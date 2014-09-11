REUTERS AMERICA AFTERNOON NEWS PLAN FOR THURSDAY SEPT 11

LATEST AND PLANNED U.S. NEWS COVERAGE (ALL TIMES ET)

Top stories as of 9:45 a.m. on Thursday.

To find stories, search by Slug or Headline Keyword in your CMS or Advanced Search in Media Express.

For story queries, please contact us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com

For photo queries use USCanada-Pictures-Editors@thomsonreuters.com

BREAKING

Pistorius cleared of murder, judge hints at culpable homicide

PRETORIA - A South African judge cleared Oscar Pistorius of murder but left the Olympic and Paralympic track star on a knife-edge on Thursday, adjourning proceedings seconds after accusing him of negligent killing, the legal basis of culpable homicide. Judge Thokozile Masipa said Pistorius had not behaved "reasonably" when he shot dead girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day last year. "I am of the view that the accused acted too hastily and used excessive force. It is clear that his conduct was negligent," she told the packed courtroom in Pretoria before adjourning until Friday morning. (SAFRICA-PISTORIUS/ (UPDATE 7, PIX, TV), expect by 10 a.m., 897 words)

Syria warns against foreign intervention after Obama speech

DAMASCUS - Any foreign intervention in Syria would be an act of aggression unless it is approved by Damascus, a Syrian government minister said on Thursday, after the United States said it was prepared to strike against Islamic State militants in the country. "Any action of any type without the approval of Syrian government is an aggression against Syria," Ali Haidar, Minister of National Reconciliation Affairs, told reporters in Damascus. (SYRIA-CRISIS/MINISTER, moved at 9:09 a.m., 50 words)

Syria's Nusra Front releases UN peacekeepers in Golan

DUBAI - Al Qaeda-backed Nusra Front group released U.N. peacekeepers it seized two weeks ago on the Golan Heights. The group on Wednesday posted a video on its Twitter and YouTube accounts in which the hostages, from the South Pacific nation of Fiji, said they expected to be freed soon. (SYRIA-CRISIS/FIJI (UPDATE 4, TV, GRAPHIC), moved at 8:41 a.m., 400 words)

TOP STORIES

Obama, victims' families pause to remember Sept. 11 victims

NEW YORK - Politicians, dignitaries and victims' relatives were gathering in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania on Thursday to commemorate the nearly 3,000 people killed in al Qaeda's attack on the United States 13 years ago on Sept. 11. (USA 911/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved at 8:29 a.m., 400 words, will be updated through the day)

Obama orders U.S. air strikes in Syria against Islamic State

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama told Americans on Wednesday he had authorized U.S. air strikes for the first time in Syria and more attacks in Iraq in a broad escalation of a campaign against the Islamic State militant group. Obama's decision to launch attacks inside Syria, which is embroiled in a three-year civil war, marked a turnabout for the president, who shied away a year ago from air strikes to punish Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for using chemical weapons against his own people. (IRAQ-CRISIS/OBAMA (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved at 11:29 p.m., 1,000 words) See also: U.S. lawmakers embrace fight against Islamic State, some question Obama plan (IRAQ-CRISIS/OBAMA-CONGRESS (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 400 words)

Kerry presses Arabs to back campaign against Islamic State

JEDDAH - Secretary of State John Kerry pressed Arab leaders on Thursday to support President Barack Obama's plans for a new military drive against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria including help with more over-flight rights for U.S. warplanes. His efforts coincided with expressions of concern by Syria's close allies Russia and Iran, the first cautioning U.S. strikes in Syria would need U.N. authority and the second doubting the alliance wanted to fight "the root causes of terrorism." (IRAQ-CRISIS/KERRY (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), expect by 10 a.m., 1,000 words)

+See also:

