Dec 1 Revenio Group Oyj :

* Decided to divest Boomeranger Boats Oy and Done Software Solutions Oy which represent Technology and Services segment

* Will transfer said companies to available-for-sale discontinued operations

* Decided to write down Boomeranger Boats Oy's goodwill, about 3.1 million euros

* Says arrangement does not have an effect on current or future customer relationships of these businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)