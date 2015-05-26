Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LOS ANGELES May 26 Vox Media is acquiring Revere Digital, the company that owns technology news website Re/code, according to a post on the Re/code website on Tuesday.
"We want to assure you that this combination is designed to bolster and enrich Re/code, and that we will continue to publish under the same name and leadership, with editorial independence," Re/code journalists Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher wrote. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order