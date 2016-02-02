REUTERS AMERICA MIDDAY NEWS PLAN FOR TUESDAY FEB 2
TOP STORIES
Cruz calls Iowa win a victory for 'conservative grass roots'
DES MOINES - Relishing his victory in the first Republican
nominating contest of the U.S. presidential election, Senator
Ted Cruz called his defeat of Donald Trump in the Iowa caucuses
a tribute to "conservative grass roots." (USA-ELECTION/ (WRAPUP
5, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved at 10:33 a.m., by Ginger Gibson, 636
words). See also: USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (PIX, TV), moved at 7 a.m.,
by Steve Holland, 765 words and USA-ELECTION/RUBIO (PIX), moved
at 7 a.m., by James Oliphant, 586 words)
Virtual tie raises doubts: Can Hillary Clinton close the
deal?
DES MOINES, Iowa - Hillary Clinton's struggle in Iowa to
fend off underdog Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic
socialist, reignited questions about her ability to close the
deal with Democratic voters and turned up the pressure on her
high-profile White House campaign. USA-ELECTION/DEMOCRATS (PIX,
TV), moved at 7 a.m., by John Whitesides, 718 words.
FBI joins Flint, Michigan water contamination probe
WASHINGTON - The FBI is joining a U.S. criminal
investigation into Flint, Michigan's water contamination crisis,
a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit said on
Tuesday. (MICHIGAN-WATER/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 599 words)
Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. - Punxsutawney Phil, the Pennsylvania
groundhog renowned for his ability to forecast the onset of
spring, did not see his shadow after emerging from his burrow on
Tuesday morning, predicting an early spring. (USA-GROUNDHOG/
(UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved at 7:54 a.m., 497 words)
Africa, Asia vulnerable to spread of Zika virus -WHO
GENEVA - The Zika virus linked to a microcephaly outbreak in
Latin America could spread to Africa and Asia, with the world's
highest birth rates, the World Health Organization warns as it
launches a global response unit against the new emergency.
(HEALTH-ZIKA/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Stephanie
Nebehay, 305 words). See also: HEALTH-ZIKA/OLYMPICS, moved, 100
words and HEALTH-ZIKA/AUSTRALIA, moved, by Jane Wardell, 380
words
Nine migrants, including two babies drowned off Turkish
coast- coastguard
ISTANBUL - Nine people, including two babies, are found
drowned off the coast of western Turkey after a boat carrying
people to Greece partly capsizes, the coast guard says.
(EUROPE-MIGRANTS/TURKEY (UPDATE 1), moved, 181 words)
PM resigns as Haiti scrambles for interim government before
deadline
PORT-AU-PRINCE - Haiti's prime minister has resigned,
government sources said, in an attempt to clear the way for a
temporary government to replace outgoing President Michel
Martelly after a botched election and violent street protests
last month. (HAITI-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moving
shortly, 391 words)
Bill Cosby fighting sex assault charge in Pennsylvania court
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Bill Cosby appeared at a suburban
Philadelphia courthouse on Tuesday to fight sexual assault
charges, which his lawyers say violate a decade-old agreement
with a former district attorney not to prosecute the disgraced
comedian. (PEOPLE-COSBY/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, 485 words)
CAMPAIGN
Bernie Sanders shows strong momentum on social media
NEW YORK - It may be too close to call between Democratic
presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders in
the Iowa caucuses on Monday but the senator from Vermont was the
clear winner on social media. (USA-ELECTION/SOCIALMEDIA (UPDATE
3, PIX), moved, 370 words)
Cruz's Iowa victory could be big blow to Big Corn
NEW YORK - Ted Cruz's victory on Monday in corn-rich Iowa
could represent a major blow to the nation's controversial
biofuels program, reflecting its waning influence over
politicians even in the U.S. farming heartland.
(USA-ELECTION/ETHANOL (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 670 words)
WASHINGTON
Pentagon's 2017 budget reshapes spending amid changing
security environment
WASHINGTON - Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Tuesday
the Pentagon would seek a $582.7 billion defense budget next
year and reshape its spending priorities to reflect a new
strategic environment marked by Russian assertiveness and the
rise of Islamic State. (USA-DEFENSE/BUDGET (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV),
moving shortly, 404 words)
U.S. military leaders: women should have to register for
draft
WASHINGTON - U.S. armed forces leaders said on Tuesday that
women should be required to register for the military draft,
along with men, as the military moves toward integrating them
fully into combat positions. (USA-MILITARY/WOMEN (UPDATE 1,
PIX), moved, 390 words)
IS pushed back in Iraq, Syria, but a threat in Libya -Kerry
ROME - An international coalition is pushing back Islamic
State militants in their Syrian and Iraqi strongholds but the
group is threatening Libya and could seize the nation's oil
wealth, U.S Secretary of State John Kerry says.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/COALITION (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moved, by
Arshad Mohammed, 590 words). See also: MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-IS
(INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Samia Nakhoul, 1,515 words
New European, U.S. data transfer pact imminent - sources
BRUSSELS - European and U.S. negotiators are on the brink of
clinching a new transatlantic data transfer pact which should
prevent EU regulators from restricting data transfers by firms,
two people familiar with the talks say. (EU-DATAPROTECTION/USA
(EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 2), moved, by Julia Fioretti, 525 words)
China defends law enforcers as U.S. calls for clarity on
booksellers
BEIJING/WASHINGTON - China's Foreign Ministry says its law
enforcement officials will never do anything illegal, especially
not overseas, after the United States calls on China to clarify
the status of five missing Hong Kong booksellers.
