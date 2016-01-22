REUTERS AMERICA MORNING NEWS PLAN FOR FRIDAY JAN 22

BREAKING

Kerry says effort and good faith could lead to Russian sanctions lifting

DAVOS - Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday he believed that with effort and good faith on both sides it would be possible to implement the Minsk agreements on Ukraine in coming months to allow for a lifting of sanctions on Russia. (DAVOS-MEETING/KERRY-RUSSIA (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved at 9:26 a.m., 300 words)

First GM ignition switch lawsuit is dismissed

NEW YORK - The first federal trial over General Motors Co's massive ignition switch recall came to an early end on Friday as the parties said the case had been dismissed, in the wake of allegations that the plaintiff had given misleading testimony. (GM-RECALL/TRIAL (UPDATE 1), moved at 9:15 a.m., 363 words)

Freed Washington Post journalist Rezaian headed to U.S.

WASHINGTON - Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian headed home to the United States on Friday, days after being freed from 18 months in prison in Iran as part of a historic prisoner exchange between Tehran and the United States. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/REZAIAN (PIX, TV), moved at 9:27 a.m., 350 words)

TOP STORIES

Giant storm dumps snow on Arkansas, expanding on way to east coast

WASHINGTON - A giant and expanding winter storm blasted Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky with snow, sleet and freezing rain on Friday morning, taking aim at Washington, D.C. and much of the East Coast where blizzard conditions could drop up to 30 inches of snow. (USA-WEATHER/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moving shortly, by Ian Simpson, 650 words, will be updated through the day)

North Korea detains U.S. student on New Year trip for "hostile act"

SEOUL - North Korea has detained a U.S. university student, the third western citizen known to be held in the isolated state, for committing a "hostile act" and wanting to "destroy the country's unity", it says. (NORTHKOREA-USA/STUDENT (UPDATE 4), moved, 535 words)See also: NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/PARK (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, 270 words

At least 15 migrants drown as boats capsize off Greek islands

ATHENS - At least 15 migrants including eight children drown when their boats capsize off the Greek islands of Kalolimnos and Farmakonisi early on Friday, a coastguard official says, as the refugee flow towards Europe continues despite the winter cold. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GREECE (UPDATE 1), moved, 215 words) See also: EUROPE-MIGRANTS/FRANCE, moved, 160 words

Pakistan Taliban commander vows more school attacks in video

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan - A senior Pakistani Taliban commander releases video footage of four fighters he says carried out Wednesday's deadly assault on a university in Pakistan's northwest that killed 20 people and vows more attacks on schools. (PAKISTAN-ATTACKS/, moved, 365 words) See also: PAKISTAN-ATTACKS/ (PIX, TV), moved, 810 words

Pope says texts, Internet, social networks are "gift of God" if used wisely

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis, who has acknowledged being "a disaster" when it comes to technology, said on Friday that the Internet, social networks and text messages were "a gift of God" if used wisely. "Emails, text messages, social networks and chats can also be fully human forms of communication," the pope said in his message for the Roman Catholic Church's World Day of Communications. (POPE-TECHNOLOGY/ (PIX,TV), moved at 6 a.m., 253 words)

CAMPAIGN

National Review, a conservative beacon, tells conservatives to shun Trump

DES MOINES - An influential conservative magazine published an editorial on Thursday urging Republicans to rally against the front-running presidential candidate Donald Trump, with Iowa poised to begin the search for a 2016 nominee in 10 days. (USA-ELECTION/TRUMP, moved at 12:15 a.m., 333 words)

White House reacts to Palin: 'Domestic violence is not a joke'

WASHINGTON - The White House pushed back on Thursday against former Republican vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin's comments on domestic violence, saying the issues she raised on the campaign trail are some that the Obama administration takes "quite seriously." (USA-ELECTION/PALIN-WHITEHOUSE (UPDATE 1), moved, 355 words)

