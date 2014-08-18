Aug 18 Revenio Group Oyj : * Revenio group corporation : Revenio Group Corporation : Revenio to launch

employer-employee negotiations regarding RIB business * Says will initiate employer-employee negotiations within Boomeranger Boats

Ltd * Says the negotiations will affect the entire personnel of Boomeranger Boats

Ltd., approximately 27 persons in total. * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage