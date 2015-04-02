April 2 A federal bankruptcy judge in New Jersey
on Thursday said she would approve an $82 million sale of
Atlantic City's Revel Casino Hotel to Florida developer Glenn
Straub.
U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Gloria Burns said from the bench
that she would sign off on the deal, the third one she has
approved. The previous two agreements failed.
The offer, from polo club owner and distressed real estate
mogul Straub, is a far cry from the $2.4 billion it cost to
build the gleaming casino complex. Revel opened in 2012 to much
fanfare but never turned a profit and went bankrupt twice.
Burns delayed the approval in part to see if other
interested buyers could finalize deals, but none did. Burns
noted that Revel's estate was losing money every day as it
waited.
"We've been here multiple times," she said, adding that she
would approve the latest deal with Straub.
Straub's previous agreement, to buy Revel for $95 million,
failed to close on time. Before that, Brookfield Asset
Management backed out of its $110 million agreement.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by David Gregorio)