Fox News says Google to partner in Jan. 28 Iowa GOP debate

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE, moved, 66 words)

WASHINGTON

Biden in Istanbul chides Turkey over freedom of expression

ISTANBUL - Vice President Joe Biden said during a trip to Turkey on Friday that intimidating the media, curtailing internet freedom and accusing academics of treason was not setting a good example in the Middle East. (USA-TURKEY/BIDEN (PIX), moved at 9:21 a.m., 162 words)

China says "fictitious" to say it involved in stealing U.S. jet designs

BEIJING - China says it was "fictitious" to claim it was involved in stealing blueprints for a U.S. warplane, after Canadian media said two Chinese soldiers were co-conspirators in a scheme to obtain U.S. military secrets. (CHINA-CANADA/CYBER (TV), moved, by Ben Blanchard, 220 words)

U.S. blocks Philips' $3.3 billion sale of Lumileds to Asian buyers

AMSTERDAM - Philips's plan to shed its lighting businesses suffered a setback when a $3.3 billion deal to offload the components division to Asian buyers was blocked by the United States on security grounds. (PHILIPS-LUMILEDS/SALE (UPDATE 2), moved, 510 words)

Embattled drug executive Shkreli plans to stay silent at House hearing

NEW YORK - Former drug executive Martin Shkreli plans to assert his right against self-incrimination and remain silent if he is forced to appear next week at a congressional hearing about drug prices, according to a letter seen by Reuters. (USA-CRIME/SHKRELI, moved at 7 p.m., 276 words)

U.S. appeals court declines to block Obama carbon emissions plan

WASHINGTON - In a big victory for the Obama administration, a U.S. federal court on Thursday rejected a bid by 27 states to block its Clean Power Plan, the centerpiece of its strategy to combat climate change by reducing carbon emissions from power plants. (USA-COURT/CLIMATECHANGE (UPDATE 2), moved, 391 words)

OTHER U.S. NEWS

Twelve Marines declared dead after helicopter crash off Hawaii

HONOLULU - Twelve U.S. Marines missing after two military helicopters collided last week off Hawaii's Oahu island have been listed as deceased, the military said on Thursday. (HAWAII-MARINES/CRASH, moved at 11:15 p.m., 193 words)

Wal-Mart strikes lawful, must reinstate workers

-- Wal-Mart Stores unlawfully retaliated against workers who participated in strikes in 2013 and must offer to reinstate 16 dismissed employees, a National Labor Relations Board judge ruled on Thursday. (WAL-MART-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 9:50 p.m., 480 words)

Taiwanese military pilot presumed dead in F-16 crash in Arizona

PHOENIX - A Taiwanese student pilot stationed at a U.S. Air Force base was presumed killed in the crash of his F-16 fighter jet on Thursday during routine air-to-air combat training maneuvers over northwestern Arizona, U.S. military officials said. (USA-JET/CRASH (UPDATE 2), moved at 9:40 p.m., 286 words)

Alabama carries out first death penalty since 2013 on rapist-murderer

-- The state of Alabama on Thursday executed a 44-year-old man convicted of raping and murdering a woman in 1992, a prison official said, the first execution in that state since 2013. (ALABAMA-EXECUTION/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved at 9:02 p.m., 386 words)

Michigan governor will be called to congressional hearing on Flint water crisis

CHICAGO - Michigan Governor Rick Snyder and other officials will be called to testify on Feb. 3 to a congressional panel about the crisis over lead-contaminated water in the city of Flint. U.S. Representative Brenda Lawrence, a Democrat, requested the hearing. (MICHIGAN-WATER/ (UPDATE 1, CORRECTED), moved at 5:15 p.m., 289 words)

Former U.S. Marine held in Iran arrives home

FLINT, Michigan - Former U.S. Marine Amir Hekmati, released by Iran in a prisoner swap last weekend, arrived home on Thursday after more than four years in jail in the Islamic Republic. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/USA-PRISONERS (UPDATE 1), moved at 7 p.m., 300 words) See also: Michigan congressman says pushed Iran to free detainee (IRAN-NUCLEAR/USA-PRISONERS-KILDEE (INTERVIEW), moved at 6:35 p.m., 480 words)

