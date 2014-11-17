REUTERS AMERICA AFTERNOON NEWS PLAN FOR MONDAY NOV 17
LATEST AND PLANNED U.S. NEWS COVERAGE (ALL TIMES ET)
Top stories as of 2:15 p.m. on Monday.
BREAKING
Leading Senate Democrats urge Obama to act on immigration
WASHINGTON - U.S. Senate Democratic leaders on Monday urged
President Barack Obama to use his executive powers to make
changes to the country's immigration system and outlined major
revisions they would like to see included. "Because House
Republicans have not acted, we fully support your decision to
use your well-established executive authority to improve as much
of the immigration system as you can," wrote Senate Majority
Leader Harry Reid and five other senior Democratic senators in a
letter to Obama. (USA-IMMIGRATION/CONGRESS, moved at 12:55 p.m.,
300 words)
TOP STORIES
Parents of beheaded aid worker Peter Kassig to speak to
media
INDIANAPOLIS - The family of beheaded U.S. aid worker Peter
Kassig hold a press availability following his death at the
hands of Islamic State militants. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/BEHEADING-USA
(PIX), moved at 1:15 p.m., 300 words, expect update after 4
p.m.)
Frenchman seen in Islamic State video of beheadings
LONDON/PARIS - A Frenchman is believed to have appeared in a
video of Islamic State jihadists beheading Syrian soldiers and
displaying the severed head of U.S. aid worker Peter Kassig but
a British man denied earlier reports that his medical student
son was there too. Sunday's announcement of Kassig's death, the
fifth such killing of a Western captive by Islamic State, formed
part of the video which also showed the beheadings of at least
14 men Islamic State said were Syrian military pilots and
officers. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved at 12:23 p.m., 510
words)
Part of British parliament evacuated due to suspicious
package
LONDON - The part of the British parliament housing the
offices of many lawmakers was briefly evacuated on Monday due to
a suspicious package before staff were allowed to re-enter the
building. (BRITAIN-POLITICS/SECURITY (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved,
110 words)
U.S. targets Islamic militants with more air strikes
WASHINGTON - U.S. military forces conducted 11 air strikes
against Islamic militants in Syria and 20 in Iraq since Friday,
Central Command said. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/USA-AIRSTRIKES (UPDATE 1),
moved, 150 words)
Keystone in doubt in Senate after Obama comments
WASHINGTON - Supporters of the Keystone XL pipeline in the
U.S. Senate on Monday scrambled to gather votes to pass a bill
that authorizes the project to help send Canadian oil to the
Gulf of Mexico, a task made harder after President Barack Obama
made his toughest comments yet about the duct. With her chamber
stuck at 59 votes for Keystone XL, Senator Mary Landrieu, a
Louisiana Democrat, worked hard to gather one last vote needed
to pass a bill that the House of Representatives easily approved
on Friday. (USA-KEYSTONE/ (GRAPHICS), expect by 3 p.m., 474
words)
Pope says will visit United States next year
VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis announced on Monday he would
visit Philadelphia next year, his first trip there as leader of
the 1.2 billion-member Roman Catholic Church. The trip is also
expected to include stops at the White House and Congress in
Washington DC and the United Nations in New York.
(POPE-USA/VISIT (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 400 words)
St. Louis awaits grand jury's decision on shooting of
unarmed black teen
FERGUSON, Mo. - Residents of Ferguson, Missouri, faced
another day on Monday of waiting for a grand jury to decide if
it will bring criminal charges against a white policeman who
fatally shot an unarmed black teen in August, sparking weeks of
sometimes violent protests. The grand jury has been meeting in
secret for almost three months. Officials have said the decision
is likely to come in mid- to late November.
