REUTERS AMERICA AFTERNOON NEWS PLAN FOR FRIDAY NOV 6

LATEST AND PLANNED U.S. NEWS COVERAGE (ALL TIMES ET)

Top stories as of 2:15 p.m. on Friday.

To find tories, search by Slug or Headline Keyword in your CMS or Advanced Search in Media Express.

For story queries, please contact us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com

For photo queries use USCanada-Pictures-Editors@thomsonreuters.com

BREAKING

U.S. to boost aviation security in wake of Egypt crash

WASHINGTON - The United States will boost security for U.S.-bound flights as a precaution following the recent Russian passenger jet crash in Egypt, including tighter screening of items before they are brought on board aircraft, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said on Friday. (EGYPT-CRASH/USA, moved at 1:10 p.m., 90 words)

U.S. justices to hear religious objection to Obamacare contraception coverage

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear appeals brought by Christian groups who are demanding full exemption from the requirement to provide insurance covering contraception under President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law. (USA-COURT/CONTRACEPTION, moved at 1:38 p.m., 70 words, will be led)

Elvis Presley tops UK album chart again, 40 years on

LONDON - Nearly 40 years after his death, Elvis Presley is back at the top of the British album charts with his 12th UK Number 1 - "If I Can Dream," a collection of Elvis classics featuring orchestral re-workings by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. This means Elvis now has more Number 1 albums in the UK than any other male solo artist, and puts him level with Madonna in second place for the most chart-topping LPs, behind the Beatles, who have 15. (BRITAIN-CHARTS/ELVIS (PIX), moved at 1 p.m., 187 words)

TOP STORIES

Obama rejects Keystone XL pipeline in win for greens

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama on Friday rejected the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada in a victory for environmentalists who campaigned against the project for more than seven years. "The pipeline would not make a meaningful long-term contribution to our economy," Obama told a press conference. He said it would not reduce gasoline prices, and shipping "dirtier" crude from Canada would not increase U.S. energy security. (USA-KEYSTONE/ (UPDATE 5, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moving shortly, 673 words) See also: U.S. credibility on global warming stronger with Keystone rejected - State Department (USA-KEYSTONE/STATEDEPARTMENT, moved at 12:57 p.m., 70 words) and Republican presidential hopefuls bash Keystone rejection (USA-KEYSTONE/REPUBLICANS (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 12:30 p.m., 223 words)

Robust U.S. jobs report bolsters case for December rate hike

WASHINGTON - U.S. job growth surged in October and the unemployment rate hit a 7-1/2-year low of 5.0 percent in a show of economic strength that makes it much more likely the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 4, GRAPHICS), moved, 717 words) See also: Canada sees large job gain in Oct as election gives lift (CANADA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1, GRAPHIC), moved, 403 words)

Russia suspends Egypt flights as Western intelligence backs bomb theory

MOSCOW - Russia suspended all passenger flights to Egypt on Friday after a deadly plane crash at the weekend as Western officials said intelligence "chatter" supported the theory that the jet was brought down by a bomb. British and U.S. spies intercepted "chatter" from suspected militants and at least one other government suggesting that a bomb, possibly hidden in luggage in the hold, downed the airliner, Western intelligence sources said. (EGYPT-CRASH/ (WRAPUP 3, PIX, TV), moving shortly, 870 words) See also: Russian plane crash points to Egypt's counterinsurgency flaws (EGYPT-CRASH/INSURGENCY (INSIGHT, PIX), moved, 1,200 words)

Autumn storms make only small dent in California drought

SACRAMENTO - Fall storms that brought rain and snow to parts of California have made a small but measurable dent in the state's four-year drought, experts said. The storms dumped up to 3-1/2 inches of snow on the parched Sierra Nevada earlier this week and led the Mammoth Mountain ski resort to open two lifts at a time when most other ski areas are closed. The precipitation has put the state ahead of the normal rainfall for the season and nudged a few areas out of the worst drought designation, scientists at the U.S. Drought Monitor said. (CALIFORNIA-DROUGHT/ (PIX), moved at 1:22 p.m., 371 words)

Dubai meeting leads to agreement on curbing use of HFCs

WASHINGTON - Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Gina McCarthy said on Thursday several nations took a step toward an amendment to the Montreal Protocol that will substantially reduce greenhouse gases by cutting back on production and use of ozone-damaging hydrofluorocarbons. (USA-CLIMATECHANGE/HFCS, moved, 277 words)

France sees progress on UN climate deal, but questions abound

PARIS - Governments have made a "very significant first step" to rein in climate change with national plans for action but more than 30 core questions remain unsolved before a summit on global warming starts in Paris on Nov. 30, a French document shows. (CLIMATECHANGE-SUMMIT/, moved at 8:57 a.m., 496 words) See also: France to restore border controls during climate conference. (FRANCE-BORDERS/, moved, 115 words)

EU sets out green, labor standards wanted in U.S. trade deal

BRUSSELS - The European Commission set out its demand on Friday that the fights against illegal logging and child labor be written into a future EU-U.S. free trade deal, part of a broader bid to win over a skeptical public. (EU-USA/TRADE, moved, 282 words). See also: EU aims to seal data transfer deal with U.S. in three months (EU-DATAPROTECTION/, moved, 419 words)

CAMPAIGN

Carson's campaign says he never offered West Point scholarship

WASHINGTON - Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson's campaign on Friday said he never applied to or was accepted to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, apparently contradicting an account in Carson's autobiography that he had been offered a full scholarship by the prestigious school. (USA-ELECTION/CARSON (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved at 1:35 p.m., 587 words)

Kentucky's governor-elect to remove clerk names from state marriage licenses

LOUISVILLE - Kentucky Governor-elect Matt Bevin said on Friday that when he assumes office next month he will change the state marriage license form to appease clerks who have objected to issuing licenses to same-sex couples. (USA-GAYMARRIAGE/KENTUCKY, moved at 12:47 p.m., 150 words)

WASHINGTON

After Iran feud, Obama and Netanyahu turn to Israel's aid wish list

JERUSALEM/WASHINGTON - Rare agreement between two long-bickering leaders may actually be in the cards when Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Barack Obama meet on Monday for the first time since the signing of the Iran nuclear deal. The meeting, the first between the two leaders in 13 months, could also underpin Obama's assurances that he has Israel's back and help deflect accusations from Republican presidential hopefuls that he and any Democrat successor are less pro-Israel. (ISRAEL-USA/ (PIX, TV), moved, 900 words)

South Africa says ready to resolve farm export impasse with United States

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's trade minister said on Friday the country was taking seriously a warning that the United States could revoke duty-free status for South African agricultural goods following a drawn-out dispute over U.S. chicken and meat exports. (USA-SAFRICA/TRADE (PIX, TV), moved at 5:37 a.m., 120 words)

Europe warns against escalation in South China Sea dispute

LUXEMBOURG - The European Union makes its strongest call yet for China and other Asian nations to resolve their dispute over the South China Sea, a position Brussels insists is neutral but that the United States is likely to welcome after pressing the bloc to speak up. (SOUTHCHINASEA-EU/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, 580 words) See also: "Hope to see you again": China warship to U.S. destroyer after South China Sea patrol (SOUTHCHINASEA USA/WARSHIP (PIX), moved, 680 words)

OTHER U.S. NEWS

Hate crime charge for Boston brothers in Trump-inspired attack on Mexican

BOSTON - Two Boston brothers charged with urinating on and beating a homeless Mexican man in an August attack allegedly inspired by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump have been charged with a hate crime, prosecutors said on Friday. (USA-MEXICO/BEATING, moving shortly, by Scott Malone, 230 words)

New York woman who aided prison escape to pay $80,000 restitution

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. - A former prison worker who helped two convicted killers escape from a maximum security lockup in upstate New York earlier this year will pay nearly $80,000 in restitution to repair damage caused by the inmates in preparing for their daring breakout. (NEW YORK-PRISON/, moved at 12:52 p.m., 351 words)

Coast Guard searching for passenger fallen from cruise ship

MIAMI - U.S. Coast Guard search-and-rescue crews were searching on Friday for a 35-year-old Brazilian man who fell from a cruise ship at night in the Bahamas, officials said. (BAHAMAS-CRUISESHIP/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 12:23 p.m., 284 words)

Ex-deputies to be sentenced in Georgia inmate jail death

ATLANTA - Two former deputies acquitted of killing a Nigerian college student in a Savannah, Georgia jail cell last New Year's Day, but convicted of lesser charges, are due to be sentenced on Friday. Ex-deputies Jason Kenny and Maxine Evans could be sent to prison for charges connected to the death of Matthew Ajibade, 21, who the coroner said died of blunt force trauma. (USA-GEORGIA/INMATE, expect by 4 p.m., 300 words)

Six die in charter bus crash in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Six people died early on Friday morning when a charter bus veered off an interstate highway in Arkansas and crashed into a concrete barrier and an overpass, according to state police. Three of the people who died were ejected, one was partially ejected and two were inside the bus, Arkansas State Police Colonel Bill Bryant told reporters on Friday. (ARKANSAS-CRASH/ (UPDATE 3), moved at 1:08 p.m., by Steve Barnes, 476 words)

Texas jury begins deliberations of man charged with murdering 4 at SXSW

AUSTIN - The man charged with murdering four people by plowing his car into a South by Southwest festival crowd last year heard the thuds of bodies hitting metal and kept on speeding down Austin streets, prosecutors said in closing statements on Friday. (TEXAS-CRASH/, moved at 12:24 p.m., 400 words)

Former BP engineer cleared of obstruction charges over deleted texts

NEW ORLEANS - A former BP engineer charged with obstructing justice after the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill pleaded guilty to a lesser federal charge in New Orleans on Friday and was sentenced to six months of probation, his legal team said. (BP-SPILL/ENGINEER, expect by 3 p.m., 300 words)

Missouri police fatally shoot man who injured relatives with hammer

ST. LOUIS - A Missouri man who had seriously wounded his sister and nephew with a hammer was shot to death by police after he repeatedly refused orders to drop his weapon, an official said on Friday. (USA-MISSOURI/SHOOTING, moved at 1:05 p.m., 330 words)

Personnel files undermine hero image of Illinois policeman who killed self

CHICAGO - The hero image of an Illinois policeman said to have staged his suicide to look like he was murdered eroded further on Friday with the release of personnel files showing complaints of sexual harassment, drunkenness and abuse of power. (ILLINOIS-POLICE/, moved at 1:32 p.m., 430 words)

Kentucky police officer shot during robbery investigation dies

LOUISVILLE - A central Kentucky police officer who was shot while investigating an armed robbery has died from his injuries, the Kentucky State Police said on Friday. (KENTUCKY-POLICE/, moved at 10:44 a.m., 180 words)

U.S. Marshals capture Ohio murderer who escaped prison in 1978

CLEVELAND - A convicted murderer who escaped an Ohio prison more than 37 years ago while serving a life sentence has been captured in St. Paul, Minnesota, the U.S. Marshals Service said on Friday. (OHIO-FUGITIVE/, moved at 11:44 a.m., 168 words)

Terminally ill 'Star Wars' fan granted wish to see 'Force Awakens'

LOS ANGELES - A terminally ill "Star Wars" fan, who was given just a few months to live, was granted his wish to see the new "The Force Awakens" film on Thursday, nearly two months before it comes out in theaters. (FILM-STARWARS/FAN, moved, 340 words)

Lawsuit filed in E. Coli cases linked to Chipotle

SEATTLE - A federal lawsuit has been filed in Oregon over the E. coli food poisoning cases linked to Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc restaurants, as authorities in said the number of those sickened rose to 40 in the Pacific Northwest, court documents show on Friday. (CHIPOTLE-MEXICAN-ECOLI/, expect by 6 p.m., 400 words)

Man holding machete arrested during anti-capitalism protest in Seattle

(SEATTLE-PROTEST/, moved at 12:46 a.m., 165 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Palestinian woman, 72, killed after suspected car attack in West Bank

JERUSALEM - Israeli soldiers shot and kill an elderly Palestinian motorist who the military say tries to run them over in the occupied West Bank and a knife-wielding assailant wounds an Israeli civilian. (ISRAELI-PALESTINIANS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 460 words)

Cholera spreads from Iraq to Syria, Kuwait, Bahrain

ERBIL, Iraq - A cholera outbreak in Iraq has spread to neighboring Syria, Kuwait and Bahrain, and risks turning into a region-wide epidemic as millions of pilgrims prepare to visit the country, UNICEF's Iraq director says. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-CHOLERA (INTERVIEW), moved, 450 words)

Russian air strikes kill 42 in Islamic State-held Raqqa, Syria - monitor

BEIRUT - Air strikes by Russian warplanes on the Islamic State-held Syrian city of Raqqa kill 42 people including 27 civilians, monitoring group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-RAQQA (UPDATE 1), moved, 265 words)

Syrian rebels recapture village in west - monitor

BEIRUT - Syrian rebels recaptured a village and surrounding areas in the west of the country on Friday, consolidating significant advances made the day before at the expense of pro-government forces, a monitoring group said. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-VILLAGE (UPDATE 1), moved at 8:58 a.m., 300 words)

Turkish police detain 20 Islamic State suspects before G20 summit - media

ISTANBUL - Turkish police detain 20 people suspected of links to Islamic State in its southwestern province of Antalya, a week before a seaside resort there hosts a G20 summit of world leaders, media reports say. (TURKEY-G20/SECURITY (UPDATE 2), moved, 375 words)

Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric warns parliament not to stall Abadi's reforms

BAGHDAD - Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric warns parliament not to use concerns over the legality of Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's reforms as a tactic to block them, in a boost to the premier days after lawmakers sought to rein him in. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-REFORMS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Stephen Kalin, 400 words

WORLD

Two dead, 30 injured, dozens missing after dam bursts in Brazil

MARIANA, Brazil - Casualties mount from a collapsed dam at a Brazilian mine owned by Vale and BHP Billiton mount after rescue teams work through the night to find the dozens missing in mudslides that devastated a nearby village. (BRAZIL-MINING/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, 535 words)

Austria jails Romanian driver of migrant van with welded doors

VIENNA - A Vienna court sentenced a Romanian man to two years in jail on Friday for human trafficking after he drove dozens of migrants across Austria in August in a van whose doors had been welded shut. The migrants had come from Syria, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/AUSTRIA-TRAFFICKING , moved at 9:30 a.m., 160 words) See also: Germany expects draft law on asylum centers by end of 2015 (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GERMANY-REGISTRATION, moved, 100 words) and Polish leaders clash over attendance at EU migration summit (EU-POLAND/SUMMIT (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 497 words)

West urges Myanmar to hold fair election and push reforms

GENEVA - On the eve of Myanmar's historic vote, Western powers urge the semi-civilian government to hold a fair and transparent election and pave the way for greater democracy, including citizenship for minority Rohingya Muslims. (MYANMAR-ELECTION/UN-RIGHTS (TV), moved, 400 words)

Orban's ratings rise as Hungarian fence deters migrant "invasion"

BUDAPEST - With an anti-immigrant campaign and razor-wire border fence Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has reversed a slide in his party's popularity, emerging at home as a winner in the crisis that has divided Europe. (HUNGARY-ORBAN/ (PIX), moved, 1,035 words)

Greece approves reform bill, eyes bailout tranche

ATHENS - Greece's parliament approved early Friday a bill with reforms prescribed by the country's international lenders, ahead of a euro zone finance ministers meeting in three days which will decide if Athens qualifies for fresh bailout funds. (EUROZONE-GREECE/PARLIAMENT, moved, 335 words)

Portugal left closer to government deal, PM says could be ousted

LISBON - Portugal's Left Bloc has concluded talks with the moderate Socialists with the aim of creating an alternative government and the centre-right prime minister acknowledges he could be ousted. (PORTUGAL-GOVERNMENT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 495 words)

Vietnam talks trust with China, makes special invite to Japan

HANOI/BEIJING - Vietnam agrees to build a "truly trustworthy" relationship with China during a visit to Hanoi by Chinese President Xi Jinping, but at the same time invites Beijing's old rival Japan for joint military exercises and a visit to a sought-after port. (VIETNAM-CHINA/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, 595 words) See also: China supplies Cambodia with anti-aircraft hardware in new military aid (CAMBODIA-CHINA/ (PIX), moved, 340 words)

Suspended FIFA chief Blatter in hospital - lawyer

NEW YORK/ZURICH - Suspended FIFA president Sepp Blatter, 79, his federation mired in a corruption crisis, is in hospital for medical checks but should be discharged soon, his U.S. lawyer said on Friday. (SOCCER-FIFA/BLATTER-HEALTH (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 1:32 p.m., 374 words)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

Irish women tweet menstrual cycle details to PM in abortion protest

DUBLIN - Irish women are tweeting details of their menstrual cycles to Prime Minister Enda Kenny to call for a repeal to restrictive abortion laws. (IRELAND-ABORTION/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 400 words)

Stomach bypass surgery shows dramatic long-term improvement in obese teens

NEW YORK - Giving stomach bypass surgery to severely obese teens cuts their weight by an average of 27 percent while often eliminating high blood pressure, cholesterol problems, abnormal kidney function and diabetes, according to doctors behind a large study that followed the adolescents for three years. (HEALTH-TEENS/WEIGHTLOSS-SURGERY, moved at 10:16 a.m., by Gene Emery, 754 words)

Moving during childhood linked to poor mental health

-- Kids who move many times during childhood may be more likely to experience mental health problems than children who don't change addresses, an Irish study suggests. (HEALTH-KIDS/MOVING, moved at 1:24 p.m., 538 words)

Supermarket coupons, sales could promote healthier foods

-- Grocery stores use sale circulars to draw shoppers into the store, but the featured foods generally don't rate high for health value, U.S. researchers say. (HEALTH-SUPERMARKETS/DIET-QUALITY, moved at 11:30 a.m., 684 words)

TV ads offering toys drive family visits to fast food restaurants

-- The more U.S. children watch television commercials for fast food restaurants, the more often their families eat at those restaurants, according to a small study. (HEALTH-TELEVISION/FAST-FOOD, moved at 11 a.m., 600 words)

Condom shortage hampers India's AIDS fight

NEW DELHI - Indian sex worker Shaalu is using fewer condoms when she meets her clients in New Delhi - not out of choice, but because a funding crunch and procurement delays in the state-run HIV/AIDS program have disrupted supplies of free condoms. (INDIA-AIDS/CONDOMS, moved, 497 words)

Malaria deaths, cases plunge in Latin America

BOGOTA - The number of malaria deaths and cases across Latin America has fallen significantly in recent years, with Brazil, Honduras and Paraguay, showing most progress in combating the parasitic mosquito-borne disease, the Pan American Health Organization says. (LATAM-MALARIA/, moved, 370 words)

Rising antibiotic resistance may mean more infections after surgery, chemo

(ANTIBIOTIC-RESISTANCE/INFECTIONS, moved, 677 words)

ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE

Jolie Pitt tapped grief over mother's death in "By The Sea"

LOS ANGELES - Angelina Jolie Pitt spoke about how she tapped the grief over her mother's death into her film "By The Sea", the first time for 10 years that she and her husband Brad Pitt appear on screen together. (FILM-ANGELINAJOLIE/ (TV, PIX), moved, 400 words)

As "Hunger Games" cast bid farewell, some say keen for more

LONDON - The stars of "The Hunger Games" may be bidding farewell to the hugely successful film franchise but should author Suzanne Collins decide to write a spin-off, some of the cast say would be keen to continue the adventure. (FILM-HUNGERGAMES/ (TV, PIX), moved at 6 a.m., 300 words)

British singer Cliff Richard questioned again over alleged sex crimes

LONDON - Singer Cliff Richard, one of Britain's best-known entertainers, has been questioned again by police investigating allegations of historical sex crimes, his spokesman said on Friday. (BRITAIN-PEOPLE/CLIFFRICHARD (PIX), moved at 4:49 a.m., 350 words)

Limone sul Garda: Where to find the secret to a long life?

LIMONE SUL GARDA, Italy - The breathtaking beauty and sheer size of Lake Garda, the largest lake in Italy, makes it a popular holiday destination for Italians and foreigners alike. (TRAVEL-LIMONE/ (TRIP TIPS, PIX, CORRECTED), moved at 8:20 a.m., 625 words)

Film Review: 'By the Sea'

VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/REVIEWS), moved at 9:40 a.m., 940 words)

Box Office: 'Spectre' on Target with $5.25 Million Thursday Night

(VARIETY-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/NEWS), moved at 11 a.m., 230 words)

'Days of Our Lives' Rings in 50th Anniversary

(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/SPOTLIGHT), moved, 1,100 words)

CONSUMER TECH

Square Inc IPO to value company at up to $4.2 billion

-- Mobile payments company Square Inc, headed by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, says it expects its initial public offering to price at between $11 and $13 per share, valuing the company at up to $4.2 billion. (SQUAREINC-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 167 words)

Videogame maker Activision launches film and TV studio

-- Activision Blizzard Inc said it launched a film and TV studio to create original content based on its videogame franchises such as "Call of Duty" and "Hearthstone." Activision Blizzard Studios' first production will be "Skylanders Academy," an animated TV series based on its role-playing toys-to-life videogame "Skylanders." (ACTIVISION-FILM/, moved at 1:27 p.m., 50 words, will be led)

Alibaba to pay about $3.67 billion for Youku Tudou

-- Alibaba Group agrees to buy Youku Tudou, known as China's YouTube, for about $3.67 billion, slightly more it had offered in October. (YOUKU TUDOU-M&A/ALIBABA (UPDATE 2), moved, 400 words)

'Marvel Avengers Academy' Recasts Superheroes as Teens in Mobile Game

(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-DIGITAL/GAMES), moved, 300 words)

YouTube Expands Virtual Reality Features with 3D Support, Theater Mode

(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-DIGITAL/NEWS), moved, 335 words)

BUSINESS TRENDS

Bullard says Fed faces challenge of how to justify possible slowdown in jobs growth

ST. LOUIS - The Federal Reserve has been struggling to convince investors it is about to raise interest rates and now faces the risk that a likely slowdown in job growth will be interpreted as a downturn in the broader economy that will cause the Fed to hold off yet again, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard says. (USA-FED/BULLARD (EXCLUSIVE), moved, 650 words)

U.S. shale producers see big budget cuts for 2016

HOUSTON/NEW YORK - U.S. shale oil producers, having slashed fat from 2015 budgets after a 50-percent drop in crude prices, risk cutting to the bone next year as they pare spending further and get ready for a prolonged downturn. (OIL-RESULTS/CAPEX, moved, by Anna Driver and Ernest Scheyder, 395 words)

After big spending and hard lobbying, Pfizer eyes new tax home

WASHINGTON - Pfizer Chief Executive Ian Read, who has been lobbying Congress regularly for a corporate tax cut, is trying for the second time in as many years to do a deal with a foreign company that could produce the savings he has been unable to extract from Washington. (ALLERGAN-M&A/PFIZER-LOBBYING, moved, 710 words) See also: Allergan CEO Saunders warms up to drug discovery (PFIZERALLERGAN-CEOS/ (INSIGHT), moved, 900 words)

