BREAKING
U.S. congressman Fattah of Philadelphia charged in
racketeering case
WASHINGTON - Democratic U.S. congressman Chaka Fattah of
Pennsylvania and four associates were charged on Wednesday with
involvement in the misuse of hundreds of thousands of dollars of
federal, charitable and campaign funds. (USA-CRIME/FATTAH
(UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 1:19 p.m., 492 words)
Fed sees improving economy, job market; September rate hike
in view
WASHINGTON - The U.S. economy and job market continue to
strengthen, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday, leaving the
door open for a possible interest rate hike when central bank
policymakers next meet in September. (USA-FED/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX),
moved at 2 p.m., 422 words)
Afghanistan says Taliban leader dead
KABUL - Afghanistan said on Wednesday that Mullah Omar,
elusive leader of the Taliban movement behind an escalating
insurgency against the government in Kabul, died more than two
years ago. (AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved at
12:28 p.m., 606 words) See also: Taliban leader, who Afghanistan
says is dead, a pious enigma (AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN/OMAR, moved at
1:58 p.m., 1,192 words)
TOP STORIES
University of Cincinnati police officer charged with murder
of black man
CINCINNATI - A University of Cincinnati police officer who
fatally shot an unarmed black man this month has been charged
with murder, the Hamilton County prosecutor said on Wednesday.
(USA-POLICE/OHIO (UPDATE 3), moved at 1:53 p.m., 376 words)
New York state man charged with supporting Islamic State
WASHINGTON - U.S. authorities arrested a man in western New
York and charged him with supporting Islamic State by traveling
to Turkey to help the militant group, the Justice Department
said on Wednesday. (USA-JUSTICE/ARREST (UPDATE 2), moved at
12:13 p.m., 278 words)
Brady blasts NFL 'Deflategate' suspension, denies wrongdoing
New England Patriots football star Tom Brady denied on
Wednesday he had destroyed his cell phone to avoid giving it to
NFL investigators, saying the flap was "manufactured" to
distract from "zero evidence" against him in the "Deflategate"
scandal. (NFL-BRADY/SUSPENSION (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved at
11:51 a.m., 807 words)
Israel wary as U.S. paroles ex-spy Pollard
JERUSALEM - Israel offered a cautious welcome on Wednesday
to the planned U.S. release of former spy Jonathan Pollard, wary
that too warm a celebration might hurt efforts to persuade the
Obama administration to let him leave for Israel immediately.
(ISRAEL-USA/POLLARD (PIX), moved at 7:51 a.m., 499 words)
Obamacare case to be turned against government on emissions
rule
WASHINGTON - Opponents of President Barack Obama's
soon-to-be-implemented policy to cut carbon emissions from power
plants are planning to use an unlikely and potentially potent
weapon against him: the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that
saved Obamacare. (USA-COURT/ENVIRONMENT, moved at 7 a.m., 866
words)
WASHINGTON
Weak home purchase contracts hint at pause in sales activity
WASHINGTON - Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. houses
unexpectedly fell in June after five straight months of
increases, suggesting some cooling in home resales activity
after recent hefty gains. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved at
11:47 a.m., 492 words)
TSA chief vows to close security gaps at U.S. airports
WASHINGTON - The new leader of the U.S. Transportation
Security Administration said on Wednesday his top priority would
be to close security gaps at airport checkpoints where an
internal report showed 96 percent of undercover tests failed.
Peter Neffenger, the agency's new administrator, told a
congressional panel that front-line TSA employees would be
trained by September to avoid the pitfalls that led to those
failures. (USA-AIRPORTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 12:08 p.m., 348
words)
U.S. approves possible sale of $5.4 billion in missiles to
Saudi Arabia
WASHINGTON - The U.S. State Department has approved the
possible sale to Saudi Arabia of $5.4 billion in additional
PAC-3 missiles built by Lockheed Martin Corp , the Pentagon said
on Wednesday. (USA-SAUDI/MISSILES (UPDATE 1), moved at 11:46
a.m., 170 words)
CAMPAIGN
Trump lands in new controversy over breast-feeding comments
WASHINGTON, July 29 Republican Donald Trump on
Wednesday pushed back against a lawyer he had berated when she
requested a break to pump breast milk for her then-infant
daughter, the latest controversial remark to emerge in his
presidential campaign. (USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (UPDATE 1), moved at
12:08 p.m., 412 words)
FEATURE
In rise of U.S. vape shops, owners eye new marijuana market
NEW YORK - When Matt and Jen Osmun opened their vape shop in
Bethel, Connecticut, last December, they didn't expect to get a
boost from the local medical marijuana outlet. "Sales are going
really well, and getting better every month," said Jen Osmun,
who started the business with her husband, a former plumber,
after he was injured in an accident. Since 2008, the number of
U.S. vape shops has grown to about 8,500, and the sale of
electronic cigarettes and supplies climbed to $3.5 billion,
spurred in part by the growing market for marijuana.
