REUTERS AMERICA MIDDAY NEWS PLAN FOR TUESDAY NOV 24

LATEST AND PLANNED U.S. NEWS COVERAGE (ALL TIMES ET)

Top stories as of 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

To find stories, search by Slug or Headline Keyword in your CMS or Advanced Search in Media Express.

For story queries, please contact us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com

For photo queries use USCanada-Pictures-Editors@thomsonreuters.com

BREAKING

Chicago policeman charged with murder in shooting of black teen

CHICAGO - A white Chicago police officer was charged on Tuesday with first-degree murder in the October 2014 fatal shooting of a black teenager, State's Attorney Anita Alvarez said in a statement. (USA-RACE/CHICAGO-INDICTMENT (URGENT), moved at 11:17 a.m., 115 words, will be updated)

Kentucky governor restores voting rights for most felons in state

FRANKFORT, Ky. - Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear on Tuesday signed an executive order restoring voting rights to most felons in state in a move that he said will impact about 180,000 people. The outgoing Democratic governor, speaking to reporters in the state capital, said the move does not cover those convicted of violent, sex-related, bribery or treason crimes. (KENTUCKY-ELECTION/FELONS (URGENT), moved at 10:59 a.m., 102 words)

DraftKings hires Exiger to review financial controls, compliance

NEW YORK - Daily fantasy sports company DraftKings said on Tuesday it hired regulatory risk and compliance firm Exiger to conduct a review of its financial, operational, compliance and risk controls, as the company and its top competitor, FanDuel, have come under fire from state and federal regulators. (FANTASYSPORTS-NEW YORK/DRAFTKINGS (UPDATE 1), moved at 11:12 a.m., 217 words)

TOP STORIES

Turkey downs Russian warplane near Syria border, Putin warns of "serious consquences"

ANKARA/MOSCOW - Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border on Tuesday, saying it had repeatedly violated its air space, one of the most serious publicly acknowledged clashes between a NATO member country and Russia for half a century. Russian President Vladimir Putin said the plane had been attacked when it was 1 km (0.62 mile) inside Syria and warned of "serious consequences" for what he termed a "stab in the back.". (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-TURKEY (UPDATE 8, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved at 11:04 a.m., 1,163 words, will be updated)

U.S. economic growth revised higher to 2.1 percent in third quarter

WASHINGTON - The U.S. economy grew at a healthier clip in the third quarter than initially thought but strong inventory accumulation could temper expectations of an acceleration in growth in the final three months of the year. The Commerce Department on Tuesday said the nation's gross domestic product grew at a 2.1 percent annual pace, not the 1.5 percent rate it reported last month. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1, GRAPHIC), moved at 8:57 a.m., 621 words, will be led) See also: U.S. home prices rise faster in September, beat forecast (USA-ECONOMY/HOMES-INDEX (GRAPHIC), moved at 9 a.m., 193 words)

Man who lodged suspected Paris attackers goes before judge

PARIS/BRUSSELS - The man who provided lodging for the presumed mastermind of the Paris attacks will go before an anti-terrorism judge on Tuesday as the hunt for suspected gang member Salah Abdeslam, Europe's most wanted fugitive, entered its 11th day. Frenchman Jawad Bendaoud said before he was detained by police last Wednesday that he had been asked to put up two people for three days in an apartment in St. Denis north of Paris but had no idea one of them was the attackers' ringleader. (FRANCE-SHOOTING/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved at 8:48 a.m., 930 words, will be updated

Obama, Hollande to discuss Islamic State, Syria plans

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande meet at the White House on Tuesday to discuss greater U.S. action against Islamic State as Hollande hopes to overcome White House reluctance to get sucked further into the Syria conflict. (FRANCE-SHOOTING/USA (PIX, TV), moving shortly, 500 words)

Khamenei says U.S. has plan to divide Iraq, pleads with Iraqis to resist

DUBAI - Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday accused the United States of trying to divide Iraq along sectarian and ethnic lines and urged Iraqis to withstand any such plans. "The Americans must not be allowed to consider Iraq as their personal property ... and dare to openly talk about disintegration of Iraq," Khamenei said according to his website. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-IRAN (PIX), moved at 8:37 a.m., 330 words)