(USA-MISSOURI/SHOOTING (PIX), moved, by Scott Malone, 300 words)
Sierra Leone doctor dies of Ebola at Nebraska hospital
OMAHA - A surgeon who contracted Ebola while working in
Sierra Leone has died of the disease at a Nebraska hospital,
medical officials, the second death from the virus out of 10
known cases treated in the United States. Dr. Martin Salia, a
native of Sierra Leone and a permanent U.S. resident, was
suffering from kidney and respiratory failure, when he arrived
at the Nebraska Medical Center on Saturday. (HEALTH-EBOLA/USA
(UPDATE 2), moved, 360 words, expect update after noon news
conference)
EU targets Ukraine separatists but is split on more Russia
sanctions
BRUSSELS - European Union governments moved to put more
Ukrainian separatists under asset freezes and travel bans on
Monday but took no action to step up economic sanctions on
Russia despite voicing alarm about an upsurge of violence in
Ukraine. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/MOGHERINI (UPDATE 4, TV), moved at 1
p.m., 424 words) See also: Artillery explosions shake Donetsk
airport in east Ukraine (UKRAINE-CRISIS/DONETSK (TV, PIX),
moved, 400 words)
WASHINGTON
White House turns climate change spotlight to U.S. cities,
towns
WASHINGTON - After announcing a major deal with China to
curb emissions and a $3 billion pledge into a fund to help poor
countries fight climate change last week, the Obama
administration will turn its focus to American towns and cities
to help them adapt to the impacts of global warming. On Monday,
a task force of eight governors, 16 mayors and two tribal
leaders will meet with Vice President Joe Biden and senior White
House officials to present recommendations on how they can help
local communities deal with extreme weather.
(USA-CLIMATECHANGE/ADAPTATION, moved, 400 words, will be updated
by 5 p.m.)
GM ignition-switch claims deadline extended to Jan. 31
WASHINGTON - The deadline to file claims under General
Motors faulty ignition-switch compensation program has been
extended by one month to Jan. 31, 2015, the program's
administrator said. The administrator also updated its list of
claims approved for compensation to 33 victims killed. (GENERAL
MOTORS-RECALL/EXTENSION (UPDATE 2), moved, 200 words)
FCC chief proposes expanding Internet subsidy for schools
WASHINGTON - U.S. communications regulators are expected to
vote in December on whether to increase by 62 percent funding
for the largest U.S. educational technology subsidy program,
E-Rate, to help connect more schools and libraries to high-speed
Internet. (USA-FCC/ERATE, moving shortly, 300 words)
Some State Department email system were hacked
WASHINGTON - The State Department's unclassified email
systems were the victim of a cyber attack in recent weeks around
the same time as the White House systems were breached, a senior
U.S. official said. (CYBERSECURITY/STATEDEPT (UPDATE 2), moved
at 1:10 p.m., 384 words)
U.S. to auction 50,000 bitcoins seized in Silk Road case
NEW YORK - The U.S. Marshals Service said Monday it will
auction 50,000 bitcoins seized during the prosecution of the
alleged owner of Silk Road, an Internet black-market bazaar
where authorities say illegal drugs and other goods could be
bought. (BITCOIN-AUCTION/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 12:25 p.m., 300
words)
OTHER U.S. NEWS
French man charged after Brooklyn Bridge climb
NEW YORK - A French man faces criminal charges in New York
following his arrest for climbing a beam on the Brooklyn Bridge,
police said. (USA-NEWYORK/BROOKLYNBRIDGE, moved, 150 words)
Judge says Steven Cohen's ex-wife can ask him about insider
trading
NEW YORK - Billionaire Steven A. Cohen can face questions
about insider trading at his hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors
from lawyers representing his ex-wife in a civil lawsuit against
him, a U.S. judge said on Monday. (SAC-COHEN/DIVORCE, moving
shortly, 250 words)
'Fairness hearing' to determine merits of NFL concussion
settlement
-- Lawyers representing more than 20,000 former professional
football players are expected in court on Wednesday to argue
over the terms of a settlement between the National Football
League and its former players stemming from concussions incurred
while playing the game. (USA-NFL/CONCUSSION, expect by 3 p.m.,
400 words)
Top aide to NYC's first lady takes leave amid family trouble
NEW YORK - A top aide to the wife of Mayor Bill de Blasio
said on Monday she is taking an unpaid leave of absence amid
controversy over the legal troubles of her teenage son and
boyfriend. (USA-NEW YORK/MAYOR, moving shortly, 250 words)
Tornado damages prison in Florida Panhandle
TAMPA, Fla. - A tornado touched down at a Florida Panhandle
prison early on Monday, injuring two correctional officers as it
destroyed more than two dozen cars in a parking lot, a local
sheriff said. Both injuries were minor and no inmates were
harmed at the Calhoun Correctional Institution.