IRAQ-CRISIS/CHINA (TV), moved at 4:33 a.m., 250 words

Amid protests over Michael Brown shooting, prosecutors feel pressure

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Prosecutors deep into presenting evidence to a grand jury in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black teenager by a white Ferguson, Missouri police officer are under pressure to bring a case or watch the St. Louis suburb and other cities erupt in protests. (USA-MISSOURI/SHOOTING (PIX), moved, by Carey Gillam, 700 words) See also: Authorities arrest 35 in protest over Missouri shooting (USA-MISSOURI/SHOOTING-PROTESTS (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 9:43 p.m., 325 words)

Former FBI director Mueller to lead probe of NFL's handling of Ray Rice case

-- A former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Robert Mueller III, will lead a probe into the National Football League's handling of former Baltimore Ravens player Ray Rice's domestic violence case, the league said on Wednesday. (USA-RAVENS/RICE (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 12:35 a.m., 500 words) See also: San Francisco 49ers suspend broadcaster over Ray Rice comments (USA-RAVENS/RICE-49ERS, moved at 3:25 a.m., 300 words)

New sanctions against Russia to take effect on Friday

BRUSSELS/LONDON - European Union governments agreed on Thursday that new economic sanctions on Russia will take effect on Friday, EU diplomats said. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/SANCTIONS-EU (UPDATE 1), moved at 8:56 a.m., 300 words) See also: Russia may ban used car, other goods in response to sanctions (UKRAINE CRISIS/RUSSIA SANCTIONS, exp3ect by 10 a.m., 250 words)

WASHINGTON

Fed's rate guidance on chopping block, new exit plan nears

NEW YORK - Federal Reserve policymakers are facing perhaps their most pivotal meeting of the year next week as the central bank debates a potential overhaul of its reassuring guidance on interest rates and seeks to nail down a plan for exiting its extraordinarily easy monetary policy that has driven economic recovery from the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression. (USA-FED/ (PREVIEW, PIX), moved at 7 a.m., 800 words)

U.S. seeks up to 16 months in prison for Dinesh D'Souza

NEW YORK - The U.S. government wants conservative author and film maker Dinesh D'Souza, 63, to be sentenced to as much as 16 months in prison following his guilty plea to a campaign finance law violation. In a Wednesday court filing, federal prosecutors rejected defense arguments that D'Souza was "ashamed and contrite" about his crime, had "unequivocally accepted responsibility," and deserved a sentence of probation with community service. (USA-POLITICS/DSOUZA (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 7:26 a.m., 250 words)

U.S. lawmakers fault rail sector for slow service, profits

WASHINGTON - U.S. rail operators must put investment ahead of profits to clear the way for grain, automotive and chemical shipments now clogging the tracks, lawmakers said at a congressional hearing Wednesday about the health of the rail grid. (USA-GRAINS/TRANSPORTATION (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 7:15 p.m., 400 words) See also: U.S. barge costs rising ahead of record grain harvest (USA-GRAINS/BARGES, moved at 8 p.m., 300 words)

FEATURES

Florida's new insurance sector may be 'accident waiting to happen'

ORLANDO, Fla. - As Florida seeks to revive its private home insurance market after almost a decade without a hurricane, homeowners are pouring $6 billion a year in premiums into a new generation of small, in-state insurance companies with an unproven record of withstanding a major hurricane. A consumer-oriented rating agency, Weiss Rating, recently awarded the companies a median grade of C-minus, and even without a major storm to drive up claims, 11 of them have already failed in Florida since 2006. (USA-FLORIDA/INSURANCE (FEATURE, PIX), moved at 7 a.m., by Barbara Liston, 800 words)

Sacramento shoots for soccer after success at keeping NBA Kings

SACRAMENTO - After securing its perch as a pro-basketball city amid much controversy last year, Sacramento is now aiming to add Major League Soccer, a move that could help revitalize the California capital and mark it as a regional center for sports. (USA-SOCCER/SACRAMENTO (FEATURE, PIX), moved at 7 a.m., by Sharon Bernstein, 850 words)

OTHER U.S. NEWS

Missouri GOP lawmakers override Governor's veto on '72-hour' abortion law

-- Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday night passed a law requiring women to wait three days for an abortion, even in cases of rape or incest, according to the legislature's websites - overriding an earlier veto from Governor Jay Nixon, In July, Democratic Governor Nixon vetoed the bill, saying it showed a "callous disregard for women who find themselves in horrific circumstances." (USA-ABORTION/MISSOURI (UPDATE 1), moved at 3 a.m., 250 words)

Former Connecticut governor secretly paid to advise congressional campaign, staff testify

NEW HAVEN - Two campaign managers for a 2012 congressional candidate testified on Wednesday that former Connecticut Governor John Rowland, on trial for campaign violations, worked as a top-level adviser while being paid through a phony contract with the candidate's husband's business. (USA-CONNECTICUT/ROWLAND (PIX), moved at 8:15 p.m., 400 words)

Nevada lawmakers to consider huge tax breaks for Tesla

CARSON CITY, Nev. - Nevada lawmakers convened in a special session on Wednesday to consider tax breaks and other incentives worth an estimated $1.3 billion to clinch a deal hammered out by Governor Brian Sandoval with Tesla Motors to build a massive battery factory in the state. (USA-TESLA MOTORS/NEVADA (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 9:18 p.m., 500 words)

Man tied to deadly 2012 U.S. meningitis outbreak due in court in Boston

BOSTON - The first person to face criminal charges linked to a 2012 U.S. meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people and sickened 700 in 20 states is due in court on Thursday to respond to claims that he knowingly shipped a tainted medication. Glenn Adam Chin, 46, a former pharmacist at the now-defunct New England Compound Company, was arrested last week as he boarded a flight to Hong Kong for a family wedding. (USA-HEALTH/MENINGITIS, moved at 7 a.m., 300 words)

Former NY Mets female executive sues team over discrimination

NEW YORK - A former New York Mets ticket sales executive sued the baseball club for discrimination on Wednesday, alleging in a federal lawsuit she was "frequently humiliated" and later fired by the team owner's son because she was pregnant while unmarried. (USA-LAWSUIT/NEW YORK METS, moved at 1:10 a.m., 250 words)

Florida wildlife regulators clamp down on invasive lionfish

MIAMI - Florida wildlife regulators on Wednesday banned lionfish breeding as part of a struggle to control the invasive species that devours other fish and threatens coastal ecosystems. The state prohibited the possession of lionfish eggs and larvae as well, after Florida last month became the first state in United States to outlaw importation of the barbed fish. Bringing lionfish into Florida is now punishable by up to a year in prison and a $1,000 fine. (USA-FLORIDA/LIONFISH (PIX), moved at 6:30 p.m., 250 words)

Police find dead cats in Florida child porn suspect's home

MIAMI - A Florida man wanted on child pornography charges was found living among numerous dead and living cats, police said on Wednesday without confirming a media report that about 50 dead felines were found in the suspect's freezer. Douglas Westcott, 55, was being arrested on three counts of child pornography at his Lake Worth home when police found the dead animals, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. (USA-CATS/FLORIDA, moved at 12:56 a.m., 100 words)

Man sleepwalks off Kentucky cliff, suffers minor injuries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - An Ohio man fell 60 feet off a cliff while sleepwalking in a national forest in Kentucky but suffered only minor injuries, officials said on Wednesday. Ryan Campbell, 27, was camping with his friends in the northern part of the Daniel Boone National Forest early last Thursday when he plummeted down a steep incline a few yards into his nighttime stroll. (USA-KENTUCKY/FALL, moved at 6:46 p.m., 130 words)

Convicted U.S. killer Jodi Arias wants to stop representing herself

PHOENIX - Convicted murderer Jodi Arias no longer wants to represent herself at a sentencing-phase retrial in Arizona that will decide whether she is put to death for the 2008 killing of her ex-boyfriend, court documents showed on Wednesday. (USA-CRIME/ARIAS (PIX), moved at 7 p.m., 300 words)

Texas executes man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend and her brother

(USA-TEXAS/EXECUTION (UPDATE 1), moved at 8:41 p.m., 300 words)

No charges after ship strike killed humpback whale off

Alaska (USA-ALASKA/WHALE, moved at 8:29 p.m., 250 words)

