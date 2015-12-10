REUTERS AMERICA MORNING NEWS PLAN FOR THURSDAY DEC 10
BREAKING
Trump postpones Israel trip, to meet Netanyahu 'after I
become president'
WASHINGTON - Republican presidential front-runner Donald
Trump on Thursday postponed his trip to Israel amid a
controversy over his comments about temporarily barring Muslims
from entering the United States. Trump announced the decision in
a post on his Twitter feed and said he would plan to meet
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "at a later date after
I become president of the U.S." (USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (UPDATE 1,
PIX), moved at 8:21 a.m., 217 words)
Drama 'Carol,' comedy 'The Big Short' lead Golden Globe
nominations
BEVERLY HILLS - Lesbian romance drama "Carol" led the Golden
Globe nominations on Thursday with five nods, including the top
category for best drama, while Wall Street movie "The Big Short"
led the comedy film categories with four nominations.
(AWARDS-GOLDENGLOBES/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 89:26 a.m., 276
words). See also FACTBOX on nominees, moved)
TOP STORIES
Geneva on alert after Swiss tip, searching for suspects
GENEVA - Geneva authorities have raised the level of alert
in the Swiss city and are actively looking for suspects in
connection with investigations into the recent Paris attacks.
(FRANCE-SHOOTING/SWISS (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved at 9:25 a.m.,
490 words)
Australia police charge five over plot to attack government
buildings
SYDNEY - Australian police say they have charged a
20-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy with conspiracy to attack
government buildings after they are arrested during
early-morning raids by counter-terrorism police in Sydney.
(AUSTRALIA-ARRESTS/SECURITY (UPDATE 2, TV), moved, by Matt
Siegel, 340 words)
California shooters discussed martyrdom before meeting
WASHINGTON - The couple who massacred 14 people at a
California holiday party were discussing jihad and martyrdom
online a year before they met in person, but there is no
evidence Islamic militants arranged their marriage to facilitate
an attack, FBI Director James Comey said on
Wednesday. (CALIFORNIA-SHOOTING/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved at
6:30 p.m., 913 words)
Congress in gun law gridlock after deadly shootings
WASHINGTON - U.S. lawmakers have dropped a Republican effort
to make it easier for felons to buy firearms as measures on both
sides of the gun debate failed to make headway in Congress just
days after the massacre of 14 people in California.
(CALIFORNIA-SHOOTING/NRA, moved at 6:50 a.m., 492 words)
Vatican says Catholics should not try to convert Jews,
should fight anti-semitism
VATICAN CITY - Catholics should not try to convert Jews and
should work with them to fight anti-Semitism, the Vatican says
in a major new document that drew the Church further away from
the strained relations of the past. (POPE-JEWS/(UPDATE 1, PIX,
TV), moved at 8:40 a.m., 536 words)
CAMPAIGN
Muhammad Ali takes jab at Trump over Muslim comments
WASHINGTON - Former boxing champion Muhammad Ali, one of the
best-known U.S. Muslims, appeared on Wednesday to join the
chorus condemning the proposal by Republican presidential
front-runner Donald Trump to temporarily stop Muslims from
entering the country. (USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-ALI (PIX), moved at
9:47 a.m., 336 words)
To some Republicans, Trump gives voice to what's on their
minds
MANCHESTER, N.H./WATERLOO, Iowa - To Barb Stensland, who
works at a soda counter in Grundy County, Iowa, Donald Trump was
just telling it "the way it is" when he called this week for a
ban on Muslims entering the United States.
(USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-VOTERS (PIX), moved at 7:45 a.m., by Steve
Holland and Amanda Becker, 700 words)
Trump's anti-Muslim plans scramble GOP appeals to Jewish
voters
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - For the Republican Party, a tough job
just got a little tougher thanks to Donald Trump. For years,
Republicans, backed by some influential donors, have carefully
cultivated the vote of Jewish-Americans who regard the security
of Israel their top concern. But Trump's proposal to bar the
entry of all foreign Muslims into the United States has upended
some of those efforts. "His comments are disgusting," said Norm
Coleman, a former Minnesota senator and a board member of the
Republican Jewish Coalitions. (USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-JEWISHVOTERS,
moved at 7:44 a.m., by James Oliphant and Michelle Conlin, 797
words)
Clinton aims to stop 'earnings stripping' to curb U.S.
inversion deals
WATERLOO, Iowa - Hillary Clinton detailed plans on Wednesday
to crack down on companies that shift profits overseas, a
practice known as earnings stripping. (USA-ELECTION/CLINTON
(UPDATE 1), moved at 10:30 p.m., 421 words)
WASHINGTON
HealthCare.gov sign-ups exceed last year's pace
NEW YORK - Enrollment in 2016 individual insurance through
the HealthCare.gov website is higher than it was a year ago at
this time, with 1 million new customers signed up, U.S.
government health officials said on Wednesday.
