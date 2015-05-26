REUTERS AMERICA AFTERNOON NEWS PLAN FOR TUESDAY MAY 26
LATEST AND PLANNED U.S. NEWS COVERAGE (ALL TIMES ET)
Top stories as of 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
BREAKING
U.S. Capitol building evacuated after alarm sounded
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Capitol building was being evacuated
after an audible alarm was sounded, U.S. Capitol Police said on
Tuesday. No other details were immediately available on the
cause for the alarm, although law enforcement was checking on
the possibility of a fire, a police official said.
(USA-CONGRESS/EVACUATION, moved at 12:50 p.m., 46 words, will be
led)
U.S. authorities probe nearly a dozen Monday threats to
international flights
WASHINGTON - U.S. government agencies are investigating at
least 11 threats against specific international commercial
flights on Monday afternoon, apparently phoned in to police by
the same person, U.S. officials said on Tuesday. One flight, Air
France flight 22 from Paris was escorted by two U.S. F-15
fighter jets to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport
after authorities received a threat, said the officials, who
asked not to be identified. (USA-AIRLINES/THREATS, moved at 1:19
p.m., 238 words)
Pentagon slams "unhelpful" Iraqi code name for Ramadi
offensive
WASHINGTON - The Pentagon on Tuesday said it was "unhelpful"
for Iraq's Shi'ite militia to have chosen an openly sectarian
code name for the operation to retake the city Ramadi and added
that, in the U.S. view, the full-on offensive had yet to begin.
Pentagon spokesman Colonel Steve Warren also said problems
leading to last week's Iraqi military withdrawal from the city
of Ramadi included "both low morale amongst the troops" as well
as problems within the Iraqi military command structure.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-PENTAGON (UPDATE 1), moved at 1:39 p.m.,
364 words) See also: White House says Iraqi lack of will to
fight 'a problem' in past (MIDEAST-CRISIS/USA-IRAQIS, moved at
1:37 p.m., 93 words)
TOP STORIES
Storms kill eight in Texas and Oklahoma with Houston hit by
floods
HOUSTON - Torrential rains have killed at least eight people
in Texas and Oklahoma, including two in Houston where flooding
turned streets into rivers and led to nearly 1,000 calls for
help in the fourth-most populous U.S. city, officials said on
Tuesday. Another 12 people were missing in Texas after the
storms slammed the states during the Memorial Day weekend,
causing floods and tornadoes that destroyed homes and swept away
bridges. "There are still some significant areas of really
devastating flooding in Houston," Mayor Annise Parker said at a
news conference. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he
assured Texas Governor Greg Abbott he could count on help from
the federal government. Abbott has declared a state of disaster
in 24 Texas counties. (USA-STORMS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved at
12:10 p.m., by Anna Driver, 434 words, will be updated through
the day) See also: Texas oil patches brace for more rains,
possible floods (USA-STORMS/OIL, moved at 12:44 p.m., 176 words)
Obama urges Senate to reach deal on U.S. domestic
surveillance program
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama on Tuesday urged the
U.S. Senate to resolve its impasse over legislation authorizing
collection of Americans' telephone records. The National
Security Agency program is set to expire on June 1 unless
Congress agrees to extend the program temporarily or replace it
with an alternative passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.
Obama, in remarks to reporters in the Oval Office, urged
senators to work through a congressional recess to address the
issue. (USA-SECURITY/NSA (PIX), moved at 12:08 p.m., 75 words)
See also: White House: no 'Plan B' if U.S. Congress fails to act
on Patriot Act (USA-WHITEHOUSE/PATRIOTACT, moved at 1:45 p.m.,
131 words)
Washington Post reporter goes on trial in Tehran behind
closed doors
DUBAI - Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian went on trial
on espionage charges behind closed doors in Tehran on Tuesday,
10 months after he was arrested at his home and imprisoned,
Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported. His wife,
Yeganeh Salehi, and a woman described as a photojournalist also
went on trial, the official IRNA news agency said. Both women
were detained with him in July but later released.
