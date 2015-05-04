REUTERS AMERICA MORNING NEWS PLAN FOR MONDAY MAY 4

BREAKING

Carly Fiorina enters GOP White House race

WASHINGTON - Former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina said on Monday she is running for president, becoming the only woman in the pack of Republican candidates for the White House in 2016. Fiorina announced her bid on ABC News' "Good Morning America" show. (USA-ELECTION/FIORINA (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 8:17 a.m., 481 words)

TOP STORIES

Police shoot dead two gunmen at Texas exhibit of Prophet Mohammad cartoons

GARLAND, Texas - Texas police shot dead two gunmen who opened fire on Sunday outside an exhibit of caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad that was organized by an anti-Islamic group and billed as a free-speech event. (USA-SHOOTING/TEXAS (UPDATE 2, PIX), moving shortly, by Mike Stone and Lisa Maria Garza, 899 words)

Bill Clinton says nothing 'sinister' about foundation donations

WASHINGTON - Former President Bill Clinton defended the Clinton Foundation's fundraising, saying there is nothing "sinister" about wealthy foreign donors seeking to help the charitable group assist the poor. In an interview that aired on NBC on Monday, Clinton, also said while his paid speeches afford him independence and he plans to continue them, he would consider stepping back from the foundation if she were elected to the White House in 2016. (USA-ELECTION/CLINTON (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 9:21 a.m., 503 words)

Ethiopian protests draw attention to racism in Israel

JERUSALEM - Images of Israeli police firing stun grenades are usually set in the West Bank and involve Palestinian protesters. But on Sunday the situation was quite different - riot police battling thousands of Ethiopian Jews in the center of Tel Aviv, the latest in a string of incidents that have raised uncomfortable questions about Israel's treatment of ethnic minorities and its struggle to integrate newcomers into broader society, whether Jews or non-Jews. (ISRAEL-RACISM/, moved at 8:06 a.m., by Luke Baker, 752 words) See also: Mounted police charge Ethiopian-Israeli anti-racism protesters(ISRAEL-DEMONSTRATION/ (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moved, 580 words)

CAMPAIGN

Carson tells TV station he'll seek GOP presidential bid

WASHINGTON - Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson told a Florida television station on Sunday that he is running for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination. "I'm willing to be part of the equation and, therefore, I'm announcing my candidacy for president of the United States of America," Carson said in an interview with CBS affiliate WPEC-TV in West Palm Beach, Florida. Carson, 63, who is popular with the conservative Tea Party movement, is expected to formally declare his candidacy at an event in Detroit on Monday. He would be the first African-American to enter the GOP Republican field. (USA-ELECTION/CARSON (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 7:42 p.m., 288 words)

WASHINGTON

Kerry heading to Middle East this week

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State John Kerry will travel to Saudi Arabia and Paris this week to discuss Middle Eastern issues, a spokeswoman said on Monday. Kerry will be in Riyadh on Wednesday and Thursday to meet with senior Saudi leaders to discuss regional security issues. (USA-MIDEAST/KERRY (UPDATE 1), moved at 8:28 a.m., 159 words)

Kerry holds talks on security, al Shabaab threat in Kenya

NAIROBI - Secretary of State John Kerry and Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta discussed on Monday ways to counter the threat from the al Shabaab militant group that killed 148 people at a Kenyan university last month. Kerry, who arrived on Sunday, also commemorated the 1998 bombing of the U.S. embassy in Nairobi, in which more than 200 people died, before meeting Kenyatta. (USA-KENYA/KERRY (PIX), moved at 9:25 a.m., 316 words) See also: "No room" for gays in Kenya, says deputy president (KENYA-GAY/, moved at 8:16 a.m., 409 words)

Senate panel raises privacy concerns in White House hacking incident

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee has written President Barack Obama over concerns that a recently reported data breach on the White House computer system might have compromised the personal information of many Americans. (USA-CYBERSECURITY/WHITEHOUSE, moved at 9:05 p.m., 276 words)

U.S. oil delegation to visit Iran this week

ANKARA - A U.S. delegation will visit Iran to review energy investment opportunities while Tehran negotiates a final deal with world powers on its nuclear program, a senior oil ministry official told Mehr news agency on Monday. (IRAN-USA/ENERGY, moved at 6:10 a.m., 335 words) See also: Maersk meets Iranian officials over seized vessel (IRAN-USA/SHIP (UPDATE 1), moved at 5:24 a.m., 283 words)

China lodges protest with U.S. after religious freedom report

BEIJING - China has lodged a protest with the United States after a U.S. government commission said Chinese violations of religious freedom were "severe" and "systematic," the Foreign Ministry said on Monday. (CHINA-USA/RELIGION (TV), moved at 4:23 a.m., 314 words)

Justice Dept to boost disclosure of cell phone tracking programs - WSJ

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Justice Department will begin disclosing more information about how law enforcement officials use secret cell phone tracking devices and is reviewing how the technology is deployed, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. (USA-SECURITY/CELLPHONES, moved at 9:36 p.m., 219 words)