(USA-ECIGARETTES/SHOPS (GRAPHIC), moved at 7 a.m., 1,000 words)
OTHER U.S. NEWS
Hundreds of homes threatened by wildfires in U.S. West
SAN FRANCISCO - Hundreds of homes in the U.S. West were
threatened by wildfires on Wednesday, as firefighters gained
ground on a glut of blazes. (USA-WILDFIRES/WEST, moved at 1:07
p.m., 375 words)
Colorado movie gunman's father: FBI asked if son was
'terrorist'
CENTENNIAL, Colo. - The father of Colorado's movie massacre
gunman told his murder trial on Wednesday how he was quizzed at
an airport just hours after the rampage by FBI agents who he
said were interested in whether his son might be a "terrorist."
(USA-SHOOTING/DENVER, moved at 12:49 p.m., 427 words)
Search for 14-year-old Florida boaters enters sixth day
ORLANDO, Fla. - The search for two 14-year-old boys from
Florida who went missing while on a fishing trip in the Atlantic
Ocean entered a sixth day on Wednesday, with the U.S. Coast
Guard saying there was still a chance they may survive their
ordeal. (USA-FLORIDA/SEARCH, moved at 11:12 a.m., 209 words)
Mass. man accused of plotting college bombing pleads not
guilty
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The son of a Boston police captain
arrested this month and accused of planning to bomb a college
cafeteria on behalf of the Islamic State militant group pleaded
not guilty on Wednesday to criminal charges.
(USA-SECURITY/ISLAMIC STATE (UPDATE 2), moved at 11:46 a.m., 458
words)
Death of woman in jail cell prompts Texas House committee
meeting
AUSTIN, Texas - A Texas House of Representative committee
plans to meet on Thursday to look into conditions that led to
the death of Sandra Bland, a black motorist whose apparent
suicide in jail has raised questions about what role race played
in her treatment. (USA-TEXAS/DEATH, moved at 10:34 a.m., 304
words)
Fallen tree injures 8 children outside California museum
LOS ANGELES - A pine tree that stood some seven stories tall
fell onto a group of children outside a museum in Pasadena,
California, on Tuesday, injuring eight of the youngsters, two of
them seriously, city and museum officials said.
