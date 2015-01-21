BRIEF-Stallergenes Greer FY net sales up at 186.2 million euros
* FY net sales 186.2 million euros ($200.17 million) versus 81.7 million euros year ago
Jan 21 Revenio Group Oyj :
* Signs license agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland concerning intellectual property rights and know-how regarding the hyperspectral camera technology developed by VTT
* Revenio has also signed a cooperation agreement with VTT on commercialization of a hyperspectral imaging system suitable for skin cancer diagnostics and with the University of Jyväskylä on commercialization of the invention relating to the software code
* Says during 2015, Revenio and VTT will develop second generation prototypes of hyperspectral camera
* The final schedule for the project will become clearer in the light of experience gained Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
