of an online marketplace catering to vice.
(USA-BITCOIN/TRIAL, moved, by Nate Raymond, 620 words)
Christie may reach for reset button in New Jersey state of
state
NEW YORK - New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, under
pressure to decide whether to seek the Republican nomination for
president in 2016, has a chance on Tuesday to reset his
governorship after being stymied all year by national
controversies and home-grown fiscal crises. (USA-NEW
JERSEY/CHRISTIE (ANALYSIS, PIX), moved, 756 words)
Big fiscal mess awaits new Illinois governor
CHICAGO - Illinois' new governor Bruce Rauner will begin
tackling perhaps the biggest fiscal mess in the nation and the
worst his state has seen in decades when he is sworn in Monday.
(USA-ILLINOIS/GOVERNOR (PIX), moved at 7 a.m., by Karen Pierog,
724 words)
Charges dismissed against Ohio school superintendent in rape
case
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio - Prosecutors said they were dropping
charges against an Ohio school superintendent accused of
obstruction of justice in connection with a rape case involving
a 16-year-old girl, in exchange for his resignation.
(USA-CRIME/OHIO (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Elizabeth Daley,
300 words)
Charges sought against 2 Albuquerque cops in homeless man's
shooting death
-- A county district attorney in New Mexico filed paperwork
seeking murder charges against two Albuquerque police officers
in connection to the 2014 shooting death of a homeless man,
police said on Monday. (USA-NEW MEXICO/ (UPDATE 2), moving
shortly, 120 words, will be updated after 4 p.m. PT briefing)
Falling oil prices to hit Texas budget
AUSTIN - Texas is expected to see a 14.3 percent drop in the
revenue it derives from oil production and taxes due in its
upcoming budget cycle because of falling oil prices, the state's
comptroller said on Monday. (USA-TEXAS/BUDGET, moved at 12:43
p.m., 90 words)
HEALTH AND SCIENCE
FDA says California apple processor linked to deadly
listeria outbreak
SEATTLE - Strains of listeria bacteria found inside a
California Bidart Brothers apple processing plant are believed
to be the same ones associated with an outbreak that killed
seven people and sickened dozens of others last year, the FDA
said. (USA-CALIFORNIA/LISTERIA, moved, 240 words)
"Extreme measures" needed to see Ebola shot development
through
LONDON - Developing and bringing to market effective Ebola
vaccines to fight the current and any future epidemics requires
extreme measures and unprecedented international cooperation,
global health experts said on Monday. (HEALTH-EBOLA/VACCINES,
moved., 400 words)
FDA asks Arrowhead to cut Hepatitis B drug dosage in
mid-stage trial
(ARROWHEAD-STUDY/, moved, 40 words)
ENTERTAINMENT
Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' set for September debut, CBS
says
LOS ANGELES - Stephen Colbert will debut as the new host of
CBS Corp's "Late Show," on Sept. 8, the U.S. broadcast
television network said on Monday. Colbert, 50, takes over the
late-night TV talk show from David Letterman, who will retire
after his final broadcast on May 20. "I have nine months to make
a show, just like a baby. So first, I should find out how you
make a baby," Colbert said in a statement.
(TELEVISION-STEPHENCOLBERT/ (PIX), moved at 1:18 p.m., 140
words)
Films bring major, international art exhibitions to
audiences across the U.S.
NEW YORK - Filmmakers are bringing major art exhibition
featuring the works of Henri Matisse, Vincent Van Gogh and
Rembrandt from museums around the globe to U.S. theaters with a
series of movies that will take audiences on a guided tour of
the shows (FILM-ART/EXHIBITIONS, expect by 3 p.m., 400 words)
400-year-old Orpheus opera to "rock" London venue where
Hendrix played
LONDON - One of the world's first operas is coming to a
London venue made famous by Jimi Hendrix and Jim Morrison:
Monteverdi's 400-year-old "Orfeo" opens at the Roundhouse on
Tuesday. (MUSIC-BRITAIN/ORFEO, moved, 400 words)
LeBron leads NBA jersey sales for fifth consecutive year
(NBA-JERSEYS/, moved at 1:16 p.m., 90 words)
LIFESTYLE
Hi-tech trackers will play big role in fitness in 2015
NEW YORK - Americans will continue to flock to indoor
cycling, interval training, group fitness classes and other
calorie-burning activities in 2015, but now hi-tech devices will
monitor their every waking - and sleeping - hours, fitness
experts say. Consumers bought an estimated 84 million tracking
devices in 2013. (FITNESS-PREDICTIONS/2015, moved, 400 words)
E-learning matches traditional training for doctors, nurses
- review
LONDON - Millions more students worldwide could train as
doctors and nurses using electronic learning, which is just as
effective as traditional medical training, a review commissioned
by the World Health Organization has found.
