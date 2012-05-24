NEW YORK "Stolen Prey" jumped straight to the top of Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.

The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Stolen Prey" by John Sandford (Putnam, $27.95) -

2. "11th Hour" by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $27.99) 1

3. "The Columbus Affair" by Steve Berry (Ballantine, $27) -

4. "Deadlocked" by Charlaine Harris (Ace, $27.95) 3

5. "Calico Joe" by John Grisham, (Doubleday, $24.95) 7

6. "The Innocent" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $27.99) 6

7. "In One Person" by John Irving (Simon & Schuster, $28) 4

8. "The Wind Through the Keyhole" by Stephen King (Scribner, $27) 9

9. "Bring Up the Bodies" by Hilary Mantel (Holt, $28) 2

10. "The Road to Grace" by Richard Paul Evans (Simon & Schuster, $19.99) 5

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "The Amateur" by Edward Klein (Regnery, $27.95) -

2. "The Skinny Rules" by Bob Harper with Greg Critser (Ballantine, $26) -

3. "The Passage of Power" by Robert A. Caro (Knopf, $35) 1

4. "The Art of Intelligence" by Henry A. Crumpton (Penguin Press, $27.95) -

5. "The Charge" by Brendon Burchard (Free Press, $26) -

6. "My Cross to Bear" by Gregg Allman (Morrow, $27.99) 14

7. "Most Talkative" by Andy Cohen (Holt, $25) 4

8. "I Am a Pole (And So Can You!)" by Stephen Colbert (Grand Central, 15.99) 2

9. "How Will You Measure Your Life?" by Clayton M. Christensen et al (HarperBusiness, $25.99) -

10. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & (Martin Dugard. Holt, $28) 10

(Editing by Patricia Reaney)