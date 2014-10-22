REUTERS AMERICA MORNING NEWS PLAN FOR WEDNESDAY OCT 22

Drug makers to join forces to make millions of Ebola vaccine doses

LONDON - Leading drug makers plan to work together to accelerate development of an Ebola vaccine and produce millions of doses of the most effective experimental product for use next year. Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday that it aims to produce at least 1 million doses of its two-step vaccine next year and has already discussed collaboration with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline, which is working on a rival vaccine. (HEALTH-EBOLA/JOHNSON&JOHNSON (UPDATE 3), moved at 7:27 a.m., 742 words)

Two Israeli soldiers wounded in attack along Egypt border

JERUSALEM - Attackers in Egypt's Sinai peninsula opened fire on Israeli troops across the border on Wednesday, wounding two soldiers, the Israeli military said. Islamist militants are active in the lawless peninsula, which borders southern Israel, though assaults across that boundary are rare. The attackers fired guns and an anti-tank missile at the Israelis, the military said in a statement. (MIDEAST-ISRAEL/EGYPT (UPDATE 1), moved at 8:07 a.m., 110 words)

U.S. to funnel travelers from Ebola-hit region through 5 airports

NEW YORK - The United States ratcheted up its safeguards against Ebola on Tuesday, requiring travelers from three countries at the center of an epidemic in West Africa to fly into one of five major airports conducting enhanced screening for the virus. (HEALTH-EBOLA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved at 11:50 p.m., 1,140 words, will be updated through the day)

Liberian air passenger checked for Ebola in New Jersey

NEW YORK - A Liberian passenger who flew into New Jersey on Tuesday was taken to hospital over fears he had been exposed to Ebola, media reported. The man, who had flown from Liberia to Brussels and then caught a connecting flight to Newark, had a fever, NBC New York reported, citing unnamed officials. (HEALTH-EBOLA/USA-NEW JERSEY, moved at 6:31 a.m., 80 words) See also: Red Cross head says Ebola travel bans "irrational" (HEALTH-EBOLA/REDCROSS (TV), moved at 5:21 a.m., 400 words)

U.S. Ebola 'czar' to start work, military team begins training

WASHINGTON - The new U.S. Ebola "czar" starts work on Wednesday and a military medical team begins training as the Obama administration ramps up its response to the potential spread of the virus in the United States. The Pentagon's 30-member emergency response team, including 5 doctors, 20 critical care nurses and five trainers who are experts in infectious disease protocols, were scheduled to gather at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas. President Barack Obama was scheduled to hold a meeting on Wednesday with Ron Klain, his new Ebola response coordinator, amid rising Republican criticism ahead of congressional elections next month. (HEALTH-EBOLA/USA (PIX, TV), expect by 10 a.m., 500 words)

Ebola gives U.S. 'preppers' another reason to prepare for worst

NEW ORLEANS - With the closest known U.S. cases of Ebola diagnosed about 160 miles away in Dallas, Cary Griffin is taking no chances. If, as the former correctional officer fears, the virus spreads to hundreds of people, Griffin is headed to the woods. "I'll do what the English royalty did to survive the bubonic plague," Griffin said, referring to King Charles II's flight to the countryside during the Great Plague of London in 1665-66. "I'm going into the country." Griffin, 27, of Huntsville, Texas, is among a growing if loosely-defined segment of Americans, known as "preppers," who plan, train and stockpile in preparation for a natural calamity or societal breakdown. (HEALTH-EBOLA/USA-PREPPERS (FEATURE, PIX), moved at 8 a.m., 833 words)

Iraqi forces clash with Islamic State fighters west of Baghdad

BAGHDAD - Iraqi army tanks and armored vehicles on Wednesday fought off an advance by Islamic State militants on the town of Amiriya Fallujah, west of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, army sources said, part of a multinational effort to check the group's progress. The sources added that around 400 fighters amassed in the nearby towns of Fallujah and Karma the day before, piling pressure on the capital's western flank. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ (PIX, TV), moved at 7:52 a.m., 400 words)

Noble winner Malala renews call for education for all

PHILADELPHIA - Malala Yousafzai, the youngest person to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, renewed her call for world peace and universal education on Tuesday at a ceremony in which she was awarded the Liberty Medal. "No girl, no child, anywhere, anywhere in this world should be deprived of education," said Yousafzai, who is 17. (NOBELPRIZE-PEACE/MALALA (PIX, TV), moved at 9:39 p.m., 300 words)