(IRAN-USA/JOURNALIST (UPDATE 3), moved at 11:22 a.m., 400 words)
See also: Closed trial of U.S. reporter in Iran 'adds to
concerns' - State Department (IRAN-USA/JOURNALIST-STATE, moved
at 1:30 p.m., 95 words)
Cleveland says will announce settlement with Justice
Department
WASHINGTON - The city of Cleveland and the U.S. Department
of Justice will announce a settlement agreement at 1:30 p.m. EST
on Tuesday after an investigation of police practices, the city
said via Twitter. The Justice Department concluded a 21-month
investigation in December that found the Cleveland police
engaged in widespread use of excessive force against its
civilians. (USA-CLEVELAND/POLICE (UPDATE 1), moved at 1:30 p.m.,
250 words, will be updated by 2:30 p.m.)
Protest against Baltimore youth jail shuts down highways
BALTIMORE - Baltimore protesters marching against a planned
$30 million juvenile jail shut down highways on Tuesday in the
latest demonstration over the city's justice system, motorists
and organizers said. (USA-POLICE./BALTIMORE, moved at 10:30
a.m., 262 words)
White House says ethics of human genome editing needs
further review
WASHINGTON - The White House said on Tuesday the ethical
issues associated with gene-editing on the human genome need
further study by the scientific community and should not be
pursued until issues are resolved. (SCIENCE-EMBRYOS/OBAMA, moved
at 11:17 a.m., 250 words)
Malaysian police reveal grim secrets of jungle trafficking
camps
BUKIT WANG BURMA - Malaysian police forensic teams, digging
with hoes and shovels, begin pulling out the remains of dozens
of suspected victims of human traffickers from shallow graves
discovered at a jungle camp near the border with Thailand.
(ASIA-MIGRANTS/ (WRAPUP 4, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved at 9:08
a.m., 815 words)
Takata faces questions over air bag fix as recalls expand
DETROIT - Automakers and safety regulators could take months
to nail down why air bag inflators made by Takata Corp are
exploding with too much force, meaning consumers cannot be
certain replacement inflators installed under a sweeping recall
are safe, according to industry officials involved in the
process. Takata, 11 automakers that used its air bag technology
and U.S. safety regulators are pursuing separate efforts to
determine the root cause of problems linked to at least six
deaths. (AUTOS-TAKATA/RECALL (PIX, GRAPHIC), expect by 3 p.m.,
by Ben Klayman, 729 words)
World has no choice but to move away from carbon - UN
climate chief
BARCELONA - Responding to climate change in the next 15
years is the world's "mega development project" given the need
to invest trillions of dollars in infrastructure and create jobs
and economic stability, the United Nations' top climate change
official said on Tuesday. (CLIMATE-CHANGE/CARBON (PIX), moved at
11:44 a.m., 539 words. See also: Fabius hopes Paris climate
talks can reverse Copenhagen failure (CLIMATE-CHANGE/FABIUS
(INTERVIEW, TV, PIX), moved, 565 words)
WASHINGTON
Obama says working with NATO allies on Islamic State, Libya
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama said on Tuesday the
United States was working closely with its NATO allies to
partner with other countries in the fight against Islamic State
militants and addressing challenges in Libya. "NATO is
necessarily recognizing a whole range of global challenges,
particularly on what we call the Southern Front... making sure
that we continue to coordinate effectively in the fight against
ISIL," Obama said in remarks at a meeting at the White House
with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. (USA-NATO/ (PIX),
moved at 12:26 p.m., 109 words) See also: U.S., coalition forces
stage 12 strikes on Islamic State in Iraq
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/USA-AIRSTRIKES, moved at 12:30 p.m., 73 words)
Japan to join U.S., Australia war games amid growing China
tensions
SYDNEY - Japan will join a major U.S.-Australian military
exercise for the first time in a sign of growing security links
between the three countries as tensions fester over China's
island building in the South China Sea. The Talisman Sabre
biennial exercises, to be held in locations around Australia,
will encompass maritime operations, amphibious landings, special
forces tactics and urban warfare. (AUSTRALIA-USA/JAPAN (UPDATE
1, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved at 4:04 a.m., 663 words) See also:
China to extend offshore military reach to counter
"provocations" (CHINA-DEFENSE/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, 470 words)
China-led lender adds urgency to Japan's pursuit of
pan-Pacific trade pact
TOKYO - China's drive to create a Beijing-led Asian
development bank seen as a threat to U.S. and Japanese regional
clout is adding to a sense of urgency among Japanese officials
keen to get a 12-nation pan-Pacific trade pact off the ground.
