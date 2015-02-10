WILMINGTON, Del Feb 10 The Revel Casino Hotel
in Atlantic City, New Jersey, asked a U.S. bankruptcy judge to
end its agreement to sell the gambling complex to Florida
developer Glenn Straub for $95.4 million, according to a Tuesday
court filing.
The hotel's legal team also asked Judge Gloria Burns in
Camden, New Jersey, for permission to keep Straub's $10 million
deposit. The Revel asked Burns to hold a hearing on Wednesday to
consider its requests.
The sale to Straub became embroiled in disputes with
restaurants and nightclubs that once operated in the casino,
which closed in September.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn)