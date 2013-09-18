Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
Sept 18 Reuters News is cancelling its next-generation website known as Reuters Next, a project that aimed to overhaul the existing Reuters.com.
Andrew Rashbass, the chief executive of Reuters, said the project had struggled to meet deadlines and to stay within its budget, according to an internal memo on Wednesday. The ambitious effort had also failed to capitalize on Reuters' strengths for high-quality real-time news, and its unique photography and video, he said.
Rashbass, who was appointed in May to lead Reuters' news business, said in the memo that, "Next is a long way from achieving either commercial viability or strategic success."
Reuters initiated Next more than two years ago, and while it was available publicly in beta form, it had not been formally launched to replace Reuters.com.
Reuters spokeswoman Barb Burg declined to comment on the costs associated with Reuters Next. David Girardin, a spokesman for Thomson Reuters Corp , which owns Reuters News, declined to comment when asked if the cancellation of Next will impact earnings.
Reuters plans instead to enhance and improve the existing Reuters.com sites, Rashbass said.
HOUSTON/CALGARY, March 3 Doug Lucas stood outside a Houston energy conference early one morning last month handing out resumes and hoping to catch the eye of oil executives with a hand-written sign advertising "Petroleum Eng. Hungry for job interview."
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot plans to ask the Supreme Court for authorization to investigate ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet and senior senators from his PMDB party for corruption as soon as this week, a source familiar with the plans said on Sunday.