PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 21
Feb 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Q4 EPS $0.70 vs $5.66 last year
* Q4 rev $359.8 mln vs $369.8 mln
Feb 16 Cosmetics maker Revlon Inc posted lower quarterly sales, hurt by an increase in promotions offered to lure U.S. shoppers to buy its namesake cosmetics brand.
The company, which competes with L'Oreal, Estee Lauder Cos Inc and Elizabeth Arden Inc, said U.S. revenue in the fourth quarter fell 5 percent to $191.6 million, mainly on lower sales of Revlon color cosmetics.
Revlon, which also sells its products under the Charlie, Almay and Mitchum brands, set aside more money for taxes, denting profit.
Fourth-quarter net income fell to $36.4 million, or 70 cents a share, from $296.2 million, or $5.66 a share, last year.
Revenue decreased 2.5 percent to $359.8 million.
Shares of the New York-based Revlon closed at $15.92 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Feb 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* HY net profit $3.20 billion versus loss of $5.67 billion year ago
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Mining giant BHP Billiton rewarded shareholders with a bigger than expected dividend on Tuesday, signalling its growing confidence amid a resurgence in commodity prices.