Fix the roads, California Governor Brown tells lawmakers

SACRAMENTO - California Governor Jerry Brown urged continued fiscal restraint amid the state's economic expansion but hinted broadly that new fees would be needed to pay for repairs of deteriorating roads, bridges and other infrastructure. (CALIFORNIA-JERRYBROWN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 390 words)

Monsanto sues to keep herbicide off California list of carcinogens

CHICAGO - Monsanto Co stepped up its defense of a widely used weed killer on Thursday by filing a lawsuit in California seeking to prevent glyphosate, the main ingredient in its Roundup herbicide, from being added to the state's list of known carcinogens. (USA-MONSANTO/GLYPHOSATE, moved, 417 words)

DAVOS

Draghi says ECB determined, willing to act

DAVOS - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi says that the bank had plenty of instruments at its disposal to push inflation higher and is both determined and willing to act to fulfill its mandate. (ECB-POLICY/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, 725 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Israeli MPs oppose eviction of Jewish settlers from West Bank homes

JERUSALEM - Israeli troops forcibly remove Jewish settlers from homes they say they have purchased from Palestinians in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, prompting some right-wing Israeli lawmakers to threaten to withhold support for the government. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/ (TV, PIX), moved, 475 words)

Islamic State claims responsibility for Cairo attack that killed nine

CAIRO - The Islamic State militant group claim responsibility for a bomb attack that killed nine people in Cairo. (EGYPT-VIOLENCE/, moved, 160 words)

Syrian Kurds say must be represented at Geneva talks

PARIS - Syrian Kurds must be represented at peace talks in Geneva or they will fail, a Syrian Kurdish leader says, adding that one of the opposition groups involved, Jaysh al-Islam, has the "same mentality" as al Qaeda and Islamic State. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-KURDS (UPDATE 1), moved, 240 words)

WORLD

Islamist gunmen kill 17 in Somalia beach restaurant attack

MOGADISHU - At least 17 people were killed when Islamist gunmen struck a popular beachside restaurant in the Somali capital of Mogadishu late on Thursday, Somali police say. (SOMALIA-ATTACKS/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, 130 words)

Myanmar releases political prisoners before power transfer

YANGON - Myanmar begins releasing the first of about 100 prisoners, government officials says, days before a parliament dominated by democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi's party sits for the first time after an election victory in November. (MYANMAR-POLITICS/PRISONERS (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, 465 words)

U.N. diplomats urge Burundi dialogue as rebels raise stakes

BUJUMBURA - U.N. Security Council diplomats told Burundi officials that a crisis that has left hundreds dead had to be resolved by dialogue, after rebels raised the stakes by saying a general who led a failed coup in May was now leading their force. (BURUNDI-UNREST/UN (PIX), moved, by Michelle Nichols, 480 words)

EU says Romania needs to update laws to stop corruption

BUCHAREST - Romania must update legislation to prevent graft and reinforce improvements made in a major drive against entrenched corruption in state institutions, a report by the Council of Europe's anti-corruption watchdog says. (ROMANIA-CORRUPTION/, moved, 335 words)

In Spain, left-wing coalition seen more likely as king ends talks

MADRID - Spain will start to find out on Friday how quickly political parties can agree on a new government, with the prospect of a left-wing alliance now seen as gaining ground over a potential "grand coalition" one month after an inconclusive election. (SPAIN-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, 505 words)

Five years on, unrest tests 'Arab Spring' model Tunisia

KASSERINE - On Dec. 17, 2010, a young, desperate Tunisian vendor named Mohamed Bouazizi set himself ablaze in a suicide protest over unemployment and police abuse that spread revolt across the Arab world. (TUNISIA-PROTESTS/ (PIX, TV), moved, 990 words)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