(TRADE-TPP/JAPAN, moved, 510 words)
SUPREME COURT
U.S. Supreme Court to hear Texas state Senate redistricting
case
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Tuesday to
hear a challenge brought by conservatives to Texas state Senate
redistricting maps that they say violate the U.S. Constitution's
guarantee of "one person-one vote." The challengers, backed by
various conservative groups, say the districts signed into law
in 2013 do not equally distribute voters because they are based
on total population of each district. Some of the districts
include large populations of Hispanic non-citizens who are not
eligible to vote. (USA-COURT/REDISTRICTING (UPDATE 1), moved at
10 a.m., 241 words)
Supreme Court backs contractor KBR in Iraq whistleblower
case
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday handed a
victory to government contractor KBR Inc by ruling that a law
that extends the time frame for fraud claims committed against
the United States during wartime does not apply to civil claims.
On a 9-0 vote, the court said that the Wartime Suspension of
Limitations Act, which extends court deadlines during a time of
war, applies only to criminal fraud cases. The decision benefits
KBR, which is fighting whistleblower claims alleging it
defrauded the U.S. government over work it carried out in Iraq.
The lawsuit was filed by former employee Benjamin Carter, who
worked in Iraq as a water purification operator.
(USA-COURT/WHISTLEBLOWER (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 12:42 p.m.,
284 words)
Supreme Court rules against Cisco Systems in patent
infringement fight
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled against
Cisco Systems Inc over a patent infringement claim the tech
giant is fighting. On a 6-2 vote, with Justice Stephen Breyer
recused from the case, the court threw out a ruling by the U.S.
Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in favor of Cisco.
There is now likely to be a new trial. The case concerns a
patent held by Commil USA LLC on a way to improve the
implementation of a wireless network where multiple access
points are needed. (USA-COURT/IP (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 12:24
p.m., 380 words)
OTHER U.S. NEWS
Amtrak to install cameras to monitor train engineers after
crash
WASHINGTON - Amtrak plans to install video cameras to
monitor the engineers of locomotives on its heavily traveled
routes in the northeastern United States following a deadly
derailment, the nation's largest passenger rail service said on
Tuesday. The move to add cockpit cameras in trains on the
Northeast Corridor line by the year's end follows a derailment
outside Philadelphia that killed eight people and injured about
200.. The cameras will be installed in 70 locomotives that power
trains on the Washington-to-Boston northeast corridor, as well
as service between New York, Philadelphia and Harrisburg,
Pennsylvania. (USA-TRAIN/AMTRAK, moved at 12:37 p.m., 237 words)
Maryland 'free-range parents' cleared of neglect charge
-- The Maryland couple charged with child neglect for
letting their children walk home alone from parks have been
cleared in one of the two cases against them, the couple's
lawyer said on Monday. The charges against Danielle and
Alexander Meitiv of Silver Spring sparked a national debate
about government overstepping and "free-range parents" who want
to let children build independence. Police stopped the children,
a 6-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother, on Dec. 20 while
the children walked home from a park in Silver Spring, a
Washington, D.C. (USA-MARYLAND/PARENTING, moved at 12:19 p.m.,
244 words)
Maryland lawmakers take up police reform after Baltimore
unrest
WASHINGTON - Baltimore rioting over the death of Freddie
Gray from injuries in police custody is spurring Maryland
lawmakers to take action on criminal justice reform after
legislation stalled in the statehouse. (USA-POLICE/BALTIMORE
(FEATURE, PIX), moved at 7 am, 760 words)
Eyeing the next frontier, Miami law firms ramp up Cuba
strategy
MIAMI - A team of lawyers from the Florida Bar will make a
first trip to Cuba this week to explore emerging business
opportunities as prospects heat up for closer political and
commercial relations between the United States and the
Communist-run island. Some big law firms with Miami offices,
often staffed by Cuban-American exiles, already are beefing up
their Cuba-related practices in response to queries from U.S.
