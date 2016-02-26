BRIEF-AirIQ reports appointment of cfo
* Hart's appointment as chief financial officer of company is effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 26 Cosmetics maker Revlon Inc said on Friday Chief Executive Lorenzo Delpani would step down for personal reasons.
The news comes about a month after billionaire and Revlon's controlling shareholder, Ron Perelman, said he would seek strategic alternatives for the company. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces first quarter earnings and quarterly dividend