OTHER U.S. NEWS

Baltimore lifts curfew with relief to many after unrest

BALTIMORE - The mayor of Baltimore lifts a night curfew imposed last week after looting and arson that followed the funeral of a young black man who died from injuries suffered while in police custody. (USA-POLICE/BALTIMORE (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Scott Malone and Ian Simpson, 550 words)

Georgia sheriff critically injures woman in shooting

ATLANTA - A Georgia sheriff is under investigation after he critically injured a woman in a shooting Sunday night in an Atlanta suburb, police said. Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill shot the woman in the abdomen at a model home in a subdivision in Gwinnett County, according to police. He was released from the scene after refusing to speak with investigators about what happened, Gwinnett police said in a statement. (USA-GEORGIA/SHOOTING, moving shortly, 135 words)

Four killed in shooting on Wisconsin foot bridge, including suspect

-- A man fatally shot three people on a walking and biking bridge in central Wisconsin on Sunday and wounded a fourth before being found dead himself, police said. "We believe that this was a random act and we do not believe that anyone was targeted," Menasha Police Chief Timothy Styka said. The attack occurred at 7:30 p.m. on the Trestle Trail bridge over Little Lake Butte des Morts in Menasha, about 35 miles southwest of Green Bay. (USA-CRIME/WISCONSIN, moved at 12:08 a.m., 117 words)

Friend of Boston bomber due back in court as penalty phase continues

BOSTON - A college friend of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, in tears on the witness stand last week as she described the 21-year-old who faces a possible death sentence, is due back in court on Monday as the high-profile trial resumes. (BOSTON BOMBINGS-TRIAL/ (PIX), moved at 7 a.m., 346 words)

Texans, put down your guns and pick up guitars - rally organizer

DALLAS - By the hundreds, guitar-toting Texans came to a bridge in downtown Dallas on Sunday to deliver a simple message that the streets would be a lot safer if people packed musical instruments instead of firearms. The event called Open Carry Guitar Rally was aimed at trying to curtail the desire of gun owners to carry handguns openly in public, mocking rallies held in support of such firearms measures. (USA-TEXAS/GUITARS, moved at 8:49 p.m., 294 words)

New York City man charged in shooting of police officer

NEW YORK - A man sought for illegal gun possession was charged on Sunday with the attempted murder of a New York City plainclothes police officer who was shot in the head while in an unmarked car, authorities said. Officer Brian Moore, 25, was in critical but stable condition at Jamaica Hospital, a spokeswoman for the New York Police Department said. (USA-NEW YORK/POLICE-SHOT (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 7:13 p.m., 388 words)

Parents of slain Pennsylvania trooper forgive accused killer

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. - The parents of a Pennsylvania state trooper slain by a sniper outside his barracks last fall declared their forgiveness on Sunday for the defendant, a survivalist awaiting trial on murder charges that carry a possible death sentence. (USA-TROOPER/PENNSYLVANIA, moved at 7:09 p.m., 324 words)

WORLD

About 100 bodies found in Nepal trekking village

KATHMANDU - Nepali police teams and local volunteers find the bodies of about 100 trekkers and villagers buried by an avalanche set off by last month's devastating earthquake and are digging through snow and ice for signs of scores missing. (QUAKE-NEPAL/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV GRAPHICS), moved, 600 words) See also: QUAKE-NEPAL/EVEREST, moved, 260 words

Alberta poised to swing to left in Tuesday election

CALGARY - The Canadian province of Alberta, home to the world's third-largest proven oil reserves, appears set to elect a left-wing government on Tuesday that has promised to raise corporate taxes, end support for key pipeline projects and potentially boost its share of resource revenues from the oil industry. (CANADA-POLITICS/ALBERTA, 3expect by 3 p.m., 400 words)

China's Xi calls for "equal" political talks with Taiwan

BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping offers the head of Taiwan's ruling Nationalist Party "equal" talks to resolve their political differences, but only if Taiwan accepts it is part of China, a concept many Taiwanese do not recognize. (CHINA-TAIWAN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ben Blanchard, 440 words)

Thai police arrest Rohingya man suspected of running deadly jungle camp

PADANG BESAR/NAKHON SI THAMMARAT - Thai police arrest a man they believe is the key figure behind a brutal human trafficking network that runs a jungle camp where dozens of bodies have been found. (THAILAND-ROHINGYA/TRAFFICKING (INSIGHT, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, 950 words)

Suicide bomber blows himself up in Damascus

AMMAN - A senior Syrian army officer was wounded in a suicide bomb attack in a central Damascus district, a monitoring group said, though the military denied the report. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/BLAST (UPDATE 2), moved, 400 words)

Protests flare for second week over Burundi president

BUJUMBURA - Hundreds of protesters were back on the streets of Burundi's capital for the start of a second week of demonstrations to demand that President Pierre Nkurunziza abandon his bid for a third term in office, which opponents say violates the constitution. (BURUNDI-POLITICS/ TV, PIX), moved, 400 words)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

