Jan 15 Billionaire Ron Perelman, the majority owner of Revlon Inc, said he would seek strategic alternatives for the cosmetics maker.

Perelman's investment company, MacAndrews & Forbes, said in a filing it had not formulated any specific or definitive plan or proposal. (1.usa.gov/1J6HkIZ) (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)