(HONGKONG-BOOKSELLERS/USA (UPDATE 1, TV), moved at 5 a.m., 430
words)
OTHER U.S. NEWS
Leader of Oregon occupation to appear in court
PORTLAND, Ore. - Ammon Bundy, who led a group of armed
protesters in the occupation of a wildlife refuge in remote
Oregon, will appear in federal court in Portland where his
attorneys will argue that he should be released on bail ahead of
his trial. (OREGON-MILITIA/COURT, expect by 3 p.m. 400 words)
White Michigan ex-cop to be sentenced in beating of black
motorist
DETROIT - A white former suburban Detroit police officer is
scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday for the beating last year
of a black motorist during a traffic stop caught on video.
(MICHIGAN-POLICE/SENTENCE, moved at 9:28 a.m., 221 words, will
be led)
Controversial Detroit school manager to step down this month
DETROIT - Detroit Public Schools' emergency manager Darnell
Earley is stepping down later this month, Michigan Governor Rick
Snyder said on Tuesday. (DETROIT-EDUCATION/ (UPDATE 1), moving
shortly, about 400 words)
Ferguson, Mo., to hear from public on proposed justice
reforms
FERGUSON - Residents of Ferguson, Missouri, which has a
proposed agreement with the U.S. Justice Department to reform
its police department after the 2014 shooting by a white officer
of a black teenager, will voice their opinions on the deal at a
meeting on Tuesday night. (MISSOURI-FERGUSON/, moved at 1019 am
ET, 270 words)
Georgia to execute its oldest death row inmate for 1979
murder
ATLANTA - A 72-year-old man convicted of murdering a
convenience store manager in a 1979 robbery in Atlanta's suburbs
is set to be executed on Tuesday in Georgia.
(USA-EXECUTION/GEORGIA (PIX), moved at 7 a.m., 281 words)
Three teenagers arrested in fatal shooting at Seattle
homeless camp
-- Three teenagers were arrested on Monday in connection
with a shooting at a Seattle homeless encampment where two
people were killed and three wounded, police said.
(SEATTLE-SHOOTING/, moved, 181 words)
Teacher arrested in Southern California jail escape freed
LOS ANGELES - A teacher arrested in connection with the
escape of three inmates from a Southern California jail was
freed from custody on Monday after prosecutors said they did not
have enough evidence to charge her with a crime.
(CALIFORNIA-ESCAPE/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 11:45 p.m., 383 words)
SUPER BOWL
Super models, super heroes add up to Super strange Media Day
SAN JOSE - Media Day was transformed into Opening Night for
Super Bowl 50 but the switch to prime time did nothing to change
the zany tone as super models and super heroes mingled with
giants of sports journalism. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/MEDIA (PIX), moved
at 2:15 a.m., 397 words)
Newton shows serious side at media night
SAN JOSE - Cam Newton became known for his on field
celebrations during the Carolina Panthers march to Super Bowl
50, but the quarterback says preparation is what brings him real
joy. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/NEWTON (PIX), moved at 2:20 a.m., 368 words)
Broncos' Manning says no decision yet on retirement
SAN JOSE - Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning said on
Monday he has not yet decided whether he will retire following
Super Bowl 50 and that he is strictly focused on winning his
second NFL championship. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/MANNING (PIX), moved,
360 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Syrian army threatens to encircle Aleppo as talks falter
BEIRUT/AMMAN/GENEVA - A Syrian military offensive backed by
heavy Russian air strikes threatened to cut critical rebel
supply lines into the northern city of Aleppo on Tuesday while
the warring sides said peace talks had not started despite a
U.N. statement they had. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (WRAPUP 3, TV,
PICTURE), moved, by Tom Perry, Suleiman Al-Khalidi and John
Irish, 1,059 words)
Iraqis running out of food and medicine in besieged Falluja
BAGHDAD - Tens of thousands of trapped Iraqi civilians are
running out of food and medicine in the western city of Falluja,
an Islamic State stronghold under siege by security forces.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-FALLUJA (UPDATE 2), expect by 1530
GMT/10,30 AM ET, by Stephen Kalin, 900 words)
Jordan needs international help over refugee crisis-King
Abdullah
LONDON - King Abdullah says Jordan needs long-term aid from
the international community to cope with a huge influx of Syrian
refugees, warning that unless it received support the "dam is
going to burst". (MIDEAST-CRISIS/JORDAN, moved, 320 words)
WORLD
Proposal unveiled to keep Britain in EU, sceptics unmoved
LONDON/BRUSSELS - European Council President Donald Tusk
presents proposals for keeping Britain in the European Union to
a mixed response, underlining the challenges Prime Minister
David Cameron faces to win over his people and other EU leaders.
