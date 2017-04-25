REUTERS AMERICA AFTERNOON NEWS PLAN FOR TUESDAY APRIL 25
TOP STORIES
U.S. government shutdown threat recedes after Trump's wall
concession
WASHINGTON - The threat of a U.S. government shutdown this
weekend appeared to recede on Tuesday after President Donald
Trump backed away from a demand that Congress include funding
for his planned border wall with Mexico in a spending bill.
(USA-BUDGET/ (PIX, TV), moved at 12:37 p.m., by Susan Cornwell
and Richard Cowan, 834 words)
U.S. consumer confidence slips; new home sales hit 8-month
high
WASHINGTON - U.S. consumer confidence fell from a more than
16-year high in April but a surge in new home sales to an
eight-month high last month suggested underlying strength in the
economy despite an apparent sharp slowdown in growth in the
first quarter. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX), moved at 1:01
p.m., by Lucia Mutikani, 718 words)
TRUMP
Former U.S. officials to testify at May 8 Senate hearing on
Russia probe
WASHINGTON - Two former U.S. officials, intelligence
director James Clapper and deputy Attorney General Sally Yates,
will testify next month in a Senate investigation into alleged
Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the
Senate Judiciary Committee said on Tuesday. (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA
(UPDATE 2), moved at 10:22 a.m., 389 words) See also: U.S.
Congress investigates links between Trump and Russia
(USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-CONGRESS (FACTBOX), moved at 12:28 p.m., 643
words)
Former Trump adviser Flynn likely broke law with Russia trip
- lawmakers
WASHINGTON - Former White House national security adviser
Michael Flynn likely broke the law by failing to get permission
to be paid for a trip to Russia in 2015, the leaders of the
House of Representatives oversight panel said on Tuesday.
(USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-FLYNN (PIX, TV), moved at 1:21 p.m., 373
words)
Booed in Berlin for praising father, Ivanka Trump says
fine-tuning role
BERLIN - Ivanka Trump was booed in Berlin on Tuesday when
she described her father Donald as a "tremendous champion of
supporting families" and said she was still fine-tuning her role
as first daughter and informal White House adviser.
(GERMANY-USA/TRUMP-IVANKA (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved at 1:20
p.m., by Michelle Martin, 523 words)
WASHINGTON
U.S. Supreme Court may limit where companies can be sued
WASHINGTON - U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled
a willingness to place limits on where corporations can be sued
in a dispute involving drug maker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, a
potential setback to plaintiffs' lawyers who try to bring suits
in friendly courts. (USA-COURT/BRISTOL-MYERS, moved at 12:14
p.m., by Andrew Chung, 389 words)
U.S. FCC to launch 'comprehensive review' of media
regulations
WASHINGTON - Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit
Pai on Tuesday said the top U.S. telecommunications regulator
will launch a "comprehensive review" of media regulations
including rules put in place to avoid consolidation among media
companies. (USA-FCC/MEDIA (UPDATE 1), moved at 1:23 p.m., by
David Shepardson, 402 words)
OTHER U.S. NEWS
Officer says 'minimal but necessary force' used on United
passenger
CHICAGO - One of the police officers who forcibly removed a
passenger from a United Airlines flight said "minimal but
necessary force" was used in the incident that became a public
relations disaster for the carrier, according to a report
released by the city. (UAL-PASSENGER/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at
1:07 p.m., by Chris Kenning, 481 words)
Citi meeting protest prompts apology on pipeline finance
steps
NEW YORK - A brief, noisy protest by drum-beating young
adults at Citigroup's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday
evolved into an orderly exchange between an older tribal woman
and the bank's two top executives, who conceded it had approved
investments in a North Dakota pipeline too quickly.
(CITIGROUP-SHAREHOLDER/MEETING (UPDATE 2), moved at 1:21 p.m.,
by David Henry, 455 words)
New York City subway faces two lawsuits over disabled access
NEW YORK - Most of New York City's huge, aging subway system
is inaccessible to disabled people, and its operator illegally
discriminates against them by failing to fix the problems,
disability rights advocates said in two lawsuits on Tuesday.
