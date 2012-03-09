NEW YORK "Lone Wolf" held its place at the top of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Friday.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Lone Wolf" by Jodi Picoult (Atria, $28) 1

2. "Victims" by Jonathan Kellerman -

3. "Kill Shot" by Vince Flynn (Atria, $27.99) 4

4. "Celebrity in Death" by J.D. Robb (Putnam, $27.95) 2

5. "Private Games" by James Patterson & Mark Sullivan (Little, Brown, $27.99) 5

6. "The Wolf Gift" by Anne Rice (Knopf, $25.95) 7

7. "Defending Jacob" by William Landay (Delacorte, $26) 6

8. "Cinnamon Roll Murder" by Joanne Fluke (Kensington, $24) -

9. "A Perfect Blood" by Kim Harrison (Harper Voyager, $26.99) 3

10. "11/22/63" by Stephen King (Scribner, $35) 10

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "American Sniper" by Chris Kyle, with Scott McEwen & Jim DeFelice (Morrow, $26.99) 1

2. "The Blood Sugar Solution" by Mark Hyman (Little, Brown $27.99) -

3. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 4

4. "The Power of Habit" by Charles Duhigg (Random House, $28) -

5. "The End of Illness" by David Agus, M.D. (Free Press, $26) 3

6. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35) 6

7. "Becoming China's Bitch" by Peter Kiernan (Turner, $27.95) -

8. "Wishes Fulfilled" by Wayne W. Dyer (Hay House, $24.95) -

9. "Indivisible" by James Robison & Jay W. Richards (FaithWords, $21.99) 7

10. "Let It Go" by T.D. Jakes

(Atria, $25) -

