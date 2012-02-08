LONDON Feb 8 Reuters journalists in
Britain called off plans for their first strike in more than 25
years after accepting a revised pay offer from parent company
Thomson Reuters on Wednesday.
London-based members of the National Union of Journalists
(NUJ) voted to accept the 3 percent pay increase offered by the
company with a raise of at least 2.5 percent guaranteed for all
journalists and the rest dependent on individual performance.
Union members had rejected an offer of a minimum 1.75
percent increase and had called on about 150 staff to strike on
Thursday and Friday. British retail prices rose 4.8 percent last
year, among the highest inflation rates in Western Europe.
"The settlement redefines the relationship between the NUJ
and the Company and puts us on track to work constructively on
urgent issues of pay transparency and a new house agreement,"
said union officers Mike Roddy and Helen Long in a statement.
Stephen Adler, Editor-in-Chief of Reuters News, welcomed the
agreement to avert a strike.
"I'm especially heartened that everyone involved worked so
hard to reach an agreement that enables us to keep publishing
the outstanding journalism our customers rely on in London and
around the world," he said from the company's New York
headquarters.
Reuters has 2,800 journalists, most working outside Britain.
(Writing by Matthew Tostevin, Editing by Michael Stott)