(NEW YORK-SUBWAY/LAWSUITS (PIX), moved at 11:36 a.m., by
Jonathan Stempel, 422 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Turkish jets strike Kurdish fighters in Syria, Iraq's Sinjar
ISTANBUL/BEIRUT - Turkish planes bombed Kurdish fighters in
Iraq's Sinjar region and northeast Syria on Tuesday, killing at
least 20 in a widening campaign against groups linked to the
outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/TURKEY-IRAQ (UPDATE 6), moved at 1:23 p.m., by
Isabel Coles and John Davison, 576 words)
Iran's Khamenei says next president should be less engaged
with West
LONDON - Iran's supreme leader called on presidential
candidates on Tuesday to champion economic self-sufficiency,
further distancing himself from Hassan Rouhani's policy of
opening to the West and seeking foreign investment.
(IRAN-ELECTION/KHAMENEI (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 12:23 p.m.,
282 words)
Netanyahu snubs German minister over plan to meet rights
groups
BERLIN/JERUSALEM - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
cancelled talks on Tuesday with Germany's visiting foreign
minister, snubbing Sigmar Gabriel over his decision to meet
groups critical of Israel's treatment of Palestinians.
(ISRAEL-GERMANY/NETANYAHU (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved at 1:40
p.m., by Madeline Chambers and Jeffrey Heller, 656 words)
Palestinians say Britain refuses request for apology over
1917 Balfour promise
RAMALLAH - Palestinian leaders said on Tuesday Britain had
rejected their request for an apology for a 1917 declaration
that helped pave the way to the state of Israel, and they would
pursue international court action unless London backtracked.
(PALESTINIANS-BRITAIN/BALFOUR (UPDATE 2), moved at 12:11 p.m.,
467 words)
Iraq says Kuwait approves $100 million grant, first since
1990
BAGHDAD - Kuwait has approved a $100 million grant for Iraq
to support humanitarian and reconstruction projects in areas
retaken from Islamic State militants, an Iraqi official said on
Tuesday. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-KUWAIT, moved at 12:22 p.m., 180
words)
Migrant domestic workers in Lebanon deported for having
children - rights group
BEIRUT - Dozens of migrant domestic workers who have given
birth in Lebanon are being detained, deported and denied
residency renewals, a human rights charity said on Tuesday.
(LEBANON-MIGRANTS/DEPORTATIONS, moved at 1:33 p.m., by Heba
Kanso, 382 words)
WORLD
Trudeau vows to defend Canada interests as U.S. targets
lumber
OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to stand up for
Canadian interests on Tuesday after the United States imposed
new tariffs on softwood lumber and trade tensions between the
two countries escalated. (USA-CANADA/TRADE (UPDATE 1, PIX),
moved at 12:41 p.m., by David Ljunggren, 535 words)
Group claims Russia metro bombing, says bomber acted on al
Qaeda orders - monitor
ABIDJAN - A group called the Imam Shamil Battalion has
claimed responsibility for a metro bombing in the Russian city
of St. Petersburg that killed 16 people and said the bomber was
acting on orders from al Qaeda, according to the SITE monitoring
group. (RUSSIA-BOMB/METRO (UPDATE 1), moved at 12:50 p.m., 259
words)
WTO lets Mexico slap trade sanctions on US in tuna dispute
GENEVA - Mexico can impose annual trade sanctions worth
$163.23 million against the United States after winning a
dispute over trade in tuna fish, a World Trade Organization
arbitrator ruled on Tuesday. (USA-MEXICO/TUNA (UPDATE 1), moved
at 11:41 a.m., by Tom Miles, 366 words)
U.N., Russia warn against assault on main Yemeni port
GENEVA - United Nations and Russian officials warned on
Tuesday against any attack by Saudi-led coalition forces on the
Houthi-held Yemeni port of Hodeidah, the aid lifeline for a
country where millions of people are in desperate need of food.
(YEMEN-SECURITY/UN (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved at 12:57 p.m., by
Stephanie Nebehay, 514 words)
Spain's PM calls for EU-Mercosur trade deal this year
SAO PAULO - The European Union and South American trade bloc
Mercosur should intensify talks to reach a trade agreement this
year, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday,
urging haste after 18 years of negotiations. (EU-MERCOSUR/
(UPDATE 1), moved at 12:12 p.m., 206 words)
Death toll in Venezuela's political protests rises to 26
CARACAS - A man was shot dead on Tuesday at a political
demonstration in Venezuela's western state of Lara, bringing to
26 the number of deaths since protests against the socialist
government began a month ago. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1,
PIX, TV), moved at 12:50 p.m., by Andrew Cawthorne and Diego
Oré, 404 words) See also: Some oil companies in Venezuela
pull expats amid protests - sources (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ENERGY
(PIX), moved at 1:28 p.m., by Marianna Parraga and Alexandra
Ulmer, 650 words)
Kenyan police disperse protesters over party primaries
results
KISUMU - Kenyan police fired teargas on Tuesday to disperse
hundreds of people who took to the streets to protest the
outcome of a regional party primary in the west of the country.
(KENYA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 12:05 p.m., 496
words)
Thai man broadcasts baby daughter's murder live on Facebook
BANGKOK - A Thai man filmed himself killing his 11-month-old
daughter in two video clips posted on Facebook before committing
suicide, police said on Tuesday. (THAILAND-FACEBOOK/MURDER
(UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved at 10:58 a.m., by Patpicha
Tanakasempipat and Panarat Thepgumpanat, 555 words)
SPORTS
Defensive players figure to dominate at NFL Draft
After months of study and speculation, teams will
desperately try to land a knockout punch when they replenish
their rosters with the best college players at this week's NFL
Draft on the beloved "Rocky Steps" in Philadelphia. The
three-day extravaganza, the biggest event of the NFL's
offseason, begins Thursday and is loaded with defensive
talent.(FOOTBALL-NFL/DRAFT (PREVIEW), moved at 12:05 p.m., by
Frank Pingue, 391 words)
Crosby and Ovechkin set to again take Stanley Cup spotlight
TORONTO - Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin again have the
hockey world buzzing as the two best players of their generation
prepare to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals
into a Stanley Cup second round showdown.
(ICEHOCKEY-NHL/PLAYOFFS (PREVIEW, PIX), moved at 12:51 p.m., by
Steve Keating, 532 words)
HEALTH AND SCIENCE
Obesity "frightening" in Latin America, driving disease and
draining economies - U.N.
BOGOTA - More than two thirds of people living in Chile,
Ecuador and Mexico are overweight or obese, costing their
economies tens of billions of dollars every year, driving rates
of disease and straining health services, a U.N. report said on
Tuesday. (AMERICAS-HEALTH/OBESITY, moved at 1:29 p.m., by
Anastasia Moloney, 504 words)
Pregnant women need routine blood pressure checks
Pregnant women should get their blood pressure checked at
each prenatal visit to screen for preeclampsia, a potentially
fatal complication that can damage the kidneys, liver, eyes and
brain, new U.S. guidelines say.
(HEALTH-PREGNANCY/PREECLAMPSIA-SCREENING, moved at 1:13 p.m., by
Lisa Rapaport, 531 words)
ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE
Treasures from Paris's Louvre museum go on display in Hong
Kong
HONG KONG - A selection of artwork from Paris'
world-renowned Louvre museum goes on display in Hong Kong on
Wednesday, offering Chinese patrons a rare opportunity to view
some of the institution's cultural treasures on their doorstep.
(HONGKONG-LOUVRE/ (TV), moved at 11:44 a.m., 210 words)
Horny male seeks mate: Kenya's last northern white rhino
joins Tinder
NAIROBI - Like many guys using the Tinder dating app, Sudan
loves the outdoors and travels widely. The catch: he's the
world's last male white northern rhino and desperately needs to
mate. (KENYA-RHINO/ (PIX, TV), moved at 10:21 a.m., by Katharine
Houreld, 358 words)
Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs
BAY OF PIGS - Cuba's Bay of Pigs has been invaded again,
this time not by U.S.-backed anti-Castro forces but by millions
of red, yellow and black landcrabs. (CUBA-CRABS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX,
TV), moved at 10:59 a.m., by Sarah Marsh, 452 words)
BUSINESS AND MARKETS
Nasdaq tops 6,000, Dow surges as earnings impress
The Nasdaq crossed the 6,000 threshold for the first time on
Tuesday, while the Dow registered triple-digit gains as strong
earnings underscored the health of Corporate America.
(USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 4), will update until markets close, by
Yashaswini Swamynathan, 404 words)
Emirates signals U.S. expansion plans on hold after travel
curbs
DUBAI - Emirates signalled on Tuesday that its U.S.
expansion plans were on hold until demand recovers from a
slowdown that the airline has blamed on President Donald Trump's
travel restrictions. (USA-AIRLINES/ELECTRONICS-EMIRATES (UPDATE
2), moved at 1:23 p.m., by Alexander Cornwell, 402 words)
Wells Fargo board gets black eye in shareholder vote
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla./BOSTON - Wells Fargo & Co
shareholders showed displeasure with the scandal-hit bank's
board on Tuesday, offering scant support for several directors,
including Chairman Stephen Sanger, in a vote capping a
contentious annual meeting. (WELLS FARGO-ACCOUNTS/MEETING
(UPDATE 3), moved at 1:51 p.m., by Dan Freed and Ross Kerber,
814 words)
Vivendi's music business valued at $22 bln by banks pitching
for IPO
PARIS/LONDON - Investment banks seeking to persuade Vivendi
to float Universal Music Group says the recovering division is
worth about 20 billion euros ($22 billion), top executives at
the Paris-based media company said on Tuesday. (VIVENDI-UMG/IPO,
moved at 1:20 p.m., by Mathieu Rosemain, Gwénaëlle Barzic and
Sophie Sassard, 336 words)
Uber expects flying taxis to take off in 2020
Flying taxis may become a reality in the next four years.
U.S. ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc expects to
deploy flying taxi services in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, and
Dubai in 2020, Chief Product Officer Jeff Holden said at the
Uber Elevate Summit in Dallas. (UBER-FLYINGCARS/, moved at 12:52
p.m., 238 words)
EU lawmakers include Spotify and iTunes in geoblocking ban
BRUSSELS - European Union lawmakers voted on Tuesday to ban
online retailers from treating consumers differently depending
on where they live and expanded their proposed law to include
music streaming services such as Spotify and Apple's iTunes.
(EU-GEOBLOCKING/, moved at 11:45 a.m., by Julia Fioretti, 437
words)
Kaspersky tones down threat of antitrust complaint against
Microsoft
HANOVER - Russia's Kaspersky Lab has temporarily backed off
filing a competition complaint that Microsoft is abusing its
market dominance to crowd out anti-virus software makers such as
itself, founder and Chief Executive Eugene Kaspersky said.
(KASPERSKY-MICROSOFT/, moved at 11:41 a.m., by Georgina Prodhan,
319 words)
LVMH's Arnault swoops to take full control of Christian Dior
PARIS - French billionaire Bernard Arnault will combine the
Christian Dior fashion brand with his LVMH luxury goods empire
as part of a 12 billion euro ($13 billion) move to simplify his
business interests - a restructuring long demanded by other
investors. (LVMH-DIOR/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved at 12:26
p.m., by Dominique Vidalon, Gilles Guillaume and Simon Jessop,
567 words)
Coca-Cola to cut 1,200 jobs, boosts savings target
Coca-Cola Co said on Tuesday it would cut about 1,200 jobs
as the beverage maker expands its savings target amid falling
demand for fizzy drinks globally. (COCA-COLA- RESULTS/ (UPDATE
3), moved at 10:24 a.m., by Sruthi Ramakrishnan, 351 words)
Yum to open 10 Ethiopian Pizza Huts in African expansion
ADDIS ABABA - U.S. fast-food giant Yum Brands Inc. has
signed a deal with Ethiopia's Belayab Foods and Franchise PLC to
open 10 Pizza Hut restaurants in the Horn of Africa country as
part of an expansion on the continent. (ETHIOPIA-YUM! BRANDS/,
moved at 12:34 p.m., 210 words)
Fruit producer Dole, led by 94-year-old CEO, files to go
public
U.S. fruit and vegetable producer Dole Food Co Inc, led by
94-year-old David Murdock, filed with regulators on Tuesday for
an initial public offering, four years after it was taken
private. (DOLEFOODS-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 1 p.m., 332 words)
QUARTERLY RESULTS
Caterpillar's profit trounces estimates; shares jump
(CATERPILLAR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 4), moved at 12:15 p.m., by
Ankit Ajmera, 489 words)
Lockheed Martin 1st-qtr sales miss estimates; shares drop
(LOCKHEED-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 11:09 a.m., by Ankit
Ajmera and Mike Stone, 357 words)
AutoNation profit rises, sees increase ahead
(AUTONATION-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 10:34 a.m., 281
words)