Suicide bomber kills six in attack on NATO Afghan patrol

KABUL - A suicide bomber on a motorbike attacked a joint NATO-Afghan patrol near Bagram air base in Afghanistan on Monday, killing six members of NATO's Resolute Support mission and wounding six other soldiers and police, officials said. (AFGHANISTAN-ATTACK/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 8:50 a.m., 220 words)

Lindsey Graham says quitting GOP race for White House

WASHINGTON - Senator Lindsey Graham said on Monday he is dropping out of the race for the Republican nomination for president in 2016. "Today, I'm suspending my campaign for president," the South Carolina senator said in a video posted on YouTube. (USA-ELECTION/GRAHAM (PIX), moved at 9:43 a.m., 80 words, will be led)

EU extends economic sanctions on Russia for six months

BRUSSELS - The European Union on Monday extended economic sanctions against Russia until the end of July next year after the deadline for raising objections passed without any member state challenging the decision. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/SANCTIONS, moved at 9:10 a.m., 120 words)

One dead, dozens hurt as driver plows onto Las Vegas Strip sidewalk "like bowling ball"

LAS VEGAS - One person was killed and dozens injured on Sunday night when a woman deliberately drove her car onto a crowded sidewalk on the Las Vegas Strip, police said, near the hotel where the Miss Universe beauty pageant was being held. (LAS VEGAS-CRASH/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by David Becker, 393 words)

Miss Universe host announces wrong winner before Miss Philippines crowned

-- Steve Harvey, host of the Miss Universe pageant, mistakenly announces the wrong winner on Sunday, who then had to give up the crown and hand it over to a 26-year-old actress and model from the Philippines. (USA-MISSUNIVERSE/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved at 1:01 a.m., by Joseph Ax and David Bailey, 582 words)

Obama chides Republicans for lack of alternatives on Islamic State

HONOLULU - President Barack Obama said his administration is open to some "legitimate criticism" for failing to adequately explain its strategy to counter Islamic State, though he chided Republican presidential candidates for criticizing his policy without offering an alternative. In a Dec. 17 interview aired on NPR public radio at 5 a.m. on Monday, Obama attributed his low approval ratings for how he has handled terrorism to the saturation of Islamic State attacks in the media after the Nov. 13 attacks in Paris that killed 130 people. (USA-OBAMA/ISLAMIC STATE (PIX), moved at 5 a.m., 417 words)

Alleged accomplice of San Bernardino attackers due in court

SAN BERNARDINO - Bail and detention hearing for Enrique Marquez, accused of transferring assault weapons used by two others in the Dec. 2 San Bernardino shootings, at 1 p.m. ET. (CALIFORNIA-SHOOTING (PIX), expect by 2 p.m., 300 words)

Oil prices hit 11-year low as global supply balloons

LONDON - Brent North Sea crude oil prices hit their lowest level in more than 11 years on Monday, driven down by a relentless rise in global supply that looks set to outpace demand again next year. Oil production is running close to record highs and, with more barrels poised to enter the market from nations such as Iran, the United States and Libya, the price of crude is set for its largest monthly percentage decline in seven years. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 8, GRAPHIC), moving shortly, 500 words)

Trump calls Clinton 'liar' for Islamic State recruiting claim

WASHINGTON- Donald Trump said on Sunday that Democrat Hillary Clinton was a "liar" for claiming that his proposal to ban entry of all foreign Muslims into the United States has aided Islamic State's propaganda efforts. Speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press," Trump said Clinton had no evidence to back up a charge she made during a debate on Saturday that the Republican frontrunner is becoming the extremist group's "best recruiter." "She's a liar and everybody knows that," Trump said. "She just made this up in thin air." (USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-CLINTON, moved, 400 words)

In favoring Middle East ally, U.S. glossed over human rights record

WASHINGTON/MUSCAT - As the United States negotiated this year's nuclear pact with Iran, the State Department quietly agreed to spare the Gulf sultanate of Oman from an embarrassing public rebuke over its human rights record, rewarding a close Arab ally that helped broker the historic deal. (USA-HUMANTRAFFICKING/OMAN (EXCLUSIVE, PIX), by Jason Szep, Matt Spetalnick and Yara Bayoumy, moved, 1,470 words)

