BREAKING
'Birdman' leads Golden Globe nominations with 7 nods
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - The surreal show business satire
"Birdman," a darling of film critics for its innovative
storytelling, led the Golden Globe Awards film nominations
announced on Thursday, with seven nods, making it a frontrunner
early in the Hollywood awards season. The story of a washed up
actor played by Michael Keaton attempting a comeback on the
Broadway stage, "Birdman" will compete in the best comedy or
musical category with "The Grand Budapest Hotel," "Into the
"Woods," "Pride" and "St. Vincent."
1, PIX), moving shortly, 100 words, will be led)
Solid U.S. retail sales point to brisk consumer spending
WASHINGTON - U.S. consumer spending advanced at a brisk clip
in November as lower gasoline prices gave the holiday shopping
season a boost, offering the latest sign of underlying momentum
in the economy. The Commerce Department said on Thursday retail
sales excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and
food services, increased 0.6 percent last month after rising 0.5
percent in October.
9:11 a.m., 300 words, will be led)
NJ voters say U.S. not ready for president 'Jersey Guy'
Christie - poll
-- New Jersey voters say the rest of the United States is
not ready for a "Jersey Guy" president and neither is the Garden
State, where Governor Chris Christie's presidential appeal
continues to slide, a poll released on Thursday showed. A
telephone poll of 1,340 registered New Jersey voters by
Quinnipiac University found that Christie, and every other
potential Republican contender for the 2016 White House race,
would lose the state to former Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton, the possible Democratic candidate.
Clinton, the possible Democratic candidate.
Bomb hits French-run school in Kabul, 6 soldiers also killed
on bus
KABUL - A suicide bomber attacked a French-run high school
in Afghanistan's capital on Thursday, killing at least one
person hours after another bomb left six Afghan soldiers dead on
the outskirts of Kabul, officials said. (AFGHANISTAN-BLAST/
the outskirts of Kabul, officials said.
TOP STORIES
Democrats balk at U.S. spending bill, raising shutdown risk
WASHINGTON - Congressional Democrats objected on Wednesday
to controversial financial and political campaign provisions
tucked into a $1.1 trillion U.S. spending bill, keeping the risk
of a government shutdown alive. The complaints from House of
Representatives Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and other top
Democrats clouded the chances for passage of the funding bill as
a midnight Thursday deadline drew near. Republicans were
preparing a one-or-two day extension to keep federal agencies
open past the deadline, but were unwilling to make any
concessions on dozens of provisions added to the bill.
concessions on dozens of provisions added to the bill.
will be updated with House and Senate votes and reaction
throughout the day)
U.S. chokehold protesters stage 'die-ins', issue demands in
NY
NEW YORK/BERKELEY, Calif. - Students at medical schools
around the United States staged "die-ins" to protest the
chokehold death by police of an unarmed black man, and New York
activists demanded the city take action after a grand jury
declined to indict the officer involved. (USA-NEW YORK/CHOKEHOLD
declined to indict the officer involved.
Did torture really help U.S. find al Qaeda chief Hambali?
WASHINGTON - Hailed as a major success in the U.S. "war on
terror," the capture of Indonesian cleric Hambali if often
touted by the U.S. intelligence community as evidence that harsh
interrogation produces results. But the U.S. Senate report on
CIA interrogation methods released this week suggests that more
mundane steps - email monitoring, a tip off from a CIA source
and help from Thailand - may have been what brought down
Hambali, head of militant group Jemaah Islamiah.
(USA-CIA/HAMBALI (PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved at 7 a.m., 987
words)
+See also:
USA-CIA/TORTURE-BRITAIN, moved at 6:25 a.m., 300 words;
USA-CIA/TORTURE-THAILAND, moved, 370 words; and
MIDEAST-CRISIS/GERMANY-PROSECUTOR, moved at 7:39 a.m., 250 words
U.S. says shuts last detention facility in Afghanistan
KABUL - The United States says it has shut its last
detention facility in Afghanistan and no longer has custody of
detainees there, closing a much-criticised chapter in
Washington's fight against Islamic extremism.
Washington's fight against Islamic extremism.