(USA-TREE/CALIFORNIA, moved at 12:46 a.m., 297 words)
Retired professor charged with 1990 California abduction of
daughter
A retired college professor from Arizona has been charged
with the 1990 abduction of her daughter from the San Francisco
area, prosecutors said. (USA-KIDNAPPING/CALIFORNIA, moved at
1:25 p.m., 290 words)
Court upholds conviction of ex-FBI agent tied to gangster
'Whitey' Bulger
MIAMI - A Florida appeals court on Wednesday reinstated the
2008 murder conviction of Boston mob boss James "Whitey"
Bulger's longtime FBI handler for providing information the
gangster used to carry out a 1982 hit. (USA-CRIME/BULGER, moved
at 1:08 p.m., 398 words)
Ex-State Dept counterterrorism official pleads guilty to
voyeurism
WASHINGTON - A former U.S. State Department counterterrorism
official pleaded guilty on Wednesday to surreptitiously filming
several women through the windows of their Washington homes,
prosecutors said. (USA-CRIME/VOYEURISM, moved at 1:08 p.m., 244
words)
New Mexico dispatcher who hung up on caller resigns
An Albuquerque, New Mexico, emergency dispatcher has
resigned after telling a 911 caller attending to a dying
teenager to "deal with it" herself and then hanging up on her, a
fire department spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
(USA-DISPATCHER/NEWMEXICO, moved at 1:48 p.m., 390 words)
Cathay Pacific flight makes emergency landing in Alaska's
Aleutians
A Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong to Los Angeles
diverted to a U.S. military airport in Alaska's Aleutian Islands
on Wednesday due to smoke in the aircraft, an airline
spokeswoman said. (USA-FLIGHT/ALASKA (UPDATE 1), moved, 139
words)
Oregon bridge danglers hope to delay Shell's Arctic drilling
Protesters rappelled off a bridge in Portland, Oregon, on
Wednesday hoping to delay Royal Dutch Shell's Arctic oil
exploration this summer by blocking the return of a ship to
Alaska that holds emergency equipment. (USA-SHELL/ARCTIC, moved,
398 words, will be updated)
MIDDLE EAST
Israel approves new homes in settlement after demolishing
two buildings
JERUSALEM - Israel gave final approval on Wednesday for
plans to build 300 new homes in a Jewish settlement in the
occupied West Bank, announcing the move as it carried out a
court demolition order against two vacant apartment blocks in
the same enclave. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/SETTLEMENT (UPDATE 1, TV,
PIX), moved at 12:54 p.m., 360 words)
U.S., Turkey weigh which Syrian rebels to support in border
area
WASHINGTON - The United States and Turkey have not yet
agreed on which Syrian rebels they will support in a joint
effort to help clear the Islamic State from an area along the
Turkish border, officials say. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/USA-TURKEY
(UPDATE 1), moved at 5 a.m., 775 words) See also: Turkey signs
deal to open air bases to U.S.-led coalition
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/TURKEY-USA, moved at 5:25 a.m., 60 words) and
Turkey launches heaviest air strikes yet on PKK, stoking Kurdish
ire (MIDEAST-CRISIS/TURKEY (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved,
780 words)
Bahrain sees foreign link in attack, Iran denies role
DUBAI - Bahraini authorities arrest several people in
connection a deadly bombing and suspect the attack was a foreign
attempt to harm the Gulf state's stability, local media reports.
(BAHRAIN-SECURITY/BLAST (UPDATE 1), moved, 335 words)
Gunmen in Egypt kill guard outside Niger embassy
CAIRO - Unidentified gunmen shot dead a security guard
outside the embassy of Niger in Cairo, Egyptian interior
ministry says. (EGYPT-VIOLENCE/, moved, 150 words)
Islamic State claims car bomb in Yemen capital, four dead
DUBAI - A car bomb exploded outside an Ismaili mosque in
Yemen's war-damaged capital Sanaa on Wednesday, killing four
people and wounding six, health authorities and a security
source said. (YEMEN-SECURITY/BOMBING (UPDATE 2), moved at 2:09
p.m., 277 words)
WORLD
Pressed by left, Greece's Tsipras vows "thus far and no
further"
ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, struggling to
contain a revolt in his left-wing Syriza party, said on
Wednesday that his government would not implement reform
measures beyond those agreed with lenders at a euro zone summit
this month. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (WRAPUP 2, TV, PIX, GRAPHICS),
moved at 1:23 p.m., 1,046 words)
Pakistan police say kill leader of banned sectarian group
LAHORE - Pakistani police kill the leader of the sectarian
militant group Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, his two sons and 11 others in
a shootout after gunmen attack a police convoy and free him as
he is being moved, police say. (PAKISTAN-MILITANT/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, 415 words)
Migrant dies in Channel Tunnel as British security body
meets over crisis
LONDON/PARIS - A migrant dies trying to cross to Britain
from France as more than 1,000 try to swarm through the Channel
Tunnel. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/CALAIS (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 530
words)
Zimbabwean charged over killing of Cecil the lion
HWANGE, Zimbabwe - A Zimbabwean court on Wednesday charged a
professional hunter with failing to prevent an American from
unlawfully killing 'Cecil', the southern African country's
