BREAKING
Pistorius cleared of murder, judge hints at culpable
homicide
PRETORIA - A South African judge cleared Oscar Pistorius of
murder but left the Olympic and Paralympic track star on a
knife-edge on Thursday, adjourning proceedings seconds after
accusing him of negligent killing, the legal basis of culpable
homicide. Judge Thokozile Masipa said Pistorius had not behaved
"reasonably" when he shot dead girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on
Valentine's Day last year. "I am of the view that the accused
acted too hastily and used excessive force. It is clear that his
conduct was negligent," she told the packed courtroom in
Pretoria before adjourning until Friday morning.
(SAFRICA-PISTORIUS/ (UPDATE 7, PIX, TV), expect by 10 a.m., 897
words)
Syria warns against foreign intervention after Obama speech
DAMASCUS - Any foreign intervention in Syria would be an act
of aggression unless it is approved by Damascus, a Syrian
government minister said on Thursday, after the United States
said it was prepared to strike against Islamic State militants
in the country. "Any action of any type without the approval of
Syrian government is an aggression against Syria," Ali Haidar,
Minister of National Reconciliation Affairs, told reporters in
Damascus. (SYRIA-CRISIS/MINISTER, moved at 9:09 a.m., 50 words)
Syria's Nusra Front releases UN peacekeepers in Golan
DUBAI - Al Qaeda-backed Nusra Front group released U.N.
peacekeepers it seized two weeks ago on the Golan Heights. The
group on Wednesday posted a video on its Twitter and YouTube
accounts in which the hostages, from the South Pacific nation of
Fiji, said they expected to be freed soon. (SYRIA-CRISIS/FIJI
(UPDATE 4, TV, GRAPHIC), moved at 8:41 a.m., 400 words)
TOP STORIES
Obama, victims' families pause to remember Sept. 11 victims
NEW YORK - Politicians, dignitaries and victims' relatives
were gathering in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania on
Thursday to commemorate the nearly 3,000 people killed in al
Qaeda's attack on the United States 13 years ago on Sept. 11.
(USA 911/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved at 8:29 a.m., 400 words,
will be updated through the day)
Obama orders U.S. air strikes in Syria against Islamic State
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama told Americans on
Wednesday he had authorized U.S. air strikes for the first time
in Syria and more attacks in Iraq in a broad escalation of a
campaign against the Islamic State militant group. Obama's
decision to launch attacks inside Syria, which is embroiled in a
three-year civil war, marked a turnabout for the president, who
shied away a year ago from air strikes to punish Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad for using chemical weapons against his
own people. (IRAQ-CRISIS/OBAMA (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved at
11:29 p.m., 1,000 words) See also: U.S. lawmakers embrace fight
against Islamic State, some question Obama plan
(IRAQ-CRISIS/OBAMA-CONGRESS (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 400 words)
Kerry presses Arabs to back campaign against Islamic State
JEDDAH - Secretary of State John Kerry pressed Arab leaders
on Thursday to support President Barack Obama's plans for a new
military drive against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria
including help with more over-flight rights for U.S. warplanes.
His efforts coincided with expressions of concern by Syria's
close allies Russia and Iran, the first cautioning U.S. strikes
in Syria would need U.N. authority and the second doubting the
alliance wanted to fight "the root causes of terrorism."
(IRAQ-CRISIS/KERRY (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), expect by 10 a.m., 1,000
words)
+See also:
IRAQ-CRISIS/CHINA (TV), moved at 4:33 a.m., 250 words
Amid protests over Michael Brown shooting, prosecutors feel
pressure
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Prosecutors deep into presenting evidence
to a grand jury in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black
teenager by a white Ferguson, Missouri police officer are under
pressure to bring a case or watch the St. Louis suburb and other
cities erupt in protests. (USA-MISSOURI/SHOOTING (PIX), moved,
by Carey Gillam, 700 words) See also: Authorities arrest 35 in
protest over Missouri shooting (USA-MISSOURI/SHOOTING-PROTESTS
(UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 9:43 p.m., 325 words)
Former FBI director Mueller to lead probe of NFL's handling
of Ray Rice case
-- A former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,
Robert Mueller III, will lead a probe into the National Football
League's handling of former Baltimore Ravens player Ray Rice's
domestic violence case, the league said on Wednesday.
(USA-RAVENS/RICE (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 12:35 a.m., 500
words) See also: San Francisco 49ers suspend broadcaster over
Ray Rice comments (USA-RAVENS/RICE-49ERS, moved at 3:25 a.m.,
300 words)
New sanctions against Russia to take effect on Friday
BRUSSELS/LONDON - European Union governments agreed on
Thursday that new economic sanctions on Russia will take effect
on Friday, EU diplomats said. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/SANCTIONS-EU
(UPDATE 1), moved at 8:56 a.m., 300 words) See also: Russia may
ban used car, other goods in response to sanctions (UKRAINE
CRISIS/RUSSIA SANCTIONS, exp3ect by 10 a.m., 250 words)
WASHINGTON
Fed's rate guidance on chopping block, new exit plan nears
NEW YORK - Federal Reserve policymakers are facing perhaps
their most pivotal meeting of the year next week as the central
bank debates a potential overhaul of its reassuring guidance on
interest rates and seeks to nail down a plan for exiting its
extraordinarily easy monetary policy that has driven economic
recovery from the worst financial crisis since the Great
Depression. (USA-FED/ (PREVIEW, PIX), moved at 7 a.m., 800
words)
U.S. seeks up to 16 months in prison for Dinesh D'Souza
NEW YORK - The U.S. government wants conservative author and
film maker Dinesh D'Souza, 63, to be sentenced to as much as 16
months in prison following his guilty plea to a campaign finance
law violation. In a Wednesday court filing, federal prosecutors
rejected defense arguments that D'Souza was "ashamed and
contrite" about his crime, had "unequivocally accepted
responsibility," and deserved a sentence of probation with
community service. (USA-POLITICS/DSOUZA (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved
at 7:26 a.m., 250 words)
U.S. lawmakers fault rail sector for slow service, profits
WASHINGTON - U.S. rail operators must put investment ahead
of profits to clear the way for grain, automotive and chemical
shipments now clogging the tracks, lawmakers said at a
congressional hearing Wednesday about the health of the rail
grid. (USA-GRAINS/TRANSPORTATION (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 7:15
p.m., 400 words) See also: U.S. barge costs rising ahead of
record grain harvest (USA-GRAINS/BARGES, moved at 8 p.m., 300
words)
FEATURES
Florida's new insurance sector may be 'accident waiting to
happen'
ORLANDO, Fla. - As Florida seeks to revive its private home
insurance market after almost a decade without a hurricane,
homeowners are pouring $6 billion a year in premiums into a new
generation of small, in-state insurance companies with an
unproven record of withstanding a major hurricane. A
consumer-oriented rating agency, Weiss Rating, recently awarded
the companies a median grade of C-minus, and even without a
major storm to drive up claims, 11 of them have already failed
in Florida since 2006. (USA-FLORIDA/INSURANCE (FEATURE, PIX),
moved at 7 a.m., by Barbara Liston, 800 words)
Sacramento shoots for soccer after success at keeping NBA
Kings
SACRAMENTO - After securing its perch as a pro-basketball
city amid much controversy last year, Sacramento is now
aiming to add Major League Soccer, a move that could help
revitalize the California capital and mark it as a regional
center for sports. (USA-SOCCER/SACRAMENTO (FEATURE, PIX), moved
at 7 a.m., by Sharon Bernstein, 850 words)
OTHER U.S. NEWS
Missouri GOP lawmakers override Governor's veto on '72-hour'
abortion law
-- Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday night passed a law
requiring women to wait three days for an abortion, even in
cases of rape or incest, according to the legislature's websites
- overriding an earlier veto from Governor Jay Nixon, In July,
Democratic Governor Nixon vetoed the bill, saying it showed a
"callous disregard for women who find themselves in horrific
circumstances." (USA-ABORTION/MISSOURI (UPDATE 1), moved at 3
a.m., 250 words)
Former Connecticut governor secretly paid to advise
congressional campaign, staff testify
NEW HAVEN - Two campaign managers for a 2012 congressional
candidate testified on Wednesday that former Connecticut
Governor John Rowland, on trial for campaign violations, worked
as a top-level adviser while being paid through a phony contract
with the candidate's husband's business.