(HEALTH-TRAINING/WHO, moved, 130 words)
Saudi cleric condemns snowmen as anti-Islamic
DUBAI - A prominent Saudi Arabian cleric has whipped up
controversy by issuing a religious ruling forbidding the
building of snowmen, described them as anti-Islamic.
(ODD-SAUDI/SNOW, moved, 300 words)
EU should curb mercury emissions from cremations,
campaigners say
BRUSSELS - Environment campaigners are calling for curbs on
mercury emissions from human cremations as part of pollution
controls that EU authorities will debate this month. Increased
cremation as shortage of land makes burial expensive has
coincided with a rise in emissions of the toxic metal from
fillings in teeth. (EU-AIR/CREMATION, moved, 300 words)
U.S. bus lines added routes in 2014, airline flights fell
CHICAGO - U.S. bus companies continued to add daily
scheduled routes linking cities around the country in 2014 with
a 2.1 percent increase, while airline flights fell 3.5 percent,
according to a study released on Monday. In the years following
the U.S. financial sector collapse and recession, more people
have chosen buses as a cheaper travel option, especially a
younger generation of Americans not nearly so wedded to cars or
airports. (USA-BUSES/TRANSPORTATION, moved, by Nick Carey, 335
words)
Egypt court orders release of 26 men detained over bath
house "orgy"
CAIRO - An Egyptian court orders the release of 26 men who
were detained last month in a raid on a Cairo bath house after
police received a tip that they were holding gay orgies.
(EGYPT-GAYS/COURT (UPDATE 1), moved, 210 words)
FEATURE
Birmingham: Britain's new Mecca?
LONDON - Britain's Queen Elizabeth now wears a hijab. A
major British city has removed the suffix "ham" from its name
because it is not halal. Elderly Britons are being
mass-converted to Islam in mosques branded "Mecca." These were
some of the satirical visions on social media mocking a U.S.
pundit on terrorism who told the U.S. television channel Fox
News that Britain's second largest city, Birmingham, was
"totally Muslim." (BRITAIN-BIRMINGHAM/, moved. 400 words)
WORLD
Divers retrieve "black box" data recorder from AirAsia wreck
JAKARTA/PANGKALAN BUN, Indonesia - Indonesian navy divers
retrieve the black box flight data recorder from the wreck of an
AirAsia passenger jet, a major step towards investigators
unraveling the cause of the crash that killed all 162 people on
board. (INDONESIA-AIRPLANE/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), moved, 760
words)
Korean-born American deported from South Korea for praising
North
SEOUL - South Korean President Park Geun-hye said on Monday
an anti-North Korea law was needed because the two countries
remained technically at war, after a Korean-American was
deported to the United States under the law for making positive
comments about the North. (SOUTHKOREA-USA/DEPORTATION (UPDATE
1), moved, 400 words)
Interpol says Ukraine's Yanukovich now wanted person
KIEV - Interpol has put ousted Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich on the international wanted list on Ukrainian charges
of embezzlement and financial wrong-doing, according to a notice
on the international police organization's website.
(UKRAINE-CRISIS/YANUKOVICH (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 10:39 am,
315 words)
Lebanese police raid prison after bomb attacks
BEIRUT - Lebanese security forces storm a unit of the
country's largest prison where Islamist militants are detained,
security sources say, following a double suicide attack at the
weekend claimed by Syria's al-Qaeda wing. (LEBANON-PRISON/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)
PM says Iraq may need three years to restructure and rebuild
military
CAIRO - Iraq may need three years to rebuild and restructure
its military, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Sunday, as
the country battles Islamic State militants who pose the biggest
threat to its security since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.