Unable to pay salaries, Afghanistan asks donors for more money
(AFGHANISTAN-ECONOMY/, moved at 8 a.m., 300 words)
French forces in Mali kill senior Islamist wanted by U.S.
PARIS - French forces in Mali have killed a senior commander
of the al Mourabitoun Islamist group who was wanted by the
United States during an overnight operation in the northern
region of Gao, a defence ministry spokesman said on Thursday.
region of Gao, a defence ministry spokesman said on Thursday.
Saudi Arabia says arrests 3 over shooting of Dane, link to
Islamic State
DUBAI - Saudi Arabian security forces have arrested three
Saudis over the Nov. 22 shooting of a Danish man in Riyadh and
investigations show the attack was carried out in support of the
Islamic State militant group, the state news agency said.
(SAUDI-ATTACK/ARRESTS (UPDATE 1), moved at 9 a.m., 90 words,
will be led)
WASHINGTON
Fed's debate shifts from lift-off to long march to normal
WASHINGTON - For the Federal Reserve, deciding when to raise
rates for the first time in nearly a decade has become the easy
part. The harder call, and one increasingly preoccupying U.S.
central bankers, is how fast to move after that, navigating
stuttering global growth and nervous markets on the Fed's long
journey back to pre-crisis policies. (USA-FED/RATES (INSIGHT,
journey back to pre-crisis policies.
China says U.S. can't slam others on rights when it has
racism problems at home
BEIJING - China's foreign ministry said on Thursday that the
United States has no right to confront other countries on their
human rights records when it faces problems with racism and
mistreatment of prisoners at home. (CHINA USA/RIGHTS, moved. 300
words)
Malaysia summons U.S. ambassador over comments on Sedition
Act
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia has summoned the U.S. ambassador
after he questioned a government decision to strengthen a law
against sedition, which critics say has been used to crack down
on government detractors, despite an earlier promise to scrap
it.
OTHER U.S. NEWS
Rain, wind begins lashing northern California as storm
approaches
LOS ANGELES - Rain and high winds began lashing northern
California overnight as a major winter storm that marched across
the Pacific Ocean was set to pound the state on Thursday,
according to the National Weather Service. (USA-STORM/CALIFORNIA
according to the National Weather Service.
Italy pursues alleged New York mobster for extortion
ROME - U.S. police, acting at the request of an Italian
court, have arrested a New York City man authorities identify as
a member of the Gambino mob family for extortion, Italian
officials said on Thursday. A court in the southern Italian city
of Potenza ordered the arrest of Francesco Palmeri, 61, and
seven others for trying to extort $1.23 million from an Italian
businessman. (ITALY-MAFIA/GAMBINO (CORRECTED), moved at 8:11
businessman.
Campaign contributions under scrutiny in California police
probe
OAKLAND, Calif. - An investigator appointed by a U.S.
federal judge is examining whether campaign contributions
affected how the city of Oakland, California, chose its lawyers
for police disciplinary cases, according to a source briefed on
the probe. (USA-POLICE/ARBITRATION (PIX), moved at 7 a.m., 500
words)
Alaska man charged in shooting death of assistant district
attorney
-- An Alaska man accused of shooting to death a state
assistant district attorney at a home in the Arctic community of
Barrow earlier this week was arraigned on a first-degree murder
charge on Wednesday, state police said. (USA-ALASKA/CRIME, moved
at 9:54 p.m., 385 words)
Four dead after fire rages through Connecticut home
-- The bodies of four people were found in a two-story
duplex near the Connecticut River about 20 miles northeast of
Hartford after fire engulfed the building on Wednesday,
authorities said. (USA-CONNECTICUT/FIRE (UPDATE 1), moved at
authorities said.
Car crashes into New York fashion store, 7 hurt
NEW YORK - A car crashed into a fashion store in a popular
New York shopping precinct on Wednesday night, injuring seven
people, authorities said. (USA-NEW YORK/CRASH, moved at 1:02
a.m., 183 words)
Police find body of woman in car of missing California
family
-- Police in southern California found the body of a woman
on Wednesday inside the trunk of a car belonging to a family of
six that has been missing for days, officials said.
six that has been missing for days, officials said.