(USA-FLORIDA/TORNADO, moved, 90 words)
Former Georgia governor known for pushing back against
segregation dies
ATLANTA - Former Georgia Governor Carl Sanders, the first
so-called "new South" governor due to his progressive policies
amid racial unrest in the 1960s, has died at age 89. After
serving in the state's legislature and governor's mansion,
Sanders launched a law firm with offices across the country.
(USA-GEORGIA/SANDERS, moved at 12:43 p.m., 250 words)
GOP group names Florida AG as chair after thousands in
freebies
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Republican Attorneys General
Association has named Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi its new
chair, officials said on Monday. Bondi has received media
scrutiny for accepting thousands in free trips, meals and
accommodations from the group, which some see as a way for
companies to influence state investigations.
(USA-FLORIDA/ATTORNEYGENERAL, expect by 4 p.m., 350 words)
DuPont says it took hours before bodies retrieved at Texas
chemical plant
LA PORTE, Texas - Medical personnel had to wait hours to
retrieve four dead bodies after a hazardous chemical leak at a
unit of a DuPont and Co plant in LaPorte, Texas, because they
were not trained to use the proper safety equipment, the company
said on Monday. (USA-CHEMICALS/DEATH (UPDATE 1, PIX), moving
shortly, 150 words)
Skull-fetching retriever helps solve Texas escaped prisoner
case
AUSTIN, Texas - The case of a convicted sexual predator who
was one of the most wanted men in America after escaping from a
federal detention facility in Texas has been solved with the
help of a 15-year-old Labrador retriever who discovered the
man's skull. (USA-TEXAS/SKULL, moved at 1 p.m., 180 words)
New Chicago archbishop to make ritual knock at church door
CHICAGO - Bishop Blase Cupich, Pope Francis' first major
appointment in U.S. Catholic Church, will knock at the door of
Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral on Monday evening as part of the
ritual beginning his term as the city's new archbishop. Cupich,
65, seen as a moderate and currently bishop of Spokane,
Washington, succeeds the more conservative Cardinal Francis
George, 77, who is retiring. (POPE-CHICAGO/ARCHBISHOP (PIX),
moved at 12:14 p.m., 300 words, will be updated after 6 p.m.
from event)
Police identify three found dead in Missouri motel room
-- Authorities have identified three people who were found
dead in a Springfield, Missouri motel room over the weekend, but
no arrests have been made in the suspected homicides, police
said. Detectives were looking for suspects and interviewing
witnesses after police found three people dead and a fourth
seriously wounded early Saturday in a room at the Economy Inn, a
two-story budget motel, Springfield Police said in a statement.
(USA-MISSOURI/SHOOTINGS, moving shortly, 100 words)
Groups sue to force U.S. to strengthen protections for
Canada lynx
SALMON, Idaho - Conservationists filed a lawsuit on Monday
demanding that the Obama administration give greater protection
to the Canada lynx, a type of rare wild cat that roams
mountainous areas across the northern United States and the
Rocky Mountains. (USA-WILDLIFE/LYNX (PIX), moved at 12:55 p.m.,
400 words)
Dogs found to have killed woman on Wyoming Indian
reservation
A woman found dead from an animal attack on a Wyoming Indian
reservation last week, prompting authorities to warn that
dangerous wildlife might be on the prowl, appears to have been
the victim of a dog mauling, officials said on Monday.
(USA-PREDATOR/WYOMING, moved at 12:38 p.m., 200 words)
FEATURES
Netherlands leads way in battle against sex slavery,
trafficking
AMSTERDAM (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Marie's eyes lower
and her voice softens to a whisper when she describes being
pimped by the man who asked her to be his girlfriend just a week
before. The Nigerian man had picked her up from Charles de
Gaulle airport in Paris when she arrived from her native Benin.
She was taken to a club that night and when she went home with
her boyfriend's friend, there were two other men waiting for
her. All three had sex with her until dawn, she said. And so
began months of captivity and sexual exploitation.
(GLOBAL-SLAVERY/NETHERLANDS (FOUNDATION, FEATURE), moved, 1,056
words). See also: Where is slavery most prevalent?
(GLOBAL-SLAVERY (FOUNDATION, FACTBOX), moved, 1,045 words)
Nearly 36 million people are slaves, Qatar in focus - report
LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Almost 36 million
people are living as slaves across the globe with an index on
Monday listing Mauritania, Uzbekistan, Haiti, Qatar and India as
the nations where modern-day slavery is most prevalent. The Walk
Free Foundation, an Australian-based human rights group,
estimated in its inaugural slavery index last year that 29.8
million people were born into servitude, trafficked for sex
work, trapped in debt bondage or exploited for forced labor.
(GLOBAL-SLAVERY (FOUNDATION), moved, 784 words)
HEALTH
Bird flu found in UK, Netherlands but authorities say little
risk to humans
AMSTERDAM/LONDON/PARIS - Bird flu was found on a duck farm
in England, days after it was discovered in chickens in the
Netherlands, forcing authorities to destroy poultry and disrupt
exports, although it was not the strain known to be deadly to
humans. (HEALTH-BIRDFLU/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved,
500 words)
No safety concerns yet in trials of GSK's Ebola vaccine
LONDON - Almost 200 people have received GlaxoSmithKline's
experimental Ebola vaccine in trials in the United States,
Britain, Mali and Switzerland, and the safety data so far are
"very satisfactory", scientists said on Monday. The trials,
which began just over two months ago, have been using healthy
volunteers, rather than patients with Ebola.
(HEALTH-EBOLA/VACCINE, moved, 300 words)
Merck's Zetia cuts heart attack, stroke risk in long-awaited
study
CHICAGO - After years of uncertainty, a nearly decade-long
study showed that Merck & Co's cholesterol drug Zetia
lowered the risk of heart attacks and strokes in high-risk heart
patients when used with an effective statin.
(HEALTH-HEART/MERCK-CHOLESTEROL (UPDATE 1), moved at 12:41 p.m.,
300 words)
Last-line drug resistance poses "alarming" European health
threat
LONDON - More and more infections in Europe are proving able
to evade even the most powerful, last-resort antibiotics, posing
an alarming threat to patient safety in the region, health
officials said on Monday. (HEALTH-ANTIBIOTICS/EUROPE, moved, 400
words)
Corruption tars drug sector drive to improve access for poor
LONDON - The world's top drugmakers have improved access to
medicines in developing countries, according to a report, but
their good work is undermined by a sorry record of unethical
behavior. (HEALTH-MEDICINES/ACCESS, moved, 380 words)
SCIENCE
Spreading pest resistance to GMO crops seen in U.S. - study
KANSAS CITY - Crop-devouring armyworms are showing
increasing resistance in some U.S. farm fields to a popular type
of genetically modified crop that should kill them, scientists
said on Monday. The evolution of insect resistance "is a great
threat" long term to the sustainability of the GMO crop
biotechnology that has become a highly valued tool for many U.S.
farmers, according to Fangneng Huang, an entomologist at
Louisiana State University and lead researcher for the
three-year study. (AGRICULTURE-GMO/ARMYWORMS, expect by 4 p.m.,
by Carey Gillam, 398 words)
ENTERTAINMENT
Hugh Jackman makes triumphant return to Broadway in 'The
River'
NEW YORK - Hugh Jackman makes a stunning return to Broadway
with a mesmerizing performance in award-winning playwright Jez
Butterworth's new drama "The River." (THEATER-THERIVER/ (PIX,
TV), moved, 400 words)
Decades in the grave, Louis Armstrong tells Dr John: "play
my music"
LONDON - You can't get much more New Orleans than Dr John
and Louis "Satchmo" Armstrong -- so when the former plays the
latter, it's enough to get Big Easy fans sitting up. Especially
if, as voodoo jazz and blues king Dr John says, it was all
Armstrong's idea, more than 40 years after he died.