companies on issues ranging from telecommunications to banking,
amid signs the longstanding U.S. trade embargo on Cuba is
eroding. (CUBA-USA/LAWYERS (FEATURE, UPDATE 1), moved at 12:55
p.m., by David Adams, 904 words)
Texas resident charged with conspiracy to provide support to
Islamic State
WASHINGTON - A Texas resident has been charged with
conspiracy to provide material support to Islamic State, the
U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday. Asher Abid Khan, 20,
of Spring, Texas, is accused of trying to travel to Syria to
fight for the militant group. He was arrested on Tuesday morning
and was to appear before a Texas federal judge later in the day,
prosecutors said. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in
prison. (USA-SECURITY/ISLAMICSTATE (UPDATE 1), moved at 1:07
p.m., 300 words)
Sinkhole closes runway at DFW airport
DALLAS - A sinkhole has closed a runway at Dallas/Fort Worth
International Airport which may delay flights at one of the
largest transit hubs in the United States. The sinkhole was
found in a safety area adjacent to one of the airport's main
runways, a spokesman wrote Tuesday on the airport's Twitter
page. The runway will stay closed until repairs are completed,
according to the post. (USA-AIRPORT/SINKHOLE (UPDATE 1), moved
at 11:12 a.m. ET, 170 words)
Two dead, one injured in shooting at Walmart in North Dakota
-- Two people were killed and one wounded in a shooting
early on Tuesday at a Walmart store in Grand Forks,
North Dakota, that involved a U.S. airman from the Grand Forks
Air Force base, authorities said. The airman's role was not
clear and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations was
working with Grand Forks police, the Air Force said.
(USA-NORTHDAKOTA/WALMART (UPDATE 2), moved at 11:26 a.m. ET, 229
words)
GM to spend $1.2 billion to upgrade Fort Wayne truck plant
DETROIT - General Motors Co said it will spend $1.2 billion
to expand and upgrade the paint shop, body shop and general
assembly area at its full-size truck plant in Fort Wayne,
Indiana. The investment is part of the company's previously
announced plan to invest $5.4 billion over three years in U.S.
plants to boost production and improve vehicle quality.
(GM-FORTWAYNE/RENOVATION, moved at 1:15 p.m., 94 words)
Wisconsin judge to hold juvenile court hearing in Slenderman
case
MILWAUKEE - A Wisconsin judge on Tuesday will begin a
hearing on whether to move a trial from adult to juvenile court
for one of the girls accused of stabbing her classmate 19 times
to please Slenderman, a fictional Internet character. The
girls, Anissa Weier and Morgan Geyser, who were both 12 at the
time, were charged as adults with attempted first-degree
homicide in the May 2014 attack on a classmate in Waukesha, a
suburb of Milwaukee. (USA-CRIME/WISCONSIN, moved at 6 a.m., 263
words)
USDA chief vet says bird flu cases waning, sees end by July
PARIS - The number of cases of bird flu in the United States
has started to decline and the epidemic is likely to be over
within a couple of months, helped by warm weather in the summer,
the U.S. chief veterinary officer said on Tuesday. "We believe
the worst is behind us, which doesn't mean that we still won't
see additional cases but we know we see a decline in cases,"
John Clifford, Chief Veterinary Officer for the U.S. Department
of Agriculture, told Reuters. (HEALTH-BIRDFLU/USA-USDA, moved at
1:02 p.m., 224 words, will be led)
MIDDLE EAST
Iraqi Shi'ite militia claim leadership of Anbar campaign
against Islamic State
BAGHDAD - Iraq's Shi'ite paramilitaries announce they have
taken charge of the campaign to drive Islamic State from the
western province of Anbar, giving the operation an openly
sectarian codename that could infuriate its Sunni population.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved at 10:41 am, 925 words)
Syria says carries out deadly air raid on Islamic State
stronghold
BEIRUT - The Syrian air force hit an Islamic
State-controlled air base in Raqqa province on Tuesday, killing
more than 140 militants, state media said, striking the jihadist
group in its Syrian stronghold a week after it seized Palmyra
from the government. The city of Raqqa is seen as the de facto
capital of the "caliphate" Islamic State has declared in Syria
and Iraq. It was not possible to independently verify the
reported attack on the Tabqa air base. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA
(UPDATE 1), moved at 11:08 a.m., 586 words)
Netanyahu offers to resume peace talks with settlement focus
JERUSALEM - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has proposed
resuming peace talks with the Palestinians but with initial
focus on defining Jewish settlements that Israel will keep and
be allowed to expand, an Israeli official says.
(ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/ (TV, PIX), moved, 415 words)
U.N. agency urges truce in Syria fighting during harvesting
(FOOD-SYRIA/UN, moved at 7:39 a.m., 273 words)
Erdogan's ambition heralds turbulence after Turks vote
(TURKEY-ELECTION/ERDOGAN (PIX), moved, 1,040 words)
WORLD
Boko Haram kill at least 43 in Nigeria's Borno state
GUBIO, Nigeria - Boko Haram militants have killed at least
43 people in a five-hour assault on the town of Gubio in
northeastern Nigeria's Borno state, witnesses said on Tuesday.
(NIGERIA-VIOLENCE/BOKOHARAM, moved at 12:50 p.m., 244 words) See
also: Herdsmen kill at least 96 people in Nigeria's Benue state
(NIGERIA-VIOLENCE/, moved at 7:48 a.m., 60 words, will be led)
Captured video appears to show foreign fighters in Nigeria's
Boko Haram
ABUJA - Video footage found in captured Boko Haram camps by
Nigeria's military and seen by Reuters seems to give some of the
clearest indication that foreign fighters hold positions of
power within the Nigerian Islamist militant group. The Nigerian
government has previously spoken of foreign influence within the
ranks of the jihadists but lacked hard evidence to back up its
assertion. (NIGERIA-VIOLENCE/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved at 10:55 am,
450 words)
Air France faces probe after jet narrowly avoids mountain
PARIS - French investigators have opened a probe after an
Air France jet with some three dozen people on board narrowly
avoided hitting the highest mountain in central Africa in early
May, according to information published by France's BEA air
accident agency. (AIRFRANCE-CAMEROON/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 10:28
am, 300 words)
Russia launches large-scale air defense drills
MOSCOW - Russia's defense ministry says it launched air
defense exercises in the Ural mountains and western Siberia
involving 12,000 soldiers and 250 aircraft and helicopters.
(RUSSIA-MILITARY/DRILLS (TV), moved, 160 words)
Thousands of Kosovars mourn Albanian militants killed in
Macedonia
PRISTINA - Thousands of people turned out in Kosovo's
capital on Tuesday to pay their respects to eight ethnic
Albanian militants killed earlier this month in neighboring
Macedonia, whose government labeled them as terrorists.
(KOSOVO-FUNERAL/ (PIX, TV), moved at 12:46 p.m., 244 words)
Soccer team's Euro success lifts gloom in war-weary Ukraine
DNIPROPETROVSK, Ukraine - Eastern Ukrainian club Dnipro are
unexpectedly poised for possible European soccer glory, lifting
gloom in their war-weary country, at least for a while. (UKRAINE
CRISIS/SOCCER-DNIPRO (PIX TV), moved,690 words)
UNHCR slashes Burundi refugee numbers from earlier
"guesstimate"
GENEVA - The U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said on Tuesday that
72,618 people have fled Burundi in recent weeks, cutting its
estimate of how many had sought asylum in neighbouring countries
by more than 30,000. (BURUNDI-POLITICS/REFUGEES, moved at 12:22
p.m., 205 words)
Kenya says five policemen wounded by Al Shabaab, no deaths
NAIROBI - Five Kenyan police officers are wounded by Somali
militants who attacked two patrols in rural areas in the east of
the country, Kenya's police chief says, contradicting the death
toll stated by the attackers and local media. (KENYA-ATTACKS/
(UPDATE 2), moved, 350 words)
UK Lords could water down government plans on EU, human
rights
LONDON - Britain's new Conservative government will have a
fight on its hands when it tries to get legislation on an EU
membership referendum and on human rights through parliament's
House of Lords, where it is in a minority.
