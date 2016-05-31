REUTERS AMERICA EVENING NEWS PLAN FOR TUESDAY MAY 31/WEDNESDAY JUNE 1

LATEST AND PLANNED U.S. NEWS COVERAGE (ALL TIMES ET)

Top stories as of 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

To find stories, search by Slug or Headline Keyword in your CMS or Advanced Search in Media Express.

For story queries, please contact us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com

For photo queries use USCanada-Pictures-Editors@thomsonreuters.com

TOP STORIES

Combative Trump says he raised $5.6 million for vets, bashes media

NEW YORK - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Tuesday detailed $5.6 million in contributions he raised for military veterans, and attacked the media for questioning him about what happened to the money. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved at 4:49 p.m., by Emily Flitter, 807 words)

Criminal charges possible in killing of Cincinnati gorilla

CINCINNATI - Police may bring criminal charges over a Cincinnati Zoo incident in which a gorilla was killed to rescue a 4-year-old boy who had fallen into its enclosure, a prosecutor said on Tuesday. (OHIO-GORILLA/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved at 4:41 p.m., 520 words)

General Mills recalls flour over possible link to E.coli outbreak

General Mills Inc on Tuesday issued a voluntary recall of about 10 million pounds of flour, saying it was working with health officials to investigate an outbreak of E. coli that had sickened 38 people in 20 states. (GENERAL MILLS-RECALL/, moved at 3:35 p.m., 200 words)

CAMPAIGN

NY attorney general slams Trump's comment on judge's ethnicity

WASHINGTON - New York's attorney general, who has filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump's education venture, Trump University, slammed the presumptive Republican presidential nominee on Tuesday for his attack on a U.S. district judge's ethnicity. (USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-UNIVERSITY, moved, 338 words)

WASHINGTON

U.S. court says no warrant needed for cellphone location data

WASHINGTON - Police do not need a warrant to obtain a person's cellphone location data held by wireless carriers, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Tuesday, dealing a setback to privacy advocates. (USA-COURT/MOBILEPHONES (UPDATE 1), moved at 2:50 p.m., by Dustin Volz, 393 words)

Supreme Court rejects constitutional challenge to death penalty

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court refuses to hear an appeal asserting that the death penalty violates the U.S. Constitution's ban on cruel and unusual punishment filed by a Louisiana man convicted of fatally shooting his pregnant former girlfriend. (USA-COURT/DEATHPENALTY, moved at 12:05 p.m., by Lawrence Hurley, 400 words)

Justice Department asks for hold on court sanctions in immigration case

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday filed an emergency motion to stop sanctions imposed by a federal judge in Texas that included mandated ethics classes for federal prosecutors, as part of ongoing litigation over immigration policy. (USA-JUSTICE/IMMIGRATION (UPDATE 1), moved at 12:42 p.m., 265 words)

OTHER U.S. NEWS

U.S. warns of possible Europe attacks, no specific threat

WASHINGTON - The United States warned its citizens on Tuesday of possible summer terrorist attacks in Europe, saying targets could include the European soccer championship in France, although a U.S. official said there was no specific threat information. (USA-WARNING/EUROPE (UPDATE 3), moved at 4:17 p.m., 413 words)

Massachusetts governor would sign transgender rights bill -paper

BOSTON - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said on Tuesday he is ready to sign a transgender rights bill if it passes in its current form in the state House of Representatives, the Boston Globe reported. (MASSACHUSETTS-LGBT/(UPDATE 1), moved at 3:44 p.m., 290 words)

Prosecutors seek testimony from Sept. 11 victims' kin in hearing

FORT MEADE - U.S. government prosecutors asked a military judge on Tuesday to let 10 relatives of Sept. 11, 2001, victims testify in open court during a pre-trial hearing at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (USA-GUANTANAMO/ (PIX), moved at 4:05 p.m., by Lacey Ann Johnson, 438 words)

Evacuations ordered ahead of more flooding in rain-soaked Texas

SAN ANTONIO - Mandatory evacuations were in effect along a swollen Texas river on Tuesday ahead of what could be the worst flooding there in more than 100 years, and forecasters predicted more rain in the state where at least six people have died in flood waters. (TEXAS-FLOODING/ (TV, PIX), moved at 11:34 a.m., 400 words)