J&J stops trials of drug similar to one linked to brain death in France

-- Johnson & Johnson has suspended international trials of a drug in the same class as an experimental drug made by Portuguese pharmaceutical company Bial, whose tests in France left one person brain dead and five others hospitalized. (JOHNSON&JOHNSON-DRUGTRIAL/, moved, 400 words)

El Salvador urges against pregnancies until 2018 as Zika virus spreads

SAN SALVADOR - El Salvador on Thursday urged women in the Central American nation to avoid getting pregnant until 2018 to avoid their children developing birth defects from the mosquito-borne Zika virus which has rampaged through the Americas. (HEALTH-ZIKA/EL-SALVADOR, moved, 232 words)

Parents' debt may influence childrens' emotional well being

-- Some kinds of debt, such as home mortgages and education loans, are linked to better child wellbeing while unsecured debt like credit card balances and overdue medical bills are tied to increasing behavior problems, according to a U.S. study. (HEALTH-CHILDREN/PARENTAL-DEBT, moved, 700 words)

Surgery patients do better when hospitals are good to nurses

-- Surgery patients do better when nurses have better working environments, according to a new study. (HEALTH-NURSING/SURGERY, moved, 550 words)

ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE

Judge dismisses Pennsylvania woman's lawsuit against Bill Cosby

-- A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a defamation lawsuit brought by a Pennsylvania woman against Bill Cosby, which contended the comedian smeared her character when he accused her of lying in claiming he had sexually assaulted her. (PEOPLE-COSBY/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 5:49 p.m., 400 words)

Silence is golden for big Hollywood stars on Oscar boycott

NEW YORK - Will Smith and Spike Lee may be shunning the Oscars party next month but while the absence from the race of actors of color for a second year has sparked hand-wringing in Hollywood, few other celebrities plan to follow their lead. (AWARDS-OSCARS/DIVERSITY-BOYCOTT, moved at 5:30 p.m., by Jill Serjeant, 442 words) See also: Academy Mulls Changes in Membership & Categories to Halt Diversity Crisis (VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/AWARDS), moved, 740 words)

Luke Skywalker's "Star Wars" prop gun set for auction

LOS ANGELES - A rare "Star Wars" prop piece, Luke Skywalker's DL-44 blaster used in the 1980 film "The Empire Strikes Back", is up for sale at auction with a minimum bid of $200,000. Auction house Nate D. Sanders said the prop gun, made of gray, brown and silver fiberglass, is still in its original filming condition, retaining "its original flash suppressor and scope, though it does not (and never did) fire." (FILM-STARWARS/AUCTION (TV), moved at 7:24 a.m., 135 words)

Bennet sisters don swords in "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies"

LOS ANGELES - Jane Austen's classic tale "Pride and Prejudice" gets a somewhat different makeover for cinema screens this winter with heroine Elizabeth Bennet armed with a sword and fighting zombies. (FILM-PRIDEANDPREJUDICEANDZOMBIES/ (TV, PIX), moved at 6:25 a.m., 214 words)

Review: 'The 100' Season 3

(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/REVIEWS), moved, 925 words)

LL Cool J Receives a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT), moved, 1,400 words)

CONSUMER TECH

Fewer orders at Apple suppliers could signal first iPhone sales decline

TAIPEI - Some of Apple Inc's main Asian suppliers expect revenues and orders to drop this quarter, indicating iPhone sales are almost certain to post their first annual decline since the flagship product was launched almost a decade ago. (APPLE-SUPPLIERS/, moved at 4:20 a.m., 473 words)

Amazon steps up recruitment as it expands in Europe

LONDON - Online retailer Amazon plans to create several thousand jobs in Europe in 2016, more than 2,500 of which will be in Britain, stepping up its expansion in the region, it says. (AMAZON.COM-EMPLOYMENT/, moved, 295 words)

