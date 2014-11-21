Nov 21 Lawyers for the shuttered Revel Casino
Hotel told a bankruptcy judge on Friday they were prepared to
meet on Monday to rescue the $110 million sale of the closed
Atlantic City gambling complex. It's unclear, however, if the
buyer will be there.
Brookfield Property Partners made a surprise
announcement on Wednesday that it was walking away from its
October agreement for the 1,400-room hotel complex, the latest
blow to a New Jersey resort where four casinos have closed this
year.
Brookfield did not send a representative to Friday's court
hearing in Camden, New Jersey, leaving the parties to wonder if
it was going to participate at Monday's meeting in New York.
Melissa Coley, a Brookfield spokeswoman, told Reuters after
the hearing the company had no comment.
Brookfield blamed a disagreement over a utility contract for
the faltering deal.
Brookfield won an auction for the Revel last month, and the
sale was approved by Gloria Burns, the U.S. Bankruptcy Judge
overseeing the Chapter 11 case.
The sale must close by Nov. 28, Revel's attorney told the
court on Friday. Brookfield has not provided an official notice
terminating the deal, leaving some hope the sale could be
rescued.
Without a Brookfield representative at the hearing, the
parties struggled to explain to the judge whether there was a
realistic chance of narrowing the differences with ACR Energy
Partners, Revel's sole utility provider.
"We've been engaging and pushing and trying to find a common
ground," Stuart Brown, a DLA Piper attorney who represents ACR,
said at the hearing.
ACR Energy Partners is a venture of DCO Energy and South
Jersey Industries, and the hotel casino is ACR's only
customer. Its contract with Revel includes on top of energy
costs a $1.7 million monthly fee to allow ACR to recoup
construction costs and investment returns. That fee has been a
flashpoint dating back to the casino's first bankruptcy in 2013.
Revel cost $2.4 billion to build and opened in 2012 as a big
bet on drawing high-end clients with fine dining and stunning
design rather than the traditional reliance on bus tours. The
casino and the rest of Atlantic City has suffered as neighboring
states embraced gambling.
Revel filed its current bankruptcy in June.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
David Gregorio)