(MUSIC-DRJOHN/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)
Angelina Jolie says POW film helped with motherhood
SYDNEY - "Unbroken", a film Angelina Jolie directed about
the plight of an American Olympian turned World War II prisoner,
helped her tackle motherhood, the Oscar-winning actress said on
Monday. Hundreds of fans crowded outside a Sydney theatre to
welcome Jolie to Australia for the world premiere of her second
directing effort. (AUSTRALIA-JOLIE/UNBROKEN (TV, PIX), moved,
220 words)
LIFESTYLE
Facebook developing a professional website "Facebook at
Work"
-- Facebook is secretly working on a new website called
"Facebook at Work" that would allow users to keep their personal
profile separate from their work profile, the Financial Times
reported. (FACEBOOK-WEBSITE/, moved, 150 words)
The $1 billion divorce: Why Harold Hamm's ex-wife didn't win
more
-- Just how much of Harold Hamm's fortune was amassed
through his skill and hard work? That was a key question that
Oklahoma divorce judge Howard Haralson had to weigh in his
decision last week, when he ordered Hamm, the chief executive
officer of Continental Resources - and Oklahoma's richest person
- to hand over more than $1 billion in cash and assets to his
ex-wife in one of the largest-ever U.S. divorce judgments.
(HAMM-DIVORCE/RULING (PIX), moved, by Joshua Schneyer, 960
words)
Kenyans march against attacks on women over mini-skirts
NAIROBI - Nearly 1,000 people took to the streets of Nairobi
on Monday to protest against a series of vicious public attacks
on women who were stripped naked and assaulted for wearing
mini-skirts or other clothing perceived to be immodest.
(KENYA-CRIME/WOMEN (PIX, TV), moved, 370 words)
Treadmill studio classes put a spin on indoor running
NEW YORK - A New York City fitness studio is following fast
on the heels of the indoor cycling, or spin, craze by beckoning
outdoor runners to come in from the cold for group treadmill
classes. (FITNESS-TREADMILL/CLASSES (PIX), moved, by Dorene
Internicola, 500 words)
WORLD
Palestinian driver found hanged in Jerusalem bus
JERUSALEM - A Palestinian bus driver was found hanged in his
vehicle, incident that led to stone-throwing protests by
Palestinians suspecting foul play but which Israeli police,
citing autopsy results, termed a suicide.
(MIDEAST-JERUSALEM/DRIVER (UPDATE 2), moved, 350 words). See
also: Netanyahu's soccer match attendance fuels Israel election
talk (MIDEAST-ISRAEL/POLITICS, moved, 300 words)
Italy region, island seek $274 million in Concordia disaster
damages
FLORENCE, Italy - Officials for Italy's Tuscany region and
the island of Giglio said on Monday they would seek a total of
220 million euros ($274 million) in damages from Costa Cruises,
a unit of Carnival Corp, for the 2012 Concordia cruise liner
disaster. (ITALY-CONCORDIA/DAMAGES, moved at 1:24 p.m., 300
words)
Americans suspected of trying to ship baby body parts flee
Thailand - police
BANGKOK - Thai police said two Americans suspected of trying
to send infant and adult body parts in parcels to the United
States had fled the country. A baby's head, a baby's foot sliced
into three parts, a heart and a "sheet of skin" with tattoo
markings were found in parcels staff at a shipping office in
Bangkok scanned the packages, police said. (THAILAND-BABY/
(UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 350 words)
Kenya police shoot dead attacker, arrest 250 during mosque
raids
MOMBASA - Kenyan police shot dead a man who attacked them
and arrested about 250 others when they searched two mosques in
the port city of Mombasa that they said were used to recruit
militants and to stash weapons, senior officials said on Monday.
(KENYA-SECURITY/ (PIX), moved, 250 words)
Waving red cards in protest, Czechs mark Velvet Revolution
PRAGUE - Thousands of Czechs marched through Prague on
Monday to mark the the 25th anniversary of the fall of
communism, waving soccer-style red penalty cards as a warning to
a president they see as drifting too close to Moscow.
(CZECH-ANNIVERSARY/PROTESTS (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved at 12:55
p.m., 300 words)
Bosnia police arrest 12 for war crimes near biggest mass
grave site
SARAJEVO - Bosnian police on Monday arrested 12 Bosnian
Serbs suspected of crimes against humanity over an attack early
in the country's 1992-95 war in which 150 Muslim Bosniaks,
including women and children, were killed and their bodies
dumped in mass graves. (WARCRIMES-BOSNIA/, moved, 240 words)
Brazil's Petrobras vows to investigate graft allegations
RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro vowed on Monday to fully investigate a
money-laundering scandal that has rattled the company's shares,
and caused the biggest crisis to date for President Dilma
Rousseff's government. (BRAZIL-PETROBRAS/CORRUPTION (UPDATE 2),
moved, 500 words)
Thousands of Greeks march against austerity to mark 1973
uprising
(GREECE-ANNIVERSARY/ (PIX, TV), moving shortly, 300 words)
Colombia suspends FARC peace talks after kidnapping of
general
(COLOMBIA-REBELS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 300 words)
Colombia's peace process with Marxist FARC rebels
(COLOMBIA-REBELS/ (FACTBOX), moved at 1 p.m., 395 words)
Turkish media linked to exiled cleric say they shut out by
government
(TURKEY-MEDIA/, moved, 300 words)
Russia orders out Polish diplomats in tit-for-tat expulsions
(RUSSIA-POLAND/DIPLOMATS (UPDATE 2), moved, 300 words)
CONSUMER FINANCE
A guide to figuring out your real cost of college
LOS ANGELES - Many parents will not learn how much they must
pay for their children's college education until financial aid
packages arrive this spring. By then it may be too late to get a
better deal. College consultants recommend calculating your
"estimated family contribution" - essentially, the minimum you
will be expected to pay - years before sending the first.
(WESTON/COLLEGECOSTS (COLUMN), moved, 714 words)
BUSINESS AND MARKETS
Halliburton to buy Baker Hughes for about $35 billion
-- Halliburton agrees to buy smaller rival Baker Hughes for
about $35 billion in cash and stock, creating an oilfield
services behemoth whose revenue would exceed that of market
leader Schlumberger (BAKERHUGHES-OFFER/ (UPDATE 5), moved at
1:06 p.m., 594 words)
Fed calls meeting with banks, watchdogs on LIBOR alternative
WASHINGTON - The Federal Reserve is hosting a meeting with
banks and regulators to discuss the development of a reference
rate alternative to LIBOR, the London interbank rate that was at
the center of a global rigging scandal. (FED-LIBOR/ (UPDATE 1),
expect by 3 p.m., 300 words)
U.S. manufacturing expands but may be losing speed
WASHINGTON - U.S. manufacturing output rose in October, but
a third straight month of declines in motor vehicle production
suggested some slowdown in the pace of factory activity. Still,
manufacturing remains sturdy, with other data on Monday showing
a rebound in activity in New York State this month.
(USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1, GRAPHIC), moved, 300 words)
Japan's slip into surprise recession paves way for tax
delay, poll
TOKYO - Japan's economy unexpectedly slips into recession in
the third quarter, setting the stage for Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe to delay an unpopular sales tax hike and call a snap
election two years before he has to go to the polls.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 6, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, 800 words)
Israel to halve second order of F-35 fighters - minister
JERUSALEM - Israel will place a second order for between 10
and 15 U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets, around half the number
previously mentioned by defense sources in both countries, an
Israeli cabinet minister said on Monday.
(LOCKHEED-MARTIN/FIGHTER-ISRAEL (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)
Gucci needs new ideas, talents to combat brand fatigue
PARIS - Gucci holds the luxury spending downturn mainly
responsible for its poor performance but the Italian fashion
brand may also have itself to blame, suggesting it could be time
to change strategy and hire fresh talent. (KERING-GUCCI/
(ANALYSIS, PIX), moved, 600 words)
China's "Fox Hunt" grabs 288 suspects in worldwide
anti-graft net
(CHINA-CORRUPTION, moved, 220 words)
German government reiterates its ban on most fracking
(GERMANY-FRACKING, moved 150 words)
Soweto microbrewer aims to tap South Africa's 'black
diamonds'
(SAFRICA-BEER/ (PIX, TV), moved, 400 words)