(IRAQ-MILITARY/ (INTERVIEW), moved, 710 words)
Dozens of children among 98 Rohingya smuggling victims found
in Thailand
BANGKOK - Dozens of children are among 98 suspected Rohingya
trafficking victims from Myanmar discovered in pickup trucks in
southern Thailand, police say, as more checkpoints are set up in
the region to combat the trade. (THAILAND-TRAFFICKING/ (TV,
PIX), moved, 400 words)
Afghan president finally nominates cabinet ministers
(AFGHANISTAN-CABINET/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)
Police in China shoot dead six in restive Xinjiang
(CHINA-XINJIANG/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 405 words)
DETROIT AUTO SHOW
GM shows Bolt electric vehicle concept with 200-mile driving
range
DETROIT - General Motors Co on Monday showed its Chevrolet
Bolt concept car with an electric driving ange of more than 200
miles and a $30,000 price tag, offering a view into where the
U.S. automaker is pushing in development of electric vehicles.
The all-electric Bolt is a concept car not currently slated for
production. (AUTOSHOW-GM/BOLT (PIX), moved, 160 words)
Marchionne says Fiat Chrysler not in merger talks
DETROIT - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Officer
Sergio Marchionne said on Monday he is not in talks with another
automaker on a merger but that there needs to be consolidation
throughout the industry to develop new products. Marchionne said
cooperative work among automakers is needed because of the
advanced technology in vehicles. He also called for an easing of
the 2025 fuel economy targets by the U.S. government to give
automakers more time to meet them. (AUTOSHOW-FIATCHRYSLER/
(UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved at 12:04 p.m., 100 words, will be
led)
Volvo to sell Chinese-made cars in U.S. this year
BEIJING - Volvo Car Group plans to export a Chinese-made
midsize sedan this year to the United States, and is starting to
weigh the possibility of building a vehicle factory in the
United States, people familiar with the Chinese-owned
automaker's plans said. (AUTOSHOW-VOLVO/ (EXCLUSIVE, PIX),
moved, 400 words)
Ford's new Raptor pushing trucks to next edge
DETROIT - Ford combines two of Detroit's favorite themes --
performance and trucks -- in the Raptor, the high-horsepower,
off-road edition of its new aluminum-bodied F-150.
(AUTOSHOW-FORD/, expect by 3 p.m., by Pail Lienert, 400 words)
Daimler CEO still sees strong momentum in China
DETROIT - Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche on Monday
said he sees global demand for passenger cars rising around 4
percent in 2015, adding that the maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury
cars aims to outgrow the market thanks to continued demand in
China. (AUTOSHOW-DAIMLER/CHINA (PIX), moved at 11:55 a.m., 70
words, will be led)
Auto industry's past and future collide in Detroit
DETROIT - For Detroit's first auto show of the 21st Century
in January 2000, General Motors announced "the largest auto show
exhibit ever in North America" to usher in the new Millennium.
That exuberance provided a sharp contrast to the Detroit show a
decade later in January 2009. Record profits had turned to
record losses. (AUTOSHOW-30YEARS/ (FEATURE, PIX), moved, by Paul
Ingrassia, 871 words)
VW aims to tune in to local tastes in latest U.S. turnaround
plan
(AUTOSHOW-VOLKSWAGEN/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Andreas
Cremer, 520 words)
COLUMN
Bakken oil wells and the Red Queen's revenge
LONDON - More than 22,000 wells have been drilled in North
Dakota since oil was discovered in 1951, but over half of state
production comes from around 4,000 wells drilled since the start
of 2013. By the end of Oct 2014, there were nearly 11,900 wells
producing oil and gas in the state. The rest proved dry, or had
been shut in or plugged and abandoned as output has dwindled.
