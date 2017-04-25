REUTERS AMERICA AFTERNOON NEWS PLAN FOR TUESDAY APRIL 25 (RPT)

TOP STORIES

U.S. government shutdown threat recedes after Trump's wall concession

WASHINGTON - The threat of a U.S. government shutdown this weekend appeared to recede on Tuesday after President Donald Trump backed away from a demand that Congress include funding for his planned border wall with Mexico in a spending bill. (USA-BUDGET/ (PIX, TV), moved at 12:37 p.m., by Susan Cornwell and Richard Cowan, 834 words)

U.S. consumer confidence slips; new home sales hit 8-month high

WASHINGTON - U.S. consumer confidence fell from a more than 16-year high in April but a surge in new home sales to an eight-month high last month suggested underlying strength in the economy despite an apparent sharp slowdown in growth in the first quarter. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX), moved at 1:01 p.m., by Lucia Mutikani, 718 words)

TRUMP

Former U.S. officials to testify at May 8 Senate hearing on Russia probe

WASHINGTON - Two former U.S. officials, intelligence director James Clapper and deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, will testify next month in a Senate investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the Senate Judiciary Committee said on Tuesday. (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA (UPDATE 2), moved at 10:22 a.m., 389 words) See also: U.S. Congress investigates links between Trump and Russia (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-CONGRESS (FACTBOX), moved at 12:28 p.m., 643 words)

Former Trump adviser Flynn likely broke law with Russia trip - lawmakers

WASHINGTON - Former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn likely broke the law by failing to get permission to be paid for a trip to Russia in 2015, the leaders of the House of Representatives oversight panel said on Tuesday. (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-FLYNN (PIX, TV), moved at 1:21 p.m., 373 words)

Booed in Berlin for praising father, Ivanka Trump says fine-tuning role

BERLIN - Ivanka Trump was booed in Berlin on Tuesday when she described her father Donald as a "tremendous champion of supporting families" and said she was still fine-tuning her role as first daughter and informal White House adviser. (GERMANY-USA/TRUMP-IVANKA (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved at 1:20 p.m., by Michelle Martin, 523 words)

WASHINGTON

U.S. Supreme Court may limit where companies can be sued

WASHINGTON - U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled a willingness to place limits on where corporations can be sued in a dispute involving drug maker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, a potential setback to plaintiffs' lawyers who try to bring suits in friendly courts. (USA-COURT/BRISTOL-MYERS, moved at 12:14 p.m., by Andrew Chung, 389 words)

U.S. FCC to launch 'comprehensive review' of media regulations

WASHINGTON - Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai on Tuesday said the top U.S. telecommunications regulator will launch a "comprehensive review" of media regulations including rules put in place to avoid consolidation among media companies. (USA-FCC/MEDIA (UPDATE 1), moved at 1:23 p.m., by David Shepardson, 402 words)

OTHER U.S. NEWS

Officer says 'minimal but necessary force' used on United passenger

CHICAGO - One of the police officers who forcibly removed a passenger from a United Airlines flight said "minimal but necessary force" was used in the incident that became a public relations disaster for the carrier, according to a report released by the city. (UAL-PASSENGER/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 1:07 p.m., by Chris Kenning, 481 words)

Citi meeting protest prompts apology on pipeline finance steps

NEW YORK - A brief, noisy protest by drum-beating young adults at Citigroup's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday evolved into an orderly exchange between an older tribal woman and the bank's two top executives, who conceded it had approved investments in a North Dakota pipeline too quickly. (CITIGROUP-SHAREHOLDER/MEETING (UPDATE 2), moved at 1:21 p.m., by David Henry, 455 words)

New York City subway faces two lawsuits over disabled access

NEW YORK - Most of New York City's huge, aging subway system is inaccessible to disabled people, and its operator illegally discriminates against them by failing to fix the problems, disability rights advocates said in two lawsuits on Tuesday. (NEW YORK-SUBWAY/LAWSUITS (PIX), moved at 11:36 a.m., by Jonathan Stempel, 422 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Turkish jets strike Kurdish fighters in Syria, Iraq's Sinjar

