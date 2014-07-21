REUTERS AMERICA AFTERNOON NEWS PLAN FOR MONDAY, JULY 21
BREAKING
Obama says Russia must press Ukraine rebels to allow plane
probe
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama piled pressure on
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to force pro-Russian
separatists to stop blocking an international investigation into
the shooting down of a passenger jet last week. Obama denounced
the Russian role in eastern Ukraine in some of his strongest
language yet and pointedly appealed to Putin to cut ties with
the separatists or risk greater international isolation.
(UKRAINE-CRISIS/OBAMA (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved at 12:15 p.m.,
320 words)
Obama says focus in Gaza conflict must be on ceasefire
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama repeated on Monday that
Israel had the right to defend itself against rocket attacks
from Hamas militants but said he had serious concerns about the
growing number of civilian casualties resulting from the
conflict. (PALESTINIANS-ISRAEL/OBAMA (PIX, TV, CORRECTED), moved
at 12:07 p.m., 80 words) See also: White House says Israel needs
to do more to ensure civilians protected (MIDEAST-USA/OBAMA, 50
words, moved at 1:49 p.m.)
Ten killed in air strike north of Baghdad
BAGHDAD - Ten people were killed, including a mother and
three children, in a government air strike on a
militant-controlled town north of Baghdad on Monday, hospital
sources and witnesses said. The attack targeted the town of
Hawija,140 miles from the capital, which is controlled by Sunni
Muslim insurgents from the Islamic State and other groups
opposed to Iraq's Shi'ite-led government. A tribal leader and
former army officer said the dead were all civilians, and also
included an elderly couple. He blamed the deaths on the
militants for locating a base in the centre of the town.
(IRAQ-SECURITY/, moved at 12:10 p.m., 240 words)
Friend of accused Boston bomber found guilty of obstructing
justice
BOSTON - A jury on Monday found a friend of the accused
Boston Marathon bomber guilty of obstructing the investigation
into the deadly blasts by removing a backpack containing
fireworks shells from the suspect's dorm room. The friend,
Kazakh exchange student Azamat Tazhayakov, was found guilty of
conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice for
going to suspected bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's room three days
after the April 15, 2013 attack and removing a backpack
containing empty fireworks shells.
(USA-EXPLOSIONS/BOSTON-TAZHAYAKOV (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 300
words)
TOP STORIES
Bodies leave Ukraine crash site, easing sanctions pressure
DONETSK, Ukraine - A train carrying the remains of most of
the almost 300 victims of the Malaysia Airlines plane downed
over Ukraine left the site on Monday after the Malaysian Prime
Minister reached a deal with the leader of pro-Russian
separatists controlling the area. The aircraft's black boxes,
which could hold information about the crash in rebel-held
eastern Ukraine but will not pinpoint who did it, would be given
to the Malaysian authorities, Prime Minister Najib Razak said,
indicating he had bypassed Kiev, which has lost control of much
of the east. The expected handover of the bodies and the black
boxes, and reports by international investigators of improved
access to the wreckage of the airliner four days after it was
shot down, weakened a new case for broader sanctions against
Russia laid out by Western leaders struggling to agree a united
response. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/ (WRAPUP 7, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved
at 1:35 p.m., 1,149 words)
+See also:
UKRAINE-CRISIS/BLACKBOXES, moved, 150 words;
UKRAINE-CRISIS/SANCTIONS-BRITAIN (UPDATE 2), moved at 12:54
p.m., 300 words; and UKRAINE-CRISIS/SANCTIONS (UPDATE 2), moved
at 12:43 p.m., 500 words
Gaza death toll tops 500 as U.S. steps up ceasefire efforts
GAZA/JERUSALEM - The Palestinian death toll in an Israeli
offensive in the Gaza Strip jumped to more than 500 on Monday as
the United States, alarmed by escalating civilian bloodshed,
took a direct role in efforts to secure a ceasefire. Despite
growing calls for a halt to two weeks of fighting, violence
raged on, with Israel pounding the densely populated coastal
strip, killing 28 members of a single family in one strike and
four people in an attack on a hospital, medics said. Israel's
losses also mounted. A day after he was caught by an open
microphone saying sarcastically that the Israeli assault was "a
hell of a pinpoint operation," Secretary of State John Kerry
flew to Cairo to try to secure an end to hostilities.
(PALESTINIANS-ISRAEL/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moved at 1:43 p.m.,
1,018 words)
+See also:
PALESTINIANS-ISRAEL/GAZA-ARABSPRING (ANALYSIS), moved at
12:18 p.m., 1,146 words; PALESTINIANS-ISRAEL/NETANYAHU (PIX),
moved at 12:44 a.m., 500 words; PALESTINIANS-ISRAEL/AMERICANS
(UPDATE 2), moved, 290 words; and
PALESTINIANS-ISRAEL/KIDNAPPING, moved, 300 words)
Texas governor Perry to deploy 1,000 National Guard troops
to border
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Governor Rick Perry will hold a news
conference on Monday where he is expected to announce plans to
send 1,000 Texas National Guard troops to the Mexican border to
boost security, a move that could pile pressure on President
Barack Obama. Perry, seen as a possible Republican Party
candidate in the 2016 election, will speak at 2 p.m. local time
(3 p.m. ET) on immigration. Tony Payan, director of the Mexico
Center at Rice University's Baker Institute in Houston, said the
plan is more about politics than security because guard troops
will play supporting roles on the vast border and likely be
deployed for a short period of time. (USA-IMMIGRATION/TEXAS,
moved, 250 words, will be updated by 5 p.m.)
Obama signs order barring federal discrimination against
gays
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama signed an executive
order on Monday barring federal contractors from discriminating
on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity. The
order did not include new exemptions for religious
organizations, a move that was welcomed by gay rights activists.
(USA-GAY/ (PIX), moved at 1:06 p.m., 315 words)
Washington state wildfire claims first fatality, weather
improving
SEATTLE - Cooler weather and lower winds aided firefighters
on Monday as they battled a week-old wildfire in Washington
state that has destroyed up to 150 homes, scorched a wide swath
of wilderness east of the Cascade Mountains and left one person
dead. Several miles of containment lines have been put in place
around the perimeter of the Carlton Complex Fire, which has
burned through 243,000 acres since it was sparked by lightning
July 14, fire officials said. A drop in temperatures on Sunday,
with rain expected later in the week, was helping some 1,700
firefighters get a handle on the blaze about 120 miles northeast
of Seattle, authorities said. (USA-WILDFIRES/ (PIX, TV), moved
at 1:53 p.m., 350 words)
WASHINGTON
Obama says Biden would make 'superb' president - New Yorker
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama said Joe Biden would
make a "superb" president but expressed skepticism that his vice
president or his potential rival Hillary Clinton would want to
endure another campaign for the presidency, a media report on
Monday said. Obama, according to the New Yorker, said Biden
"has seen the job up close, he knows what the job entails.
USA-CAMPAIGN/BIDEN (PIX), moved, 240 words)
Biden says Putin has no soul - New Yorker
WASHINGTON - Vladimir Putin has no soul, U.S. Vice President
Joe Biden concluded after meeting with the Russian leader at the
Kremlin in 2011, according to an article in the New Yorker
published online. Biden told the magazine about his 2011 visit
with Putin, who at the time was prime minister, and said he
found himself just inches away from the Russian leader.
(USA-RUSSIA/BIDEN, 340 words, moved at 10:36 a.m.)