(SHALE-OUTPUT/NORTHDAKOTA-KEMP (COLUMN), moved, by John Kemp,
1,100 words)
BUSINESS AND MARKETS
Oil slumps another 5 percent after Goldman slashes price
forecast
NEW YORK - Oil slumped 5 percent to near six-year lows on
Monday, accelerating its months-long rout after Goldman Sachs
slashed its short-term price forecasts and Gulf producers showed
no signs of curbing output. U.S. crude oil was down $1.98 at
$46.38 after earlier hitting a low of $45.90, also near six-year
low. (MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 7, GRAPHICS), moved at 12:07 p.m.,
400 words)
Dollar Tree expects to shed less than 300 stores to buy
Family Dollar
-- Discount chain Dollar Tree said it expects to divest
fewer than 300 stores to satisfy competition regulators
scrutinizing its proposed takeover of Family Dollar Stores and
had already identified potential buyers. (FAMILY DOLLAR ST-M&A/
(UPDATE 2), moved, 400 words)
BATS exchange group to pay record $14 million SEC fine
-- Exchange operator BATS Global Markets said on Monday it
agreed to pay a record $14 million penalty to settle charges
that two exchanges formerly owned by Direct Edge Holdings gave
advantages to certain high-frequency trading firms.
(SEC-BATS/SETTLEMENT (UPDATE 1), moved at 1:08 p.m., 250 words)
Fed's Lockhart sees strong U.S. growth, rate hike in
mid-2015
ATLANTA - The U.S. economy is motoring ahead in its
recovery, likely putting the Federal Reserve in position to
raise interest rates by the middle of the year, Atlanta Fed
President Dennis Lockhart said on Monday. (USA-FED/LOCKHART,
moved at 12:30 p.m., 300 words)
J&J strikes Alzheimer's deal with AC Immune worth up to $509
million
-- Johnson & Johnson boosted its research efforts in
Alzheimer's on Monday by striking a deal potentially worth up to
$509 million with unlisted Swiss biotech firm AC Immune to
develop so-called anti-tau vaccines. Tau is a protein known for
forming tangles inside brain cells and is linked to cell death.
(AC IMMUNE-J&J/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)
Shire to buy NPS for $5.2 billion to boost rare disease
drugs
LONDON - Shire Plc has agreed to buy U.S. group NPS
Pharmaceuticals Incfor $5.2 billion, the Dublin-based drug
maker's biggest acquisition yet as it seeks to strengthen its
position in the lucrative field of medicines for rare diseases.
(NPS-M&A/SHIRE (UPDATE 4), moved, 500 words)
Roche to buy majority stake in Foundation to boost
gene-linked cancer drugs
ZURICH/LOS ANGELES - Roche Holding will acquire a majority
stake in molecular and genomic analysis firm Foundation Medicine
Inc for up to $1.18 billion, it says, in a move to bolster the
Swiss drug maker's personalized cancer treatments.
(FOUNDATION-ROCHE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words)
AmerisourceBergen enters animal health market with $2.5
billion deal
-- Medicines distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp will buy MWI
Veterinary Supply Inc for about $2.5 billion to enter the
fast-growing animal health products distribution business as pet
ownership rises in the United States. The $22-billion industry
for animal medicines and vaccines is expected to grow 5.7
percent per year from 2011 to 2016, according to a report by
Technology Acceleration Partners. (MWI
VETERINARY-M&A/AMERISOURCEBERGN (UPDATE 2), moved at 1:06 p.m.,
300 words)
U.S. soybean crop estimate at new record, corn stocks also
record
WASHINGTON - The record U.S. soybean harvest in 2014 was
even bigger than expected, pushing domestic supplies to their
highest in eight years ahead of what is expected to be a bumper
South American harvest, the U.S. Agriculture Department said.
U.S. corn stocks were a record 11.203 billion bushels as of Dec.
1. (USDA-CROPS/ (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC), moved at 1:07 p.m., 300
words)
Alcoa results expected after the bell
-- Aluminum giant Alcoa reports fourth-quarter results and
the market will be watching for signs that the company's
business providing specialized products for the aerospace and
automotive industries continues to grow. Analysts will also be
looking to see what effect falling oil prices have had on
Alcoa's business. (ALCOA-RESULTS/, expect by 5 p.m., 300 words)
Ellison's backing helps Kurian's star to rise at Oracle
(ORACLE-KURIAN/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Nadia Damouni, 1,015
words)
SEC eyes transfer agents in new front against U.S. stock
fraudsters
(SEC-TRANSFERAGENTS/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Sarah N. Lynch,
1,160 words)
