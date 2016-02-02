REUTERS AMERICA MORNING NEWS PLAN FOR TUESDAY FEB 2
Top stories as of 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
BREAKING
Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. - Punxsutawney Phil, the Pennsylvania
groundhog renowned for his ability to forecast the onset of
spring, did not see his shadow after emerging from his burrow on
Tuesday morning, predicting an early spring. Phil's prediction
as met with cheers from a crowd of thousands who participated
under a clear sky and 21-degree F temperatures. (USA-GROUNDHOG/
(UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved at 7:54 a.m., 497 words)
FBI joins Flint, Michigan water contamination probe
WASHINGTON - The FBI is joining a U.S. criminal
investigation into Flint, Michigan's water contamination crisis,
a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit said on
Tuesday. (MICHIGAN-WATER/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 8:36 a.m., 373
words)
Haiti PM resigns, consensus government may be formed -
sources
PORT-AU-PRINCE - Haiti's Prime Minister Evans Paul has
resigned, a senior government source said, and he may now try to
form an interim government to take over from outgoing President
Michel Martelly, two sources said, after a botched election and
violent street protests last month. (HAITI-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1,
PIX), moved at 9:05 a.m., 290 words, developing)
TOP STORIES
Cruz calls Iowa win a victory for 'conservative grass roots'
DES MOINES - Relishing his victory in the first Republican
nominating contest of the presidential election season, Texas
Senator Ted Cruz called his defeat of Donald Trump in the Iowa
caucuses a tribute to "conservative grass roots." Cruz also
said the result from Monday's contest was a rebuke to what he
called President Barack Obama's liberal agenda and a win for
"Judeo-Christian values." (USA-ELECTION/ (WRAPUP 4, PIX, TV,
GRAPHIC), moved at 9:10 a.m., by Ginger Gibson, 636 words)
Trump's defeat raises questions about his jet-setting
campaign
DES MOINES - Donald Trump's surprise defeat in Iowa at the
hands of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz reflected shortcomings in his
get-out-the-vote operations and an over reliance on his
celebrity status in a state where voters prefer the personal
touch. (USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (PIX, TV), moved at 7 a.m., by Steve
Holland, 765 words)
Virtual tie raises doubts: Can Hillary Clinton close the
deal?
DES MOINES - Hillary Clinton's struggle in Iowa to fend off
underdog Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist,
reignited questions about her ability to close the deal with
Democratic voters and turned up the pressure on her high-profile
White House campaign. (USA-ELECTION/DEMOCRATS (PIX, TV), moved
at 7 a.m., by John Whitesides, 718 words)
Marco Rubio emerges as champion of battered Republican
establishment
DES MOINES - Texas Senator Ted Cruz was victorious in the
first Republican nomination contest of the 2016 White House race
but there was another big winner in Iowa on Monday night:
Florida Senator Marco Rubio and the Republican establishment.
(USA-ELECTION/RUBIO (PIX), moved at 7 a.m., by James Oliphant,
586 words)
Nine migrants, including two babies drown, off Turkish coast
- coastguard
ISTANBUL - The bodies of nine people, including two babies,
are found drowned off the coast of western Turkey, after a boat
carrying people to Greece partly capsizes, the Turkish coast
guard says in a statement. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/TURKEY, moved, 110
words)
Cosby's lawyers to urge dismissal of sexual assault criminal
case
-- Lawyers for disgraced comedian Bill Cosby on Tuesday will
urge a Pennsylvania judge to throw out criminal charges of
sexual assault against him, arguing that the case violates a
prosecutor's decade old agreement not to charge Cosby.
(PEOPLE-COSBY/ (PIX), moved, 500 words, will be led)
WHO moves into high gear to combat Zika, microcephaly
GENEVA - The World Health Organization is gearing up to
combat the microcephaly outbreak in Latin America linked to the
Zika virus which it fears could spread to Asian and African
countries that have the highest birth rates in the world.
