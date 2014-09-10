Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Sept 10 Revel AC Inc: * Atlantic city's revel casino reaches asset purchase deal with entity
controlled by Florida developer glenn straub-court docs * Atlantic city's bankrupt revel casino agrees to cash sale of $90 million to
glenn straub-court docs * Atlantic city's bankrupt revel casino seeks court approval to modify bid
procedures to pay straub $3 million break-up fee
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)