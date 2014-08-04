BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing
August 04 Revenio Group Oyj
* Says Q2 revenue EUR 6.8 million versus EUR 6.4 million
* Says Q2 operating profit EUR 1.4 million versus EUR 1.5 million
* Says Q2 operating profit for Health Tech segment EUR 1.1 million versus EUR 1.3 million
* Says net sales and operating profit of continuing operations ex-items to see year-on-year growth
* Says the biggest growth is foreseen in the Health Tech segment
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.

Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering