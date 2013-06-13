UPDATE 1-China's Yingde in play as PE firm PAG buying co-founders' stake for $616 mln
* Yingde shares up as much as 20 pct after PAG's bid for stakes
June 13 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday said it charged Revlon Inc with misleading shareholders about details of a "going-private" transaction, and the cosmetics and beauty care company agreed to pay a $850,000 fine.
Revlon did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle, the SEC said.
March 1 Fashion house BCBG Max Azria Group LLC filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, the latest casualty in the struggling U.S. retail sector, as shoppers abandon malls in favor of internet shopping.
HONG KONG, March 1 Hong Kong-based private equity firm PAG has struck a deal with the three co-founders of Yingde Gases to buy their stake in the firm for $616 million, the latest twist in a months-long battle for control one of China's largest industrial gases company.