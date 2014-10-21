Oct 21 Revenio Group Oyj :

* Q3 revenue from continuing operations 5.0 million euros versus 4.5 million euros

* Q3 operating income from continuing operations 1.1 euros million versus 1.2 million euros

* Sees financial guidance for 2014 remains unchanged: net sales and operating profit of continuing operations exclusive of non-recurring items are expected to see year-on-year growth