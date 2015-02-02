Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Feb 2 Revenio Group Oyj :
* Has begun to commercialize technology for the screening, diagnosis and monitoring of asthma
* Has signed a license agreement with Tide Medical Oy concerning a patented invention relating to diagnosis of asthma
* Current outlook indicates that it will take several years before these products become commercially significant for company
* Asthma is one of most common chronic diseases in world with over 300 million sufferers
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.