Senate to vote on House's $10.9 billion tranport bill this
week
WASHINGTON - The Senate plans to vote this week on a $10.9
billion transportation funding extension already passed by the
House of Representatives, signaling a desire to minimize drama
over road construction money this summer. The measure authored
by Republican House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dave Camp
would raise revenues from pension accounting changes, higher
customs user fees and a transfer from an environmental cleanup
fund. (USA-TRANSPORTATION/SENATE, expect by 3 p.m., 300 words)
China says will not fill U.S. void in Afghanistan
BEIJING - China does not seek to fill a void left in
Afghanistan by the withdrawal of U.S. troops but will play a
"huge" commercial role in helping rebuild the country, a newly
appointed Chinese special envoy said on Monday. China, which is
connected to Afghanistan by a narrow, almost impassable mountain
corridor, has been quietly preparing for more responsibility
there after the bulk of U.S.-led troops pull out by the end of
this year. (CHINA-AFGHANISTAN/ (TV), moved, 300 words)
Cuba eyes more investment as Chinese president arrives
HAVANA - Chinese President Xi Jinping begins a two day visit
to Cuba on Monday evening, stirring hopes on the island that
China will finally invest in the country after a number of
important deals never materialized. Xi was to meet with
President Raul Castro on Tuesday and then fly to Santiago de
Cuba to see plans to improve port facilities and recovery
efforts from Hurricane Sandy, which devastated Cuba's second
city almost two years ago. Xi was in Brazil last week for a
summit of the BRIC nations, which also includes Russia, India
and South Africa. He then traveled to Argentina and Venezuela,
signing a raft of multi-billion dollar credit and investment
agreements, before stopping in Cuba on his way home.
(CUBA-CHINA/ (PIX, TV), moved at 1:40 p.m., 400 words)
NABE survey points to rising U.S. wage pressures
WASHINGTON - The share of U.S. companies raising wages more
than doubled in the three months to July from a year ago, a
survey showed on Monday, suggesting a faster pace of wage
growth. The National Association for Business Economics' latest
business conditions survey found that 43 percent of the 79
economists who participated said their firms had increased
wages. That compared to only 19 percent last year and marked an
increase from 35 percent in the three months to April.
(USA-ECONOMY/WAGES, moved, 300 words)
New college grads hit by slow wage growth - Fed study
SAN FRANCISCO - New college graduates have seen their wages
rise more slowly than the rest of the U.S. workforce since the
Great Recession, new research from the San Francisco Federal
Reserve Bank shows, a trend that reflects continued weakness in
the economy. Employers can set the hiring conditions and wages
of new workers with more freedom than they can change the wages
of existing workers, the researchers argued, making the wages of
recent college graduates a better indicator of the true price of
labor and the underlying strength of the labor market.
(USA-FED/WAGES, moved at 1 p.m., 220 words)
FEATURE
After U.S. deportation, a Honduran mother and daughter's
uncertain fate
TEGUCIGALPA - When 9-year-old Genesis stepped off a plane in
Honduras after being deported from the United States, she was
excited at the thought of seeing her cousins. For her mother,
Victoria Cordova, the homecoming was terrifying: she fears being
killed if she does not repay money she owes the wife of a local
gang leader. Cordova had used the money to pay a smuggler to get
her and Genesis to the United States. But after a grueling 1,600
mile overland trek, the pair were caught entering Texas in June,
sent to a detention center and then flown home last week as part
of a U.S. effort to speed up the expulsion of thousands of
illegal migrants, many of them children. Mother and daughter,
who had fled rampant violence in the Honduran city of
Tegucigalpa, returned to a situation even more precarious than
the one they had left. (USA-IMMIGRATION/DEPORT (INSIGHT, PIX,
TV, GRAPHIC), moved, 1,430 words)
OTHER U.S. NEWS
Johns Hopkins to pay $190 million to women filmed by doctor
BALTIMORE - Johns Hopkins Hospital has agreed to pay $190
million to thousands of women who were secretly filmed by a
doctor during gynecological exams. The proposed settlement,
announced Monday, came in a class action lawsuit filed last year
in Baltimore city court over the conduct of Dr. Nikita Levy, who
worked at the hospital for 25 years. He was accused of secretly
filming and taking photos of more than 9,000 women, often using
a camera hidden in a pen. (JOHNSHOPKINS-SETTLEMENT, expect by 3
p.m., 150 words)
N.Y. immigration groups to close over alleged fraud
NEW YORK - Two of the largest non-profit immigration service
groups in the United States will shut down after being accused
of defrauding thousands of clients, New York Attorney General
Eric Schneiderman said on Monday. The International Professional
Association will close immediately and the International
Immigrants Foundation within two years, Schneiderman said. Their
remaining assets of $2.2 million would be used to provide
restitution to clients. (IMMIGRATION-NYGROUPSSHUTTER/, moved at
12:06 p.m., 300 words)
New York City settles case of inmate death for $2.75 million
-NYT
NEW YORK - New York City has agreed to pay $2.75 million to
settle a lawsuit regarding the 2012 death of a prisoner at a
city jail whose death was ruled a homicide, the New York Times
reported. The settlement is one of the largest paid recently by
the city to settle cases claiming violence against an inmate,
the Times said. (USA-NEWYORK/JAIL, moved at 9:35 am, 320 words)
Four emergency workers barred from 911 duty in NYC arrest
death
NEW YORK - Four emergency responders have been put on
modified duty while authorities investigate their response to a
man, suspected of selling untaxed cigarettes, who died after New
York police put him in a chokehold, a fire department official
said on Sunday. (USA-NEW YORK/CHOKEHOLD-EMS (UPDATE 1), moved at
8:45 a.m., 497 words)
Florida police probe death of 4-year-old run over by car
TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida boy found in the middle of a street
in Tampa died after being run over by a car, and authorities are
investigating whether the child was pushed or fell from the
vehicle, city police said on Monday. Four-year-old Marterrance
Albury rolled out of the back passenger door of a green sports
utility vehicle on Sunday evening, a witness told authorities in
an emergency call. (USA-FLORIDA/DEATH (UPDATE 1), moved at 1:03
p.m., 150 words)
Judge denies Stand Your Ground hearing for abused
Jacksonville woman
JACKSONVILLE, Florida - Florida judge denies Marissa
Alexander's request for a second "Stand Your Ground" hearing.
Alexander, who says she fired a warning shot at her abusive
husband during a violent argument, is facing retrial for
aggravated assault with deadly weapon. (USA-FLORIDA/SELFDEFENSE,
moved, 300 words)
Expert witness concludes Detroit bankruptcy plan is feasible
DETROIT - Detroit's plan to adjust $18 billion of debt and
exit the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history is
feasible, according to an expert witness report obtained by
Reuters on Monday. Martha Kopacz, a senior managing director at
Phoenix Management Services in Boston, who was chosen by U.S.
Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes in April as an expert witness in
the case, also concluded in her report that the plan's revenue,
expense and payment assumptions are reasonable. But the report,
which was based on more than 200 interviews as well as
fact-gathering meetings, raised concerns over the speed of the
city's bankruptcy case, filed a year ago.
(USA-DETROIT/BANKRUPTCY (UPDATE 2), exp3ect by 3 p.m., 400
words)
CN train derailment in Wisconsin forces people to move to
safer sites
MILWAUKEE - A Canadian National Railway train derailed in
Wisconsin on Sunday night, spurring local residents to move to
safer locations, according to the railway and media reports.
(USA-WISCONSIN/DERAILMENT (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 200 words)
Trial set to open for white suburban Detroit homeowner
charged with killing unarmed black woman
DETROIT - The trial of a white suburban Detroit homeowner
charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of an
unarmed black woman on his front porch in November is scheduled
to begin in Wayne County court. Attorneys for Theodore Wafer
have said the shooting of Renisha McBride, 19, was accidental.
The case sparked protests in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, and
comparisons to the 2012 shooting death of unarmed Florida
teenager Trayvon Martin. (USA-CRIME/DEARBORNHEIGHTS, expect by 5
p.m., 250 words)
Donald Sterling presents case to block $2 billion Clippers
sale
The attorneys for disgraced Los Angeles Clippers owner
Donald Sterling will begin to present their case at a probate
trial that the $2 billion sale of the NBA team brokered by
Sterling's estranged wife should be blocked because he was
fraudulently removed as controlling owner. (NBA-CLIPPERS/ (PIX,
TV), expect by 4 p.m., 500 words) See also: In Clippers court
case, octogenarian lawyer relishes the ruckus
(NBA-CLIPPERS/ATTORNEY (PIX), moved, by Eric Kelsey, 500 words)
Oil-by-rail fight in Washington state threatens California
gasoline prices
VANCOUVER, Washington - California's chance to keep a lid on
some of the nation's highest gas prices and join in the spoils
of a domestic oil production boom is threatened by quickly
growing opposition to a rail terminal in Washington state.