(HEALTH-ZIKA/ (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, 400 words) See also: Sanofi
launches hunt for Zika vaccine as disease fears grow
(HEALTH-ZIKA/SANOFI (UPDATE 1), moved, 395 words) and U.S. adds
four more countries to Zika travel alert list
(HEALTH-ZIKA/TRAVELALERT, moved, 176 words)
Thai health ministry says don't panic over Zika virus
BANGKOK - Thailand should not worry about the Zika virus,
its public health ministry says, just a day after the World
Health Organization declares the virus an international
emergency. (HEALTH-ZIKA/THAILAND, moved, 370 words) See also:
HEALTH-ZIKA/ASIA (PIX), moved, 550 words
After climate summit, this year's green bond issuance could
exceed $50 billion
LONDON - The global agreement reached at the climate summit
in Paris could prompt the amount of bonds this year issued to
finance low-carbon projects to exceed $50 billion, Moody's
Investor Service said on Tuesday.
(CLIMATECHANGE-GREENBONDS/MOODY'S, moved at 9:23 a.m., 360
words)
CAMPAIGN
Bernie Sanders shows strong momentum on social media
NEW YORK - It may be too close to call between Democratic
presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders in
the Iowa caucuses on Monday but the senator from Vermont was the
clear winner on social media. (USA-ELECTION/SOCIALMEDIA (UPDATE
3, PIX), moved at 12:40 a.m., 370 words)
Cruz's Iowa victory could be big blow to Big Corn
NEW YORK - Ted Cruz's victory on Monday in corn-rich Iowa
could represent a major blow to the nation's controversial
biofuels program, reflecting its waning influence over
politicians even in the U.S. farming heartland.
(USA-ELECTION/ETHANOL (PIX), moved at 11:40 a.m., 518 words)
Huckabee suspends bid for White House
(USA-ELECTION/HUCKABEE, moved at 10:40 a.m., 90 words)
WASHINGTON
Pentagon's 2017 budget reshapes spending amid changing
security environment
WASHINGTON - Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Tuesday
the Pentagon would seek a $582.7 billion defense budget next
year and reshape its spending priorities to reflect a new
strategic environment marked by Russian assertiveness and the
rise of Islamic State. Carter, speaking to the Economic Club of
Washington, said the Pentagon's funding request would be in line
with last year's congressional budget deal but spending would be
refocused to address five big challenges facing the U.S.
military: Russia, China, North Korea, Iran and Islamic State.
(USA-DEFENSE/BUDGET (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moving shortly, 404
words)
Islamic State pushed back in Iraq, Syria, but a threat in
Libya
ROME - An international coalition is pushing back Islamic
State militants in their Syrian and Iraqi strongholds but the
group is threatening Libya and could seize the nation's oil
wealth, Secretary of State John Kerry says.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/COALITION (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, 590 words)
See also: MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-IS (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by
Samia Nakhoul, 1,515 words
Deal on new US, EU transatlantic data transfer pact imminent
- sources
BRUSSELS - European and U.S. negotiators are on the brink of
clinching a new transatlantic data transfer pact which should
stop European regulators from restricting data transfers by
companies, two people familiar with the talks said on Tuesday.
(EU-DATAPROTECTION/USA (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 275 words)
China defends law enforcers as U.S. calls for clarity on
booksellers
BEIJING/WASHINGTON - China's Foreign Ministry says its law
enforcement officials will never do anything illegal, especially
not overseas, after the United States calls on China to clarify
the status of five missing Hong Kong booksellers.
(HONGKONG-BOOKSELLERS/USA (UPDATE 1, TV), moved at 5 a.m., 430
words)
OTHER U.S. NEWS
White Michigan ex-cop to be sentenced in beating of black
motorist
DETROIT - A white former suburban Detroit police officer is
scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday for the beating last year
of a black motorist during a traffic stop caught on video.
(MICHIGAN-POLICE/SENTENCE, moved at 9:28 a.m., 221 words, will
be led)
Georgia to execute its oldest death row inmate for 1979
murder
ATLANTA - A 72-year-old man convicted of murdering a
convenience store manager in a 1979 robbery in Atlanta's suburbs
is set to be executed on Tuesday in Georgia.
(USA-EXECUTION/GEORGIA (PIX), moved at 7 a.m., 281 words)
Three teenagers arrested in fatal shooting at Seattle
homeless camp
-- Three teenagers were arrested on Monday in connection
with a shooting at a Seattle homeless encampment where two
people were killed and three wounded, police said.