best-known lion, in a case that has triggered widespread
revulsion at trophy hunting. (ZIMBABWE-WILDLIFE/LION (UPDATE 4,
PIX, TV), moved at 1:51 p.m., 920 words)
Malaysian probe into fund scandal stalls after PM sacks
deputy
KUALA LUMPUR - A Malaysian parliamentary investigation into
a graft scandal at a state investment fund embroiling Prime
Minister Najib Razak has been put on hold as cracks in the
long-ruling party appears to widen. (MALAYSIA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE
2, PIX, TV), moved, 620 words)
Fabius, visiting Tehran, invites Rouhani to France
DUBAI - On the first visit to Iran in 12 years by a French
foreign minister, Laurent Fabius conveys an invitation from
President Francois Hollande to Iran's President Hassan Rouhani
to visit France in November. (FRANCE-IRAN/FABIUS (UPDATE 2),
moved, 395 words)
London-bound BA flight lands in Montreal after bomb threat
MONTREAL - A British Airways flight from Las Vegas to London
made an emergency landing in Montreal on Wednesday due to
concern that a bomb threat had been made, an airport spokesman
said. (BRITISHAIRWAYS-DIVERSION/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 10:34
a.m., 145 words)
Backers fear that missing in action, Trudeau losing bid to
lead Canada
OTTAWA/MONTREAL - Justin Trudeau, the man who was supposed
to lead Canada's Liberals out of the political wilderness, has
instead sunk to third place just months from an election.
(CANADA-POLITICS/TRUDEAU (PIX), moved, 700 words)
SPOTLIGHT
Ukraine struggles to control maverick battalions
KIEV - In the eyes of many Ukrainians, volunteer fighters
are heroes for helping the weak regular army resist pro-Russian
separatists. In the view of the government, some of the
volunteers have become a problem. Bringing them under control
will not be easy. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/BATTALIONS (SPECIAL REPORT,
PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, 1,820 words)
HEALTH AND SCIENCE
California lawmaker battles recall by anti-vaccine activists
SACRAMENTO - Democratic State Senator Richard Pan, the
California lawmaker who made it harder for parents to opt out of
vaccinating their children, a stance that earned him death
threats, is now launching a campaign to save his job, days after
the state certified a recall effort against him.
(USA-VACCINES/CALIFORNIA, moved, 400 words)
Insulin resistance might increase Alzheimer's risk
Insulin resistance may increase the risk for Alzheimer's
disease by depriving the brain of sugar needed for normal
cognition, a small study suggests. Diabetes itself - a disease
in which the body can't properly use insulin to convert blood
sugar into energy - has been linked to Alzheimer's disease, but
the exact nature of the connection isn't as clear.
(HEALTH-ALZHEIMERS/DIABETES, moved, 530 words)
ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE
Venice Film Festival marks 72nd edition with star lineup
ROME - The Venice Film Festival revealed a star-studded
lineup for its 72nd annual edition on Wednesday with top
Hollywood names centre stage in a wide selection of U.S. and
international movies. The world's oldest film festival will open
with "Everest", starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Keira Knightley and
based on the 1996 climbers' disaster on the world's highest
mountain. (FILMFESTIVAL- VENICE/, TV, moved at 9:27 am, 350
words)
Rapper Future takes top spot on Billboard chart
Rap artist Future topped the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart
for the first time with the debut of his album "DS2" this week.
"DS2" is the third studio album from the 31-year-old. The
13-track album sold 151,000 units in its first week, according
to figures from Nielsen SoundScan, making it Future's highest
earner yet. (MUSIC- CHARTS/, moved at 9:32 am, 300 words)
Huge Detroit, Bethlehem Banksy murals to be sold in Beverly
Hills
LOS ANGELES - A large street mural painted on a derelict
Detroit auto factory by elusive British artist Banksy is going
up for auction in Beverly Hills and could fetch up to $400,000
for a local non-profit group, Julien's Auctions said on
Wednesday. (ART-BANKSY/AUCTION (PIX), moved at 9 a.m., 396
words)
EU probes Disneyland Paris over prices for foreign tourists
BRUSSELS - European Union regulators are investigating
prices charged by Disneyland Paris after complaints from foreign
consumers who said they were charged far more than their French
counterparts. (EU-DISNEYLANDPARIS/PRICES (CORRECTED), moved at
8:30 a.m., 289 words)
Jamaican author makes Man Booker long list with Bob Marley
novel
LONDON - The long list of 13 titles for the 2015 Man Booker
Prize for fiction written in English, published on Wednesday,
features the first Jamaican author in contention for the $78,000
prize. Marlon James is nominated for his third novel, "A Brief
History of Seven Killings," the story of the attempted
assassination of reggae singer Bob Marley. (ARTS-BOOKER/, moved
at 7 a.m., 317 words)
CONSUMER TECH
A fresh Start: Microsoft's Windows 10 wins plaudits
Microsoft Corp's launch of its first new operating system in
almost three years, designed to work across laptops, desktop and
smartphones, won mostly positive reviews for its user-friendly
and feature-packed interface. (MICROSOFT-LAUNCH/WINDOWS 10
(UPDATE 2), moved at 11:40 a.m., 370 words)
Russians hackers used Twitter, photos to reach U.S.