U.S. government probes medical devices for possible cyber flaws

BOSTON - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is investigating about two dozen cases of suspected cybersecurity flaws in medical devices and hospital equipment that officials fear could be exploited by hackers, a senior official at the agency told Reuters. The products under review by the agency's Industrial Control Systems Cyber Emergency Response Team, or ICS-CERT, include an infusion pump from Hospira Inc and implantable heart devices from Medtronic Inc and St Jude Medical Inc, according to other people familiar with the cases, who asked not to be identified because the probes are confidential. (CYBERSECURITY-MEDICALDEVICES/ (REPEAT, INSIGHT, PIX), moved at 7 a.m., by Jim Finkle, 500 words)

WASHINGTON

Washington Post editor who guided Watergate coverage dies at 93

WASHINGTON - Ben Bradlee, the hard-driving editor who reigned over the Washington Post with the style of a well-dressed swashbuckler and the profane vocabulary of a dockworker as the newspaper helped topple President Richard Nixon, died on Tuesday aged 93. Bradlee's death at his Washington home of natural causes was announced by the Post, which reported late last month that he had begun hospice care after suffering from Alzheimer's disease for several years. (PEOPLE-BENBRADLEE/ (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved at 3:03 a.m., 1,163 words)

Kerry welcomes North Korea's release of American, restates terms for resuming talks

BERLIN/SEOUL - Secretary of State John Kerry welcomed the release of one of three Americans held in North Korea and said Washington is willing to resume talks with Pyongyang if it takes steps towards de-nuclearization. (NORTHKOREA-USA/KIM (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 8:10 a.m., 300 words)

Saudi Arabia sentences 13 over plot to attack U.S. soldiers

-- A Saudi court has sentenced 13 suspected members of an al Qaeda cell - 11 Saudis, a Qatari and an Afghan citizen - to up to 30 years in prison for plotting to attack U.S. soldiers in Qatar and Kuwait, the state news agency SPA reported. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SAUDI-COURTS, moved at 8:03 a.m., 300 words)

U.S. transfers Marine murder suspect to Philippine base

MANILA - The United States has transferred a Marine suspected of the murder of a transgender Filipino to a Philippine military base under U.S. guard, the head of the Philippine armed forces said, in line with a legal agreement between the two countries. U.S. Private First Class Joseph Scott Pemberton is accused of murdering Jeffrey Laude, who also goes by the name Jennifer, in Olongapo City, about 50 km north of Manila. (PHILIPPINES-USA/, moved at 3:45 a.m., 240 words)

STATE POLITICS

Florida candidates stake out political differences in third debate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Governor Rick Scott and former Governor Charlie Crist traded barbs on Tuesday over the minimum wage, the death penalty and racism in the Republican Party in the third and final debate of a close, bitterly contested race for governor. Polls show the two in an expensive, neck-and-neck race for the country's largest swing state, saturated in recent weeks by tens of millions of dollars of negative TV advertising. This time, both candidates took the stage on cue, avoiding another repeat of last week's embarrassing debate-delaying squabble over a cooling fan. (USA-FLORIDA/ELECTION (PIX), moved at 9:52 p.m., 300 words)

Congressman says corruption charges against Alabama House speaker 'gutter politics'

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - A prominent supporter of Alabama state House Speaker Mike Hubbard, a Republican indicted on 23 felony counts of corruption, condemned the charges against him on Tuesday as "Chicago-style gutter politics." Hubbard, a powerful figure in Alabama politics who helped guide Republicans to majorities in both houses of the state legislature in 2010 for the first time in 136 years, was indicted on Friday on charges that include using his office for personal gain and legislating with a conflict of interest. "It's Chicago-style gutter politics and it's got no place in Lee County or the state of Alabama," he said. (USA-ALABAMA/CORRUPTION, moved at 8 p.m., 300 words)

OTHER U.S. NEWS

St. Louis autopsy of slain Black teen shows close-range gunshot wound

-- The St. Louis County autopsy of the unarmed black teenager whose killing by a white police officer set off months of protest, suggests he suffered a gunshot to the hand from close-range, the St. Louis Post Dispatch reported. The county autopsy largely squared with a private one requested by the Brown family, except that the private report concluded none of the wounds were likely delivered at close range due to a lack of gunpowder on the body. (USA-MISSOURI/SHOOTING-REPORT, moved, 400 words)