(BRITAIN-POLITICS/LORDS, moved at 12:23 p.m., 860 words)
China pressure suspected as Malaysia bars Hong Kong teen
activist
(MALAYSIA-HONGKONG/DEMOCRACY-ACTIVIST (UPDATE 1), moved at
8:17 a.m., 410 words)
SPOTLIGHT
Zimbabweans go hungry as drought hammers southern Africa
SIYAGIJIMA - Even in the best of times, life is harsh in
Siyagijima, a desolate village in southwest Zimbabwe. After the
worst regional drought in nearly a decade and the failure of
nearby crops, it is likely to be even harsher.
(ZIMBABWE-DROUGHT/ (PIX, TV), moved, 740 words)
ENTERTAINMENT
Homicide probe to be launched into B.B. King's death
LAS VEGAS - Nevada officials said on Monday they would
conduct a homicide investigation into the death of B.B. King who
died this month at age 89 after two of his daughters leveled
accusations that the blues great was murdered. The Clark County,
Nevada, coroner's office said in a posting on Twitter that it
had taken jurisdiction over King's body and that autopsy results
would take a minimum of six to eight weeks. (USA-NEVADA/BBKING,
moved at 1:08 a.m., 268 words)
U.S. returns 25 stolen artifacts to Italy
ROME - The United States returned 25 stolen artifacts to
Italy including ancient vases, frescoes and manuscripts that had
been illegally removed and found in museums, auction houses and
private collections, police said on Tuesday.The 25 pieces
included a 2,500-year-old Etruscan vase decorated with dolphins,
a marble sarcophagus cover and parts of frescoes believed to
have been stolen from the site of the ancient city of Pompeii.
(ITALY-ART/USA, moving shortly, 235 words)
TV Review: 'Aquarius'
(VARIETY-ENTERTAINMENT-TV/REVIEWS), moved at 11:44 a.m., 614
words)
LIFESTYLE
Oxford University unveils new Hadid-designed Middle East
wing
OXFORD, England - Zaha Hadid, the Iraqi-born architect, has
designed a futuristic addition to the Oxford University campus:
a curvy bridge building for St. Antony's College's Middle East
Center that was inaugurated on Tuesday. (BRITAIN-OXFORD/HADID
(PIX), moved at noon, 387 words)
Bulgari brothers to face trial on tax evasion charges
ROME - Two heirs to Italian luxury jeweller Bulgari denied
wrongdoing on Tuesday after an Italian court ordered them to
stand trial along with 11 others on suspicion of tax evasion.
Brothers Nicola and Paolo Bulgari will be called to respond to
allegations the jeweller evaded taxes between 2006 and 2010,
before it was taken over by French luxury group LVMH.
(BULGARI-TAXEVASION/TRIAL, moved at 11:43 a.m., 224 words)
HEALTH
Pizza Hut, Taco Bell to remove artificial colors, flavors
from foods
-- Taco Bell and Pizza Hut said they would remove artificial
colors and flavors from their food as consumers shift to
products perceived as healthier. (YUM! BRANDS-FOOD ADDITIVES/,
moved at 10:36 am, 150 words)
Stressed out wives may make men's blood pressure rise
-- When older men have stressed-out wives, their own blood
pressure may go up, a U.S. study suggests. "We found that
husbands had higher blood pressure when wives reported greater
stress and that this link was even greater when husbands felt
more negative about the relationship," lead study author Kira
Birditt, a scientist at the Institute for Social Research at the
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, said.
