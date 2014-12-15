Dec 15 Revenio Group Oyj :

* Revenio Group Corporation: Boomeranger Boats received an order of 2.3 million euros ($2.87 million)

* Boomeranger Boats Oy, representing Revenio Group's Technology and Services segment, has received an order of 2.3 million euros from United Arab Emirates

* Says according to agreement, Boomeranger Boats will deliver customer two Rigid Inflatable Boats (RIB) designed for demanding conditions by November 2015

* Received order has about 8 months effect on employment and current layoffs will be cancelled gradually by February 2015