Reid saw chance to tick off wish list in U.S. budget oil deal

WASHINGTON - Locked in budget talks in the twilight of his Senate career, Harry Reid saw an unexpected opening to bargain for his legislative wish list. It had become apparent to Senate Democratic Majority Leader Reid that lifting the longstanding ban on U.S. oil exports was the Republicans' top priority as the two sides tried to find common ground. (USA-FISCAL/REID (INTERVIEW, PIX), moved at 7 a.m., 790 words)

Iran sees Israeli lobby behind U.S. visa waiver changes

DUBAI - Iran's foreign ministry said on Monday that Israeli lobbying was behind a new measure passed by Congress that will prevent visa-free travel to the United States for people who have visited Iran or hold Iranian nationality. (USA-VISAS/IRAN, moved at 6 a.m., 444 words)

Some of China's most wanted live openly in U.S. and Canada

FORT LAUDERDALE/NEW YORK/SEATTLE/VANCOUVER - U.S. and Canadian officials have pledged to work with China to track down and repatriate Chinese fugitives living abroad. But that cooperation is proving to have clear limits. So far, only one person on China's Operation Sky Net list of 100 most wanted fugitives - 46 of whom were believed to be in the United States and Canada - has been returned to China from either country. (USA-CHINA/FUGITIVES (INSIGHT, PIX, GRAPHICS, TV), moved at 7 a.m., 1,100 words)

New Hampshire school district cancels classes after receiving threat

-- The 17 schools in New Hampshire's Nashua School District will be closed on Monday after the district received a "detailed threat of violence" against students, officials said on Sunday. (NEW HAMPSHIRE-THREAT/, moved at 11:25 p.m., 211 words)

'Affluenza' teen's mom put on Texas missing persons list - ABC

-- The mother of the teenager whose drunk driving trial included a defense witness saying that he was afflicted with "affluenza" has been listed as a missing person, making her part of the investigation into his probation violation, ABC News reported. (TEXAS-AFFLUENZA/ (PIX), moved at 8:24 a.m., 232 words)

Iranian hackers infiltrated computers of small dam in NY - WSJ

WASHINGTON - Iranian hackers breached the control system of a dam near New York City in 2013, an infiltration that raised concerns about the security of the country's infrastructure, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing former and current U.S. officials. (CYBERSECURITY-DAM/IRAN, moved at 8:42 a.m., 293 words)

Twitter account of pharmaceutical executive Shkreli hacked

NEW YORK - Martin Shkreli, the pharmaceutical executive facing U.S. charges of securities fraud, lost control of his Twitter account to hackers, hours after he took to Twitter to plead his innocence, his spokesman says. (SHKRELI-TWITTER/, moved, by Lewis Krauskopf, 300 words)

SpaceX delays launch and landing test of Falcon 9 rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL - Elon Musk's SpaceX on Sunday postponed launch of an upgraded Falcon 9 rocket and an attempt to land the booster at the launch site, saying the tricky touchdown would have a better chance of success if delayed for 24 hours. (SPACE-SPACEX (PIX), moved at 6 p.m., 295 words)

U.S., allies conduct 12 strikes in Iraq, three in Syria

WASHINGTON - The United States and its allies conducted 15 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Sunday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement on Monday. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/USA-AIRSTRIKES (GRAPHIC), moved at 7:37 a.m., 172 words) See also: China says to invite Syrian government, opposition (MIDEAST-CRISIS/CHINA, moved, 184 words)

Hezbollah buries militant Qantar, says Israel will be held accountable

BEIRUT - A Hezbollah official said on Monday that Israel will be held accountable for killing prominent militant Samir Qantar in a strike in Syria over the weekend. On Monday, the group buried Qantar, a Druze, in a Shi'ite cemetery in the group's stronghold in Beirut's stronghold in a funeral usually held for its top commanders. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/HEZBOLLAH-QANTAR (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 237 words)

Yemeni government forces push into province around capital

DUBAI - Forces loyal to Yemen's government fought their way into the province surrounding the capital on Monday, tribal sources said, the closest they have advanced toward Sanaa since the Houthi movement seized it in September last year. (YEMEN-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

Afghan Taliban close on new Helmand district

LASHKAR GAH - Afghan police hold out against Taliban forces who have surrounded their compound in Sangin, in the southern province of Helmand, as the militants close in on another district capital. (AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN/, moved, 437 words)

Suspected Russian warplanes kill scores in Syrian city - rescue workers

(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-AIRSTRIKES (UPDATE 2), moved, 400 words)

Fragmented vote plunges Spain into the political unknown

MADRID - Upstart Spanish populist parties end decades of two-party domination in Sunday's election, making a majority government unlikely and raising the possibility of new vote. (SPAIN-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, 600 words) See also: SPAIN-ELECTION/CATALONIA (PIX, TV), moved, 470 words and SPAIN-ELECTION/COALITIONS (FACTBOX), moved, 470 words

Somali militants kill two in bus attack in northern Kenya

MOMBASA - Somali militants killed two people in Kenya's northeastern Mandera county on Monday when they sprayed their bus with bullets, Kenyan police and a spokesman for the al Shabaab rebel group said. (KENYA-ATTACKS/SOMALIA, moved at 8:23 a.m., 233 words)

Waste spill buries buildings in southern China, 91 missing

SHENZHEN - At least 91 people are missing after a huge mound of mud and construction waste spews out of an overfull dump in a southern China boomtown and buries 33 buildings. (CHINA-LANDSLIDE/ (UPDATE 9, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, 600 words) See also: CHINA-LANDSLIDE/CONSTRUCTION (PIX), moved, 484 words

Cambodia police use water cannon to break up textiles strike

PHNOM PENH - Cambodian police make dozens of arrests and use water cannon to break up a strike by garment workers protesting over low pay, the latest flare-up in a manufacturing sector vital to the fledgling economy. (CAMBODIA-TEXTILES/, moved, 391 words)

Eleven activists summoned amid deepening Thai park scandal

BANGKOK - Thai police say they will charge 11 activists who tried to stage a protest over suspected corruption in an army-built park with illegal assembly as allegations of irregularities in the park's funding persist. (THAILAND-RIGHTS/, moved, 367 words)

Brazil president's survival odds improve but ally demands growth

BRASILIA - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's key ally in Congress is certain it can head off an impeachment threat, but in return the party demands a radical change of policy course to pull the economy out of its deepest downturn in 25 years. (BRAZIL-ROUSSEFF/, moved, 820 words)

China anti-terror law looks set to pass this month

BEIJING - China's anti-terrorism law could be passed as soon as the end of this month, state news agency Xinhua says, legislation that has drawn concern in Western capitals for its cyber provisions. (CHINA-SECURITY/LAWMAKING, moved, 371 words)

U.S. health regulators probe Theranos complaints

WASHINGTON - The Food and Drug Administration is investigating complaints filed by two former employees of privately held laboratory operator Theranos Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (THERANOS-FDA/PROBE, moved at 10:40 a.m., 324 words)

Blatter and Platini banned by FIFA for eight years

ZURICH - Suspended FIFA president Sepp Blatter and European soccer boss Michel Platini are both banned from soccer for eight years by the Ethics Committee of football's global governing body. (SOCCER-FIFA/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, 650 words)

"Star Wars" hands Disney another hit franchise

LOS ANGELES - "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" shatters records worldwide with $517 million in movie ticket sales, a staggering debut that re-establishes the celebrated space saga as a global phenomenon. (FILM-STARWARS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Lisa Richwine, 700 words)

Star Wars awakens the Force for U.S. theater exhibitors

-- With "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" shattering all records in its opening weekend in the United States, the stage is set for theater exhibitors to cross over from the Dark Side. (FILMS-STARWARS/THEATERS, moving shortly, 434 words)

Finding the 'Joy' in Jennifer Lawrence

NEW YORK - Award-winning director David O. Russell's latest movie "Joy" is about a woman finding happiness in life despite everyday obstacles. But the word might also be used to sum up Russell's relationship with Jennifer Lawrence, the actress he calls his muse, who has starred in his last three movies. (FILM-JOY/ (PIX), moved at 8 a.m., by Jill Serjeant, 415 words)

Paris retailer settles with Beyonce, Rihanna, others over knockoffs

PARIS - A Paris clothing retailer said it had settled a dispute with Beyonce, Rihanna, Kanye West, Jay Z and Pharell Williams over using their likeness without permission. (FRANCE-USA/COPYRIGHT, moved, 77 words)

Canyon Barry preserves family's under-handed free throw legacy

-- College of Charleston guard Canyon Barry says he is accustomed to hearing the cheeky chants from the crowd when he steps to the free-throw line and launches the shot under-handed. "I get used to it," said Barry, a son of basketball Hall of Famer Rick Barry, the godfather of old-school free throws. (BASKETBALL-BARRY/FREETHROWS (FEATURE, PIX), moved, by Steve Ginsburg, 700 words)

HBO and 'Ballers' Producers Hit With Copyright Lawsuit

(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved, 336 words)

Film Review: 'Sound of Redemption: The Frank Morgan Story'

(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/REVIEWS), moved, 725 words)

Oil patch pain drives bargain-hunters to equipment auctions

EDMONTON, Alberta - In an auction room a few dozen potential bidders scan a picture of a used oil drilling rig projected on the wall while an auctioneer raises his voice to drum up enthusiasm. (CANADA-OIL/EQUIPMENT (PIX, TV), moved, by Nia Williams, 650 words)

Carl Icahn raises offer for Pep Boys, tops Bridgestone's offer

-- Pep Boys - Manny Moe & Jack, the U.S. auto parts retailer, said billionaire investor Carl Icahn had raised its offer to buy the company, topping that of Japanese tire maker Bridgestone Corp. (PEP BOYS-MANNY-M&A/BRIDGESTONE (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 244 words)

FTC rejects Staples' offer to divest $1.25 billion of contracts

-- Office supply retailer Staples said the Federal Trade Commission had rejected its offer to divest up to $1.25 billion of commercial contracts to secure approval for its acquisition of smaller rival Office Depot Inc. (OFFICE DEPOT-STAPLES/ANTITRUST, moved at 9:07 a.m., 87 words)

Disney CEO says 'Star Wars' global sales may reach $528 million

NEW YORK - "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" may rake in $528 million in worldwide ticket sales over the weekend, Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Iger said on Bloomberg TV. (FILM-STARWARS/, moved at 8:56 a.m., 250 words)

Toshiba to cut 7,000 jobs in PC and TV units, sees FY loss

TOKYO - Japan's Toshiba Corp says it will cut nearly 7,000 consumer electronics jobs after a $1.3 billion accounting scandal, in an overhaul that will streamline the sprawling conglomerate into a company focused on chips and nuclear energy. (TOSHIBA-RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 300 words)

India's Sun Pharma slumps after U.S. issues new reprimand to India drug industry

-- Shares in India's largest drug maker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries skids more than 7 percent after U.S. regulators warns of standards violations at a major plant in the latest blow to India's generic drug industry. (SUN PHARM-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

Panasonic to buy U.S. refrigeration firm Hussmann for over $1.2 billion

TOKYO - Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp agrees to buy a majority stake in U.S. refrigeration systems maker Hussmann from a private equity firm for over 150 billion yen, people familiar with the matter say. (HUSSMANN-M&A/PANASONIC (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)

U.S. regulator orders MUFG to improve governance

TOKYO - A U.S. regulator has told Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc to improve the governance of its U.S. operations, including risk management in settlement systems, sources with familiar the matter says. (MUFG-GOVERNANCE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)

ECB will keep easy policy for as long as necessary

(EUROZONE-ECB/POLICY, moved, 200 words)

China seen keeping economic policies accommodative in 2016

(CHINA-ECONOMY/POLICY (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