EBOLA
Ebola vaccine trial interrupted for checks after joint pains
GENEVA - A clinical trial of the Ebola vaccine by Merck and
NewLink has been interrupted in all 59 volunteers in Geneva a
week early "as a measure of precaution" after four patients
complained of joint pains, the University of Geneva Hospital
said on Thursday. (HEALTH-EBOLA/VACCINE (UPDATE 1), moved, 250
words)
GAVI alliance commits up to $300 million to buy Ebola
vaccines
LONDON - GAVI, the global vaccines alliance, said on
Thursday it was committing $300 million to buy Ebola vaccines
and was ready to begin procurement as soon as the World Health
Organization recommends one for use. (HEALTH-EBOLA/VACCINE-GAVI
Organization recommends one for use.
One shot or two? Many questions unresolved in Ebola vaccine
race
LONDON - Scientists racing to develop vaccines against Ebola
are trying to determine whether they can best fight the disease
with a single injection or with two, a calculation that could
determine how quickly and effectively a programme can be rolled
out.
HEALTH
Unchecked superbugs could kill 10 million a year, cost $100
trillion
LONDON - Drug-resistant superbugs could kill an extra 10
million people a year and cost up to $100trillion by 2050 if
their rampant global spread is not halted, according to a
British government-commissioned review. (HEALTH
British government-commissioned review.
Nestle invests more in skin care strategy with 10 research
centers
NEW YORK - Nestle on Thursday will announce plans to open 10
skin care research centers worldwide, deepening its investment
in a faster-growing market for healthcare products.
in a faster-growing market for healthcare products.
Scientists create "feel fuller" food ingredient
LONDON - British scientists have developed an ingredient
that makes foods more filling, and say initial tests in
overweight people showed that it helped prevent them gaining
more weight.
Genomics startup NextCode stakes claim in pediatric disease
market
(HEALTH-GENOMICS/NEXTCODE, moved at 6:30 p.m., 300 words)
Prenatal exposure to chemicals tied to lower IQ at age 7
(HEALTH-PTHALATES/CHILD-IQ, moved, 250 words)
SCIENCE
Father of Web tells Russia's Putin: Internet is not a 'CIA
project'
LONDON - The inventor of the World Wide Web said on Thursday
that Russian President Vladimir Putin was incorrect when he
alleged the Internet was a project created by U.S. spies in the
Central Intelligence Agency. Putin, a former KGB spy who does
not use email, has said he will not restrict Internet access for
Russians but in April he stoked concerns that the Kremlin might
seek to crackdown by saying the Internet was born out of a 'CIA
project.' "The Internet is not a CIA creation," Tim Berners-Lee,
a London-born computer scientist who invented the Web in 1989,
told Reuters. (WEB-RUSSIA/PUTIN (TV, PIX), moved at 7:46 a.m.,
told Reuters.
Rosetta shows Earth's water did not come from comets - study
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Early results from Europe's Rosetta
spacecraft challenge a long-held theory that comets delivered
water to early Earth, a study released on Wednesday shows.
(SPACE COMET/, moved, 300 words)
Protecting mangroves seen lowering climate disaster risks,
offer cash
LIMA - Better protecting the world's fast-disappearing
mangroves could have big economic, social and environmental
benefits, experts said at the U.N. climate talks in Lima this
week. (CLIMATECHANGE-MANGROVE (FOUNDATION), moved at 5:16 a.m.,
week.
LIFESTYLE AND ENTERTAINMENT
Auction of once-lost Beat era letter suspended
-- The scheduled auction of an 18-page letter written by
Beat-era icon Neal Cassady that transformed Jack Kerouac's
writing style has been indefinitely suspended, according to the
auction house.
Cosby sued for defamation by sexual assault accuser
WASHINGTON - Comedian Bill Cosby was sued for defamation on
Wednesday in Massachusetts by a sexual assault accuser who said
he branded her a liar in public statements made through his
representatives denying her allegations of abuse. The eight-page
complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in Springfield,
Massachusetts, is at least the third lawsuit arising from a wave
of sexual misconduct allegations leveled against Cosby by more
than a dozen women during the past several years. (PEOPLE-COSBY/
than a dozen women during the past several years.
Censors loom large over Sony's PlayStation prospects in
China
SHANGHAI - Sony Corp should fear China's censors almost as
much as rival Microsoft Corp when it launches its
PlayStation 4 gaming console in the world's third-largest gaming
market next month. (SONY-CHINA/PLAYSTATION (UPDATE 1, PIX) ,
market next month.
At Stanford, venture capital reaches into the dorm
STANFORD, California - At the end of their first year at
Stanford University, a half dozen students snagged an
apartment-style dormitory on the third floor of Griffin House,
overlooking the campus golf course. A little over a year later,
in the autumn of 2014, just two were left at Stanford. The
others had gone to work on their startups. Long one of America's
elite universities, Stanford has grown into the leading alma
mater, by far, for entrepreneurs receiving early-stage funding
from top venture capital firms. (USA-STANFORD/STARTUPS (SPECIAL
REPORT, PIX), moved at 5:26 a.m., 1,900 words)
Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons Join 'Fargo' Season 2
(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved, 130 words)
'Star Wars' Theme Park Attractions to Be Based on New Films,
Not Old
(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-BIZ/NEWS), moved, 400 words)
Former 'Scandal' Star Columbus Short Admits Drug Problem: 'I
Just Lost Myself'
(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved, 300 words)
WORLD
We'll be back, Hong Kong protesters chant as camp site is
dismantled
HONG KONG - Hong Kong cleared most of the main pro-democracy
protest site on Thursday as police hauled activists away,
marking an end to more than two months of street demonstrations
that have blocked key roads in the Chinese-controlled city.
(HONGKONG-CHINA/ (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, 500 words)
Three more Ukrainian soldiers killed as truce frays
KIEV - Three Ukrainian soldiers were killed and eight
wounded in attacks by pro-Russian separatists in the past 24
hours, a military spokesman said on Thursday, further marring a
truce which began with a "Day of Silence" on Tuesday.
(UKRAINE-CRISIS/DEATHS (UPDATE 1), moved at 7:09 a.m., 250
words) See also: Ukrainian PM warns of possible default, calls
for more Western help (UKRAINE-CRISIS/YATSENIUK (UPDATE 2, PIX),
moved, 300 words) and Russia says pushing for Ukraine peace
talks as soon as possible (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-LUKASHEVICH
(UPDATE 1), moved at 7:27 a.m., 250 words)
Thousands turn out for Palestinian minister's funeral,
tensions with Israel high
RAMALLAH, West Bank - Thousands of Palestinians gather for
the state-funeral of Ziad Abu Ein, a minister who died after an
altercation with Israeli border police in a West Bank protest,
as Israel and the Palestinians gave conflicting accounts of his
cause of death. (MIDEAST-PALESTINIAN/MINISTER (UPDATE 2, TV,
cause of death.
Syria's southern rebels take step towards unity
BEIRUT/AMMAN - Rebels in southern Syria say they have taken
a step towards unity that may attract more support from their
Western and Arab backers, forging a joint defence pact to help
shield them from government forces and Islamic State.
shield them from government forces and Islamic State.
EU court clears limited use of outside home surveillance
cameras
BRUSSELS - Private individuals generally cannot install
surveillance cameras that film people on a public path, but
exceptions can be made if they help prevent and prosecute
criminal acts, the European Union's top court said on Thursday.
criminal acts, the European Union's top court said on Thursday.
Myanmar suspects in British tourist murders plead for Suu
Kyi's help
BANGKOK - Two Myanmar men charged with murdering two British
tourists in Thailand have written to Nobel Peace laureate Aung
Sang Suu Kyi pleading for help, claiming to have been
"scapegoated" by Thai police. (THAILAND-BRITAIN/MURDER, moved at
"scapegoated" by Thai police.
India judge sends Uber rape suspect to custody for two weeks
NEW DELHI - An Indian court sent the Uber taxi driver
accused of raping a young passenger to judicial custody for two
weeks after the attack in New Delhi led the government to
request a nationwide ban on the popular U.S. online cab company.
request a nationwide ban on the popular U.S. online cab company.
Faced with Boko Haram refugees, Niger with poor harvest
calls for help
(NIGER-BOKO HARAM/AID, moved at 6:40 a.m., 300 words)
IAEA gets more money for Iran nuclear deal monitoring
(IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 8:17 a.m., 300
words)
U.N. peacekeepers arrest Chadian warlord in Central African
Republic
(CENTRALAFRICA-CHAD/REBEL, moved at 8:30 a.m., 300 words)
ODD
Healing tunes: What surgeons should and shouldn't play at
work
LONDON - Almost three quarters of surgeons' operating
theatres are thronging, or throbbing, with music when patients
go under the knife, according to study in the Christmas edition
of the British Medical Journal. (HEALTH-SURGERY/MUSIC, moved, 90
words)
Oregon, needing funds for education, offers to sell forest
PORTLAND, Ore. - Want to buy a forest? Oregon is preparing
to sell off 92,000 acres of coastal woodlands in a move to
distance itself from environmentally questionable timber sales
that have long provided revenue to the state's public schools.
(USA FOREST/OREGON, moved, 250 words)
Tennessee attraction offers Zombie Santa and undead elves
for charity
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Nashville-area haunted house is getting
into the Christmas spirit this weekend, with Zombie Santa, his
undead elves and one demonic reindeer going on the attack for
fun and charity.
Wisconsin man tells fish story during drunken driving stop
MILWAUKEE - A Wisconsin man told a sheriff's deputy he had
not been drinking but rather eating beer-battered fish when he
was pulled over for what could be his 10th drunken driving
offense,
Thai minister meets Israeli ambassador after Hitler gaffe in
official film
BANGKOK - A senior Thai cabinet minister met Israel's
ambassador to Thailand on Thursday after the diplomat said he
was "saddened" by a government propaganda film that includes an
image of a Thai school child painting a portrait of Adolf
Hitler.
China group offers Fidel Castro its Confucius peace prize
(CHINA-CONFUCIUS, moved, 280 words)
Israeli youngsters try to rob bank with toy guns
MIDEAST-ISRAEL/ODD, moved at 6:58 a.m., 70 words)
FEATURE
Saudi Arabia builds start-up culture with state oil money
DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia - Abdulaziz al-Jouf is in many ways a
typical Web entrepreneur -- the 34-year-old Saudi talks fast,
works late and has big plans for his nline payments system. But
in one aspect he's unusual: Jouf is funded by state oil company
Saudi Aramco, better known for multi-billion-dollar investments
in oilfields and pipelines. Their partnership is the result of a
push by Saudi Arabia to create jobs and diversify its economy
beyond the oil industry - increasingly important as its
population grows and oil prices fall. (SAUDI-ENTREPRENEURS/
population grows and oil prices fall.
BUSINESS AND MARKETS
U.S. jobless claims fall; continuing claims up
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits fell last week, pointing to a
strengthening labor market. Initial claims for state
unemployment benefits slipped by 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted
294,000 for the week ended Dec. 6, the Labor Department said on
Thursday. The prior week's data was unrevised.
(USA-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT (GRAPHIC), moved at 8:33 a.m., 60
words)
U.S. loan demand for new homes drops 22 pct in November
NEW YORK - U.S. mortgage applications to purchase new homes
fell 22 percent in November from October, as first-time home
buyers struggled to obtain loans due to tight credit conditions,
the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Thursday.
the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Thursday.
Google to shut down news site in Spain over copyright fees
LONDON - Google said the company plans to close its
news-linking service in Spain in response to legislation under
which publishers will soon be able to force Internet sites to
pay for re-publishing headlines or snippets of news. The move
means readers in Latin America and around the globe will no
longer find links to articles from any Spanish news publishers
on Google News. (GOOGLE-NEWS/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 7:40 a.m.,
300 words)
Swiss charge ex-HSBC staffer with industrial espionage
ZURICH - Switzerland has charged a former computer analyst
at HSBC's private bank in Geneva with industrial espionage and
breaching the country's secrecy laws for passing confidential
client data to foreign authorities. (SWISS-HSBC/ (UPDATE 1),
client data to foreign authorities.