(USA-CONNECTICUT/ROWLAND (PIX), moved at 8:15 p.m., 400 words)
Nevada lawmakers to consider huge tax breaks for Tesla
CARSON CITY, Nev. - Nevada lawmakers convened in a special
session on Wednesday to consider tax breaks and other incentives
worth an estimated $1.3 billion to clinch a deal hammered out by
Governor Brian Sandoval with Tesla Motors to build a massive
battery factory in the state. (USA-TESLA MOTORS/NEVADA (UPDATE
2, PIX), moved at 9:18 p.m., 500 words)
Man tied to deadly 2012 U.S. meningitis outbreak due in
court in Boston
BOSTON - The first person to face criminal charges linked to
a 2012 U.S. meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people and
sickened 700 in 20 states is due in court on Thursday to respond
to claims that he knowingly shipped a tainted medication. Glenn
Adam Chin, 46, a former pharmacist at the now-defunct New
England Compound Company, was arrested last week as he boarded a
flight to Hong Kong for a family wedding.
(USA-HEALTH/MENINGITIS, moved at 7 a.m., 300 words)
Former NY Mets female executive sues team over
discrimination
NEW YORK - A former New York Mets ticket sales executive
sued the baseball club for discrimination on Wednesday, alleging
in a federal lawsuit she was "frequently humiliated" and later
fired by the team owner's son because she was pregnant while
unmarried. (USA-LAWSUIT/NEW YORK METS, moved at 1:10 a.m., 250
words)
Florida wildlife regulators clamp down on invasive lionfish
MIAMI - Florida wildlife regulators on Wednesday banned
lionfish breeding as part of a struggle to control the invasive
species that devours other fish and threatens coastal
ecosystems. The state prohibited the possession of lionfish eggs
and larvae as well, after Florida last month became the first
state in United States to outlaw importation of the barbed
fish. Bringing lionfish into Florida is now punishable by up to
a year in prison and a $1,000 fine. (USA-FLORIDA/LIONFISH (PIX),
moved at 6:30 p.m., 250 words)
Police find dead cats in Florida child porn suspect's home
MIAMI - A Florida man wanted on child pornography charges
was found living among numerous dead and living cats, police
said on Wednesday without confirming a media report that about
50 dead felines were found in the suspect's freezer. Douglas
Westcott, 55, was being arrested on three counts of child
pornography at his Lake Worth home when police found the dead
animals, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a
statement. (USA-CATS/FLORIDA, moved at 12:56 a.m., 100 words)
Man sleepwalks off Kentucky cliff, suffers minor injuries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - An Ohio man fell 60 feet off a cliff while
sleepwalking in a national forest in Kentucky but suffered only
minor injuries, officials said on Wednesday. Ryan Campbell, 27,
was camping with his friends in the northern part of the Daniel
Boone National Forest early last Thursday when he plummeted down
a steep incline a few yards into his nighttime stroll.
(USA-KENTUCKY/FALL, moved at 6:46 p.m., 130 words)
Convicted U.S. killer Jodi Arias wants to stop representing
herself
PHOENIX - Convicted murderer Jodi Arias no longer wants to
represent herself at a sentencing-phase retrial in Arizona that
will decide whether she is put to death for the 2008 killing of
her ex-boyfriend, court documents showed on Wednesday.
(USA-CRIME/ARIAS (PIX), moved at 7 p.m., 300 words)
Texas executes man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend and
her brother
(USA-TEXAS/EXECUTION (UPDATE 1), moved at 8:41 p.m., 300
words)
No charges after ship strike killed humpback whale off
Alaska (USA-ALASKA/WHALE, moved at 8:29 p.m., 250 words)
Delta flight makes emergency landing in Austin, no injuries
reported
(USA-TEXAS/AIRPORT, moved at 6:52 p.m., 50 words)
EBOLA
Nebraska Ebola patient showing more progress
-- A U.S. doctor infected with the Ebola virus in West
Africa has continued to show progress at the Nebraska Medical
Center where he was taken last week, the hospital said on
Wednesday. Dr. Rick Sacra, 51, who was working as a medical
missionary at a hospital in Liberia when he contracted Ebola,
has been reported to have made progress for several days since
his arrival at the Omaha hospital on Friday.
(HEALTH-EBOLA/USA-NEBRASKA (PIX), moved at 8:06 p.m., 300 words)
HEALTH AND SCIENCE
E. coli kills two girls in U.S. Pacific Northwest, boy
hospitalized
SEATTLE - Two young girls have died and a boy was
hospitalized in critical condition in the Pacific Northwest on
Wednesday after becoming infected with E.coli in two separate
incidents, health officials said. Investigations have been
launched into the source and strain of the bacteria that killed
a 3-year-old girl in Lynden, Washington, and a 4-year-old girl,
Serena Profitt, in Otis, Oregon. (USA-WASHINGTON/E.COLI (UPDATE
1), moved at 8 p.m., 300 words)
Long-awaited diet pill gets U.S. approval
WASHINGTON - The new diet pill Contrave got approval to be
sold in the United States on Wednesday, only the third obesity
treatment in more than a decade to win approval from the Food
and Drug Administration. Made by Orexigen Therapeutics, Contrave
is a combination of the antidepressant bupropion and Orexigen's
formulation of naltrexone, designed to prevent drug dependence.
(USA-OBESITY/OREXIGEN (CORRECTED), moved at 8:45 a.m., 300
words)
Cancer-zapping proton therapy only suitable for rare
patients
LONDON - A new cancer-zapping therapy for which a British
couple took their child to the Czech Republic amid an
international police hunt and media storm can be highly
effective, experts say, but is only suitable for rare tumors.
(HEALTH-CANCER/PROTON, moved at 8:22 a.m., 300 words)
U.S. hearing aid sales dip in August
(MEDICINE-HEARINGAIDS/SALES (CORRECTED), moved at 7:48 a.m.,
250 words)
LIFESTYLE AND ENTERTAINMENT
In search of the missing 'i' in Apple's Watch
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK - Apple Inc's launch on Tuesday was a
marketing extravaganza stuffed full of gadgets, corporate
hyperbole and celebrities of every stripe. One thing was
missing: the "i" in front of the Watch. Apple's prefix has
anchored the brand names of generations of products, from its
phone to the iPad. But in announcing "the next chapter of
Apple's story" on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook
chose to call an apple an apple. (APPLE-LAUNCH/ABSENCE (PIX,
TV), moved at 7 a.m., 500 words)
Australian royal prank call DJ attends London nurse's
inquest
LONDON - One of the two Australian DJs whose prank call to a
hospital caring for the pregnant Duchess of Cambridge was
followed by the death by hanging of a nurse, appeared at the
dead woman's inquest on Thursday to honour a pledge made to her
family. Mel Greig, sitting just a few feet away from the nurse's
family at London's High Court, said in a tweet she was prepared
to answer questions "on or off the stand." (BRITAIN-ROYALS/NURSE
(PIX, TV), moved at 9:12 a.m., 300 words)
CLIMATE
Development banks pledge to step up climate action
OSLO - The world's six multilateral development banks
promised on Thursday to do more to help emerging nations fight
climate change as part of efforts to reinvigorate flagging work
on a U.N. deal to limit temperature rises. In a statement before
a Sept. 23 summit on global warming to be hosted by U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in New York, the World Bank and
other banks said they had delivered $75 billion in financing
since they started joint tracking of funds in 2011.
(CLIMATECHANGE-BANKS/, moved at 7:35 a.m., 400 words)
WORLD
Israeli policeman charged over violent arrest of U.S. teen
JERUSALEM - An Israeli policeman was charged on Wednesday
with assault causing bodily harm against a 15-year-old American
of Palestinian descent during a protest over the revenge killing
of the teenager's cousin days before the eight week war with
Gaza. (PALESTINIANS-ISRAEL/USA-CHARGED (UPDATE 1), moved at 6:36
p.m., 300 words)
British banks warn they'll head south if Scotland quits UK
EDINBURGH - Three British banks said they would relocate to
London if Scotland were to break away from the United Kingdom, a
setback for supporters of independence with the vote just a week
away. The announcements by Edinburgh-based Lloyds and Royal Bank
of Scotland - both part-owned by the UK government - and by the
Australian owners of Clydesdale bank followed a new opinion poll
that showed defenders of the centuries-old union were slightly
ahead. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX), moved at 6:47
a.m., 500 words) See also: Quebec parallel shows final weeks
critical in tight Scottish polls (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/POLL
(ANALYSIS), moved at 8:53 a.m., 500 words)
Late Fukushima manager flagged risks of Japan's big nuclear
plants
TOKYO - The late manager of Japan's destroyed Fukushima
plant questioned the safety of large nuclear facilities,
documents showed on Thursday, potentially affecting the debate
over the restart of the world's biggest nuclear power station.
(JAPAN-NUCLEAR/ (PIX), moved at 8:19 a.m., 300 words)
BUSINESS AND MARKETS
U.S. jobless claims rise unexpectedly, still at
pre-recession levels
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, but that
probably does not signal a material shift in labor market
conditions as claims remain near their pre-recession levels.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 11,000
to a seasonally adjusted 315,000 for the week ended Sept. 6, the
highest level since late June. (USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT
(GRAPHIC), moved at 8:30 a.m., 150 words)
RadioShack says may file for bankruptcy
NEW YORK - Troubled electronics retailer RadioShack said it
may need to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection if its
cash situation worsens, after reporting its tenth straight
quarterly loss. The company is also exploring other options,
including a sale or an investment, to overhaul its balance
sheet, it said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
(RADIOSHACK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 8:15 a.m., 250 words)
U.S. foreclosure activity rises for second straight month in
August
WASHINGTON - U.S. foreclosure activity jumped in August for
the second consecutive month as banks started the process on
more properties and scheduled more housing auctions, industry
firm RealtyTrac said on Thursday. (USA-HOUSING/REALESTATE, moved
at 12:01 a.m., 300 words)
China misses out on first wave of new iPhone releases
BEIJING - Millions of people in China, increasingly a
critical pillar of Apple Inc's business, may have to wait until
the year-end before they can buy the new iPhone 6. Although the
iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus will go on sale on Sept. 19 in the
United States and other markets, Apple is yet to set a release
date for China, the world's biggest smart phone market. China
Mobile, the key distributor of the new iPhone with more than 700
million subscribers on its sprawling network, declined to
comment. (APPLE-CHINA/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 6:25 a.m., 400
words)
U.S. oil boom squeezes Saudi crude, floods gasoline markets
LONDON - North American shale oil boom is beginning to
squeeze Saudi oil out of the U.S. market in the same way it did
earlier with West African crude, the West's energy agency said
on Thursday while also predicting a flood of U.S. gasoline to
world market. (USA-OIL/, moved, 800 words)
Rising U.S. gasoline use could affect biofuels targets - EIA
WASHINGTON - The Energy Information Administration has
raised its forecast for domestic gasoline consumption this year,
boosting prospects for an increase in proposed biofuel use
targets for 2014. The EIA, the statistical arm of the Energy
Department, said in its "Today in Energy" report on Wednesday
that its September estimate for 2014 U.S. gasoline demand is
8.82 million barrels per day, up 130,000 barrels per day from
the previous forecast last November. (USA-EIA/GASOLINE, moved at
6:44 p.m., 300 words)
China's antitrust regulators defend probes; Qualcomm inquiry
nearly over
BEIJING - China's three anti-monopoly regulators on Thursday
launched a vigorous defence of their recent investigations into
foreign companies, which have prompted mounting international
criticism, and said they are not targeting multinational firms.
At least 30 foreign firms, including U.S. companies such as
Qualcomm and Microsoft, have come under scrutiny as China seeks
to enforce a 2008 anti-monopoly law. (CHINA-ANTITRUST (UPDATE
2), moved at 7:26 a.m., 300 words)