McDonald's CEO releases turnaround plan, stock dips

-- McDonald's Corp's new chief executive Steve Easterbrook on Monday laid out initial plans for luring back customers, boosting sales and transforming the world's biggest restaurant chain by revenue into a "modern, progressive burger company." (MCDONALDS-RESTRUCTURING/, moved at 8:41 a.m., 106 words)

ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE

Fitness fashionistas strut their stuff in studios, on the street

NEW YORK - Forget that ratty T-shirt. Workout clothes have gone high-tech and fashion forward. Trendy fitness studios, slimming fabrics and social media have come together to tailor a generation of workout clothes that are stylish, workout-specific and versatile enough to go from exercise to errands without breaking a sweat. (FITNESS-FASHION/, moved at 8 a.m., by Dorene Internicola, 393 words)

Elizabeth Banks takes director's chair in "Pitch Perfect 2"

LONDON - "The Hunger Games" actress Elizabeth Banks makes her debut as a feature film director in the musical comedy "Pitch Perfect 2" and hopes to inspire more women to get behind the camera. Banks also appears in the sequel to the 2012 "Pitch Perfect" box office hit about a girls college singing group. (FILM-PITCHPERFECT2/ (TV), moved at 8 a.m., 328 words)

At Polish castle, knights tool up for medieval fight

MALBORK, Poland - Wielding swords and halberds, knights in heavy armour attack each other in scenes that could easily be mistaken for a staged reconstruction. But on the grounds of this vast brick castle in northern Poland, the battles are real. Men and women from 25 countries gathered in their hundreds at Malbork Castle this weekend for the yearly full contact Medieval Combat World Championships in fast-paced fighting, reminiscent of the battles of medieval Europe. (POLAND-MEDIEVALCOMBAT/ (TV), moved at 7:27 a.m., 284 words)

CONSUMER TECH

Facebook opens Internet.org to developers amid open web debate in India

MUMBAI - Facebook opened up its Internet.org platform to new websites and applications from developers on Monday, a move the social media giant said would boost efforts to get people online in low-income and rural areas in emerging markets. But the decision drew criticism from some online activists in India who expressed concern over Facebook's control over all data accessed on the service and said it violated the principles of an open web. (FACEBOOK-INTERNET/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 7:35 a.m., 378 words)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

Comcast profit beats estimates on internet, enterprise growth

NEW YORK - Comcast Corp, the largest U.S. cable operator, posted better-than-expected first-quarter profit, driven by strong growth in its high-speed Internet and business services. Comcast abandoned its proposed $45 billion merger with Time Warner Cable in late April. (COMCAST-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 8:38 a.m., 381 words)

Cisco's Chambers to step down as CEO, to be executive chairman

-- Cisco Systems said Chief Executive John Chambers would step down to become executive chairman and 17-year company veteran Chuck Robbins will become CEO, effective July 26. Chambers, 65, has held the top job at Cisco since 1995 and will continue to be Cisco's chairman, the company said on Monday. (CISCO-MOVES/CEO, moved at 8:50 a.m., 71 words)

Hillshire helps Tyson Foods beat profit estimates

-- Tyson Foods, the biggest U.S. meat processor, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by its acquisition of Jimmy Dean sausage maker Hillshire Brands Co last year. Sales in the prepared foods business, under which Tyson primarily sells bacon, pepperoni and sausages, more than doubled to $1.88 billion, overshadowing a decline in chicken sales. The U.S. poultry industry is grappling with the biggest bird-flu outbreak since the 1980s. (TYSON FOODS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 8:28 a.m., 277 words)

Sysco's profit misses estimates on higher costs

-- Sysco Corp, the top U.S. food distributor, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by higher costs and a strong dollar, a day before hearing begins on the Federal Trade Commission's motion to block the company's acquisition of rival US Foods Inc. (SYSCO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 9 a.m., 258 words)

Dow Chemical to cut up to 1,750 jobs

-- Dow Chemical said it would cut 1,500 to 1,750 jobs, or as much as 3 percent of its global workforce, as part of a broader plan to reduce costs by $1 billion over three years. (DOW-REDUNDANCIES/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 8:36 a.m., 177 words)

AMC Networks revenue rises 27.5 pct

-- AMC Networks Inc, known for shows such as "Breaking Bad" and "The Walking Dead," reported a 27.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue as strong demand for its original programming boosted ad sales in its domestic business. (AMC NETWORKS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 229 words)

Patterson to buy private veterinary products maker for $1.1 billion

-- Patterson Cos Inc said it would buy privately held veterinary products maker Animal Health International Inc for $1.1 billion. The company also said it was looking to sell its medical rehabilitation business. (ANIMALHEALTH-M&A/PATTERSONCO (UPDATE 1) moving shortly, 178 words)

Qatar Airways' plans to boost flights may rile U.S. airlines

NEW YORK - Qatar Airways on Monday said it plans to expand its services to the United States in a move that likely will trigger a backlash from U.S. airlines that accuse it of competing unfairly through state subsidies. The Gulf carrier announced its first direct flights to Los Angeles, Boston and Atlanta from its Doha hub and its second daily flight to New York. (AIRLINES-COMPETITION/USA, moved at 5 a.m., 315 words)

