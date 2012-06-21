* Fidelity Management & Research Co will be paid $19.9 mln
* Fidelity will opt out of lawsuit, drop related claims
* Revlon recorded additional charge of $6.7 million
June 21 Cosmetics maker Revlon Inc
settled its dispute with shareholder Fidelity Management &
Research Co regarding a class action lawsuit related to a share
exchange offer from 2009.
Fidelity Management, which owns about 2.06 percent of the
company according to Thomson Reuters data, will be paid $19.9
million and will drop all related claims in return.
The investment adviser and its subsidiaries controlled
almost 90 percent of Revlon shares that were traded in the offer
that sought to issue preferred shares in lieu of Class A common
shares.
The lawsuits alleged, among other things, that the
defendants should have disclosed along with the offer
information regarding the company's results for the fiscal
quarter ended September 30, 2009.
The lawsuits were bought against Revlon, its then directors
and MacAndrews & Forbes Holdings Inc - the holding company of
its chairman and largest shareholder Ronald Perelman.
Revlon, which competes with L'Oreal, Estee Lauder
Cos Inc and Elizabeth Arden Inc, said it
recorded a charge related to the settlement, which will be paid
from insurance proceeds.
The lawsuits are pending in the Court of Chancery of the
State of Delaware, the Supreme Court of the State of New York,
New York County and the U.S. District Court for the District of
Delaware.
The company said this settlement has no effect on the
pending actions other than to eliminate Fidelity from any future
certified class actions.
Revlon has recorded an additional charge of $6.7 million
with respect to estimated costs of resolving the pending
litigations with the other plaintiffs, including the company's
estimate of any additional payment to Fidelity.
(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee and Chris Jonathan Peters in
Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)