Suspected Indiana serial killer to make court appearance

HAMMOND, Indiana - Darren Vann, a convicted sex offender suspected of murdering at least seven women and leaving the bodies in abandoned houses in northwest Indiana makes his first court appearance. (USA-INDIANA/MURDERS (PIX), expect by noon, 300 words) See also: Indiana police search vacant houses after arrest of suspected killer (USA-INDIANA/MURDERS (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 9 p.m., by Mary Wisniewski, 400 words)

More than 20 children attacked by bees at Texas school

AUSTIN, Texas - A swarm of bees attacked two dozen children at a school near Fort Worth, Texas, on Tuesday after a student appeared to rattle a nest during a gym-class soccer game, a school spokeswoman said, Four of the children, who are in sixth grade, were taken to the hospital. (USA TEXAS/BEES, moved at 8 p.m., 80 words)

U.S. authorities arrest head of Mexican drug gang Gulf Cartel

-- The head of the notorious Mexican cocaine-trafficking gang, the Gulf Cartel, was taken into custody in southern Texas, U.S. officials said on Tuesday. (USA-DRUGTRAFFICKING/TEXAS, moved at 11:33 p.m., 294 words)

Famed Texas oilman Nelson Bunker Hunt dead at 88

-- Nelson Bunker Hunt, the Texas oilman once considered the world's richest man before his fortunes were undone by Muammar Gaddafi and his own epic overreaching in the silver market, died on Tuesday at age 88. (PEOPLE-HUNT (UPDATE 2, PIX, moved at 12:45 a.m., 993 words)

New Jersey school board suspends 5 coaches in hazing scandal

SAYREVILLE, N.J. - New Jersey school officials voted on Tuesday to suspend five high school coaches in a locker-room hazing scandal that has led to criminal sex abuse charges against teen football players. (USA-FOOTBALL/NEWJERSEY (UPDATE 1), moved at 10:51 p.m., 399 words)

New York City subway breaks record with more than 6 million daily rides

NEW YORK - More people rode the New York City subway than ever in September, with the number of trips exceeding a record-breaking 6 million on five separate days over the month, transit officials said on Wednesday. There were 6,106,694 trips on the subway on Sept. 23, the highest number since daily figures were first recorded in 1985, and likely the highest since the late 1940s. (USA-NEW YORK/SUBWAY, moving shortly. 140 words)

LIFESTYLE AND ENTERTAINMENT

Sax and the City: Kenny G hits sour note in China with Hong Kong visit

BEIJING - Best-selling U.S. jazz musician Kenny G struck a bum note in China on Wednesday when he appeared among Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters, prompting the country's foreign ministry to warn foreigners once again to keep their noses out. The saxophonist, whose real name is Kenny Gorelick, confirmed he had visited after pictures of him appeared on Twitter. (HONGKONG-CHINA/SINGER (TV), moved at 4:51 a.m., 250 words)

Rise in divorce in Iran linked to shift in status of women

BEIRUT - Weddings in Iran have long been an over-the-top affair with families spending thousands of dollars to celebrate a union. But now some couples are splurging on an entirely different sort of nuptial celebration: a divorce party. Local media outlets and blogs have been abuzz for months about lavish parties, complete with sarcastic invitations and humorous cakes, for couples splitting up. The phenomenon has become so widespread in Tehran and other large cities that one prominent cleric said couples who throw these parties are "satanic." (IRAN-DIVORCE/, moved at 1:30 a.m., 1,111 words)

Filming in fear: Edward Snowden as 'Citizenfour'

NEW YORK - U.S. documentary maker Laura Poitras has found herself in many a risky situation in Iraq and Yemen. But she never felt in as much danger as when she was filming Edward Snowden in a Hong Kong hotel while he prepared to blow the whistle on massive secret surveillance programs run by the U.S. government. Those tense eight days form the centerpiece of "Citizenfour," her account of how the former National Security Agency contractor decided in 2013 to release to the media tens of thousands of classified documents, and the global repercussions of that action. (FILM-SNOWDEN/ (PIX), moved at 8 a.m., by Jill Serjeant, 603 words)

Animated robots, trolls and the dead dig up new film fans

LOS ANGELES - An oversized personal health-care robot assistant might seem out of place next to the princesses and furry animals that have won over legions of fans, young and old, in animated films. But for every young girl belting out "Frozen" princess anthem "Let It Go," Walt Disney Co is betting there's a nerd who will root for the geeks and robot fighting evil in "Big Hero 6." (FILM-ANIMATION (FEATURE, PIX), moved at 8 a.m., by Piya Sinha-Roy, 724 words)

Conductor Chailly: Appeasing La Scala's "gods" with Italian opera

LONDON - Italian conductor Riccardo Chailly knows that Milan's legendary La Scala opera house, where he takes over as principal conductor in January, is a political and cultural pressure cooker. So he's going to give the public what it wants: Italian opera. (MUSIC-CHAILLY (INTERVIEW, PIX), moved at 2:02 a.m., 400 words)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

Oramed's oral insulin succeeds in study

-- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc said its oral insulin capsule appeared to be safe and was well-tolerated by diabetics in a mid-stage trial. The Israeli biotechnology company's shares jumped about 10 percent to $8.73 before the bell on Wednesday. The treatment, ORMD-0801, was being tested in 25 patients with type 1 diabetes, once known as juvenile diabetes. It is a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin, a hormone needed to allow sugar to enter cells to produce energy. ORMD-0801 is also being developed for use in type 2 diabetes, the most common form of the disease, where the body does not use insulin properly. (ORAMED-STUDY/, moved at 8:53 a.m., 80 words)

WHO says drug-resistant tuberculosis at crisis levels

LONDON - Multi drug-resistant tuberculosis remains at crisis levels, with about 480,000 new cases this year, and various forms of lung disease killed about 1.5 million people in 2013, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday. (HEALTH-TUBERCULOSIS/, moved at 9:06 a.m., 300 words)

Big utilities pushing into booming home solar market

-- For years, the utilities responsible for providing electricity to the nation have treated residential solar systems as a threat. Now, they want a piece of the action, and they are having to fight for the chance. (UTILITIES-SOLAR/, moved at 7 a.m., 300 words)

WORLD

Taliban bomb hits bus carrying Afghan soldiers, four dead

KABUL - A remote-controlled bomb on Tuesday hit a bus carrying Afghan army personnel in the capital, Kabul, killing four soldiers on their way to work, an official said. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. The bomb buried in the road was detonated as the bus passed by in southwestern Kabul. (AFGHANISTAN-BLAST/ (TV,CORRECTED), moved at 6:54 a.m., 130 words) See also: Afghan president's first trip abroad will be to China (CHINA-AFGHANISTAN/ (PIX), moved at 7:41 a.m., 300 words)

Hong Kong protesters march after fruitless talks with government

HONG KONG - About 200 Hong Kong protesters marched to the home of the city's Beijing-backed leader on Wednesday to push their case for greater democracy a day after talks between student leaders and senior officials failed to break the deadlock. Others continued to occupy main streets in the Chinese-controlled city, where they have camped for nearly a month in protest against a central government plan that would give Hong Kong people the chance to vote for their own leader in 2017 but tightly restrict the candidates to Beijing loyalists. (HONGKONG-CHINA/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved at 4:41 a.m., 500 words)

Thailand tourist murder suspects retract confessions

BANGKOK - Two Myanmar men accused of killing two British backpackers on a Thai holiday island have retracted their confessions, their lawyers said on Wednesday, adding further confusion to an investigation that has attracted widespread criticism. The retractions also come amid growing diplomatic concern that the two accused may have been abused during interrogation. (THAILAND-BRITAIN/MURDER, moved at 1:56 a.m., 400 words)

Brazil's Rousseff pulls ahead of Neves before Sunday's election - poll

(BRAZIL-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 2:52 a.m., 300 words)

Indonesia president to make new cabinet picks after 8 rejected

(INDONESIA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 4:31 a.m., 250 words)

Japan team heading to North Korea to pressure it on abductees

(JAPAN-NORTHKOREA/SUGA (UPDATE 2), moved at 4:16 a.m., 250 words)

African rivalries weaken U.N. hand against rebels in Congo

(CONGODEMOCRATIC-RWANDA/REBELS, moved at 1 a.m., 500 words)

ANALYSIS

Big Tech winning battle with 'patent trolls'