EXCLUSIVE-Brazil's Petrobras corruption investigators to probe Olympic contracts

SAO PAULO - Brazilian police investigating corruption around state-run oil firm Petrobras also plan to probe more than $10 billion of construction contracts for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, a lead investigator said. (BRAZIL-OLYMPICS/PETROBRAS (EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved at 10:21 a.m., 685 words)

Vatican puts journalists on trial amid human rights furore

VATICAN CITY - Five people, including two Italian reporters, went on trial in the Vatican on Tuesday, to outrage from rights groups, on charges arising from publication of books in which the Holy See was portrayed as mired in mismanagement and corruption. (VATICAN-TRIAL/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved at 10:52 a.m., 897 words)

CAMPAIGN

Trump lawyer warns Republicans about Super PAC attack ads

WASHINGTON - Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump's campaign warned the party on Tuesday about donors pooling funds for attack ads, saying the party must treat him fairly to keep him from launching an independent bid. (USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 10:09 a.m., 300 words)

WASHINGTON

U.S. appeals court withholds release of memos on targeted killings

WASHINGTON - Memorandums on the legal basis for targeted killings of people in other countries that the U.S. government believes are involved in militant attacks can be kept secret, a federal court ruled in a document released on Monday. (USA-MEMORANDUM/DRONE, moved at 1:15 a.m., 316 words)

In taking economic war to Islamic State, U.S. developing new tools

WASHINGTON - Since last month, U.S. warplanes have struck Islamic State's oil infrastructure in Syria in a stepped-up campaign of economic warfare that the United States estimates has cut the group's black-market earnings from oil by about a third. (FRANCE-SHOOTING/USA-SANCTIONS (INSIGHT), moved, 1,160 words)

FEATURE

Canada refugee plan revives concerns over porous U.S. border

HAVRE, Montana - Standing two feet from Canada on windswept Montana prairie land, U.S. Border Patrol agent Andrew Herdina looks out over a line of crooked old fence posts with no wire between them -- the international border. (FRANCE-SHOOTING/USA-CANADA (PIX, TV), moved at 7 a.m., 970 words)

OTHER U.S. NEWS

Five shot near Minnesota protest of police killing of unarmed black man

MINNEAPOLIS - Police are searching for three white men in the shooting of five people near a Minneapolis police station where demonstrators have gathered for more than a week to protest the shooting of an unarmed black man by officers. (USA-RACE/MINNESOTA, moved at 10:20 a.m., 457 words)

Baltimore jury to be anonymous in police trial over man's death

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore judge on Tuesday ordered that jurors remain anonymous in the trial of a policeman charged in the death of a black man from an injury while in custody, an incident that triggered protests and rioting. Officer William Porter, 26, is the first of six Baltimore officers to face trial separately over the death of Freddie Gray in April. His trial in Baltimore City Circuit Court is scheduled to start on Monday. (USA-POLICE/BALTIMORE (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 11:06 a.m., 429 words)

Accused N.Y. cop killer to be arraigned on murder charge

NEW YORK - The man accused of killing a New York City police officer in October is scheduled to be formally arraigned for murder on Tuesday in Manhattan state court. (NEW YORK-POLICE/SHOOTING, moved, 314 words)

Pakistani man sentenced in U.S. to 40 years prison for al Qaeda plot

NEW YORK - A Pakistani man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday for plotting to bomb a shopping center in England as part of an al Qaeda plan for attacks in Europe and the United States. Abid Naseer, 29, had faced up to life in prison following his conviction by a U.S. jury in March on charges including that he provided material support to the Islamic militant group. (USA-SECURITY/NASEER (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 10:53 a.m., 401 words)

MIDDLE EAST

IS militants claim hotel attack that killed 7 in Egypt's Sinai

CAIRO - Islamic State's Egyptian branch claimed responsibility for a bombing that killed at least seven people in a hotel in North Sinai on Tuesday where judges overseeing a parliamentary election were staying. (EGYPT-BOMB/ (UPDATE 7), moved at 10:18 a.m., 488 words)

Pakistani fighter jet crashes killing female pilot

ISLAMABAD - A female Pakistani air force pilot is killed when her trainer jet crashes near the central town of Mianwali, the military say, the first such loss for the country's tiny community of women pilots. (PAKISTAN-CRASH/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

Nuclear club eyes Indian inclusion but risks Pakistan's ire

NEW DELHI - Diplomats have quietly launched a new push to induct India into a club of nuclear trading nations, but rather than increasing stability in South Asia, the move could escalate strains with rival Pakistan. (INDIA-NUCLEAR/ (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, 795 words)

WORLD

Tropical storm Sandra gains strength far off Mexico Coast

MEXICO CITY - Tropical storm Sandra formed far off Mexico's Pacific coast overnight on Tuesday and could become a hurricane by Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. (STORM-SANDRA/, moved at 11:20 a.m., 181 words)

Russia prepares reprisals against Ukraine over Crimea blackout

MOSCOW/KIEV - Russia said on Tuesday it would cut off gas supplies to Ukraine and threatened to halt coal deliveries, ratcheting up a dispute over a power blackout in Crimea at a time when a ceasefire between Kiev and separatist rebels is fraying. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/CRIMEA (UPDATE 1), moved at 11:28 a.m., 943 words)

Bomb blast in central Athens damages Cypriot embassy

ATHENS - A bomb explodes outside the offices of a Greek business federation in central Athens on Tuesday, badly damaging the nearby Cypriot embassy but causing no injuries, police officials says. (EUROZONE-GREECE/BLAST (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 395 words)

UN decries Balkans border curbs on refugees; arrivals in Greece fall sharply

GENEVA - About 1,000 refugees and migrants are stuck at the main crossing point into Macedonia from Greece as people of certain nationalities are denied entry in contravention of international law, the United Nations said on Tuesday. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/UN (UPDATE 2, TV), moved at 11:12 a.m., 819 words)

Car bomb kills five at checkpoint east of Libya's Tripoli - source

TRIPOLI - At least five guards are killed and 16 other people wounded when a car bomb explodes a checkpoint east of the Libyan capital Tripoli, a security source says. (LIBYA-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

Thai court indicts two men over deadly Bangkok bombing

BANGKOK - A Thai military court has indicted two men accused of carrying out a Bangkok bomb attack that killed 20 people including 14 foreigners, making it the deadliest such incident in Thai history. (THAILAND-BLAST/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 375 words)

Majority of Britons want to leave the EU after Paris attacks

LONDON - More than half of Britons want to leave the European Union as voter anxiety over the bloc's security was stoked by Islamist militant attacks on Paris that killed 130 people, according to an opinion poll. (BRITAIN-EU/POLL (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 415 words)

Socialist Costa to head Portuguese government with uneasy far-left backing

LISBON - Portugal's president named Socialist leader Antonio Costa as prime minister on Tuesday, ending weeks of political stalemate and paving the way for the first, if potentially unstable, Socialist government reliant on the far left for its survival. (PORTUGAL-GOVERNMENT/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 10:34 a.m., 584 words)

New Myanmar government to tighten safety after jade mine disaster

HPAKANT, Myanmar - Myanmar's newly elected government said on Tuesday it planned to tighten control over the country's poorly regulated jade mines after a landslide swept through a mining encampment, resulting in at least 113 deaths and 100 people still missing. (MYANMAR-MINE/ (UUPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved at 10:03 a.m., 682 words)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

Boy dies of Ebola in Liberia, first such fatality in months

MONROVIA - A 15-year-old boy has died of Ebola in Liberia, the first such fatality for months in a country declared free of the disease in September, chief medical officer Francis Kateh says. (HEALTH-EBOLA/LIBERIA (UPDATE 1), moved, 210 words)

Almost 16 million on HIV treatment as AIDS pandemic tide turns

LONDON - Some 15.8 million people worldwide are now on HIV treatment and a fast-track strategy to end the AIDS pandemic is starting to show results, the United Nations AIDS program says. (HEALTH-AIDS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, 420 words)

Activists promote opiate antidote as U.S. overdoses surge

Scared that her 25-year-old son might die from a heroin overdose, Jennifer Stepp said she took the unusual precaution of teaching her 8-year-old daughter Audrey how to administer naloxone, an opiate overdose antidote. (KENTUCKY-OVERDOSE/NALOXONE (FEATURE, PIX), moved, 717 words)

Scientists create mosquito strain with malaria-blocking genes

WASHINGTON - Scientists aiming to take the bite out of malaria have produced a strain of mosquitoes carrying genes that block its transmission, with the idea that they could breed with other members of their species in the wild and produce offspring that cannot spread the disease. (SCIENCE-MOSQUITO/, moved, 372 words)

For teens and tobacco, out of sight might mean out of mind

Keeping tobacco products out of sight in convenience stores may make teens less likely to smoke, a U.S. study suggests. (HEALTH-TEENS/TOBACCO, moved at 11:01 a.m., 586 words)

Gecko's amazing wall-walking talent is all in the genes

WASHINGTON - Geckos boast one of the most impressive talents of any animal: the ability to scamper up a smooth wall or across a ceiling with ease. How do they do it? Well, it is all in the genes. (SCIENCE-GECKO/ (PIX), moved at 11 a.m., 403 words)

Docs, and patients, should remember to use generics - ACP

Prescribing generic medicines instead of brand-name drugs whenever possible cuts costs, improves patient adherence and improves health outcomes, according to a new recommendation from the American College of Physicians. (HEALTH-GENERICS/, moved, 498 words)

Breastfeeding linked to lower diabetes risk

(HEALTH-PREGNANCY/DIABETES-BREASTFEEDING, moved, 560 words)

FDA approves Bristol's Opdivo for kidney cancer

(BRISTOL-MYERS-FDA/, moved, 200 words)

ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE

'Rocky' successor 'Creed' highlights Philadelphia's revival

PHILADELPHIA - In the final scene of the movie "Creed," aging boxer Rocky Balboa stands atop the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and surveys the gleaming steel and glass office towers of the city's skyline. (FILM-CREED/ (PIX), moved at 7 a.m., 628 words)

Rare 25-carat pink diamond found among Imelda Marcos collection

MANILA - A rare 25-carat barrel-shaped pink diamond has been found among the jewelry collection of former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos, Christie's said on Tuesday after the government asked the auction house to appraise her collection of rare stones. (PHILIPPINES-MARCOS/JEWELRY (PIX, TV), moved at 3 a.m., 416 words)

Dench's withering stare goes global in Branagh's "Winter's Tale"

LONDON - Her cutting words were written by William Shakespeare but the withering stare the straight-talking Paulina focuses on co-star Kenneth Branagh's insanely jealous King Leontes in a new production of "The Winter's Tale" is pure Judi Dench. (THEATER-BRANAGH/WINTERSTALE (PIX), moved at 8 a.m., 540 words)

Bolshoi acid attack, ballet's underbelly examined in HBO documentary

LONDON - Sergei Filin, the Russian ballet director who was partially blinded in a 2013 acid attack, is the focus of the behind-the-scenes HBO documentary "Bolshoi Babylon" that shows the flipside of a world most people associate with glamour and beauty. (FILM-BOLSHOI/, moved, 425 words)

Bertelsmann seeks partner to buy Penguin Random House - sources

FRANKFURT - European media giant Bertelsmann is looking for a private equity partner to help it buy the rest of publisher Penguin Random House should co-owner Pearson want a swift exit from the business, three sources told Reuters. (BERTELSMANN-M&A/PENGUINRANDOMHOUSE, moved at 8:48 a.m., 550 words)

Leonardo DiCaprio Says 'The Revenant' Was His Most Difficult Film

VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT), moved at 9:36 am, 430 words

TV Review: 'Superstore'

VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/REVIEWS), moved at 10:38 am, 460 words)

NBC Reaches Agreement on Equal Time After Trump's 'SNL' Gig

VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved at 9:32 am, 150 words)

CONSUMER TECH

Sassy woman or machine? Tech giants divided over digital assistants

SAN FRANCISCO - When users ask Siri, Apple's digital assistant, what she likes to drink, she is quick with an answer. "I have a thirst for knowledge," she responds. Her counterpart at Microsoft, Cortana, opts for a very, very dry martini. (USA-TECHNOLOGY/DIGITALASSISTANTS (INSIGHT, TV), moved, 1,105 words)

Apple plans to launch Apple Pay in China by February - WSJ

(APPLE-CHINA/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 1 a.m., 250 words)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

U.S. retailers hunt for attacks after warning on stealthy malware

BOSTON - U.S. retailers are hunting for evidence of new breaches leading into the holiday shopping season after a cyber intelligence firm privately warned them about payment-card-stealing malware that it said evades almost all security software. (CYBERATTACK-RETAILERS/, moved, 350 words)

Campbell Soup raises profit forecast as cost cuts boost margins

Campbell Soup Co reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year earnings forecast on Tuesday, helped by cost-cutting measures introduced in July. (CAMPBELL SOUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved at 10:57 a.m., 455 words)

Microsemi to buy PMC-Sierra in $2.5 bln deal as Skyworks bows out

Chip maker Microsemi Corp says it would buy rival PMC-Sierra Inc in a $2.5 billion deal, a day after Skyworks Solutions Inc walked away from a bidding war. (PMC-SIERRA US-M&A/MICROSEMI (UPDATE 1), moved, 235 words)

Tiffany's profit forecast turns dimmer on strong dollar

Tiffany & Co reports a surprise drop in quarterly sales and forecast a bigger fall in full-year profit than it had expected earlier as a strong dollar hurt tourist spending in the United States and reduced the value of sales from other markets. (TIFFANY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 370 words)

Cabin crew union, Lufthansa attempt to avert strikes

BERLIN - The main cabin crew union at Lufthansa said it is working with the airline's management to find a way to ease tensions and ward off the strikes the union has threatened for the end of this week. (LUFTHANSA-UNIONS/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 11:18 a.m., 377 words)

Bombardier says lower jet production to hurt 2016 revenue

TORONTO - Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc says lower production of its business jets - Global 5000 and Global 6000 - will drive down revenue in 2016, but tells investors it expects its liquidity position to be strong. (BOMBARDIER-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 170 words)

Novartis heart failure medicine Entresto wins EU approval

ZURICH - The European Commission has approved Novartis' Entresto drug for the treatment of adult patients with symptomatic chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, the Swiss drug maker says. (NOVARTIS-DRUGS/APPROVAL, moved, 100 words)

With glory days gone, London traders face life in 'real world'

LONDON - Once dubbed "masters of the universe," it seemed the party would never end for a profession often associated with a champagne lifestyle of fast cars and faster living. But those days are over for London's financial market traders. Perceived by the public to have lived in a bubble for much of the past 30 years, thousands are now being forced into the "real world" as banks slash costs and shrink trading operations. (GLOBAL-BANKING/TRADERS, moved at 9:58 a.m., 1,008 words)

Philippine Air says plans to lift aircraft purchases, to decide by year-end

MANILA - Philippine Airlines is in talks with Airbus Group SE and Boeing Co to buy as many as 12 wide-body aircraft and will decide on the purchase before the end of the year, the flag carrier's President Jaime Bautista told Reuters. (PHILIPPINES-PAL/AIRBUS GROUP-BOEING (UPDATE 1), moved, 220 words)

S&P warns of possible junk status for Noble Group debt

HONG KONG - Standard and Poor's warns it may cut Noble Group's credit ratings, which would take the ratings to junk status, citing worries about the commodities trader's weakened liquidity and leverage positions. (NOBLE GROUP-RATINGS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, 405 words)

Group claims Renault Espace found with excess emissions

BERLIN - Nitrogen oxide emissions of Renault's 1.6 dCi Espace were found in tests to be up to 25 times higher than the current Euro-6 limit, German environmental lobby group DUH said, as carmakers come under scrutiny in the wake of a scandal at Volkswagen. (RENAULT-EMISSIONS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 272 words)words)

*****************

For story queries, please contact us.general- news@thomsonreuters.com

For photo queries use USCanada-Pictures-Editors@thomsonreuters.com) *****************