BUSINESS TRENDS

Aviation giants tread carefully in test case for post-sanctions Iran

DUBLIN - Freed from nuclear-related sanctions, Iran has signalled its appetite to buy more than 100 Western planes, a prospect that would usually have the giants of the $130 billion-a-year jet industry scrambling for a piece of the action. (IRAN-AVIATION/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Tim Hepher and Conor Humphries, 1,200 words)

Leaky lifeboat: Weak U.S. corporate profits offer no rescue to sinking stocks

NEW YORK - Investors who hoped U.S. corporate earnings could dig stocks out of their deep hole may find themselves sorely disappointed. (USA-RESULTS/OUTLOOK, moved, 745 words)

S&P may cut oil countries' ratings to reflect "new reality"

LONDON - Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's warns that oil-exporting countries face fresh downgrades and that it could repeat last year's move when it made a big group of cuts all at once. (OIL-RATINGS/DOWNGRADES), moved, 440 words)

European businesses stumble at the start of 2016

LONDON - European businesses had a much poorer start to 2016 than had been expected as deeper price cutting failed to drive a meaningful rise in demand in the euro zone, while many British shoppers stayed home in December, data shows. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC), moved, 800 words)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

GE's industrial profit falls 8 percent, hit by tumbling oil

-- General Electric on Friday reported an 8 percent drop in fourth-quarter earnings in its industrial businesses, hurt by weakness in divisions catering to the oil and gas sector. (GENERAL ELECTRIC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 8:40 a.m., 245 words)

World stocks, oil soar as Draghi the dove tames global bears with stimulus

LONDON - Stocks and oil, at the forefront of a global market rout since the turn of the year, rebound strongly thanks to hints of more monetary policy support by the European Central Bank and bargain-hunting from bruised investors. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, 760 words) See also: China shares end higher on global stimulus hopes (CHINA-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 5, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, 885 words)

Oil rises 5 percent to above $30 as cold weather pushes demand

SINGAPORE - Oil prices rise 5 percent to scale the $30 mark breached last week, as cold U.S. and European weather as well as firmer financial markets gave traders reason to cash in on record short positions. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 4, GRAPHIC), moved, 400 words)

U.S. judge urges early end to first GM ignition-switch trial

NEW YORK - A U.S. judge on Thursday urged parties in the first federal trial over a faulty General Motors ignition switch to consider resolving the case before it reaches a verdict, after evidence surfaced that cast doubt on testimony from the plaintiff bringing the lawsuit. (GM-RECALL/TRIAL (UPDATE 1), moved at 6:15 p.m., 394 words)

IMF's Lagarde seeks second term in shadow of court case

PARIS - International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde launched her campaign for a second term with ringing endorsements from a host of major economies - and a court case against her looming in her native France. (IMF-LAGARDE/MANDATE (UPDATE 2), moved, 455 words)

SAP raises 2017 targets as cloud shift plows ahead

WALLDORF - German software maker SAP raises its 2017 outlook to the upper end of forecasts, driven by faster-than-expected sales growth in Internet-based cloud services compared with its legacy packaged software business. (SAP-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 525 words)

Sharp $5.5 billion bailout plan likely to be decided by next weekend

TOKYO - A Japanese state-backed fund and Sharp's lenders are likely to agree on a new rescue plan worth around 650 billion yen ($5.5 billion) for the struggling display maker by next weekend, sources with direct knowledge of the matter say. (SHARP-M&A/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 340 words)

India, France haggle over $9 billion warplane deal in run-up to Hollande visit

NEW DELHI - Indian and French negotiators are haggling over the price of 36 combat planes for the aging Indian air force, officials of the two nations said, just days before President Francois Hollande visits New Delhi to cement commercial ties. (INDIA-FRANCE/ (PIX), moved, 410 words)

Iran targets tanker company listing to fund fleet modernization

(OIL-IRAN/TANKERS (EXCLUSIVE), moved, 680 words)

