Aug 3 Thomson Reuters said the blogging platform
of the Reuters News website was compromised on Friday and a
false posting purporting to carry an interview with a Syrian
rebel leader was illegally posted on a Reuters' journalist's
blog.
"Reuters.com was a target of a hack on Friday," the company
said in a statement. "Our blogging platform was compromised and
fabricated blog posts were falsely attributed to several Reuters
journalists."
One of the false posts purported to be an interview with
Riad al-Asaad, the head of the Free Syrian Army.
"Reuters did not carry out such an interview and the posting
has been deleted," the Reuters statement said.
In the purported interview, the FSA leader was alleged to
have said his forces were pulling back from the northern
province of Aleppo after clashes with the Syrian army.
The Free Syrian Army issued a statement denying that any
such interview had taken place, and blamed President Bashar
al-Assad's government for the false posting.
The report "was fabricated by the regime, as it seems the
news agency was hacked", it said in a statement.
Thomson Reuters had no immediate information on who was
behind the hacking.
Reuters journalists in Aleppo have reported Free Syrian Army
fighters are still present in the city and outlying province.
The Reuters.com blogging platform was taken offline on
Friday while the company works to address the problem.