(BRITAIN-EU/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURE), expect by 1530 GMT/10.30 AM
ET, by Elizabeth Piper and Jan Strupczewski, 900 words)
Socialists ready to lead talks to form government in Spain
MADRID - The leader of Spain's Socialists offers to lead
talks between parties to form a government in a bid to break
political deadlock and avoid a new national election in the next
few months. (SPAIN-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), expect by
1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Julien Toyer and Blanca Rodriguez, 500
words)
Cuba open for business, ministers tell French executives
PARIS - Cuba seeks to drum up foreign investment as
ministers on a state visit to Paris promise French business
leaders that the Communist-run country is open for business.
(CUBA-FRANCE/, moved, 280 words)
China's nuclear envoy in North Korea amid sanctions push
SEOUL - China's envoy for the North Korean nuclear issue
arrives in the capital, Pyongyang, the North's KCNA news agency
reports, amid a push by the United States and South Korea for
tougher sanctions on the North after its fourth nuclear test.
(NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/CHINA, moved, 370 words)
EU to step up checks on Bitcoin, prepaid cards to fight
terrorism
BRUSSELS - The European Commission will propose by the end
of June stricter rules on prepaid cards and virtual currencies
in a bid to reduce anonymous payments and curb the financing of
terrorism, documents released show. (EU-TERRORISM/FINANCING
(PICTURE), moved, by Francesco Guarascio, 464 words)
North Norea notifies IMO of planned satellite launch
SEOUL - North Korea has notified the International Maritime
Organization of plans to launch a satellite between Feb. 8 and
Feb. 25, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported late on
Tuesday. (NORTHKOREA-SATELLITE/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 150
words)
Australia PM weighs early poll to break political deadlock
SYDNEY - Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull raises
the possibility of dissolving both houses of Parliament and
calling an early election to break a political deadlock that has
stymied the government, say government officials aware of the
matter. (AUSTRALIA-POLITICS/ELECTION, moved, 430 words)
India's Supreme Court will review law criminalising gay sex
NEW DELHI - India's top court says it will review a decision
over whether to uphold a colonial-era law that criminalises gay
sex in a victory for homosexual rights campaigners at a time
when the nation is navigating a path between tradition and
modernity. (INDIA-COURT/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by
Aditya Kalra and Andrew MacAskill, 410 words)
HEALTH AND SCIENCE
Long shifts for young surgeons don't threaten patient safety
-- Controversial rules that limit the hours young surgeons
can work while in training aren't needed to protect patient
safety, a nationwide experiment finds.
(HEALTH-SURGERY/RESIDENT-HOURS, moved, 753 words)
ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE
Britain's James Corden to host 2016 Tony Awards
NEW YORK - British actor James Corden will host the Tony
Awards for theater for the first time at a ceremony in New York
in June, organizers announced on Tuesday. (AWARDS-TONYS, moved,
186 words)
Baggy but futuristic looks kick off NY men's fashion week
NEW YORK - Following a successful debut in July, New York
hosts its second menswear fashion week, with dozens of
established fashion names as well as new designers showcasing
their autumn/winter offerings - from slick suits to more casual
wear. (FASHION-NEWYORK/MEN (TV), expect by noon, 238 words)
CONSUMER TECH
Spin-off or sale? Yahoo turnaround plan in focus as earnings
awaited
SAN FRANCISCO - Yahoo Inc's plans to turn around its
struggling core business are set to dominate its earnings report
after the bell on Tuesday, with investors keen to see if CEO
Marissa Mayer will push ahead with a proposed spin-off or
entertain calls for a complete sale. (YAHOO-RESULTS/PREVIEW,
moved at 7 a.m., 355 words)
Lower costs nudge Nintendo's profit higher
TOKYO - Japan's Nintendo reported a 5.3 percent increase in
third-quarter operating profit, in line with analysts forecasts,
as lower costs helped offset a decline in overall sales.
