TOP STORIES
Trump backs off Obama birth rumor, falsely accuses Clinton
of starting it
WASHINGTON - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump
on Friday abandoned his assertion that Barack Obama was not born
in the United States after spending years promoting conspiracy
theories that the country's first African-American president
started life as a foreigner. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV),
moved at 3:46 p.m., by Steve Holland and Emily Stephenson, 796
words)
Russia, U.S. seek to prolong Syria truce but aid blocked,
violence spreads
BEIRUT/CILVEGOZU - The United States and Russia said on
Friday they wanted to extend the four-day-old ceasefire in Syria
they have co-sponsored, although the agreement looked
increasingly shaky, undermined by increasing violence and a
failure to deliver aid. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (WRAPUP 1, PIX,
TV), moved at 3:01 p.m., by Lisa Barrington and Osman Orsal,
1079 words) SEE ALSO: UN inquiry blames Syrian military for
chlorine bomb attacks - source
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-CHEMICALWEAPONS (EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved at
12:06 p.m., 1,085 words)
Clinton leads Trump as Americans shrug off her pneumonia
scare -Reuters/Ipsos
NEW YORK - Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton
leads Republican rival Donald Trump by 4 percentage points, and
her recent bout with pneumonia doesn't appear to have scared
away her supporters, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos opinion
poll. (USA-ELECTION/POLL (POLL, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved at 4:41
p.m., by Chris Kahn, 544 words)
CAMPAIGN
Polling places become battleground in voting rights fight
LINCOLN PARK, Ga. - Louis Brooks, 87, has walked to cast a
vote at his neighborhood polling place in Georgia's
predominantly black Lincoln Park neighborhood for five decades.
But not this year. A Reuters survey found local governments in
nearly a dozen, mostly Republican-dominated counties in Georgia
have adopted plans to reduce the number of voting stations,
citing cost savings and efficiency. (USA-ELECTION/VOTE-PRECINCTS
(INSIGHT, PIX), moved at 6 a.m., by John Whitesides, 1,233
words)
WASHINGTON
Obama enlists Republican Kasich to push for TPP trade deal
WASHINGTON - Ohio's Republican governor, John Kasich, took
over the White House briefing lectern on Friday to praise the
12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership, an unusual move that shows
how hard President Barack Obama will push for the trade deal's
approval. (USA-TRADE/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved at 3:08 p.m.,
by Roberta Rampton, 530 words)
U.S. meeting on ocean conservation nets $5.3 billion in
pledges
WASHINGTON - International participants at a high-level
conference on the world's oceans pledged more than $5.3 billion
for conservation and designated vast areas as protected waters,
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday.
(ENVIRONMENT-OCEANS/PLEDGES (UPDATE 2), moved at 5:21 p.m., 371
words)
OTHER U.S. NEWS
Columbus mayor, police chief to speak on black teen's fatal
shooting
Columbus, Ohio, officials on Friday evening will discuss the
shooting death this week of a black 13-year-old boy by a white
police officer responding to an armed robbery call, to try to
maintain calm, city officials said. (OHIO-CRIME/ (PIX, TV),
moved at 1:07 p.m., by Laila Kearney, 399 words)
Chicago police officer charged with shooting at car full of
teens
A Chicago police officer who was captured on a dashboard
camera firing into a car full of teenagers, wounding two of
them, has been indicted on federal civil rights charges,
prosecutors and local media said on Friday.
(CHICAGO-POLICE/SHOOTING, moved at 3:22 p.m., 280 words)
U.S. Air Force grounds F-35 fighters over cooling line
problems
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Air Force has grounded 13 Lockheed
Martin Corp F-35A Lightning II aircraft after discovering
peeling and crumbling insulation in avionics cooling lines
inside the fuel tanks, an Air Force spokeswoman said on Friday.
(LOCKHEED-F35/GROUNDED, moved at 3:19 p.m., 203 words)
Sticker shock seen for U.S. motorists after key pipeline
break
NEW YORK - Colonial Pipeline Co aims to restart a key U.S.
gasoline line by Thursday after delays to repair a leak boosted
fuel prices, but analysts expect some motorists to feel the
sticker shock for longer. (PIPELINE-OPERATIONS/COLONIAL
CO-ALABAMA (UPDATE 4), moved at 4:46 p.m., by Devika Krishna
Kumar, 487 words)
Texas mattress store to reopen after 9/11 ad ignites
criticism
AUSTIN - The Texas mattress store that shut its doors after
being pilloried for a social media ad where staff used bedding
to stage a mock collapse of New York City's Twin Towers to
promote a Sept. 11 sale has decided to reopen.