(USA-HEALTHCARE/INSURANCE, moved, 380 words)
U.S. forecaster maintains outlook for strong El Niño this
winter
NEW YORK - A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday
said that the El Nino weather phenomenon under way is expected
to remain strong through the Northern Hemisphere winter before
tapering off by late spring or early summer. "El Niño has
already produced significant global impacts and is expected to
affect temperature and precipitation patterns across the United
States during the upcoming months," the Climate Prediction
Center said. (WEATHER-ELNINO/ (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC), moved at 9
a.m., 160 words)
U.S. short-term government funding bill to last until Dec.
16
WASHINGTON - A stop-gap funding bill to keep the federal
government operating through Dec. 16 began moving in the U.S.
Congress on Wednesday, as negotiators continued to argue over
spending priorities in legislation that would run through
September 2016. (USA-FISCAL/DEADLINE (UPDATE 1), moved at 6
p.m., 280 words)
FEATURES
Michelle Obama makes rap video for college campaign
WASHINGTON - Striding out of the White House in slow motion,
sporting oversized sunglasses, Michelle Obama lays down a rap
track aimed at raising the star power of math majors and
engineering students. "If you wanna fly jets, you should go to
college. Reach high and cash checks? Fill your head with
knowledge," Obama rhymes as comedian Jay Pharoah, known for his
Saturday Night Live impression of her husband, makes a stack of
bills rain onto the floor of the White House.
(USA-OBAMA/FIRSTLADY (PIX), moved at 6 a.m., by Roberta Rampton,
300 words)
St Petersburg 'Nutcracker' shows global appeal of festive
ballet
ST PETERSBURG, Russia - When the curtain rises for "The
Nutcracker" at St Petersburg's Mikhailovsky Theater, it is the
culmination of hundreds of hours of toil and sweat by dancers,
costume makers, set designers and musicians.
(RUSSIA-BALLET/WIDERIMAGE (PIX, TV), moved at 7:30 a.m., 513
words)
Secrecy shrouds menu as chefs put final touches to Nobel
Banquet
STOCKHOLM - In a shiny new kitchen under Stockholm's city
hall more than 40 chefs are peeling, scooping, molding and
baking local ingredients into the late hours of the night. The
Nobel banquet is two days away but preparations are in full
swing and the air is filled with delicious aromas.
(NOBEL-PRIZE/FOOD (PIX), expect by 11 a.m., 540 words)
COLUMN
Social Security benefits for same-sex couples in legal limbo
CHICAGO - Nearly six months after the U.S. Supreme Court's
landmark ruling making same-sex marriage the law of the land,
the Social Security Administration is dragging its feet on
implementing changes to its benefit eligibility policies. Some
same-sex spouses have been caught up in a legal limbo while the
government sorts out eligibility questions about retroactive
spousal benefit claims. (COLUMN-MILLER/SAMESEXBENEFITS (PERSONAL
FINANCE), moved at 9 a.m., by Mark Miller, 590 words)
OTHER U.S. NEWS
Chipotle CEO apologizes over illnesses, vows to be 'safest
place to eat'
WASHINGTON - Chipotle founder and co-Chief Executive Officer
Steve Ells on Thursday apologized to patrons who fell ill after
eating at the company's restaurants, and pledged that sweeping
new food safety practices will prevent such outbreaks in the
future. (CHIPOTLE MEXICAN-ECOLI/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved at 9
a.m., 423 words)
Ex-director of former Subway pitchman's foundation to plead
guilty
INDIANAPOLIS - The ex-director of the foundation started by
former Subway pitchman Jared Fogle is scheduled to plead guilty
in U.S. District Court in Indiana on Thursday to charges of
child sexual exploitation and child pornography.
(INDIANA-FOGLE/TAYLOR, moved at 7 a.m., 252 words, will be led
from court)
Chicago mayor Emanuel apologies for police, protesters
demand his resignation
CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, under heavy criticism
for his handling of the fatal police shooting of a black teen,
gave an emotional apology on Wednesday, but angry crowds closed
city streets to demand his resignation hours later.
(USA-RACE/CHICAGO (UPDATE 6, TV, PIX), moved at 10: p.m., 591
words)
Chicago suspect's DNA found on gun of officer charged with
assault
CHICAGO - Prosecutors rested their case against a Chicago
police commander accused of putting the barrel of his gun into a
suspect's mouth, after a forensic expert testified on Wednesday
that the suspect's DNA had been found on the weapon.
(CHICAGO-POLICE/TRIAL (UPDATE 1), moved at 12:16 a.m., 351
words)
California police open hate crime probe in vandalization of
Sikh temple
LOS ANGELES - Police in Southern California have opened a
hate crime investigation into the vandalization of a Sikh house
of worship in Orange County that was defaced with Islamaphobic
and gang graffiti, the New York Times reported on Thursday.
(CALIFORNIA-SIKH/, moved at 5 a.m., 283 words)
Two dead, thousands without power after Pacific Northwest
storms
PORTLAND, Ore./SEATTLE - Drenching storms triggered
mudslides and flooding in the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday,
knocking out power to thousands of people and leaving two women
dead in Oregon, authorities and local media reported.
(OREGON-STORMS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved at 1:43 a.m., 399
words)
Minnesota man charged with planning to join Islamic State
-- A Minnesota man was charged on Wednesday as the tenth
person in an alleged conspiracy that encouraged young
Somali-American men to travel overseas to join militant group
Islamic State and he planned to make the trip himself, court
papers showed. (MINNESOTA-ISLAMIC STATE/ , moved at 12:42 a.m.,
381 words)
U.S. seeks N.Y. lawyer's conviction over Maxim magazine deal
fraud
NEW YORK - A New York lawyer "lied over and over" to lenders
and others to help a felon fraudulently raise money to buy Maxim
magazine, a federal prosecutor told jurors on Wednesday at the
close of a trial. (USA-CRIME/MAXIMMAGAZINE (CORRECTED) moved at
7 p.m., 400 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Opponents of Syria's Assad agree joint group for peace talks
RIYADH - Opponents of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad
agreed on Thursday to bring together political and armed
factions in a single body in preparation for possible peace
talks with his government, an opposition member said.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-CONFERENCE (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved at
8:50 a.m., 940 words)
Afghan spy chief resigns after fallout with president
KABUL - The head of Afghanistan's main intelligence agency,
the National Directorate of Security, resigned on Thursday over
disagreements with President Ashraf Ghani, laying bare divisions
that have hindered efforts to fight the growing Taliban
insurgency. (AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN/RESIGNATION (UPDATE 2), moved
at 8:54 a.m., 418 words)
Israel says Arrow 3 missile shield aces test, hitting target
in space
JERUSALEM - Israel's upgraded Arrow ballistic missile shield
passes a full interception test, hitting a target in space meant
to simulate the trajectory of the long-range weapons held by
Iran, Syria and Hezbollah, the Defense Ministry says.
(ARMS-ISRAEL/ARROW-TRIAL (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, 455 words)
Syrian fighters arrive in Idlib after Homs ceasefire deal -
monitoring group
BEIRUT - Buses carrying Syrian rebel fighters and their
families safely reach the northwestern city of Idlib after
withdrawing from Homs under a local ceasefire agreement, the
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-IDLIB (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words) See
also: U.S., allies conduct 23 strikes against Islamic State
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/AIRSTRIKES (GRAPHIC), moved at 8:30 a.m., 82
words)
Gulf states call for Yemen reconstruction meeting after
peace deal
RIYADH - Gulf Arab states call for an international
reconstruction conference for Yemen after any deal to end the
civil war which has killed 6,000 people and caused widespread
damage to the country's economy and infrastructure.
(GULF-SUMMIT/YEMEN (UPDATE 1), moved, 230 words) See also:
GULF-SUMMIT/RACISM (UPDATE 1), moved, 175 words
WORLD
North Korean leader Kim's H-bomb claim draws skepticism
SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears to claim the
country has developed a hydrogen bomb, a step up from the less
powerful atomic bomb, but outside experts are skeptical.
