Feb 19 A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Thursday
terminated the $95.4 million sale of Atlantic City's Revel Hotel
and Casino to Florida developer Glenn Straub, clearing a path
for a third attempt to sell the troubled property.
Judge Gloria M. Burns in Camden, New Jersey, also ordered
that Straub's $10 million deposit be released to Revel's
attorneys. They argued that they should be allowed to keep it
under the terms of the deal after Straub missed a Feb. 9
deadline to close on the transaction.
But while the ruling allows Revel to accept new bids, it is
unclear whether anyone will step up to make a third offer on the
distressed New Jersey gambling hub's newest casino, now in its
second bankruptcy since it opened in 2012 with a $2.4 billion
price tag.
The termination marks the second time a sale of the Revel
has failed. Brookfield Asset Management, which won with its $110
million bid late last year, backed away from the deal in
November after failing to reach an agreement with the owners of
Revel's on-site power plant.
At a hearing earlier in the week, Shaun Martin, Revel's
Chief Restructuring Officer, said many investors who have
already done due diligence on the property have continued to
express interest, but there have been no serious offers.
It's unclear exactly what next awaits Revel, but it is
running out of money. If the case lasts another three to five
months without a sale, Revel will likely be liquidated, Martin
said. It remains unclear what, precisely, that would mean for
the property.
Straub's lawyer, Stuart Moskovitz said he would appeal the
judge's ruling over the deposit.
Straub had stalled finalizing the purchase, citing
litigation involving several businesses that operated inside the
casino, including restaurants, a night club and the power plant.
He asked for an extension after those businesses won a
series of court victories. The businesses argued that they would
be wiped out if the sale proceeded without considering their
interests.
Revel's lawyer, John Cunningham said he would ask permission
at a later hearing to spend Straub's $10 million deposit.
Cunningham said Revel wanted to spend the money "in lieu of
further (debtor in possession) financing that we do not have a
commitment from Wells Fargo to spend."
Wells Fargo & Co has loaned the resort money to
survive during bankruptcy.
