BREAKING

Palestinians kill four in Jerusalem synagogue attack

JERUSALEM - Two Palestinians armed with a meat cleaver and a gun killed four people in a Jerusalem synagogue on Tuesday before being shot dead by police, the deadliest such incident in six years in the holy city amid a surge in religious conflict. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to respond with a "heavy hand" and again accused Western-backed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas of inciting violence in Jerusalem. (MIDEAST-PALESTINIANS/ISRAEL (UPDATE 6, TV, PIX), moved at 8:47 a.m., 850 words) See also: Jerusalem synagogue dead identified as U.S. and British citizens (MIDEAST-PALESTINIANS/ISRAEL-NATIONALITIES, moved at 8:35 a.m., 30 words)

Iraqi security forces said to retake Baiji refinery

BAGHDAD - Security forces entered Iraq's largest refinery for the first time on Tuesday after months of battling Islamic State militants who had surrounded it, a police colonel said. Complete recovery of the Baiji facility could provide critical momentum for government forces charged with restoring stability in a country facing its worst security crisis since dictator Saddam Hussein was toppled in 2003. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-REFINERY (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved at 8:09 a.m., 300 words)

NFL suspends Vikings' Peterson over 'abusive discipline' of son

WASHINGTON - Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson has been suspended without pay for at least the remainder of 2014 season, the National Football League said on Tuesday. Peterson will not be considered for reinstatement before April 15, the league said in statement, for violating the NFL Personal Conduct Policy in an "incident of abusive discipline that he inflicted on his 4-year-old son." (USA-NFL/PETERSON (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 9:24 a.m., 140 words, will be led)

TOP STORIES

U.S. Senate heads for vote on Keystone pipeline

WASHINGTON - Backers of the Keystone XL oil pipeline hope a vote in the U.S. Senate late on Tuesday will send a bill to the desk of President Barack Obama. With the chamber apparently stuck at 59 votes in favor of Keystone, Louisiana Democratic Senator Mary Landrieu worked hard to gather one last vote to boost her chances of winning a new term in a December run-off election. (USA-KEYSTONE/ (PIX, TV), moved at 7 a.m., 400 words)

As Missouri awaits decision on police shooting, National Guard called in

FERGUSON, Mo. - Troops from the Missouri National Guard were due to deploy on Tuesday around Ferguson, Missouri, as the city awaits a grand jury's decision on whether to indict a white police officer who shot and killed an unarmed black teen in August. Governor Jay Nixon has declared a state of emergency in Missouri but local officials said troops would play a backup role to police in responding to any protests that develop after the grand jury's report. (USA-MISSOURI/SHOOTING (PIX), moved at 7 a.m., 400 words)

Ferguson, Missouri corrections officer accused of sex with inmate, rape

ST LOUIS - A corrections officer with the embattled city of Ferguson, Missouri, faces felony charges of having sex with an inmate and allowing her escape, and a civil lawsuit that alleges rape, court records show. (USA-MISSOURI/SHOOTING-RAPE, moved, at 6:06 a.m., 343 words)

Riyadh fears Islamic State seeking sectarian war in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH - Tighter security in Saudi Arabia has made it hard for Islamic State to target the government so the militants are instead trying to incite a sectarian conflict via attacks on the Shi'ite Muslim minority, the Saudi Interior Ministry said. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SAUDI, moved at 7:56 a.m., 400 words)

Germany says to keep up to 850 soldiers in Afghanistan

BERLIN/BRUSSELS - Germany plans to keep up to 850 soldiers in Afghanistan in 2015 to help train local armed forces, a defense ministry spokesman said on Tuesday, a slightly larger contingent than it had previously expected. (AFGHANISTAN-GERMANY/TROOPS (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)

Iraq says Islamic State stole 1 million tons of grain, took it to Syria

BAGHDAD - Iraq believes Islamic State militants have stolen more than one million tons of grain from the country's north and taken it to two cities they control in neighbouring Syria, the agriculture minister has said. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-COMMODITIES, moved at 8:24 a.m., 250 words)

Toyota aims to replicate Prius success with fuel cell Mirai

NEWPORT BEACH, California/TOKYO - Toyota Motor Corp will introduce its first mass-market fuel cell car next month, hoping to replicate the success of its Prius hybrid with a vehicle that runs on hydrogen instead of gasoline. The four-seater sedan, named Mirai, the Japanese word for "future," will first go on sale in four cities in Japan on Dec. 15. Sales in the United States and Europe will follow in the fourth quarter of 2015. The ultimate "green car," fuel cell vehicles run on electricity made by mixing hydrogen fuel and oxygen in the air - a technology first used in the Apollo moon project in the 1960s. Its only by-product is heat and water - water so pure the Apollo astronauts drank it. (TOYOTA-FUELCELLS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved at 2:35 a.m., 396 words)

Britain urges Iranian "flexibility" before nuclear deal deadline

VIENNA - Britain urged Iran to show more flexibility in nuclear talks due to start on Tuesday while Tehran insisted its rights must be respected, highlighting gaps standing in the way of an historic deal by a Nov. 24 deadline. Secretary of State John Kerry declined to make any predictions for what he called a "critical week. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/ (PIX), moved at 6:57 a.m., 400 words)

Iran said to use China bank to transfer funds to Quds-linked companies

NEW YORK/LONDON/SHENZHEN - There is no trace of Shenzhen Lanhao Days Electronic Technology Co Ltd at its listed address in the beige and pink-tiled "Fragrant Villa" apartment complex in this southern Chinese city. The building's managers say they've never heard of it. But a Western intelligence report reviewed by Reuters says Shenzhen Lanhao is one of several companies in China that receives money from Iran through a Chinese bank. Such transfers help to finance international operations of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' elite Quds Force. (IRAN-SANCTIONS/CHINA (EXCLUSIVE), moved at 7 a.m., 990 words)

WASHINGTON

Democrats seek details from financial firms on data breaches

WASHINGTON - Leading Democrats in both houses of Congress sent letters on Tuesday to 16 major banks and other financial firms requesting detailed information about recent data breaches and briefings from corporate data security officials. Among the companies targeted in letters sent by Senator Elizabeth Warren, a member of the Senate Banking Committee, and Representative Elijah Cummings, the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, were banks, investment firms and other financial service providers. (USA-CONGRESS/CYBERSECURITY, moved at 8:47 a.m., 250 words)

Seven big U.S. companies paid CEOs more than corporate taxes in 2013

WASHINGTON - Seven of the 30 largest U.S. corporations paid more money to their chief executive officers last year than they paid in U.S. federal income taxes, according to a study released on Tuesday that was disputed by at least one of the companies. The seven companies were Boeing, Ford, Chevron, Citigroup, Verizon, JPMorgan Chase and General Motors. (USA TAX/CEOPAY, moved, 400 words)

White House reviewing policy toward U.S. hostages held by militants

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama has ordered a comprehensive review of U.S. policy governing efforts to free Americans being held by militant groups overseas, the White House said on Monday. (MIDEASTCRISIS/USA-HOSTAGES, moved at 10 p.m., 300 words)

OTHER U.S. NEWS

Small plane crashes into Chicago house

CHICAGO - A small plane crashed into a house on the south side of Chicago early on Tuesday but the home's occupants were not hurt, police said. (USA-ILLINOIS/CRASH (UPDATE 1), moved at 8:34 a.m., 229 words)

California Governor appoints lawmaker to university board in time for key vote

SACRAMENTO - California Governor Jerry Brown has appointed a top lawmaker to the board overseeing the massive University of California system, days before the panel is scheduled to vote on a tuition hike opposed by Brown. (USA-CALIFORNIA/TUITION, moved at 10:05 a.m., 401 words)

Alaska Democrat Begich concedes defeat in U.S. Senate race

-- U.S. Senator Mark Begich on Monday conceded defeat to his Republican challenger in a closely watched race that was part of midterm elections that gave Republicans control of the Senate and strengthened their grip on the House of Representatives. (USA-ELECTIONS/ALASKA, moved at 10:18 p.m., 233 words)

Historic black Florida town slated for luxury shopping development

ORLANDO, Fla. - The oldest black town in America, Eatonville in central Florida, where a quarter of the residents live below the poverty line, is set to vote Tuesday night on a plan to transform the community into a luxury shopping destination for the ultra-rich. The town was made famous by Zora Neale Hurston's 1937 novel, "Their Eyes Were Watching God," about black society at turn of 20th century America. (USA-FLORIDA/EATONVILLE, moved at 7 a.m., 500 words)

Slowdown at U.S. port of Tacoma threatens Christmas tree shipments to Asia

SEATTLE - A slowdown at the busy Washington state port of Tacoma amid a labor dispute could mean that thousands of Christmas trees grown in the Pacific Northwest will not be shipped in time to meet holiday demand in Asia. (USA WASHINGTON/TREES, moved, 300 words)

Washington DC mayor nixed plea deal over 2010 campaign - report

WASHINGTON - District of Columbia Mayor Vincent Gray rejected a plea deal from federal prosecutors in connection with their probe of his 2010 election campaign, the Washington Post reported on Monday. (USA-DISTRICTOFCOLUMBIA/MAYOR, moved at 12:03 a.m., 242 words)

California Chinook salmon fall run slowed amid warm weather, drought

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The annual fall migration of Chinook salmon has been delayed by warmer water temperatures and slow-flowing streams in parts of California as the state's three-year drought drags on, hatchery officials said Monday. (USA CALIFORNIA/SALMON, moved, 300 words)

Minnesota's Bill Frenzel, former U.S. congressman, dies at 86

-- Bill Frenzel, who served 20 years in the U.S. House of Representatives before becoming a guest scholar at the Brookings Institution, has died aged 86, the organization said in a statement on Monday. (PEOPLE-BILLFRANZEL, moved, 0009 EST, 279 words)

One settlement, one acquittal in Texas river pollution trial

(USA-ENVIRONMENT/SANJACINTO, moved, 250 words)

HEALTH

WHO says bird flu spread likely, human cases unlikely but possible

GENEVA - New cases of bird flu detected in Europe will likely hit other bird populations and may infect some people, though the virus is highly unlikely to spread in the human population, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday. (HEALTH-BIRDFLU/WHO (TV), moved at 8:47 a.m., 250 words)

South Africa to spend $2.2 billion on HIV drugs in next two years

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa - South Africa plans to spend $2.2 billion over two years to buy HIV/AIDS drugs for public hospitals, a government minister said on Monday, as a study shows the prevalence of the virus is rising. (US-SAFRICA-AIDS, moved, 150 words)

Online life for teens may lead to real-life problems

-- Teen's online behaviors may create real-life problems like relationship abuse and negative thoughts on body image, according to two new studies. The studies, published November 17 in Pediatrics, suggest that education and monitoring by parents may help reduce these behaviors and their negative consequences. Both studies confirm "what we're finding out in research, that the online behaviors seem to mimic offline behaviors," Jeff Temple told Reuters Health. (INTERNET-TEENS/SEXUAL-HEALTH, moved, 300 words)

Access to calorie-counting app doesn't lead to weight loss

-- Merely recommending a calorie-counting app to overweight people and giving them access to it on their phones does not lead to weight loss, according to a new study. (CALORIE-APP/WEIGHT-LOSS, moved, 250 words)

Schools' preparedness for kids after concussion can vary

-- When kids are ready to resume classes after being out for a concussion, schools' preparedness to handle them can vary widely, a new study suggests. The study, conducted in Ohio, found variations in high school principals' resources and management strategies for students returning to school after a concussion. (TEEN-CONCUSSIONS/ACADEMICS, moved, 300 words)

SCIENCE

Adventures of European comet lander may not be over

-- Gas jets from inside a comet hosting Europe's Philae lander may launch the hibernating probe out of its ditch and back into sunlight for a battery recharge, a former mission manager said on Monday. (SPACE-COMET/ (PIX), moved, by Irene Klotz, 300 words)

China needs to cap coal use by 2020 to meet climate goals -think tank

BEIJING - China needs to hit its "peak coal" use by 2020 if it is to fulfil its commitment to end growth in climate-warming carbon emissions by the end of the next decade, an influential government think tank said on Tuesday. (CHINA-COAL/CLIMATECHANGE, moved at 4:58 a.m., 300 words)

Virus implicated in massive die-off of North American starfish

WASHINGTON - Scientists investigating a huge die-off of starfish along North America's Pacific coast have identified a virus they say is responsible for a calamitous wasting disease that has wiped out millions of the creatures since it first appeared last year. (SCIENCE-STARFISH/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)

Starbucks says wrongly accused of fighting Vermont GMO labeling law

(STARBUCKS GMO/, moved, 300 words)

ENTERTAINMENT

Reggae icon Bob Marley's family to lend name to cannabis brand

SEATTLE - The family of Reggae icon Bob Marley and a Seattle-based private equity firm on Tuesday said they are launching the first global cannabis brand with marijuana products sold under a name long tied to a plant he lovingly called "the herb." (USA-MARIJUANA/MARLEY, moved at 8 a.m., 300 words)

Jackson Browne still manning the barricades

LONDON - Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne has always worn his heart on his sleeve, whether singing about the anguish of romance or railing against U.S. foreign policy and global injustice. His new album "Standing in the Breach" shows he has not given up the fight. Gun control, bankers' greed and environmental destruction are all targets for his ire, although it is tempered by his trademark mellow sound. (ARTS/JACKSONBROWNE (FEATURE, PIX), expect by 2 p.m., 689 words)

Britain to investigate Premier League rights auction

LONDON - Britain is investigating whether the way Premier League soccer matches rights are sold is anti-competitive, alarmed by the runaway costs broadcasters have to pay to show the top games in the country's national sport. (BRITAIN-PREMIERLEAGUE/PROBE (UPDATE 2), moved at 8:48 a.m., 300 words)

New 'Late Late Show' Host James Corden Sets David Letterman Appearance

(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-TV/NEWS), moved at 9:18 p.m., 60 words)

China Release of 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay -- Part 1' Delayed Until Next Year

(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/NEWS), moved at 9:08 p.m., 120 words)

Conde Nast Signs YouTube Star Kandee Johnson

(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-DIGITAL/NEWS), moved at 8:40 p.m., 120 words)

Robert De Niro to join Jennifer Lawrence and David O. Russell on 'Joy'

(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/NEWS), moved at 9:17 p.m., 120 words)

'How to Train Your Dragon 2' Breaks Homevideo Sales Records

(VARIETY (ENTERTAINMENT-FILM/NEWS), moved at 9:12 p.m., 250 words)

LIFESTYLE

Thanksgiving wines can be as varied as the meal, experts say

NEW YORK - Thanksgiving dinner includes more than just turkey, with ample helpings of vegetables, stuffing and cranberries, so wine experts say there is no perfect food-wine pairing for the traditional American feast. (WINE-THANKSGIVING/, moved at 5 a.m., 400 words)

World Chefs: Geoffrey Zakarian dishes on must-have ingredients in new book

NEW YORK - Chef Geoffrey Zakarian reveals his 50 must-have ingredients at home and the 150 dishes inspired by them, ranging from appetizers to desserts, in his new cookbook "My Perfect Pantry." (FOOD-CHEFS/ZAKARIAN (PIX), moved at 4 a.m., 396 words)

WORLD

Japan PM to seek fresh mandate for "Abenomics" with snap poll

TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that he would call an early election to seek a fresh mandate for his economic policies, and postpone an unpopular sales tax rise, a day after data showed the economy had slipped back into recession. (JAPAN-ELECTION/ (WRAPUP 6, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved at 7:54 a.m., 767 words) See also: Japan deflation devil, election loss drove Abe's tax, poll moves (JAPAN-ELECTION/ABE (INSIGHT, GRAPHIC, PIX), moved at 7:09 a.m., 990 words)

Iran parliament spurns Rouhani pick for universities minister for 4th time

DUBAI - Iran's parliament on Tuesday rejected for the fourth time President Hassan Rouhani's nominee to head the sensitive Ministry of Higher Education in a further setback to his attempts to liberalize universities. (IRAN-POLITICS/, moved at 7:53 a.m., 280 words)

Uganda probes theft of ivory stockpile, suspends wildlife agency staff

KAMPALA - Uganda said on Tuesday it had launched an investigation into the theft of more than 2,200 pounds of ivory from the vaults of its state-run wildlife protection agency and had suspended five staff members. (UGANDA-WILDLIFE/, moved at 7:25 a.m., 280 words)

China said to block websites ahead of Internet forum

BEIJING - The Chinese government has blocked access to a swathe of websites in what an internet monitoring group said on Tuesday was a blunt censorship campaign days before the country plays host to a major internet industry conference. (CHINA-INTERNET/CENSORSHIP, moved at 2:49 a.m., 300 words)

Brazil's Rousseff responsible for Petrobras graft, opposition says

(BRAZIL-PETROBRAS/CORRUPTION, moved at 7:30 a.m., 300 words)

Spanish parliament to call for recognizing Palestine state

(MIDEAST-PALESTINIANS/SPAIN, moved at 8:40 a.m., 300 words)

CONSUMER TECH

Nokia revives the brand with launch of iPad lookalike

HELSINKI - Finland's Nokia launched a new brand-licensed tablet computer on Tuesday which is designed to rival Apple's iPad Mini just six months after the company sold its ailing phones and devices business to Microsoft for over $7 billion. (NOKIA-TABLET/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, CORRECTED), moved at 8:10 a.m., 300 words)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

Home Depot profit beats estimates as U.S. job market improves

-- Home Depot, the world's No.1 home improvement chain, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as an improving job market encouraged Americans to spend more on renovations. The company reaffirmed its 2014 sales growth forecast of about 4.8 percent and profit forecast of $4.54 per share. (HOME DEPOT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 6:56 a.m., 300 words)

Services lift U.S. producer prices in October

WASHINGTON - U.S. producer prices unexpectedly rose in October, but the underlying trend continued to point to a benign inflation environment that could persuade the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates very low a bit longer. (USA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (GRAPHIC), moved at 8:30 a.m., 150 words, will be led)

Sony targets stronger entertainment revenue growth to help restructuring

TOKYO - Sony Corp aims to lift its movie entertainment revenues by more than a third in the next three years, its chief executive said on Tuesday as the loss-making consumer electronics firm tries to counter flagging smart phones sales. (SONY-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 5:26 a.m., 400 words)

JA Solar posts quarterly profit on strong demand

-- Chinese solar company JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd reported its fourth straight quarterly profit, helped by higher demand for solar panels and modules and raised its shipment forecast. (JA SOLAR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 7:48 a.m., 150 words)

European car sales recovery vulnerable to slowing economy

BERLIN - European new car sales rose 6.2 percent in October, extending their recent recovery as demand in previously recession-hit southern countries was boosted by buying incentive schemes. But analysts warned signs of an economic slowdown across the region could snuff out a fragile car market revival in the coming months. (VEHICLEREGISTRATIONS-EUROPE/OCTOBER (UPDATE 1), moved at 7:26 a.m., 300 words)

AstraZeneca trumpets solo strength in cancer drugs post Pfizer struggle

LONDON - AstraZeneca touted an "industry-leading" line-up of hot new cancer drugs at an investor day on Tuesday, aiming to show it has a strong independent future after seeing off a $118 billion bid from Pfizer in May. (ASTRAZENECA-MEDICINES/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 6:52 a.m., 400 words)

