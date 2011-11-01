Florence Welch (L) from ''Florence and the Machine'' performs during the Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for fashion house Chanel in Paris October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

LOS ANGELES Florence Welch may be indulging in her own ceremonial celebration on Tuesday after critics praised her widely-anticipated new album, "Ceremonials."

After scoring a huge hit with debut album "Lungs" in 2009, the 25-year-old Welch, lead singer of the British band Florence + The Machine, brought out "Ceremonials," a 12-track record exploring themes of love and romance amid death and violence.

The singer reunited with "Lungs" producer Paul Epworth, and the new album is the new album is receiving mostly positive reviews. Rolling Stone's Jody Rosen called "Ceremonials" "dark, robust and romantic," and praised Welch's ability "to turn the ridiculous into the sublime."

The Washington Post's Bill Friskics-Warren called the album "an unabashedly big record," adding that listeners should "let the majesty and bombast wash over you and not only do these performances redeem their rococo excesses, they deliver their share of catharsis as well."

The Los Angeles Times' Margaret Wappler gave "Ceremonials" three and a-half of four stars, praising Welch for becoming "a better actor, a keener listener and still manages to let it rip on occasion."

But not all critics are sold on Welch's grandiose style in her new record. Kitty Empire of British newspaper The Guardian said the record "more closely resembles a banshee convention in a wind turbine. It should come with a scarf."

The Grammy-nominated singer achieved international chart success with singles like "Dog Days Are Over" and "Rabbit Heart (Raise It Up)," from "Lungs," which was inspired by a failed relationship.

(Reporting and Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)