(CRUDE-RAILWAY/TESORO (ANALYSIS, PIX), moved at 7 a.m., by
Kristen Hays, 1,047 words) See also: California crude sources
and oil-by-rail projects (CALIFORNIA-CRUDE/RAILWAY (FACTBOX),
moved, 300 words)
WORLD
West struggles to cut feared bomb risk in Iran nuclear talks
VIENNA - Major powers appear to have made only limited
headway in making sure Iran will not be able to build an atomic
bomb any time soon, underlining the uphill task they face after
talks that began in February were extended by four months.
(IRAN-NUCLEAR/TALKS, moved at 9:57 am, 1,000 words)
Italy rescues 1,800 migrants over weekend, five bodies
recovered
ROME - Italy's navy said it rescued nearly 1,800 migrants in
overcrowded boats in the Mediterranean over the weekend, and a
merchant ship recovered five bodies from a sinking rubber raft
off the coast of Libya. (ITALY-MIGRANTS/, moved at 7:31 am, 300
words)
Emaciated children in South Sudan point to looming famine
LEER, South Sudan - A surge of emaciated arrivals at a
children's feeding center in rebel-held Leer, a muddy town in
South Sudan's oil-rich Unity State, is fuelling fears that the
world's youngest nation is on the brink of famine.
(SOUTHSUDAN-AID/ (TV, PIX), moved, 500 words)
Norway, survivors still bear scars of Breivik shootings
KONGSBERG, Norway - Laila Gustavsen sometimes wonders
whether meeting Anders Behring Breivik face-to-face would help
her to understand. "I would ask him: 'What made you (do it)?',"
she said of the man who shot her daughter twice in the back on
July 22, 2011. "He has explained ... the political reasons why
he did what he did. What he has not talked about is what made
him hold these opinions. Where did it go wrong?"
(NORWAY-SURVIVORS/ (PIX, TV), moved, 1,239 words)
French govt slams "anti-Semitic" violence at pro-Palestinian
rally
PARIS - France's interior minister promised on Monday to
crack down on anti-Semitism after violence marred
pro-Palestinian rallies in and around Paris to protest against
Israel's role in the two-week-old Middle East conflict. France
has both the largest Jewish and Muslim populations in Europe and
flare-ups of violence in the Middle East often add to tensions
between the two communities. (PALESTINIANS-ISRAEL/FRANCE (PIX,
TV), moved, 400 words)
Turkey hatching plan to clear Syrian beggars off Istanbul
streets
ISTANBUL - Authorities in Istanbul are working on plans to
clear the streets of Syrian beggars and house them in camps like
those on the border, as Turkey struggles with an influx of over
a million refugees and the hospitality of locals starts to wear
thin. (SYRIA-CRISIS/TURKEY-REFUGEES (PIX), moved, 500 words)
Chinese police clash with protesters over cross removal
BEIJING - Police in eastern China clashed in the middle of
the night with Christian protesters massed around their church
on Monday, but failed to carry out a government order to remove
a cross from the building, according to witnesses and online
accounts. (CHINA-PROTESTS/, moved. 250 words)
LIFESTYLE AND ENTERTAINMENT
Play it again: 'Casablanca' piano to be sold at auction
NEW YORK - An iconic piano that was featured in Rick's Cafe
Americain in the 1942 Hollywood classic "Casablanca" is expected
to be the highlight of a sale of film memorabilia in New York in
November, Bonhams auction house said on Monday. The upright
piano is one of two from the film in which actor and singer
Dooley Wilson sang "As Time Goes By," the signature song for
lovers played by Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman.
(FILM-AUCTION/PIANO, expect by 3 p.m., 150 words)
Iron Man' Robert Downey Jr highest-earning actor - Forbes
NEW YORK - Robert Downey Jr, the star of Disney's Marvel
superhero film franchises "Iron Man" and "The Avengers," is
Hollywood's highest paid actor for the second consecutive year,
with estimated earnings of $75 million, according to Forbes.com.