ISTANBUL/BEIRUT - Turkish planes bombed Kurdish fighters in Iraq's Sinjar region and northeast Syria on Tuesday, killing at least 20 in a widening campaign against groups linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). (MIDEAST-CRISIS/TURKEY-IRAQ (UPDATE 6), moved at 1:23 p.m., by Isabel Coles and John Davison, 576 words)

Iran's Khamenei says next president should be less engaged with West

LONDON - Iran's supreme leader called on presidential candidates on Tuesday to champion economic self-sufficiency, further distancing himself from Hassan Rouhani's policy of opening to the West and seeking foreign investment. (IRAN-ELECTION/KHAMENEI (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 12:23 p.m., 282 words)

Netanyahu snubs German minister over plan to meet rights groups

BERLIN/JERUSALEM - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cancelled talks on Tuesday with Germany's visiting foreign minister, snubbing Sigmar Gabriel over his decision to meet groups critical of Israel's treatment of Palestinians. (ISRAEL-GERMANY/NETANYAHU (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved at 1:40 p.m., by Madeline Chambers and Jeffrey Heller, 656 words)

Palestinians say Britain refuses request for apology over 1917 Balfour promise

RAMALLAH - Palestinian leaders said on Tuesday Britain had rejected their request for an apology for a 1917 declaration that helped pave the way to the state of Israel, and they would pursue international court action unless London backtracked. (PALESTINIANS-BRITAIN/BALFOUR (UPDATE 2), moved at 12:11 p.m., 467 words)

Iraq says Kuwait approves $100 million grant, first since 1990

BAGHDAD - Kuwait has approved a $100 million grant for Iraq to support humanitarian and reconstruction projects in areas retaken from Islamic State militants, an Iraqi official said on Tuesday. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-KUWAIT, moved at 12:22 p.m., 180 words)

Migrant domestic workers in Lebanon deported for having children - rights group

BEIRUT - Dozens of migrant domestic workers who have given birth in Lebanon are being detained, deported and denied residency renewals, a human rights charity said on Tuesday. (LEBANON-MIGRANTS/DEPORTATIONS, moved at 1:33 p.m., by Heba Kanso, 382 words)

WORLD

Trudeau vows to defend Canada interests as U.S. targets lumber

OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to stand up for Canadian interests on Tuesday after the United States imposed new tariffs on softwood lumber and trade tensions between the two countries escalated. (USA-CANADA/TRADE (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 12:41 p.m., by David Ljunggren, 535 words)

Group claims Russia metro bombing, says bomber acted on al Qaeda orders - monitor

ABIDJAN - A group called the Imam Shamil Battalion has claimed responsibility for a metro bombing in the Russian city of St. Petersburg that killed 16 people and said the bomber was acting on orders from al Qaeda, according to the SITE monitoring group. (RUSSIA-BOMB/METRO (UPDATE 1), moved at 12:50 p.m., 259 words)

WTO lets Mexico slap trade sanctions on US in tuna dispute

GENEVA - Mexico can impose annual trade sanctions worth $163.23 million against the United States after winning a dispute over trade in tuna fish, a World Trade Organization arbitrator ruled on Tuesday. (USA-MEXICO/TUNA (UPDATE 1), moved at 11:41 a.m., by Tom Miles, 366 words)

U.N., Russia warn against assault on main Yemeni port

GENEVA - United Nations and Russian officials warned on Tuesday against any attack by Saudi-led coalition forces on the Houthi-held Yemeni port of Hodeidah, the aid lifeline for a country where millions of people are in desperate need of food. (YEMEN-SECURITY/UN (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved at 12:57 p.m., by Stephanie Nebehay, 514 words)

Spain's PM calls for EU-Mercosur trade deal this year

SAO PAULO - The European Union and South American trade bloc Mercosur should intensify talks to reach a trade agreement this year, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday, urging haste after 18 years of negotiations. (EU-MERCOSUR/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 12:12 p.m., 206 words)

Death toll in Venezuela's political protests rises to 26

CARACAS - A man was shot dead on Tuesday at a political demonstration in Venezuela's western state of Lara, bringing to 26 the number of deaths since protests against the socialist government began a month ago. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved at 12:50 p.m., by Andrew Cawthorne and Diego Oré, 404 words) See also: Some oil companies in Venezuela pull expats amid protests - sources (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ENERGY (PIX), moved at 1:28 p.m., by Marianna Parraga and Alexandra Ulmer, 650 words)

Kenyan police disperse protesters over party primaries results

KISUMU - Kenyan police fired teargas on Tuesday to disperse hundreds of people who took to the streets to protest the outcome of a regional party primary in the west of the country. (KENYA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 12:05 p.m., 496 words)

Thai man broadcasts baby daughter's murder live on Facebook

BANGKOK - A Thai man filmed himself killing his 11-month-old daughter in two video clips posted on Facebook before committing suicide, police said on Tuesday. (THAILAND-FACEBOOK/MURDER (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved at 10:58 a.m., by Patpicha Tanakasempipat and Panarat Thepgumpanat, 555 words)

SPORTS

Defensive players figure to dominate at NFL Draft

After months of study and speculation, teams will desperately try to land a knockout punch when they replenish their rosters with the best college players at this week's NFL Draft on the beloved "Rocky Steps" in Philadelphia. The three-day extravaganza, the biggest event of the NFL's offseason, begins Thursday and is loaded with defensive talent.(FOOTBALL-NFL/DRAFT (PREVIEW), moved at 12:05 p.m., by Frank Pingue, 391 words)

Crosby and Ovechkin set to again take Stanley Cup spotlight

TORONTO - Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin again have the hockey world buzzing as the two best players of their generation prepare to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals into a Stanley Cup second round showdown. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/PLAYOFFS (PREVIEW, PIX), moved at 12:51 p.m., by Steve Keating, 532 words)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

Obesity "frightening" in Latin America, driving disease and draining economies - U.N.

BOGOTA - More than two thirds of people living in Chile, Ecuador and Mexico are overweight or obese, costing their economies tens of billions of dollars every year, driving rates of disease and straining health services, a U.N. report said on Tuesday. (AMERICAS-HEALTH/OBESITY, moved at 1:29 p.m., by Anastasia Moloney, 504 words)

Pregnant women need routine blood pressure checks

Pregnant women should get their blood pressure checked at each prenatal visit to screen for preeclampsia, a potentially fatal complication that can damage the kidneys, liver, eyes and brain, new U.S. guidelines say. (HEALTH-PREGNANCY/PREECLAMPSIA-SCREENING, moved at 1:13 p.m., by Lisa Rapaport, 531 words)

ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE

Treasures from Paris's Louvre museum go on display in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - A selection of artwork from Paris' world-renowned Louvre museum goes on display in Hong Kong on Wednesday, offering Chinese patrons a rare opportunity to view some of the institution's cultural treasures on their doorstep. (HONGKONG-LOUVRE/ (TV), moved at 11:44 a.m., 210 words)

Horny male seeks mate: Kenya's last northern white rhino joins Tinder

NAIROBI - Like many guys using the Tinder dating app, Sudan loves the outdoors and travels widely. The catch: he's the world's last male white northern rhino and desperately needs to mate. (KENYA-RHINO/ (PIX, TV), moved at 10:21 a.m., by Katharine Houreld, 358 words)

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

BAY OF PIGS - Cuba's Bay of Pigs has been invaded again, this time not by U.S.-backed anti-Castro forces but by millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs. (CUBA-CRABS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved at 10:59 a.m., by Sarah Marsh, 452 words)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

Nasdaq tops 6,000, Dow surges as earnings impress

The Nasdaq crossed the 6,000 threshold for the first time on Tuesday, while the Dow registered triple-digit gains as strong earnings underscored the health of Corporate America. (USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 4), will update until markets close, by Yashaswini Swamynathan, 404 words)

Emirates signals U.S. expansion plans on hold after travel curbs

DUBAI - Emirates signalled on Tuesday that its U.S. expansion plans were on hold until demand recovers from a slowdown that the airline has blamed on President Donald Trump's travel restrictions. (USA-AIRLINES/ELECTRONICS-EMIRATES (UPDATE 2), moved at 1:23 p.m., by Alexander Cornwell, 402 words)