Delta flight makes emergency landing in Austin, no injuries reported

(USA-TEXAS/AIRPORT, moved at 6:52 p.m., 50 words)

EBOLA

Nebraska Ebola patient showing more progress

-- A U.S. doctor infected with the Ebola virus in West Africa has continued to show progress at the Nebraska Medical Center where he was taken last week, the hospital said on Wednesday. Dr. Rick Sacra, 51, who was working as a medical missionary at a hospital in Liberia when he contracted Ebola, has been reported to have made progress for several days since his arrival at the Omaha hospital on Friday. (HEALTH-EBOLA/USA-NEBRASKA (PIX), moved at 8:06 p.m., 300 words)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

E. coli kills two girls in U.S. Pacific Northwest, boy hospitalized

SEATTLE - Two young girls have died and a boy was hospitalized in critical condition in the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday after becoming infected with E.coli in two separate incidents, health officials said. Investigations have been launched into the source and strain of the bacteria that killed a 3-year-old girl in Lynden, Washington, and a 4-year-old girl, Serena Profitt, in Otis, Oregon. (USA-WASHINGTON/E.COLI (UPDATE 1), moved at 8 p.m., 300 words)

Long-awaited diet pill gets U.S. approval

WASHINGTON - The new diet pill Contrave got approval to be sold in the United States on Wednesday, only the third obesity treatment in more than a decade to win approval from the Food and Drug Administration. Made by Orexigen Therapeutics, Contrave is a combination of the antidepressant bupropion and Orexigen's formulation of naltrexone, designed to prevent drug dependence. (USA-OBESITY/OREXIGEN (CORRECTED), moved at 8:45 a.m., 300 words)

Cancer-zapping proton therapy only suitable for rare patients

LONDON - A new cancer-zapping therapy for which a British couple took their child to the Czech Republic amid an international police hunt and media storm can be highly effective, experts say, but is only suitable for rare tumors. (HEALTH-CANCER/PROTON, moved at 8:22 a.m., 300 words)

U.S. hearing aid sales dip in August

(MEDICINE-HEARINGAIDS/SALES (CORRECTED), moved at 7:48 a.m., 250 words)

LIFESTYLE AND ENTERTAINMENT

In search of the missing 'i' in Apple's Watch

SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK - Apple Inc's launch on Tuesday was a marketing extravaganza stuffed full of gadgets, corporate hyperbole and celebrities of every stripe. One thing was missing: the "i" in front of the Watch. Apple's prefix has anchored the brand names of generations of products, from its phone to the iPad. But in announcing "the next chapter of Apple's story" on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook chose to call an apple an apple. (APPLE-LAUNCH/ABSENCE (PIX, TV), moved at 7 a.m., 500 words)

Australian royal prank call DJ attends London nurse's inquest

LONDON - One of the two Australian DJs whose prank call to a hospital caring for the pregnant Duchess of Cambridge was followed by the death by hanging of a nurse, appeared at the dead woman's inquest on Thursday to honour a pledge made to her family. Mel Greig, sitting just a few feet away from the nurse's family at London's High Court, said in a tweet she was prepared to answer questions "on or off the stand." (BRITAIN-ROYALS/NURSE (PIX, TV), moved at 9:12 a.m., 300 words)

CLIMATE

Development banks pledge to step up climate action

OSLO - The world's six multilateral development banks promised on Thursday to do more to help emerging nations fight climate change as part of efforts to reinvigorate flagging work on a U.N. deal to limit temperature rises. In a statement before a Sept. 23 summit on global warming to be hosted by U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in New York, the World Bank and other banks said they had delivered $75 billion in financing since they started joint tracking of funds in 2011. (CLIMATECHANGE-BANKS/, moved at 7:35 a.m., 400 words)

WORLD

Israeli policeman charged over violent arrest of U.S. teen

JERUSALEM - An Israeli policeman was charged on Wednesday with assault causing bodily harm against a 15-year-old American of Palestinian descent during a protest over the revenge killing of the teenager's cousin days before the eight week war with Gaza. (PALESTINIANS-ISRAEL/USA-CHARGED (UPDATE 1), moved at 6:36 p.m., 300 words)