(NORTHKOREA-BOMB/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 500 words)
China rebuffs criticism from U.N. after torture report
BEIJING - China rejects a call from a United Nations rights
watchdog to halt torture of detainees, saying the group's
recommendations are based on unverified information and that it
should "improve its work style". (CHINA-RIGHTS/ (UPDATE 1, TV),
moved, 415 words)
Ukraine says breaks up armed insurgent group in Kiev, two
killed
KIEV - Ukraine's security service says it has broken up an
armed insurgent group that operated out of Kiev and other major
Ukrainian cities and that two people had been killed during the
operation. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/INSURGENCY (UPDATE 1), moved, 205
words)
Poland says no agreement yet on Cameron's EU welfare demands
WARSAW - Some of Britain's demands for EU reform are
acceptable, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo says, but adds
there is no agreement yet on Prime Minister David Cameron's push
to curb welfare payments to EU migrants. (BRITAIN-EU/CAMERON
(UPDATE 2), moved, 465 words)
Scandal-hit Malaysian PM insists "I am a gentleman"
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's embattled Prime Minister Najib
Razak vowed on Thursday he "will not surrender" to critics who
say he should quit over a festering funding scandal and said his
government's economic stewardship was not to blame for a sliding
currency. (MALAYSIA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, 620
words)
Japan needs immigrants to boost population or could lose to
China - minister
TOKYO - Japan should craft an "integrated" immigration
policy to cope with its shrinking population, or risk losing out
to an ageing China in competition for vital foreign workers, the
cabinet minister for administrative reform says.
(JAPAN-IMMIGRATION/ (INTERVIEW, PIX, TV), moved, 395 words)
Polish conservatives plan "patriotic" Hollywood film to
boost image
WARSAW - Poland's new conservative rulers think their
country faces an image problem abroad and they want Hollywood to
produce a Polish equivalent of "Braveheart" or "Pearl Harbor" to
promote their country's positive place in history.
(POLAND-CULTURE/ (PIX), moved, 745 words)
Authorities to announce Platini soccer decision on Friday
LONDON - Sport's highest tribunal will announce its decision
on Friday whether or not to temporarily lift the 90-day
suspension on Michel Platini, barring him from seeking the
presidency of soccer's scandal-plagued governing body FIFA.
(SOCCER-PLATINI/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 360 words)
HEALTH AND SCIENCE
Childhood bullying tied to later mental health problems
-- Preventing childhood bullying may also help curb the need
for treatment of psychiatric problems in early adulthood,
suggests a new study that followed more than 5,000 children in
Finland. (HEALTH-BULLYING/CHILDHOOD-PSYCHIATRIC, moved, 600
words)
Ireland unveils minimum alcohol price plan to reduce
drinking
DUBLIN - The Irish government, aiming to change the
country's "damaging attitude to alcohol," approved on Wednesday
plans for minimum prices for drinks in the hope of reducing one
of Europe's highest levels of alcohol consumption.
(IRELAND-HEALTH/ALCOHOL, moved, 323 words)
Raptor plans to advance development of brain disorder drug
-- Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp said it plans to
advance development of its brain disorder drug to a registration
study, despite it failing to show statistical significance in a
trial. (RAPTOR PHARMACTL-STUDY/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 8:36 a.m.,
150 words)
Implantable air valves help some emphysema patients breathe
easier
-- An experimental treatment for severe emphysema that
involves placing one-way valves in airways leading to damaged
lung tissue can help patients breathe easier and exercise
longer, according to a new study from the Netherlands.
(HEALTH-EMPHYSEMA/VALVE-STUDY, moved, 630 words)
FDA advisers recommend approval of Teva asthma drug for
adults
-- An advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration
recommended on Wednesday that the agency approve Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's experimental drug reslizumab for
severe asthma in patients aged 18 and older. (TEVA-FDA/ASTHMA,
moved, 170 words)
Smarter regulation can help cut drug prices, says EU agency
head
LONDON - Europe's top drug regulator weighed into the
medicine pricing debate on Wednesday, arguing a smarter and
faster pharmaceutical approval system was needed to help rein in
the spiraling cost of new treatments.
(PHARMACEUTICALS-PRICES/EUROPE, moved, 411 words)
Elderly women with incontinence may also face risk of
falling
(HEALTH-BEDWETTING/ELDERLY-FALLS, moved, 540 words)
In the heart of U.S. opioid epidemic, help finds mother and
baby
(BABY-OPIOIDS/WEST VIRGINIA, moved, 2,400 words)
Infant deaths prompt changes at methadone clinic
(BABY-OPIOIDS/CLINIC, moved, 500 words)
State policies deter doctors from reporting drug-endangered
babies
(BABY-OPIOIDS/CONCERNS, moved, 730 words)
ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE
"Daddy's Home" pits Ferrell versus Wahlberg as rivals
-- Hollywood stars Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg reunite to
play father figure rivals in "Daddy's Home", a movie the
comedian joked offers an alternative to the "boring" special
effects of the upcoming, highly-anticipated "Star Wars" film.