Ex-U.S. soldier 'Rambo' gets 20 years in prison in murder-for-hire case

NEW YORK - A former U.S. Army sergeant nicknamed Rambo who prosecutors say supervised an international band of mercenaries was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday for conspiring during a sting operation to kill a federal drug agent and an informant. (USA-CRIME/RAMBO, moved at 1:57 p.m., 390 words)

U.S. men made persistent efforts to join Islamic State - prosecutor

MINNEAPOLIS - Three Somali-American men from Minnesota made persistent efforts to join Islamic State militants in Syria and conspired to help the group, a prosecutor said in closing arguments on Tuesday in their federal jury trial. (MINNESOTA-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 4), moved at 4:19 p.m., by David Bailey, 403 words)

Ex-Illinois police officer found guilty in murder-for-hire trial

Drew Peterson, a former Chicago-area police officer imprisoned for murdering his wife, was found guilty on Tuesday of trying to hire someone in 2014 to kill the prosecutor who convicted him, prosecutors said. (ILLINOIS-CRIME/(UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 3:47 p.m., 352 words)

Illinois Democrats punt governor's budget ahead of deadline

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois Democrats shunted a seven-month spending plan offered on Tuesday by Republican Governor Bruce Rauner, leaving a full-year budget the governor has vowed to veto as the most likely option to pass on the final day of the legislature's spring session. (ILLINOIS-BUDGET/, moved at 2 p.m., by Dave McKinney, 390 words)

Judge to consider punishment for Ariz. sheriff in racial profiling case

PHOENIX - A federal court judge on Tuesday will consider punishments against Arizona lawman Joe Arpaio, known for his tough immigration stance, for committing civil contempt in a 2007 racial profiling case and ensure the violations do not happen again. (ARIZONA-SHERIFF/ (PIX), moved at 10:18 a.m., 335 words, will update)

MIDDLE EAST

Death toll from Russian air strikes in Idlib climbs to 23 - monitor

BEIRUT/AMMAN - At least 23 people were killed in Russian air strikes overnight in the Syrian rebel-held city of Idlib, the heaviest bombardment there since a cessation of hostilities was agreed in February, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-IDLIB (UPDATE 4), moved at 3:35 p.m., 626 words)

Libyan security forces pushing Islamic State back from vicinity of oil terminals

BENGHAZI - Libyan security forces captured a second town from in as many days from Islamic State, a spokesman said, pushing the militant group back towards its stronghold of Sirte and away from positions near major oil terminals. (LIBYA-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 2:43 p.m., by By Ayman al-Warfalli, 344 words)

Islamic State urges Muslims to destroy satellite TV receivers

BAGHDAD - Islamic State on Tuesday urged Muslims to destroy their satellite TV receivers to prevent hostile channels from "destroying their beliefs and polluting their ethics." (MIDEAST-CRISIS/ISLAMIC STATE-MEDIA, moved at 2:37 p.m., 175 words)

WORLD

Canada PM Trudeau won't be punished for elbowing legislator

OTTAWA - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not face punishment for manhandling a legislator and inadvertently elbowing another during a fracas in the House of Commons, parliamentarians decided on Tuesday. (CANADA-POLITICS/TRUDEAU (PIX), moved at 2:08 p.m., 150 words) See also: Trudeau pushes work-life balance, cabinet struggles to keep up (CANADA-POLITICS/TRUDEAU-BALANCE (PIX), moved, 582 words)

Philippines president-elect says won't rely on United States

DAVAO CITY - Philippines President-elect Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday his country would not rely on long-term security ally the United States, signaling greater independence from Washington in dealing with China and the disputed South China Sea. (PHILIPPINES-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved at 5 p.m., by Neil Jerome Morales, 824 words)

Afghan Taliban kill nine, kidnap 20 bus passengers, army rescues 140 others

KUNDUZ - Taliban insurgents killed nine people and kidnapped 20 others when they held up three buses in northern Afghanistan on Tuesday, while the remaining 140 passengers had to be rescued by Afghan forces, the local deputy police chief said. (AFGHANISTAN-KIDNAPPING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 333 words)

Sentence for Costa Concordia captain upheld over 2012 shipwreck

FLORENCE, Italy - The prison sentence against the former captain of the Costa Concordia cruise liner for his role in the deadly 2012 shipwreck was upheld on Tuesday by an Italian court. (ITALY-CONCORDIA/APPEAL-VERDICT (PIX, TV), moved, 123 words)

ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE

Amber Heard reports Depp domestic violence accusation to police -lawyers

LOS ANGELES - Actress Amber Heard has given a statement to Los Angeles police in which she accused estranged husband Johnny Depp of domestic violence, her lawyers said on Tuesday, a week after she filed for divorce and obtained a restraining order against Depp. (PEOPLE-JOHNNYDEPP/ (TV), moved at 4:01 p.m. by Piya Sinha-Roy, 394 words)

Actor Michael Jace of TV's 'The Shield' convicted of murdering wife

LOS ANGELES - Actor Michael Jace, best known for his role as a policeman on the TV drama "The Shield," was convicted by a jury on Tuesday of second-degree murder for fatally shooting his wife in 2014 in front of the couple's two children at their Los Angeles home. (PEOPLE-MICHAELJACE/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved at 4:19 p.m., by Alex Dobuzinskis, 391 words)

French Open organizers under fire after yet another wet day

PARIS - Fans spent more time looking at the murky Parisian sky then watching tennis on Tuesday as French Open organizers were accused of "not caring about the players" after the event was disrupted by more rain following the previous day's washout. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX), moved at 1:14 p.m., 615 words)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

Canada to make plain packaging for tobacco products compulsory

OTTAWA - Canada, following the lead of Britain and Australia, will make plain packaging of cigarettes compulsory in a bid to cut the rate of smoking, Health Minister Jane Philpott said on Tuesday. (CANADA-HEALTH/TOBACCO (PIX), moved at 2:39 p.m., 232 words)

When seniors stop driving, social isolation looms

(HEALTH-SENIORS/DRIVING, moved at 2:34 p.m., by Lisa Rapaport, 580 words)

Air pollution tied to high blood pressure risk

(HEALTH-POLLUTION/HYPERTENSION, moved, by Kathryn Doyle, 408 words)

Eye and kidney damage in diabetes tied to heart problems

(HEALTH-DIABETES/COMPLICATIONS, moved at 1:22 p.m., 598 words)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

Wall St ends May with whimper as energy shares slump

The S&P 500 wrapped up its third straight month of gains on a flat note on Tuesday as weaker energy shares countered a rise in safe-haven utilities. (USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 6), moved, 516 words) See also: U.S. stocks fall on economic worries, dollar firms (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 8), moved, 518 words)

Oil dips but notches fourth straight monthly gain

Oil prices dipped on Tuesday as a stronger dollar and slide in equity prices sparked profit-taking, but crude futures posted a fourth straight monthly gain as investors bet that the global glut was slowly easing. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 6), moved, 428 words)

U.S. consumer spending increase strongest in over six years

WASHINGTON - U.S. consumer spending recorded its biggest increase in more than six years in April and inflation rose steadily, more signs of an acceleration in economic growth that could persuade the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates again as early as June. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2, GRAPHIC), moved at 12:18 p.m., 711 words)

New Saudi energy minister shows he takes OPEC seriously

VIENNA - For OPEC watchers, every little detail matters. (OPEC-MEETING/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 2:18 p.m., by Alex Lawler, Rania El Gamal and Reem Shamseddine, 696 words) See also: In rare compromise, Nigerian emerges as frontrunner for OPEC boss(OPEC-MEETING/NIGERIA (UPDATE 1), moved at 2:42 p.m., 427 words)

Court rules Dell's $24.9 billion buyout priced 20 pct below fair value

Michael Dell and Silver Lake Partners underpriced their 2013 $24.9 billion buyout of Dell Inc by about 22 percent and must may pay tens of millions to investors who opposed the deal for the computer maker, a Delaware judge ruled on Tuesday. (DELL-BUYOUT/LAWSUIT (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 575 words)

Ex-Barclays director accused by U.S. of illegal tips to plumber

NEW YORK - A former director at Barclays Plc was arrested on Tuesday on U.S. charges that he provided inside information about impending mergers that he learned about at the bank to a plumber, who used the tips to illegally make $76,000. (USA-INSIDERTRADING/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 3:06 p.m., by Nate Raymond, 388 words)

VW's European recall takes longer as only 50,000 cars fixed

BERLIN - Volkswagen said on Tuesday it will need more time to fix 8.5 million cars in Europe affected by the diesel emissions scandal as only 50,000 models equipped with illicit software have been repaired so far. (VOLKSWAGEN-RECALL/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 1:12 p.m., 300 words)

*****************

For story queries, please contact us.general- news@thomsonreuters.com

For photo queries use USCanada-Pictures-Editors@thomsonreuters.com) *****************