(MENTAL-HEALTH/RELATIONSHIP-HYPERTENSION, moved at 11:13 a.m.,
553 words)
Delayed cord cutting at birth tied to better skills in
childhood
-- Waiting a few minutes to clamp the umbilical cord after
birth is tied to better motor and social skills later in
childhood - especially for boys, suggests a new study. Delaying
cord clamping is already known to benefit babies by increasing
iron levels in their blood for the first few months of life,
researchers write in JAMA Pediatrics.
(GYNECOLOGY-PEDIATRICS/CORD-NEURODEVELOPMENT, moved at 11:10
a.m., 600 words)
Man traveling to U.S. from Liberia dies from Lassa fever
WASHINGTON - A man who traveled from Liberia died in New
Jersey over the weekend from Lassa fever, U.S. health officials
said, adding that authorities are looking for people who had
contact with him although the risk of infection is extremely
low. Lassa, a viral disease common in West Africa, is far less
fatal and less contagious than the deadly Ebola virus that has
raised global health concerns amid a large outbreak, according
to the Centers for Disease Control. (USA-CDC/LASSA, moved at
8:42 a.m., 364 words)
WHO said Ebola set to persist in 2015 but funds for aid are
lacking
GENEVA - The Ebola outbreak in Guinea and Sierra Leone is
expected to take all of 2015 to stamp out and may persist even
longer because of dwindling financing, the World Health
Organization warned on Tuesday. Guinea and Sierra Leone reported
a total of 12 cases last week, down from 36 the previous week.
Liberia, the third country hit by West Africa's year-long
epidemic, was declared Ebola-free on May 9 after 42 days without
a case. The disease has killed more than 11,100 people among
27,000 infected. (HEALTH-WHO/, moved at 11 a.m., 400 words)
Fight over hot new cholesterol drugs may be won in
milligrams
LOS ANGELES - Two powerful and innovative cholesterol drugs
likely to be approved this summer both target the same protein
and have been shown to sharply lower LDL in high-risk patients.
But there is at least one significant difference between the
two offerings: the dosages in which they will be sold.
(HEART-CHOLESTEROL/DOSE (INSIGHT), moved, by Deena Beasley, 925
words)
AstraZeneca hit after psoriasis drug linked to suicide fears
(ASTRAZENECA-AMGEN/PSORIASIS, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 300
words)
SCIENCE
DigitalGlobe, Saab venture sees big returns from 3-D model
of world
WASHINGTON - U.S. satellite imagery provider DigitalGlobe
and Sweden's Saab AB on Tuesday announced a new joint venture to
build an accurate 3-D model of the earth. The new venture will
use Saab's 3-D computer processing technology and DigitalGlobe's
archive of billions of square miles of high-quality satellite
imagery to create realistic 3-D models of huge parts of the
globe. (DIGITALGLOBE-SAAB/VRICON (TV, PIX), moved at 7:45 a.m.,
403 words)
Japan coalition wants to end most Fukushima evacuations by
2017
TOKYO - Japan's ruling coalition will recommend lifting
evacuation orders for most people forced from their homes by the
Fukushima nuclear disaster within two years in a bid to speed up
reconstruction, a draft proposal shows. (JAPAN-FUKUSHIMA/
(UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 7:48 a.m., 417 words)
BUSINESS TRENDS
What's hot? Life sciences challenge tech in global
innovation
LONDON - The life sciences industry is increasingly taking
over from the tech sector in driving global innovation,
according to a Thomson Reuters analysis of global patents.