(FILM-DADDYSHOME/ (TV, PIX), moved at 6:43 a.m., 280 words)
Metal detector finds Viking treasure in Britain
LONDON - A hoard of Viking coins, silver and jewellery could
shine new light on the history of how the Kingdom of England
came to exist, after it was discovered by a British amateur user
of a metal detector. (BRITAIN-TREASURE/VIKING (PIX), moved, 323
words)
Bollywood star Salman Khan acquitted in 13-year-old
hit-and-run case
MUMBAI - An Indian court on Thursday overturned Bollywood
actor Salman Khan's conviction in a 13-year-old hit-and-run
case, scrapping a lower court's sentence of five years in jail
for running over a homeless man. (INDIA-BOLLYWOOD/KHAN (PIX),
moved at 6:34 a.m., 347 words)
Night Falls on 'Downton Abbey': Behind the Scenes of the
Final Episodes
(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/FEATURES), moved, 1,195 words)
Madonna Pays Homage To Paris Attacks Victims With Improvised
Street Concert
(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/MARKETS-FESTIVALS), moved, 8
a.m.)
TV News Roundup: Andy Cohen to Host New Year's Special on
NBC
(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved at 8 a.m., 456
words)
Ice Cube on 'Straight Outta Compton' and Whether Hip-Hop
Still Has Something to Say
(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/IN-CONTENTION), moved, 1,400
words)
TV Review: 'Childhood's End'
(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/REVIEWS), moved, 623 words)
Scream Queens' Killer Revealed: The Red Devil Speaks
(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved, 1,400 words)
Scott Weiland's Ex-Wife Writes Letter on Kids' Behalf: 'They
Lost Their Father Years Ago'
(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC/NEWS), moved, 450 words)
BUSINESS TRENDS
'Zombies' roam U.S. shale oil fields as crude plumbs new
lows
HOUSTON/CHICAGO - Drained by a 17-month crude rout, some
U.S. shale oil companies are merely hanging on for life as oil
prices lurch further away from levels that allow them to
profitably drill new wells and bring in enough cash to keep them
in business. (OIL-USA/ZOMBIES (INSIGHT), moved, 945 words)
As Fed tightening looms, big share buy backs could slow
NEW YORK - For the last several years, big U.S. companies
have lived by an unswerving rule: buy back shares to increase
returns to shareholders. Investors, too, have benefited from
company spending habits as they bought shares of the biggest
re-purchasers. (USA-FED/MARKETS-BUYBACKS, moved, 695 words)
Macri's challenge: Restore Argentina's long-lost economic
power
(ARGENTINA-MACRI/ (TV, PIX), moved, 610 words)
BUSINESS AND MARKETS
U.S. jobless claims at five-month high; import prices fall
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing for unemployment
benefits rose to a five-month high last week, but likely does
not signal a deterioration in the labor market as the underlying
trend remained consistent with tightening conditions.
(USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1, GRAPHICS), moved at 9:07 a.m., 500
words)
Yum to return $6.2 billion to shareholders before China
separation
-- Yum Brands Inc said it planned to return up to $6.2
billion to shareholders before completing the separation of its
China business which is expected by the end of 2016. (YUM
BRANDS-CHINA/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 8:48 a.m., 172 words)
GM fund approves $594.5 million in ignition claims
WASHINGTON - General Motors Co's independent fund set up to
compensate victims of accidents involving faulty ignition
switches awarded $594.5 million and approved 399 death and
injury claims, the fund says. (GM-RECALL/COMPENSATION, moved,
415 words)
China auto sales growth to quicken to 5-7 pct in 2016 on tax
cut
BEIJING - Vehicle sales in China are expected to grow 5-7
percent in 2016, faster than the 3 percent increase anticipated
for this year, the head of the nation's automakers' association
says, thanks to a tax cut for small-engine cars.
(CHINA-AUTOS/SALES (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 320 words)
IKEA net profit increases
STOCKHOLM - IKEA Group, the world's biggest furniture
retailer, says net profit grew 5.5 percent in its fiscal
full-year, primarily on the back of sales growth in existing
stores, helped also by new store openings and strong online
sales growth. (IKEA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 235 words)
Toshiba job cuts could top 1,000
TOKYO - Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp could cut more
than 1,000 jobs as it overhauls its weaker operations, including
through an imminent sale of its Indonesian television factory,
the Nikkei business daily reports. (TOSHIBA-REDUNDANCIES/,
moved, 150 words)