(NINTENDO-RESULTS/, moved at 2:30 a.m., 134 words)
BUSINESS TRENDS
Fearing lean times, U.S. companies tighten purse strings
NEW YORK - The capital spending slump that originated in the
hard-hit energy sector appears to be spreading more widely
across other U.S. industries. (USA-RESULTS/CAPEX (ANALYSIS),
moved, 600 words)
A new global oil deal could draw lessons from 1998
LONDON - After a year of secret diplomacy and hushed-up
private talks around the world, OPEC's mighty Saudi Arabia and
rival Venezuela were persuaded to cut a deal by non-OPEC Mexico
which overcame mutual acrimony and led to a much-needed rise in
oil prices. (OPEC-RUSSIA/DEAL (ANALYSIS, PIX), moved, 1,345
words) See also: GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 6), moved, 365 words
BUSINESS AND MARKETS
ChemChina close to striking deal for Syngenta -sources
China's state-owned ChemChina is nearing a deal to buy Swiss
seeds and pesticides group Syngenta for $42.2 billion, two
people familiar with the matter say, two people familiar with
the matter say. (SYNGENTA AG-M&A/CHEMCHINA (UPDATE 3), moved,
Arno Schuetze and Pamela Barbaglia, 350 words)
Exxon's profit tumbles 58 percent, slashes capex by
one-quarter
Exxon Mobil Corp reports its smallest quarterly profit in
more than a decade and says it will cut 2015 spending by
one-quarter and suspend share repurchases as it copes with a
prolonged downturn in crude prices. (EXXON MOBIL-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Anna Driver, 340 words)
GM January U.S. sales up slightly, Ford's down
DETROIT - U.S. auto sales appeared to fare better than
expected in January, early returns show, as the industry
benefited from low gasoline prices, easy credit and moderate
economic growth. (USA-AUTOS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, Bernie Woodall,
410 words)
Dow Chemical CEO Liveris to step down by mid-2017
Dow Chemical Co Chief Executive Andrew Liveris said he will
retire from the company by mid-2017, months after activist
investor Daniel Loeb called upon him to step down from the
company, which is merging with rival DuPont. (DOW-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Amrutha Gayathri and Swetha
Gopinath, 400 words)
Stocks snap winning streak as oil pressure returns
LONDON - World stocks end three days of gains as lackluster
global economic data lead to another slump in oil prices.
(GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 5), updated throughout the day, 600
words). See also: USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 3), updated throughout the
day, 460 words)
Oil slides more than 5 percent as hopes for output cut fade
LONDON - Brent oil falls more than 5 percent, while U.S.
crude slides below $30 per barrel, on worries about future
demand and rising supply, while hopes for a deal between OPEC
and Russia on output cuts fade. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 9), updated
throughout the day, 460 words)
Low metals prices sink zinc producer Horsehead Holding Corp
WILMINGTON, Del. - U.S. zinc miner Horsehead Holding Corp
files for bankruptcy protection, becoming the latest victim of a
commodity price crash that has claimed scores of U.S. energy
exploration companies, miners and metals producers. (HORSEHEAD
HLDG-BANKRUPTCY/, moved, by Tom Hals, 320 words)
Argentina says reaches provisional debt deal with Italian
creditors
BUENOS AIRES - Argentina has reached a preliminary deal with
a group of Italian creditors who hold 30 percent of unpaid
sovereign debt stemming from Argentina's record $100 billion
default in 2002, Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay says.
(ARGENTINA-DEBT/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)
Brazil industrial output plunges 8 percent in 2015
BRASILIA - Industrial output in Brazil fell for a seventh
straight month in December, capping the worst year for
manufacturers in more than a decade as they struggle with
inflation, high interest rates and political uncertainty.
(BRAZIL ECONOMY/INDUSTRY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Silvio Cascione,
300 words)
German jobless rate falls to lowest on record
BERLIN - German unemployment fell more sharply than expected
in January and the jobless rate dropped to a record low,
suggesting private consumption will help offset a slowdown in
emerging markets to keep growth in Europe's largest economy
steady. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT (UPDATE 1), moved, 290
words)
Alphabet overtakes Apple in market value - for now
Alphabet Inc might win the market cap battle against Apple
Inc, but will it win the war? Maybe not.
(APPLE-ALPHABET/RESEARCH (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sayantani Ghosh
and Supantha Mukherjee, 510 words)
Pfizer 2016 forecasts disappoint; shares fall
U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc forecasts 2016 revenue and
earnings below analysts' estimates, largely because of the
strong dollar. (PFIZER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 350 words)
UPS fourth-quarter profit surges, gives robust outlook
CHICAGO - United Parcel Service Inc reports a significantly
higher quarterly net profit on a solid holiday season
performance and gives a solid earnings outlook for 2016 despite
warning of uncertain economic conditions. (UPS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE
1), moved, 330 words)
