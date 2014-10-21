HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 16 at 3:45 P.M. EDT/1945 GMT
March 16 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
Oct 21 Revenio Group Oyj :
* Q3 revenue from continuing operations 5.0 million euros versus 4.5 million euros
* Q3 operating income from continuing operations 1.1 euros million versus 1.2 million euros
* Sees financial guidance for 2014 remains unchanged: net sales and operating profit of continuing operations exclusive of non-recurring items are expected to see year-on-year growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
March 16 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
* Fitch says its ratings' negative sector outlook for nonprofit hospitals was further confirmed by release of U.S. budget estimate for American Health Care Act Source text for Eikon:
* Moody's says budget details confirm previous statements pointing to increased discretionary spending in defense, veterans affairs, homeland security