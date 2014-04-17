REUTERS U.S. NEWS PLAN FOR THURSDAY, APRIL 17
Kansas City holds memorial for victims in white supremacist
shootings
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - The Jewish Community Center in Kansas
City to hold interfaith memorial service after weekend killings
of a teenager and his grandfather, and a woman outside a
retirement home, by accused white supremacist.
(USA-KANSAS/SHOOTING, expect by 1 p.m, 400 words)
Report on deadly trend among users of white supremacist Web
forums
Southern Poverty Law Center to release report on the deadly
trend among users of white supremacist Web forums, on heels of
Kansas City shootings allegedly carried out by a man who posted
thousands of times one an anti-Jew forum. (USA-CRIME/HATE, 400
words, expect by 4 pm)
A year after marathon bombs, Boston hospitals apply lessons
learned
BOSTON - The homemade bombs that ripped through the crowd at
the finish line of last year's Boston Marathon, killing three
people and injuring 264, showcased the city's medical talent but
also taught valuable lessons in responding to a mass disaster.
(USA-BOSTON/MARATHON-HOSPITALS, PIX, 760 words, moved)
Signs of healing in Texas town a year after deadly plant
blast
WEST, Texas - Still healing from multiple broken bones after
the force of the deadly explosion at a fertilizer plant lifted
him out of his boots, one first responder who survived has begun
to address the anguish of losing his team members.
(USA-BLAST/TEXAS (UPDATE 1, PIX), 850 words, moved)
U.S. court deportations fall 43 percent over five years -
NYT
NEW YORK - Deportations through U.S. immigration courts have
fallen 43 percent in the past five years as the federal
government brought fewer cases before those courts, according to
Justice Department data analyzed by the New York Times.
(USA-IMMIGRATION/DEPORTATIONS, 321 words, moved)
Teen in 'Jihad Jane' case to be sentenced on U.S. terror
charges
PHILADELPHIA - Judge to decide prison sentence for Mohammad
Hassan Khalid, 20, a Pakistani immigrant high school student who
pleaded guilty to providing assistance to al Qaeda.
(USA-JIHADJANE/KHALID (PIX), 365 words, moved, expect update by
early afternoon)
Islamic cleric Abu Hamza terrorism trial gets underway
NEW YORK - Opening statements due in trial of Abu Hamza
al-Masri, the handless, one-eyed Islamic cleric charged with
providing material support to al Qaeda network by trying to set
up a training camp in Oregon (USA-SECURITY/IMAM, 400 words,
expect by early afternoon)
N.H. Senate to vote on bill to repeal death penalty
New Hampshire's Senate will vote on a bill to repeal the
death penalty, a move that would make it the 19th state in the
nation to abolish capital. (USA-NEWHAMPSHIRE/DEATH, expect by
late afternoon, 400 words)
Portland, Oregon flushes water reservoir after man urinates
in it
PORTLAND, Ore., - Portland, Oregon is flushing 38 million
gallons (143 million liters) of drinking water down the drain
because a 19-year-old urinated in an open reservoir.
(USA-WATER/PORTLAND, 250 words, moved)
California town evacuation lifted after military ordnance
found
An evacuation order was lifted in Solvang, California, on
Thursday after a piece of potentially explosive "military
ordnance" reported in its business district was rendered safe.
(USA-CALIFORNIA/EXPLOSIVE (UPDATE 1, CORRECTED), 100 words,
moved)
Three dead in east Ukraine, Putin warns of "abyss"
MARIUPOL, Ukraine/MOSCOW - Separatists attacked a Ukrainian
national guard base overnight and Kiev said three of them were
killed, the worst bloodshed yet in a 10-day pro-Russian
uprising, accompanied by tough words from Vladimir Putin that
overshadowed crisis talks. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/ (WRAPUP 5, TV, PIX),
1,300 words, moved, expect update by 2 pm)
Runaway spy Snowden is surprise guest on Putin phone-in
MOSCOW - Edward Snowden, the fugitive former U.S. spy agency
contractor who leaked details of U.S. intelligence
eavesdropping, made a surprise appearance on TV phone-in hosted
by Vladimir Putin on Thursday, asking the Russian president if
his country also tapped the communications of millions.
(RUSSIA-PUTIN/SNOWDEN, UPDATE 2, 700 words, moved)
Divers struggle in search for Korean ferry survivors
JINDO, South Korea - Rescuers struggled with strong waves
and murky waters on Thursday as they searched for hundreds of
people, most of them teenagers from the same school, still
missing after a South Korean ferry capsized 36 hours ago.
(KOREA-SHIP (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), 882 words, moved)
Search for Malaysia Airlines jet refocuses on drone scans of
sea floor
SYDNEY/PERTH - A deep-sea drone completed a much-anticipated
first full scan of the seabed in the remote Indian Ocean, the
team looking for a missing Malaysian jetliner said as an air and
surface search became less likely to yield results.
(MALAYSIA-AIRLINES (WRAPUP 2, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), 700 words,
moved)
Pistorius trial adjourns until May, state thrashes forensic
expert
PRETORIA - The murder trial of Paralympic sprinter Oscar
Pistorius was adjourned until May 5 after the state wrapped up
three days of punishing cross-examination of a forensic expert.
(SAFRICA-PISTORIUS (PIX, TV), 457 words, moved)
Church must be open to sick, homeless, pope says on Holy
Thursday
VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis, starting four packed days of
events culminating in Easter, said the church must always be a
refuge for the poor, the homeless and the sick.