(USA-SEPT11/TEXAS, moved at 11:41 a.m., by Jon Herskovitz, 321
words)
Coastal real estate sales in Connecticut and California vie
for record books
Coastal real estate listings in Connecticut and California
are vying for the U.S. record books, offering luxury buyers the
chance to own a private island one-hour's drive from Manhattan
or ramble on horseback along Pacific Ocean cliffs.
(USA-COASTAL/REALESTATE, expect by 7 p.m., 400 words)
NYC police commissioner touts falling crime on his way out
NEW YORK - New York City Police Commissioner William Bratton
sought on Friday to counter fears that lawlessness is on the
rise in the largest U.S. city, writing in his resignation letter
that crime has continued to fall this year. (NEW YORK-POLICE/
(PIX, TV), moved at 11:05 a.m., by David Ingram, 273 words)
L.A. Dept. of Water and Power waters fake grass during
drought -report
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Department of Water and power
has installed sprinkler systems to water artificial turf laid
down in place of grass at several of its substations during
California's four-year drought, a local TV station reported on
Friday. (CALIFORNIA-DROUGHT/GRASS, moved at 4 p.m., 156 words)
Rats vanquished but smell lingers at Arkansas governor's
mansion
LITTLE ROCK - Rats have been evicted from the Arkansas
governor's mansion but the lingering effects of a rodent
infestation, including noxious odors, require its study to be
demolished and rebuilt, officials said this week.
(ARKANSAS-MANSION/ (PIX), moved at 2:06 p.m., by Steve Barnes,
236 words)
Guards at NYC's Rikers Island get prison for inmate beating
NEW YORK - Six guards at New York City's notorious Rikers
Island jail complex were sentenced on Friday to prison for the
2012 beating of an inmate that left him with fractured eye
sockets and a broken nose. (NEW YORK-RIKERS/, (moving shortly),
by Joseph Ax, 382 words)
Ohio man held on murder, kidnapping charges
CLEVELAND - An Ohio man was held on $1 million bond on
Friday after being charged with kidnapping and murder in
connection with the discovery of two bodies by police earlier
this week. (OHIO-MURDER/, moved at 5:13 p.m., 330 words)
MIDDLE EAST
U.S. military says air strike killed Islamic State
propaganda chief
WASHINGTON - The Pentagon said on Friday that a U.S.-led
coalition air strike on Sept. 7 killed an Islamic State leader
who oversaw the militant group's propaganda.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/AIRSTRIKE (UPDATE 2), moved at 4:40 p.m., 249
words)
U.S. forces enter Syrian town, then withdraw - rebel source
and monitor
BEIRUT - A small number of U.S. forces entered the Syrian
town of al-Rai near the Turkish border on Friday as part of
operations to coordinate air strikes against Islamic State, a
senior rebel source said. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-USA (UPDATE 3),
moved at 1:24 p.m., 351 words)
WORLD
Suicide bomber kills at least 25 in Pakistani mosque
MOHMAND AGENCY/PESHAWAR, Pakistan - A suicide bomber shouted
"Allahu akbar" and blew himself up in a packed mosque in
northwestern Pakistan, killing at least 25 people and wounding
30 during Friday prayers, a local official said.
(PAKISTAN-ATTACK/(UPDATE 3), moved at 1:28 p.m., 449 words)
Brazil files terrorism charges against eight for IS support
BRASILIA - Eight Brazilians arrested before the Rio Olympics
for belonging to a loosely organized group that supported
Islamic State and discussed attacking the games were charged on
Friday under Brazil's anti-terrorism law. (BRAZIL-SECURITY/
(PIX), moved at 3:29 p.m., 329 words)
Autistic Briton can be extradited to U.S. on hacking
charges, court rules
LONDON - A London court on Friday approved the extradition
of an autistic British man to the United States to face trial
for hacking high-security state computers, despite warnings he
might kill himself if sent to a U.S. jail. (BRITAIN-US/HACKER
(UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved at 1:18 p.m., by Peter Hobson, 493
words)
Between reckless ally and old rival, China in a bind over
N.Korea
BEIJING/UNITED NATIONS - China is in a bind over what to do
about North Korea's stepped-up nuclear and missile tests, even
though it is annoyed with its ally and has started talks with
other U.N. Security Council members on a new sanctions
resolution against Pyongyang. (NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/CHINA (PIX),
moved at 9:36 a.m., by Benjamin Kang Lim and Michelle Nichols,
810 words)
Divided European leaders struggle with post-Brexit vision
BRATISLAVA - European leaders, struggling to overcome an
historic crisis following Britain's vote to leave the EU, agreed
on Friday to explore closer defence cooperation and boost
security at their external borders, but could not hide deep
divisions over refugees and economic policy. (EU-SUMMIT/ (UPDATE
6, PIX, TV), moved at 4:01 p.m., by Noah Barkin and Jason
Hovet, 767 words)
HEALTH AND SCIENCE
California governor signs epinephrine bill, blasts Mylan
SAN FRANCISCO - California Governor Jerry Brown on Friday
signed a bill to allow businesses across the state to carry
epinephrine auto-injectors, but sharply admonished drugmaker
Mylan NL over its recent price increases. (CALIFORNIA-MYLAN NL/,
moved at 2:02 p.m., by Dan Levine, 268 words)
Chemicals in indoor dust tied to antibiotic resistance
Slowing the rise of antibiotic-resistant "superbugs" may
take more than just curbing overuse of antibiotics or
eliminating antimicrobial chemicals from household products like
soap and cosmetics, a new study suggests.
