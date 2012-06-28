NEW YORK "Wicked Business" soared to the top of Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Wicked Business" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam $28) -

2. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 2

3. "Calico Joe" by John Grisham, (Doubleday, $24.95) 1

4. "The Storm" by Clive Cussler (Putnam, $27.95) 4

5. "11th Hour" by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $27.99) 8

6. "The Innocent" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $27.99) 7

7. "Porch Lights" by Dorothea Benton Frank (William Morrow, $25.99) 6

8. "Stolen Prey" by John Sandford (Putnam, $27.95) 9

9. "The Third Gate" by Lincoln Child (Doubleday, $25.95) 5

10. "Canada" by Richard Ford (Ecco, $27.99) 12

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "Cowards" by Glenn Beck (Threshold Editions, $28.00) 1

2. "The Amateur" by Edward Klein (Regnery, $27.95) 3

3. "Wild" by Cheryl Strayed (Knopf, $25.95) 7

4. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 2

5. "It Worked for Me" by Colin Powell (Harper, $27.99) 4

6. "The Skinny Rules" by Bob Harper (Ballantine, $26.00) 10

7. "The Great Destroyer" by David Limbaugh (Regnery, $29.95) 5

8. "Barack Obama" by David Maraniss (Simon & Schuster, $32.50) -

9. "Unintended Consequences" by Ed Conard (Portfolio, $27.95) 6

10. "Hostile Takeover" by Matt Kibbe (William Morrow, $26.99) -

Week ending June 14, 2012, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2012 The Nielsen Company.