(SEATTLE-SHOOTING/, moved at 12:19 a.m., 181 words)
Teacher arrested in Southern California jail escape freed
LOS ANGELES - A teacher arrested in connection with the
escape of three inmates from a Southern California jail was
freed from custody on Monday after prosecutors said they did not
have enough evidence to charge her with a crime.
(CALIFORNIA-ESCAPE/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 11:45 p.m., 383 words)
Los Angeles murder suspect mistakenly freed from jail
LOS ANGELES - A man awaiting trial for a gang-related murder
was mistakenly released from a Southern California jail and was
being sought by authorities, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's
Office said on Monday. (CALIFORNIA-INMATE/, moved at 10:55 p.m.,
152 words)
Chicago teachers' bargaining team rejects contract offer
CHICAGO - A bargaining team for the Chicago teachers' union
on Monday unanimously rejected a contract offer from the
financially troubled city, raising the possibility of a strike
and possibly causing a new embarrassment for Mayor Rahm Emanuel.
(CHICAGO-EDUCATION/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 406 words)
Boston student in hot water for trying to rent out dorm on
AirBNB
BOSTON - A Boston-area college student has gotten into hot
water with his school for trying to rent out his dorm room on
the online home-sharing service AirBNB.
(MASSACHUSETTS-AIRBNB/, moved, 302 words)
SUPER BOWL
Super models, super heroes add up to Super strange Media Day
SAN JOSE - Media Day was transformed into Opening Night for
Super Bowl 50 but the switch to prime time did nothing to change
the zany tone on Monday as super models and super heroes mingled
with giants of sports journalism. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/MEDIA (PIX),
moved at 2:15 a.m., 397 words)
Broncos buses involved in minor accident
SAN JOSE - Super Bowl week got off to a rocky start for the
Denver Broncos as two team buses were involved in a minor
accident following a practice session on Monday.
(NFL-SUPERBOWL/BRONCOS-BUS, moved at 6:53 p.n., 130 words)
Newton shows serious side at media night
SAN JOSE - Cam Newton became known for his on field
celebrations during the Carolina Panthers march to Super Bowl
50, but the quarterback says preparation is what brings him real
joy. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/NEWTON (PIX), moved at 2:20 a.m., 368 words)
Broncos' Manning says no decision yet on retirement
SAN JOSE - Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning said on
Monday he has not yet decided whether he will retire following
Super Bowl 50 and that he is strictly focused on winning his
second NFL championship. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/MANNING (PIX), moved at
11:32 p.m., 360 words)
Ex-Super Bowl QBs would like to have some fun as Newton
SAN FRANCISCO - Far from going 'old school' on the
celebration stylings of Carolina Panthers quarter Cam Newton,
former Super Bowl signal callers Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason
said they wish they could have had such gridiron fun.
(NFL-SUPERBOWL/VETERANS, moved at 6 p.m., 437 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Syrian army presses Aleppo attack; UN envoy meets government
BEIRUT/AMMAN/GENEVA - The Syrian army seizes more ground in
an offensive that threatens rebel supply lines into the northern
city of Aleppo, escalating military pressure on the opposition
as a U.N. envoy convened peace talks with the government.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (WRAPUP 2), moving shortly, 1,000 words)
Iraqis running out of food and medicine in besieged Falluja
BAGHDAD - A senior Iraqi official appeals to the U.S.-led
coalition to air-drop food and medicine to tens of thousands of
civilians trapped in Falluja, the Islamic State stronghold under
siege by security forces. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-FALLUJA, moved,
455 words)
WORLD
Cuba open for business, ministers tell French executives
PARIS - Cuba seeks to drum up foreign investment as
ministers on a state visit to Paris promise French business
leaders that the Communist-run country is open for business.
(CUBA-FRANCE/, moved, 280 words)
China's nuclear envoy in North Korea amid sanctions push
SEOUL - China's envoy for the North Korean nuclear issue
arrives in the capital, Pyongyang, the North's KCNA news agency
reports, amid a push by the United States and South Korea for
tougher sanctions on the North after its fourth nuclear test.
(NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/CHINA, moved, 370 words)
Jordan's King says needs international help over refugee
crisis
LONDON - King Abdullah says Jordan needs long-term aid from
the international community to cope with a huge influx of Syrian
refugees, warning that unless it received support the "dam is
going to burst." (MIDEAST-CRISIS/JORDAN, moved, 320 words)
No government in sight as Spain's king wraps up second round
of talks
MADRID - Talks between Spain's king and senior party leaders
on forming a government look unlikely to break the political
deadlock, increasing chances of a new national election in
coming months. (SPAIN-POLITICS/, moved, 440 words)
New proposal to keep Britain in EU due but skeptics unmoved
LONDON - European Council President Donald Tusk will present
proposals for keeping Britain in the European Union, paving the
way for a potentially difficult summit at which leaders will
have to iron out remaining differences. (BRITAIN-EU/ (UPDATE 2,
PIX), moved, 675 words)
Australia PM weighs early poll to break political deadlock
SYDNEY - Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull raises
the possibility of dissolving both houses of Parliament and
calling an early election to break a political deadlock that has
stymied the government, say government officials aware of the
matter. (AUSTRALIA-POLITICS/ELECTION, moved, 430 words)
HEALTH AND SCIENCE
U.S. appeals court ruling may clear barrier to generic
OxyContin
-- A federal appeals court ruled Monday that four patents
related to Purdue Pharma's painkiller OxyContin are invalid,
potentially bringing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and
others a step closer to introducing generic versions of the
drug. (OXYCONTIN-RULING/, moved, 340 words)
Can C-section babies still get good bacteria at birth?
-- It might one day be possible to expose babies delivered
by cesarean section to the colonies of good bacteria in the
birth canal that help build the immune system and ward off
disease, a small experiment suggests.
(HEALTH-CSECTION/MICROBIOTA-TRANSFER, moved, 560 words)
Dietary fiber in teen years may lower later breast cancer
risk
-- For girls and young women, getting a lot of fiber could
pay off decades later with lowered risk of developing breast
cancer, according to a large U.S. study.
(HEALTH-BREASTCANCER/ADOLESCENT-FIBER, moved, 700 words)
Heightened blood pressure in pregnancy tied to small babies,
stillbirths
-- Women with even slightly elevated blood pressure near the
end of their pregnancies are more likely to deliver underweight
babies or have stillbirths, suggests a new study from Sweden.
(HEALTH-PREGNANCY/BLOODPRESSURE, moved, 530 words)
Sun hopes cut-price generic Gleevec for leukemia will win
third of U.S. market
(SUN-GLEEVEC/GENERICDRUGS, moved, 440 words)
ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE
Baggy but futuristic looks kick off NY men's fashion week
NEW YORK - Following a successful debut in July, New York
hosts its second menswear fashion week, with dozens of
established fashion names as well as new designers showcasing
their autumn/winter offerings - from slick suits to more casual
wear. (FASHION-NEWYORK/MEN (TV), expect by noon, 238 words)
TV Review: 'Madoff'
(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/REVIEWS), moved, 610 words)
TV Review: 'Grease Live!'
(VARIETY/ (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/REVIEWS), moved, 770 words)
CONSUMER TECH
Alphabet profit sends shares up, overtaking Apple in market
value
-- Alphabet Inc easily beats Wall Street's quarterly profit
forecasts, helped by strong mobile advertising sales, sending
the shares of Google's parent higher in after-hours trading to
surpass Apple Inc as the most valuable U.S. company.
(ALPHABET-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 675 words)
Spin-off or sale? Yahoo turnaround plan in focus as earnings
awaited
SAN FRANCISCO - Yahoo Inc's plans to turn around its
struggling core business are set to dominate its earnings report
after the bell on Tuesday, with investors keen to see if CEO
Marissa Mayer will push ahead with a proposed spin-off or
entertain calls for a complete sale. (YAHOO-RESULTS/PREVIEW,
moved at 7 a.m., 355 words)
Lower costs nudge Nintendo's profit higher
TOKYO - Japan's Nintendo reported a 5.3 percent increase in
third-quarter operating profit, in line with analysts forecasts,
as lower costs helped offset a decline in overall sales.