(HEALTH-CHEMICALS/ANTIBIOTIC-RESISTANCE, moved at 4:29 p.m., by
Lisa Rapaport, 495 words)
ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE
Reagans' personal items to be auctioned in New York
NEW YORK - Furniture, jewelry and cowboy boots are among the
more than 700 personal items that once belonged to U.S.
President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan set for sale
by auctioneer Christie's in New York starting on Monday.
(PEOPLE-REAGAN/AUCTION (TV), moved at 3:53 p.m., 230 words)
Settlement reached in Texas over 'Fifty Shades' royalty
fight
FORT WORTH - A Texas woman who claimed she was cheated out
of royalty money from the erotic "Fifty Shades of Grey" novels
has reached a settlement with her former business partner,
bringing an end to their lengthy legal battle, their lawyers
said on Friday. (USA-FIFTYSHADES/LAWSUIT (PIX), moved at 3:37
p.m., by Marice Richter, 375 words)
Bobbi Kristina Brown's former boyfriend held liable in
wrongful death suit
ATLANTA - A Georgia judge on Friday held Bobbi Kristina
Brown's former boyfriend legally responsible for her 2015 death
after he failed to show up for a hearing in a civil lawsuit, a
lawyer for Brown's estate said. (PEOPLE-BROWN/ (PIX), moved at
3:36 p.m., by David Beasley, 336 words)
CONSUMER AND TECH
Fans cheer, but iPhone 7 gets a subdued welcome
SHANGHAI/SYDNEY/SAN FRANCISCO - Apple employees
enthusiastically counted down the last moments before stores
from San Francisco to Shanghai opened on Friday to launch the
iPhone 7, but the ranks of shoppers were notably thinner than in
previous years. (APPLE-IPHONE/ASIA (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved at
2:52 p.m., by Adam Jourdan, Tom Westbrook and Julia Love, 688
words)
BUSINESS AND MARKETS
Wall St falls; risk of Deutsche Bank fine hits banks
U.S. stocks fell on Friday as the possibility of a $14
billion fine against Deutsche Bank weighed on big banks and
investors wrestled with lingering uncertainty about when the
U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates. (USA-STOCKS/
(UPDATE 6), by Noel Randewich, 362 words) SEE ALSO:
GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 9), moved at 4:55 p.m., 544 words)
U.S. inflation stirring as healthcare, housing costs surge
WASHINGTON - U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in
August as healthcare costs recorded their biggest gain in 32-1/2
years, pointing to a steady build-up of inflation that could
allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this year.
(USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3), moved at 3:11 p.m., by Lucia Mutikani,
767 words)
EPA says glyphosate, key ingredient in Monsanto's Roundup,
likely not carcinogenic
CHICAGO - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday
said its current position on glyphosate, the key ingredient in
Monsanto Co's Roundup herbicide, is that the chemical is not
likely carcinogenic to humans. (USA-EPA/GLYPHOSATE, moved at
4:07 p.m., by P.J. Huffstutter, 370 words)
GM seeks to delay recall of 1 mln vehicles with Takata air
bag inflators
DETROIT - General Motors Co has asked U.S. safety regulators
to a delay a recall of 980,000 trucks with Takata air bag
inflators to allow it to demonstrate the vehicles are safe and
avoid a hit to profits. (GM-RECALL/, moved at 3:41 p.m., by
David Shepardson, 368 words)
New York AG investigating Exxon's accounting practices -
source
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is investigating
Exxon Mobil Corp's accounting practices and why the oil major
hasn't written down the value of its assets in the wake of a
slump in oil prices, a person familiar with the matter said.
(EXXON MOBIL-PROBE/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 10:53 a.m., 406 words)
