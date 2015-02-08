(Corrects paragraph 6 to say Wall Street Journal reported
Straub "as having said" instead of "as saying on Friday")
WASHINGTON Feb 7 The planned sale of the
shuttered Revel Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to a
Florida developer has been thrown into jeopardy following a
decision by a U.S. federal appeals court that would change the
terms of the transaction, according to court documents.
The sale to Florida developer Glen Straub, who bought Revel
in bankruptcy court for $95.4 million, had been expected to be
completed on Saturday.
The sale has a Monday deadline. If it does not proceed,
Straub could lose his $10 million deposit and the casino would
likely go into liquidation.
Straub wanted to buy the casino without any obligation to
existing leases held by the bars, clubs and restaurants that
operated inside the hotel.
The decision by the Third U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
Court on Friday reversed a lower court decision against one of
those tenants, IDEA Boardwalk LLC, which had sought to block the
sale while it could appeal to protect its property rights.
The Wall Street Journal quoted Stuart J. Moskovitz, an
attorney representing Straub, as having said that the buyer
might walk away from the sale if an appeal interfered with the
deal, even if it means losing his $10 million deposit.
The Philadelphia Inquirer said Friday's ruling applied to
IDEA Boardwalk only and not to the other former tenants. It said
the company, a subsidiary of Ironstate Development Co., of
Hoboken, New Jersey, declined to comment.
Revel, which cost $2.4 billion to build and opened two years
ago, closed on Sept. 2 after filing for bankruptcy three months
earlier. Revel had been conceived as a Las Vegas-style resort
that emphasized high-end dining and eye-catching design.
IDEA Boardwalk, along with several restaurants that had also
leased space inside the casino, in January lost a federal court
challenge to the sale. The nightclub owner then appealed.
Friday's ruling means IDEA Boardwalk cannot be stripped of
its property rights until there is a final ruling on its appeal.
"This Court takes no position on the merits of the appeal
pending in the District Court," Friday's court order said.
(Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Dan Grebler)