Wells Fargo board gets black eye in shareholder vote

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla./BOSTON - Wells Fargo & Co shareholders showed displeasure with the scandal-hit bank's board on Tuesday, offering scant support for several directors, including Chairman Stephen Sanger, in a vote capping a contentious annual meeting. (WELLS FARGO-ACCOUNTS/MEETING (UPDATE 3), moved at 1:51 p.m., by Dan Freed and Ross Kerber, 814 words)

Vivendi's music business valued at $22 bln by banks pitching for IPO

PARIS/LONDON - Investment banks seeking to persuade Vivendi to float Universal Music Group says the recovering division is worth about 20 billion euros ($22 billion), top executives at the Paris-based media company said on Tuesday. (VIVENDI-UMG/IPO, moved at 1:20 p.m., by Mathieu Rosemain, Gwénaëlle Barzic and Sophie Sassard, 336 words)

Uber expects flying taxis to take off in 2020

Flying taxis may become a reality in the next four years. U.S. ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc expects to deploy flying taxi services in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, and Dubai in 2020, Chief Product Officer Jeff Holden said at the Uber Elevate Summit in Dallas. (UBER-FLYINGCARS/, moved at 12:52 p.m., 238 words)

EU lawmakers include Spotify and iTunes in geoblocking ban

BRUSSELS - European Union lawmakers voted on Tuesday to ban online retailers from treating consumers differently depending on where they live and expanded their proposed law to include music streaming services such as Spotify and Apple's iTunes. (EU-GEOBLOCKING/, moved at 11:45 a.m., by Julia Fioretti, 437 words)

Kaspersky tones down threat of antitrust complaint against Microsoft

HANOVER - Russia's Kaspersky Lab has temporarily backed off filing a competition complaint that Microsoft is abusing its market dominance to crowd out anti-virus software makers such as itself, founder and Chief Executive Eugene Kaspersky said. (KASPERSKY-MICROSOFT/, moved at 11:41 a.m., by Georgina Prodhan, 319 words)

LVMH's Arnault swoops to take full control of Christian Dior

PARIS - French billionaire Bernard Arnault will combine the Christian Dior fashion brand with his LVMH luxury goods empire as part of a 12 billion euro ($13 billion) move to simplify his business interests - a restructuring long demanded by other investors. (LVMH-DIOR/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved at 12:26 p.m., by Dominique Vidalon, Gilles Guillaume and Simon Jessop, 567 words)

Coca-Cola to cut 1,200 jobs, boosts savings target

Coca-Cola Co said on Tuesday it would cut about 1,200 jobs as the beverage maker expands its savings target amid falling demand for fizzy drinks globally. (COCA-COLA- RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved at 10:24 a.m., by Sruthi Ramakrishnan, 351 words)

Yum to open 10 Ethiopian Pizza Huts in African expansion

ADDIS ABABA - U.S. fast-food giant Yum Brands Inc. has signed a deal with Ethiopia's Belayab Foods and Franchise PLC to open 10 Pizza Hut restaurants in the Horn of Africa country as part of an expansion on the continent. (ETHIOPIA-YUM! BRANDS/, moved at 12:34 p.m., 210 words)

Fruit producer Dole, led by 94-year-old CEO, files to go public

U.S. fruit and vegetable producer Dole Food Co Inc, led by 94-year-old David Murdock, filed with regulators on Tuesday for an initial public offering, four years after it was taken private. (DOLEFOODS-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 1 p.m., 332 words)

QUARTERLY RESULTS

Caterpillar's profit trounces estimates; shares jump

(CATERPILLAR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 4), moved at 12:15 p.m., by Ankit Ajmera, 489 words)

Lockheed Martin 1st-qtr sales miss estimates; shares drop

(LOCKHEED-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 11:09 a.m., by Ankit Ajmera and Mike Stone, 357 words)

AutoNation profit rises, sees increase ahead

(AUTONATION-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 10:34 a.m., 281 words)