-- For two decades, companies that buy software patents to sue technology giants have been the scourge of Silicon Valley. Reviled as patent trolls, they have attacked everything from Google's online ads to Apple's iPhone features, sometimes winning hundreds of millions of dollars. But now the trolls are in retreat from the tech titans, interviews and data reviewed by Reuters show. (TECH-IP/TROLLS (INSIGHT, GRAPHIC), moved at 7 a.m., moved at 1,100 words)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

U.S. consumer prices rise on shelter costs, but inflation muted

WASHINGTON - U.S. consumer prices rose marginally in September, painting a weak inflation picture that should give the Federal Reserve ample room to keep interest rates low for a while. The Labor Department said on Wednesday its Consumer Price Index edged up 0.1 percent last month as a rise in food and shelter costs offset a broad decline in energy prices. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1, GRAPHICS), moved at 9:16 a.m., 250 words, will be updated)

Boeing quarterly profit jumps 18 pct; raises 2014 earnings view

CHICAGO - Boeing reported an 18 percent increase in quarterly profit and raised its full-year core earnings forecast for the third time, reflecting booming commercial aircraft demand. The company earned $1.36 billion, or $1.86 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $1.16 billion, or $1.51 per share, a year earlier. (BOEING-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC), moved at 8:02 a.m., 100 words, will be updated)

FedEx expects record peak volume of 22.6 million packages on Dec. 15

CHICAGO - Package delivery company FedEx Corp on Wednesday forecast a record holiday season this year, with 22.6 million shipments expected for its anticipated peak day on Dec. 15. The Memphis-based company said it looks to move more than 290 million packages between Black Friday, the day after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday that kicks off the holiday shopping season, and Christmas Eve. (FEDEX/PEAK-VOLUMES, moved at 7:59 a.m., 120 words)

Northrop Grumman beats on earnings, raises 2014 outlook

-- U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp on Wednesday reported a higher-than-expected profit for the third quarter and raised its earnings outlook for the full year. Northrop, which makes unmanned planes and electronic equipment, posted a 5 percent drop in net earnings to $473 million. (NORTHROPGRUMMAN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 8:35 a.m., 200 words, will be updated)

Dow Chemical profit beats as plastics margins rise again

NEW YORK - Dow Chemical reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as margins rose for the ninth time in its plastics business, its biggest, due to low raw material costs. Dow's performance plastics unit has benefited as the shale boom in the United States has kept prices of raw materials such as ethane and naphtha low, giving it an edge over the oil-dependent European petrochemicals industry. (DOWCHEMICAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 8:55 a.m., 250 words)

Xerox revenue falls on lower printer sales

-- Xerox Inc reported a 2 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by slowing demand in its printing business. Revenue from the printing business fell 6 percent to $2.02 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from a year earlier. (XEROX-RESULTS (UPDATE 1), moved at 7:53 a.m., 100 words)

EMC to buy much of Cisco's stake in joint venture VCE

-- Data storage products maker EMC Corp said it will buy much of Cisco System Inc's stake in their joint venture VCE for an undisclosed sum. VCE, set up in 2009 as a one-stop shop for data centers, bundles Cisco's networking equipment and servers with EMC's storage gear and software from EMC's VMware Inc subsidiary. (EMC CORP-ANNOUNCEMENT/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 9:03 a.m., 200 words)

3D Systems slashes full-year revenue forecast

-- 3D Systems Corp estimated quarterly revenue well below the average analyst estimate, citing manufacturing constraints. The company cut its full-year revenue forecast, and now expects $650 million-$690 million, well below analysts' expectation of $707.5 million. (3DSYSTEMS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 8:12 a.m., 240 words)

Daimler eyes $780 million boost from surprise sale of Tesla stake

FRANKFURT - Daimler AG will book a $780 million windfall from the sale of its four percent stake in U.S. electric car maker Tesla Motors, a move late on Tuesday that surprised investors and fueled speculation of a growing rivalry. (DAIMLER-TESLA MOTORS/STAKE, moved at 6:16 a.m., 400 words)

Mega harvest leaves U.S. farmers battling bugs in storage bins

CHICAGO - With record harvests depressing prices, U.S. farmers are holding tight to their corn and soybeans and bringing on chemicals that protect stored grain from critters or even leaving corn standing in fields over winter to avoid storage charges. (USA-HARVEST/ (PIX), moved at 8 a.m., 500 words)

Apollo to launch new natural resources fund - sources

(APOLLO-ENERGY/ (REPEAT, EXCLUSIVE), moved at 7 a.m., 400 words)