British banks warn they'll head south if Scotland quits UK

EDINBURGH - Three British banks said they would relocate to London if Scotland were to break away from the United Kingdom, a setback for supporters of independence with the vote just a week away. The announcements by Edinburgh-based Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland - both part-owned by the UK government - and by the Australian owners of Clydesdale bank followed a new opinion poll that showed defenders of the centuries-old union were slightly ahead. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX), moved at 6:47 a.m., 500 words) See also: Quebec parallel shows final weeks critical in tight Scottish polls (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/POLL (ANALYSIS), moved at 8:53 a.m., 500 words)

Late Fukushima manager flagged risks of Japan's big nuclear plants

TOKYO - The late manager of Japan's destroyed Fukushima plant questioned the safety of large nuclear facilities, documents showed on Thursday, potentially affecting the debate over the restart of the world's biggest nuclear power station. (JAPAN-NUCLEAR/ (PIX), moved at 8:19 a.m., 300 words)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

U.S. jobless claims rise unexpectedly, still at pre-recession levels

WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, but that probably does not signal a material shift in labor market conditions as claims remain near their pre-recession levels. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 11,000 to a seasonally adjusted 315,000 for the week ended Sept. 6, the highest level since late June. (USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT (GRAPHIC), moved at 8:30 a.m., 150 words)

RadioShack says may file for bankruptcy

NEW YORK - Troubled electronics retailer RadioShack said it may need to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection if its cash situation worsens, after reporting its tenth straight quarterly loss. The company is also exploring other options, including a sale or an investment, to overhaul its balance sheet, it said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. (RADIOSHACK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 8:15 a.m., 250 words)

U.S. foreclosure activity rises for second straight month in August

WASHINGTON - U.S. foreclosure activity jumped in August for the second consecutive month as banks started the process on more properties and scheduled more housing auctions, industry firm RealtyTrac said on Thursday. (USA-HOUSING/REALESTATE, moved at 12:01 a.m., 300 words)

China misses out on first wave of new iPhone releases

BEIJING - Millions of people in China, increasingly a critical pillar of Apple Inc's business, may have to wait until the year-end before they can buy the new iPhone 6. Although the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus will go on sale on Sept. 19 in the United States and other markets, Apple is yet to set a release date for China, the world's biggest smart phone market. China Mobile, the key distributor of the new iPhone with more than 700 million subscribers on its sprawling network, declined to comment. (APPLE-CHINA/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 6:25 a.m., 400 words)

U.S. oil boom squeezes Saudi crude, floods gasoline markets

LONDON - North American shale oil boom is beginning to squeeze Saudi oil out of the U.S. market in the same way it did earlier with West African crude, the West's energy agency said on Thursday while also predicting a flood of U.S. gasoline to world market. (USA-OIL/, moved, 800 words)

Rising U.S. gasoline use could affect biofuels targets - EIA

WASHINGTON - The Energy Information Administration has raised its forecast for domestic gasoline consumption this year, boosting prospects for an increase in proposed biofuel use targets for 2014. The EIA, the statistical arm of the Energy Department, said in its "Today in Energy" report on Wednesday that its September estimate for 2014 U.S. gasoline demand is 8.82 million barrels per day, up 130,000 barrels per day from the previous forecast last November. (USA-EIA/GASOLINE, moved at 6:44 p.m., 300 words)

China's antitrust regulators defend probes; Qualcomm inquiry nearly over

BEIJING - China's three anti-monopoly regulators on Thursday launched a vigorous defence of their recent investigations into foreign companies, which have prompted mounting international criticism, and said they are not targeting multinational firms. At least 30 foreign firms, including U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Microsoft, have come under scrutiny as China seeks to enforce a 2008 anti-monopoly law. (CHINA-ANTITRUST (UPDATE 2), moved at 7:26 a.m., 300 words)

*****************

For story queries, please contact us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com

For photo queries use USCanada-Pictures-Editors@thomsonreuters.com *****************