(FILM-ACTORS/TOPEARNERS (PIX), moved at 1:20 p.m., 250 words)
Study finds most Americans pay attention to fashions
NEW YORK - Most Americans think people are too focused on
fashion, yet a majority says how they dress is an important part
of who they are, according to a survey released on Monday. With
that eye to fashion, most people, 86 percent, say it is possible
to be stylish on a limited budget, according to the survey
conducted by the Fashion Program at Marist College and the
Marist College Institute for Public Opinion in Poughkeepsie, New
York. Just 14 percent disagreed, saying good fashion is reserved
for people with a lot of money. (USA-FASHION/SURVEY, moved at
12:56 p.m., 220 words)
British Prince George celebrates first birthday on Tuesday
LONDON - He has graced the cover of Vanity Fair, charmed
world leaders on jetsetting tours, is already a national fashion
icon - and on Tuesday he will celebrate his first birthday.
Prince George, the son of Prince William and his wife Kate,
turns one as betting heats up that his parents will soon
announce a royal sibling. (BRITAIN-ROYAL/GEORGE (PIX), moved at
9;59 am, 506 words)
Beauty apps show 'before and after,' glamorize selfies
TORONTO - Women looking to enhance their image but wary of
spending money on expensive cosmetics can take the guesswork out
of finding a new look, or improving selfies, with the latest
beauty apps. Consumers can experiment with different looks in
the apps that act like augmented reality mirrors. With the
Beauty Mirror app, which uses filters, people can see how they
would look with fewer wrinkles, bigger lips or lifted eyebrows
in a real-time photograph or video. (APPS-BEAUTY/, moved, 300
words)
Hoopsters put circus-inspired spin on cardio workout
NEW YORK - It has been a circus prop, a toy and a 1950s fad,
and now the hula hoop is making a comeback as a workout tool
that fitness experts say provides an effective cardio and even
meditative workout. A new generation of hoop activists is
putting another spin on the hoop, which ancient Greeks fashioned
from grapevines and used to exercise the hips. (FITNESS-HOOPING/
(PIX), moved, by Dorene Internicola, 500 words)
U.S. rapper Nas keeps London crowd spellbound with
"Illmatic"
LONDON - Many in the crowd at the Lovebox Festival in London
were not yet born when U.S. rapper Nas released his
groundbreaking "Illmatic" two decades ago but they seemed to
know all the lines as he reeled them off. The New York-born hip
hop star took to the main stage as the sun lowered at the
two-day festival in East London's Victoria Park, giving the
performance as one of a series to celebrate the anniversary of
his debut record, widely considered one of the greatest rap
albums of all time. (MUSIC-BRITAIN/NAS (PIX), moved, 603 words)
HEALTH AND SCIENCE
Yum, McDonald's apologize as new China food scandal brews
SHANGHAI - McDonald's and KFC parent Yum Brands are facing a
new food safety scare in China, denting the fast food giants'
efforts to shore up reputations and businesses that were hurt by
a 2012 safety scandal. The two fast food outlets apologized to
customers after Chinese regulators shut a local meat supplier
following a TV report that showed workers picking up meat from a
factory floor, as well as mixing meat beyond its expiration date
with fresh meat. (YUM! BRANDS-FOOD-SAFETY/ (UPDATE 3), moved at
1:43 p.m., 750 words)
Sierra Leone religious leaders criticise government handling
of Ebola
FREETOWN - Religious leaders in Sierra Leone have criticised
the government's handling of an Ebola outbreak that has killed
194 people in the West Africa country, saying a lack of
information was prompting rural communities to shun medical
help. Health authorities in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone are
struggling to contain the worst outbreak of the deadly epidemic
which has killed some 603 people since early this year,
according to the World Health Organization. (HEALTH-EBOLA/AFRICA
(UPDATE 1), moved at 1:31 p.m., 400 words)
BUSINESS AND MARKETS
Coca-Cola profits could fall short for bottlers
-- Coca-Cola may have annual profits of about $9.3 billion,
but that could fall short of what the world's largest soda maker
needs to tempt would-be bottling franchisees. That is the puzzle
for the Atlanta-based soft drink company prepares to report
quarterly earnings that will likely show an improvement in North
American profit margins. (COCA COLA-RESULTS/PREVIEW, moved, 600
words)
Netflix results seen lifted by "Orange is the New Black"
-- Season two of "Orange is the New Black" is expected to
help lift Netflix results for the quarter ended June. Wall
Street is forecasting the video streaming company will report
growth in U.S. and international subscribers, boosted by
customers who signed up to see the Emmy-nominated prison comedy.
(NETFLIX-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 5 p.m., 400 words)
Tiffany CEO Kowalski to retire, president Cumenal to take
over
NEW YORK - Jeweler Tiffany & Co said Michael Kowalski, its
chief executive of 15 years, would retire next year and
President Frederic Cumenal would succeed him.
(TIFFANY-MANAGEMENTCHANGES/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 1:54 p.m., 240
words)
Allergan to cut 1,500 jobs as it fights Valeant bid
-- Allergan, which is fighting off a hostile bid from
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, on Monday announced 1,500
jobs cuts as part of a $475 million restructuring meant to boost
profits over the next six years. But the company did not
announce any major acquisition or share-repurchase program,
moves it had discussed as ways that might bolster its defenses
against Valeant and Pershing Square Capital Management.
(ALLERGAN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 90 words)
Halliburton sees North America margin growth on rise in
drilling
-- Halliburton, the world's No.2 oilfield services provider,
forecast higher margins in North America for the current quarter
on strong drilling activity, signaling an industry-wide recovery
in the region after a two-year slump. The company's
second-quarter margins in North America rose 2.8 percentage
points to 18.2 percent and were higher than Baker Hughes's 12
percent and Schlumberger's 18 percent, according to analysts.
(HALLIBURTON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 300 words)
Hasbro boosted by international sales, demand for action
toys
NEW YORK - Hasbro, the second-largest U.S. toymaker,
reported an 8 percent increase in quarterly revenue on a jump in
international sales and strong demand for its action toys based
on "Transformers" movies and Marvel Comics' characters.
International sales rose 17 percent in the second quarter,
driven by double-digit growth in Europe, Latin America and
Asia-Pacific region. U.S. and Canada sales fell 2 percent. Sales
of boys' toys, Hasbro's largest business, rose 32 percent as the
release of the latest "Transformers" and "Spider-Man" movies in
the quarter pushed up demand for action toys.
(HASBROINC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)
Russia's Severstal sells U.S. steel plants to AK steel,
Steel
LONDON/MOSCOW - Russia's Severstal said on Monday it had
agreed to sell its two U.S. steel plants for $2.3 billion,
withdrawing from the U.S. market at a time of rising tension
between Russia and the West and turning its focus to its
domestic business. (SEVERSTAL USA/, moved, 400 words)
Exxon oil rig enters uncharted waters of Russian political
storm
OSLO - An ordinary, long-scheduled journey of an oil
drilling rig into Arctic waters is turning into a major
political exercise, attracting international scrutiny and
creating a dilemma for ExxonMobil. Exxon, the top U.S. oil
major and the world's most valued oil company, is bringing the
rig, called West Alpha, from Norway to the Russian Arctic. It is
hoping for a major discovery in the Kara Sea with Russian
partner Rosneft. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-EXXON MOBIL, moved, 676
words)
A Fox-Time Warner deal would give Murdoch new heft in China
LOS ANGELES - Rupert Murdoch's plan to buy Time Warner would
help the Twenty-First Century Fox chairman make larger inroads
in China, a fast-growing market that media moguls are finding
hard to crack. "He's going to be able to create Netflixes of his
own." said Mario Gabelli, CEO of GAMCO Investors, said.
(TIMEWARNER-FOX/INTERNATIONAL (ANALYSIS, PIX), moved by Ron
Grover, 948 words)