(POPE-HOLYTHURSDAY (PIX, TV), 416 words, moved)
Taliban negotiator under house arrest in UAE, says
Afghanistan
KABUL - A leading Taliban peace negotiator has been placed
under house arrest in the United Arab Emirates, dealing a blow
to President Hamid Karzai's efforts to jump-start a nascent
Afghan peace process before leaving office. (AFGHANISTAN-PEACE,
557 words, moved)
Saudi conservatives protest against Westernization
RIYADH - Saudi Arabian conservatives have staged a rare
protest outside the Royal Court in Riyadh against "Westernizing"
reforms including moves to allow physical education for
schoolgirls, local media reported (SAUDI-REFORM (PIX), 250
words, moved)
Students give Easter twist to dwindling Venezuela protests
CARACAS - Venezuelan students are marching barefoot,
building crucifixes and planning to burn effigies of President
Nicolas Maduro to try and breathe new life into their protest
movement over Easter. (VENEZUELA-PROTESTS (PIX), 755 words,
moved)
Obama, Abe to battle negative images at U.S.-Japan summit
TOKYO/WASHINGTON - When President Barack Obama meets
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a summit next week, they
will be battling negative undercurrents that could undermine
their message that Asia's most important security alliance is
firm. (USA-OBAMA/JAPAN (UPDATE 1, PIX), 1,181 words, moved)
U.S. jobless claims hover near pre-recession levels
WASHINGTON - New applications for unemployment benefits held
near their pre-recession levels last week, offering further
evidence of the economy's underlying strength. (USA-ECONOMY/
(WRAPUP 1), 417 words, moved)
Wal-Mart takes on Western Union with store-to-store money
transfers
Wal-Mart said it was launching a new domestic money
transfer service next week called "Walmart-2-Walmart, "
competing directly with Western Union, and for lower fees.
(WALMART-EURONET/ (UPDATE 1), 260 words, moved)
GE industrial profits rise 12 percent, shares up
NEW YORK - General Electric posted a 12 percent rise in
overall industrial profits on Thursday as strength in its
businesses selling gas turbines, jet engines and oil industry
equipment offset weakness in healthcare and transportation.
(GENERAL ELECTRIC-RESULTS (UPDATE 3), 530 words, moved)
Mattel posts quarterly loss as Barbie sales plummet
NEW YORK - Mattel, the world's largest toy maker, reported a
net loss for the first quarter hurt by a double-digit fall in
sales of its iconic Barbie dolls, sending its shares down nearly
3 percent before the bell. (MATTELINC-RESULTS (UPDATE 2), 572
words, moving shortly)
Morgan Stanley profit soars on wealth management, trading
Morgan Stanley reports a 55 percent jump in first-quarter
earnings as higher revenue from the bank's institutional
securities business add to another strong quarter from wealth
management. (MORGANSTANLEY RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 600
words)
Reports of e-cigarette injury jump amid rising popularity
WASHINGTON - Complaints of injury linked to e-cigarettes,
from burns and nicotine toxicity to respiratory and
cardiovascular problems, have jumped over the past year as the
devices become more popular, the most recent U.S. data show.
Complaints ranged from trouble breathing, headache, cough,
dizziness, sore throat, nose bleeds, chest pain or other
cardiovascular problems, to itchiness and swelling of the lips.
(USA-HEALTH/ECIGARETTES, 800 words, moved)
'X-Men' director Singer accused of drugging and raping
teenager
Producer and director Bryan Singer has been accused of
drugging and raping a teenage boy in California and Hawaii in
the late 1990s, according to a lawsuit. The lawsuit - filed
weeks before the release of Singer's upcoming "X-Men: Days of
Future Past - alleges the 48-year-old used his influence as a
Hollywood insider, as well as a range of drugs and alcohol, to
force anal and oral sex on the boy. (USA-SINGER/ABUSE, 350
words, moved, expect update by early afternoon)
Tribeca films go behind the scenes in fashion, dance and
theater
NEW YORK - From a look into a Parisian fashion house to a
peek behind the curtains of the New York City Ballet and a
touring production of Shakespeare's "Richard III," films showing
at the Tribeca Film Festival venture into the world of fashion,
dance and theater. (FILM-TRIBECA/DOCUMENTARIES, TV, expect by
1pm, 600 words)
Book Talk: Robert Lautner on writing, endings and guns
NEW YORK - Novelist Robert Lautner chronicles the adventures
of a young boy and the impact of the invention of Samuel Colt's
revolving handgun in "Road to Reckoning," a coming-of-age tale
set during the great depression of 1830s.
(BOOKS-AUTHORS/LAUTNER, 800 words, moving shortly)
Salsa music legend Jose "Cheo" Feliciano, 78, dies in car
crash
SAN JUAN - Puerto Rican salsa music singer Jose Luis "Cheo"
Feliciano was killed in a car crash in Puerto Rico early
Thursday morning, according to local media reports. He was 78.
(PUERTORICO/CHEOFELICIANO, PIX, UPDATE 1, 194 words, moved)
Cannes festival lineup mixes Hollywood star power, world
cinema
PARIS - Hollywood star power will mix with world cinema at
the 67th Cannes Film Festival in May, including the Tommy Lee
Jones-directed frontier drama "The Homesman."
(FILMFESTIVAL/CANNES (PIX), 451 words, moved)