computers - report
SAN FRANCISCO - Russian government-backed hackers who
penetrated high-profile U.S. government and defense industry
computers this year used a method combining Twitter with data
hidden in seemingly benign photographs, according to experts
studying the campaign. (RUSSIAN-HACKERS/BACKDOOR, moved at 8
a.m., 380 words)
Being frank not enough, Twitter needs to broaden portfolio
Twitter Inc interim CEO Jack Dorsey's criticism of the
company's efforts to woo new users may just be the first step to
address its long-standing problems. (TWITTER-RESULTS/STOCKS
(UPDATE 1), moved at 2:06 p.m., 460 words)
Facebook reports results after the bell
Facebook reports results after the bell. Investors have
piled into its stock options to make bullish bets, as robust
mobile pricing and strength in video ads are expected to help
the company post strong results. Investors will keep a close
watch on costs and whether the company can keep up growth in
monthly active users. (FACEBOOK-RESULTS, expect after 4 p.m.,
400 words)
BUSINESS AND MARKETS
China stocks bounce back as intervention restores stability
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - Chinese shares bounce back more than 3
percent, as Beijing's latest efforts to prop up values restores
a measure of stability to its unruly stock market.
(CHINA-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, 550 words)
U.S. judge dismisses 'pyramid scheme' lawsuit vs Herbalife,
CEO
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing Herbalife
Ltd and its chief executive officer of misrepresenting the
weight-loss and nutritional products maker's sales practices as
legitimate when the company was "at its core" a pyramid scheme.
(HERBALIFE-LAWSUIT/, moved at 11:30 a.m., 364 words)
India's Spice Jet in talks with Boeing, Airbus for $11
billion jet deal
NEW DELHI - Indian budget airline Spice Jet Ltd is in talks
with Boeing Co and Airbus Group to acquire about 100 new
narrow-body jets, its chief financial officer says, in a deal
that would be worth about $11 billion at list prices.
(SPICEJET-ORDERS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)
Belgium's Solvay to buy U.S. peer Cytec for $5.5 billion
BRUSSELS - Belgian chemical group Solvay has agreed to buy
U.S. peer Cytec for $5.5 billion, giving it a bigger presence in
the lightweight materials business where demand from the
aerospace industry is booming. (CYTEC-M&A/SOLVAY (UPDATE 2),
moved, 415 words)
Lone Star to buy property firm Quintain for $1.1 billion
LONDON - Quintain Estates and Development will be bought by
U.S. private equity firm Lone Star, the London property group
says, after receiving a bid valuing the firm at around $1.1
billion. (QUINTAIN EST DEV-M&A/LONESTAR, moved, 155 words)
Barclays to speed up cost-cuts and asset sales
LONDON - Barclays' new chairman sought to stamp his mark on
the bank on Wednesday by accelerating the sale of assets and
cost cutting after the group produced a 12 percent increase in
second-quarter profits. (BARCLAYS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved,
825 words)
Nissan profit jumps 58 pct on strong U.S. sales, weak yen
YOKOHAMA - Japan's Nissan Motor Co says first-quarter
operating profit soared 58 percent, beating forecasts, lifted by
strong vehicle sales in the United States and China as well as a
weak yen, boosting the value of earnings overseas.
(NISSAN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 285 words)