U.S. companies drawn to Cuba, unsure if profits will follow

HAVANA - Jay Brickman fell in love with Cuba in 1978 when his boss Thomas Crowley sent him to investigate business opportunities in a country that was off limits because of the U.S. trade embargo. By 2001, a year after Washington started allowing food sales to Cuba, Brickman championed a shipping service, and Crowley approved it. Fourteen years later, Crowley Maritime Corporation is still waiting for its Cuba investment to pay off. (CUBA-USA/TRADE (PIX), expect by 3 p.m., by Jaime Hamre, 600 words)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

Wall Street stocks ease as jobs data boosts chances of December rate hike

NEW YORK - U.S. stock indexes were slightly lower after a stronger-than-expected October jobs report boosts prospects that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next month. (USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 2, GRAPHIC), moved, 450 words, will be updated through the 4 p.m. close)

Humana profit beats on individual Medicare Advantage strength

-- Health insurer Humana, which agreed to be bought by Aetna for $37 billion in July, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it added more members to its individual Medicare Advantage business. (HUMANA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 354 words)

Health insurer Cigna reports better-than-expected profit

-- Health insurer Cigna Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher enrollments in its government plans and favorable medical costs. Cigna, which agreed to be bought by larger rival Anthem in July, raised the low end of its forecast for full-year adjusted earnings. (CIGNA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 263 words)

VW design chief quits as emissions scandal drags on

HAMBURG/BRUSSELS - Volkswagen design chief Walter Maria de Silva has quit, two sources familiar with the matter say, adding to the list of top executives who have left the carmaker since it admitted in September to cheating diesel emissions tests. (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX), moved, 577 words) See also: EU asks members to investigate after VW admits new irregularities (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/EU (UPDATE 1), moved, 345 words)

Lufthansa flights hit as crew start longest-ever strike

BERLIN/FRANKFURT - German airline Lufthansa cancels hundreds of flights after cabin crew union UFO announce a walkout on flights from Frankfurt and Dusseldorf that could start the longest ever strike action at the carrier. (LUFTHANSA-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 360 words)

Toshiba tries to sell down $7 billion U.S. natural gas commitment

TOKYO/MILAN - Japan's Toshiba, struggling with a major accounting scandal, is trying to sell down a $7.4 billion commitment to U.S. liquefied natural gas which it signed two years ago as part of a plan to sweeten sales of turbines for power plants. (TOSHIBA-LNG/ (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, 655 words)

AstraZeneca buys ZS Pharma for $2.7 billion

LONDON - Britain's AstraZeneca says it has agreed to buy U.S biotech company ZS Pharma for $2.7 billion, beating Swiss firm Actelion to the prize in the latest bout of deal-making for the hyperactive healthcare sector. (ZS PHARMA-M&A/ASTRAZENECA (UPDATE 1), moved, 240 words)

Takata slashes outlook as automakers drop its air bag inflators

TOKYO - Japanese auto parts supplier Takata Corp slashes its annual earnings forecast, and says it has yet to determine the full impact of a global safety recall as customers began ditching its air bag inflators. (AUTOS-TAKATA/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, 500 words)

Arcelor Mittal cuts outlook as China dents steel price

BRUSSELS - Arcelor Mittal, the world's largest producer of steel, cut its 2015 profit forecast, saying cheap Chinese exports had hit steel prices and customers were holding off making new orders. (ARCELORMITTAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 385 words)

China resumes IPOs as stock market revives

(CHINA-IPO/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 521 words)

Banks still struggling to make money in the bond market

(GLOBAL-MARKETS/TRADING, moved, 626 words)

*****************

For story queries, please contact us.general- news@thomsonreuters.com

For photo queries use USCanada-Pictures-Editors@thomsonreuters.com) *****************