(SCIENCE-PATENTS/, moved, 405 words)
Cheaper gas helps driving make a comeback in the United
states
-- California motorists consumed an extra 34,500 barrels of
gasoline every day in February compared with the same month last
year, state tax records show. The state is just part of a
nationwide surge in driving that has pushed U.S. gasoline
consumption up by more than 300,000 barrels per day compared
with last year. (USA-GASOLINE/DRIVING-KEMP (COLUMN), moved at
9:44 a.m., by John Kemp, 632 words)
Funds feel heat of coal and tar divestment drive
LONDON - For Rivka Micklewaite and fellow students, securing
a pledge this week from Oxford University to avoid direct
investments in companies producing coal or tar sands is just the
beginning. (INVESTMENT-ENERGY/DIVESTMENT (INSIGHT), moved, 965
words)
CONSUMER TECH
EU to continue with tax study even after Amazon changes
BRUSSELS - The European Commission said on Tuesday it would
continue its investigation into Luxembourg's tax treatment of
Amazon after reports the online retailer had changed its tax
practices in Europe. (EUROPE-TAX/AMAZON.COM, moved at 7:38 a.m.,
205 words)
Polish CD Projekt sees record sales of new flagship game
WARSAW - Poland's largest video game developer CD Projekt is
hoping for record sales of the latest edition of its "Witcher"
fantasy saga as it starts to attract mainstream gamers and gains
critical acclaim abroad. (GAMES-CD PROJEKT/WITCHER, moved at
6:41 a.m., 288 words)
BUSINESS AND MARKETS
Cable operator Charter to buy Time Warner Cable for $56
billion
NEW YORK - John Malone's Charter Communications struck a $56
billion deal to buy Time Warner Cable to combine the third and
second largest U.S. cable operators to compete against market
leader Comcast Corp. Including debt, the deal values Time Warner
Cable at $78.7 billion. (WC-M&A/CHARTER COMMUNI (UPDATE 5, PIX),
moved at 12:30 p.m., 1,100 words)
U.S. business spending, housing data show economy firming
WASHINGTON - A gauge of U.S. business investment spending
plans rose solidly for a second straight month in April and
consumer confidence perked up this month, signs economic growth
was picking up after sputtering in the first quarter. The
firming growth picture was also bolstered by other data on
Tuesday showing a surge in new home sales last month and sturdy
gains in overall house prices in March. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP
3, GRAPHICS), moved at 12:24 p.m., 740 words)
Germany sees progress on Greece, EU officials to confer on
Thursday
BERLIN/BRUSSELS - A senior German official says there is no
reason to believe Greece will be in default after a 300 million
euro payment to the IMF falls due on June 5. (EUROZONE-GREECE/,
moved, 350 words)
U.S. Treasury official: China must press ahead with currency
reform
-- Chiina must press ahead with currency liberalization
plans for the yuan to join the International Monetary Fund's
reference basket of currencies, a senior U.S. Treasury official
said. (G7- FINANCE/USA (UPDATE 1), moved at 10:38 am, 250 words)
Fischer says Fed will consider global impact when raising
rates
TEL AVIV- As the Federal Reserve lays the ground to raise
U.S. interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade, it
should weigh the effects of its decisions on global economies
and expect some bouts of volatility in financial markets,
Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said in remarks
during a trip to Israel. (USA-FED/FISCHER (UPDATE 1), moved at
1:25 p.m., 400 words)
EMC to buy Virtustream of $1.2 billion in cash
-- Data storage products maker EMC Corp says it will buy
privately-held Virtustream for about $1.2 billion in cash.
(VIRTUSTREAM-M&A/EMC (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 200 words)
U.S. health group PureTech seeks $160 million in London
listing
LONDON - Boston-based PureTech Health plans to raise $160
million in a London listing, filling its coffers to fund product
development and delivering a vote of confidence in the British
life sciences sector. (PURETECH-IPO/, moved, 275 words)
Alleged Libor ringleader motivated by greed, trial hears
LONDON - Tom Hayes, a former trader on trial for allegedly
conspiring to rig benchmark interest rates, has admitted to
being motivated by greed and was fired by Citigroup in 2010,
prosecutors told a London court on Tuesday. Hayes is the first
person to be prosecuted over manipulation of the London
interbank offered rate (Libor) after a seven year, global
inquiry that has led to banks and brokerages paying around $9
billion in fines. (TRIAL-LIBOR/HAYES (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at
12:11 p.m., 829 words)
British regulator to fine death bonds boss $116 million
LONDON - Britain's financial regulator announces a decision
to fine the boss of a firm which sold so-called "death bonds"
$116 million, the biggest penalty it has ever handed to an
individual. (BRITAIN-DEATHBONDS/FINE (UPDATE 2), moved, 410
words)