(NINTENDO-RESULTS/, moved at 2:30 a.m., 134 words)
BUSINESS TRENDS
Fearing lean times, U.S. companies tighten purse strings
NEW YORK - The capital spending slump that originated in the
hard-hit energy sector appears to be spreading more widely
across other U.S. industries. (USA-RESULTS/CAPEX (ANALYSIS),
moved, 600 words)
A new global oil deal could draw lessons from 1998
LONDON - After a year of secret diplomacy and hushed-up
private talks around the world, OPEC's mighty Saudi Arabia and
rival Venezuela were persuaded to cut a deal by non-OPEC Mexico
which overcame mutual acrimony and led to a much-needed rise in
oil prices. (OPEC-RUSSIA/DEAL (ANALYSIS, PIX), moved, 1,345
words) See also: GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 6), moved, 365 words
France rules out negotiating with Google over back taxes
PARIS - French Finance Minister Michel Sapin rules out
striking a deal with Google over back taxes as the British
government recently did with the U.S. internet giant.
(GOOGLE-FRANCE/, moved, 100 words)
BUSINESS AND MARKETS
Exxon's profit tumbles 58 percent, slashes spending for 2016
HOUSTON - Exxon Mobil reported its smallest profit in more
than a decade and said it would cut spending this year by
one-quarter and suspend share repurchases as the world's largest
publicly traded oil company copes with a prolonged downturn in
crude prices. (EXXON MOBIL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, GRAPHIC),
moved at 9:09 a.m., 342 words)
BP reports biggest ever annual loss
LONDON - BP slumped to its biggest annual loss last year and
announces thousands more job cuts, showing that even one of the
nimblest oil producers is struggling in the worst market
downturn in over a decade. (BP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 855
words)
Chrysler, Nissan show U.S. sales gains, hint at strong
January
DETROIT - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Nissan Motor
reported higher U.S. sales for January, indicating a
stronger-than-expected start of the year for the a
stronger-than-expected start of the year for the auto industry
than many observers expected. (USA-AUTOS/ (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC),
moved at 9:18 a.m., by Bernie Woodall, 364 words, will be led
through the day)
Pfizer forecasts 2016 revenue, earnings below estimates
-- U.S. drug maker Pfizer Inc, which is in the process of
buying Botox-maker Allergan Plc for $160 billion, forecast 2016
revenue and earnings below analysts' estimates, citing generic
competition and a strong dollar. (PFIZER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2),
moved at 7:50 a.m. 270 words)
UPS fourth quarter profit surges, gives robust outlook
CHICAGO - United Parcel Service Inc reports a significantly
higher quarterly net profit on a solid performance during the
crucial holiday season, and gave a solid earnings outlook for
2016 despite warning of uncertain economic conditions.
(UPS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words)
UBS wealth management outflows take shine off profit jump
ZURICH - UBS reports a surprise outflow of funds from its
flagship wealth management business, overshadowing its best
annual results since 2010 and a higher than expected dividend
payout. (UBS GROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Michael
Shields, 530 words)
Baxter revenue falls short of estimates, hit by dollar
-- Hospital products and drug maker Baxter International
Inc's quarterly revenue fell 7 percent and missed analyst
estimates, hurt by a strong dollar and increased generic
competition for its chemotherapy treatment in the United States.
(BAXTER INTL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 7:50 a.m., 154 words)
Dow Chemical's focus on high-margin businesses paying off
-- Dow Chemical Co reports a better-than-expected quarterly
profit as its move to focus on more profitable businesses such
as packaging and electronics by divesting low-margin assets pays
off. (DOW-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 295 words)
Emerson Electric's profit hit by strong dollar, oil slump
-- Emerson Electric, a maker of factory automation
equipment, reported a lower first-quarter profit, hurt by a
strong dollar and a drop in oil prices that curtailed spending
by customers in the energy industry. (EMERSON ELECTRIC-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 1), moved at 7:45 a.m., 211 words)
S&P cuts BHP credit rating, dividend cut seen as inevitable
SYDNEY/MELBOURNE - Standard & Poor's cut BHP Billiton's
credit rating and warns it might be lowered further if measures
to shore up cash levels are not taken, cementing expectations
the world's largest miner will slash its dividend for the first
time in 15 years. (BHP BILLITON LTD-RATINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moved,
400 words)
